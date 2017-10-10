Steve Wynn Was Right – Las Vegas Shooter Used Mandalay Bay Freight Elevator…

During an interview on Sunday casino, hotel and resort billionaire Steve Wynn was describing some insider trade talk about the Mandalay Bay Massacre. During the interview Wynn inadvertently mentioned shooter Stephen Paddock using the “service elevators” and how Wynn’s internal security measures would never allow that to happen.

Asked for clarification, Mr. Wynn quickly demurred. However, CBS is now reporting that Stephen Paddock did in fact use the freight elevator at the Mandalay Hotel and Casino:

Las Vegas – Law enforcement sources told CBS News that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock is believed to have used the freight elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel casino in the days leading up to last week’s deadly attack. It wasn’t clear what Paddock used the freight elevator for or how often he used it.

CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports authorities were continuing to comb through Paddock’s electronic devices — including a laptop and cellphone — at the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia. So far, none of the devices point to a motive for the shooting rampage. […] The FBI has more than 50 agents and personnel on site assisting Las Vegas police with evidence recovery, interviews and other investigative work. During a news conference on Monday, authorities made a significant change to the timeline of the mass shooting, saying Paddock shot a hotel security guard before he opened fire on concert-goers. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo had previously said the guard was shot after Paddock fired at the country music festival and that the guard’s arrival in the hallway on the 32nd floor may have caused Paddock to stop firing. It was not immediately clear why the timeline of the shooting changed a week later and what the impact could be on the investigation. Lombardo said security guard Jesus Campos was in a hallway of the hotel responding to a report of an open door when he heard drilling from Paddock’s room. Paddock, who had installed three cameras to monitor the approach to his suite, opened fire through the door, spraying 200 shots down the hall and wounding the guard, who alerted other security officials. (read more)

Now that we know Steve Wynn was, in fact, speaking on Sunday while holding insider information (as suspected), it might be worth re-listening to his assertions:

And yes, in addition to Wynn noting Mr. Paddock and Ms. Danley never drank alcohol, CTH noticed that same thing within discovered pictures of them a few days after the shooting. Everyone drinking water.

