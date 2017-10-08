Casino Owner Steve Wynn Discusses Vegas Hotel Security Measures…

Despite the insufferable Chris Wallace this interview with Steve Wynn is interesting from the perspective of a guy who knows everything there is to know about the security behind operating massive hotels and casinos in Las Vegas.
Additionally, as one might expect, it appears Mr. Wynn might be holding some insider information on the attack. The point about hotel guests using service elevators seemed more Freudian than accidental.
That’s right Chris. Keep asking Wynn what specifically he did to make his hotels safe. SMH.
And therein is the reason Wynn was on, to assure customers and investors that his hotels are safe in contradistinction to the CAIR and Saudi Mandalay hotel. Chris was lobbing softballs to Wynn to establish that Wynn’s hotels are safe and don’t go there if you are a terrorist.
The whole thing about never touching a drop of alcohol…
“Three men have been arrested in connection with a plot to cause mass casualties on the subway and at outdoor concerts in New York. The three reportedly were inspired by the Islamic State to plan their grisly deeds. One suspect is an “American”, one is a “Canadian”, and the third is a Filipino”.
Just sayin.
Pretty interesting video. I nearly didn’t watch it because Chris Wallace just about makes me hurl my cookies, but I sucked it up because I thought it might be interesting to hear what Steve Wynn had to say after the LV shooting.
No huge insights, but there was a lot of little stuff that I found fascinating including the part about the service elevator.
For others like me, give it a go. CW wasn’t as annoying as usual so it was pretty straight forward.
Anytime I hear Wynn speak it is interesting…smart guy.
Did I miss the context of Wynn’s comment on the service elevator? It seemed like he alluded to the murderer’s use of one as one of the “red flags”. I don’t recall this point being released previously. Could it be that he’s heard of this through “back channels” in the industry?
I remember Steve Wynn’s influence in Atlantic City, NJ when the casinos were at their prime in the 80s. That is also the time of Trump and Wynn’s working relationship and respect for each other. When Wynn says something, he is usually forthright. He would definitely know about the service elevators. I find it very interesting what he said about them not drinking alcohol. I swear I have seen a picture that they keep showing of Paddock with a drink in his hand and it looks like he is at a bar. Maybe it is soda, I don’t know. This is really peculiar.
Yes – and numerous others (including some independent ‘investigators’) have claimed he had a drinking problem.
Great point!
I tend to believe Wynn. He seems extraordinarily sharp and open (the latter because he knows how to be open without giving away the farm).
Casinos watch people closer than ANY other private business. I think Wynn has something there.
That makes sense; common thought is ‘alcoholics’ cannot be reliable and of course, get crazy…where is that suspicious cat?
So, the bottled waters in the tubs at the Philadelphia night club may have been real.
This couple might also have maintained a public persona and a private one.
Muslims don’t drink so maybe his girlfriend didn’t drink and he didn’t drink when he was with her.
They probably pulled up all his tabs. He seems to know exactly the places they visited, salons, restaurants, etc.
Wynn’s staff could write a book on Paddock and Company.
In the photo of Paddock with his eyes closed, he has a shot glass in his left hand.
Many (most?) serious gamblers don’t drink when they’re gambling.
This was in a bar.
Video poker is not high stakes gambling, it’s five card stud (to make any money back you play Jacks Are Better). You can come out ahead but not to the tune of $40,000 often, that’s a jackpot winning. The more you play the more “comps” they give you…free food and free rooms. His visits to Vegas may have been his connections to whoever he was aligned with. The gambling was just the fun side of his business.
Obviously the remarks about the service elevator and the lack of drinking meant something specific. He knows stuff.
Hmmmm the Drinking thing..to me it was something Wynn is telling us CLEARLY.
It’s is a fact the the 9/11 terrorists were given permission to drink and go to strip clubs and use prostitutes to blend in while in the US. This is the same thing Wynn is alluding too. He states clearly and factually in the past, when every thing was on the house, they never drank. Anything…Then we see him with out his Girl with a shot glass, with a in a prostitute in picture that someone got of the guy? Their are no photographs of him doing anything.
He was blending in as trained to do
So how did the shooter get on a service elevator?!?
LikeLiked by 5 people
greased some palms i imagine
LikeLiked by 3 people
That part is very interesting.
(A) does familiarity with the location and use of the service elevator make escape easier, for him OR the prostitute?
(B) was the PROSTITUTE the one who was familiar with the service elevator? (Again, goes to greasing palms.)
(C) sounds like LVPD is looking at potential entry, exit, and escape for anybody who might have been involved, even tangentially.
You want to know what is happening in vegas, talk to the hookers, drug dealers, pawn shop owners, and bartenders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An employee ID
Friend of girlfriend, perhaps.
No one should take a service elevator, now where in the hell did that come from, right ?WHOOPS, opened his yap a lil to much – who did Paddock pay off ? Who helped him, or gave him a key if operated in this way.. IE: food cart left in hallway, cops knew of Paddock at first, was on some sort of radar, now he is as VANILLA.. My ass, PADDOCK was a CIA’s wet dream
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is why I have mentioned wanting to know all about that room service cart.
Casino hotels have better security than regular hotels, but there are still problems with all of it.
I mentioned getting as far as sub basement level B in the Waldorf with two black boxes (which were presentstion materials), while SS were parked outside, and while Ambassador Albright and Clinton were in the Towers. Maybe they already had known who I was…but no one even stopped to ask me.
The room service cart, the names of all of the servers, and RS servers’ movements are key. I have easily gotten on service elevators when working on a renovation job, even without any ID. If Paddock was known, or his girlfriend were known, it may have been an oversight, common place or an accomplice with uniform, etc.
People may not intensely check out a head in a uniform, but any 5 o’clock shadow, etc. would have been noticed.
We’ll be fine the President did a good job. Love it!
Hope he tells us what really happened there. He hinted that we’ll learn more details at the appropriate time.
Michael…and the last thing the viewers heard and saw him say with no time for Wally Boy to try to dispel the effect. Love it, too!
These are not the service elevators you’re looking for!
“You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.”
Are you talking about Congress or Las Vegas?
HA! 💿😀
Thank you Mr. Wynn on your compliment (last sentence) saying POTUS did a good job!
Chris couldn’t cut from that fast enough.
Wynn has been a long time friend and supporter of our President.
Service elevators.
Food carts.
Hmmmm?
Sounds like Wynn was talking across the table.
Ultimately saying this was so out of character …… hint hint hint…..
If Paddock was a secret Muslim, he could have had secret resentments.
‘Paddock and girlfriend’s behavior was always rational added to a well planned irrational act implies making a statement and we don’t know what that statement was’ to paraphrase Wynn.
What doesn’t make sense is to make a statement and not make sure the statement is communicated. No wonder no one believes the narrative besides the corruption of FBI and DOJ.
One more thing, based on poor security at the Mandalay, a good lawyer might end up owning it due to negligence.
I thought his statement about ‘sending a message’ was interesting. What was the message? “This” can be done????
I still would like to see the note he left. Was it some dates, longitude and latitude, code for something.
That’s it. Sending a message.
Could that message perhaps have been “Taqiya”?…or ……….”Kitman”?
“In Shi’a Islam, taqiya is a form of religious lie, or a legal dispensation whereby a believing individual can deny his faith or commit otherwise illegal or blasphemous acts, specially while they are in fear or at risk of significant persecution. A similar concept in Sunni Islam is known as idtirar “coercion”. A related concept is known as kitman “concealment; dissimulation by omission”.
Lots of pressure living a false life…did the strain become too much?
He could have done this all alone, IMO….no idea one way or the other…..but his age would not have limited the activities I’ve seen attributed to him…..
Wonder if G4 Security provided the security guards to the hotel. The Pulse shooter was a security guard for G4. How did Paddock put cameras in the hallway or wherever without security knowing. Also, did the security guard take the cops to Paddocks room or was it the smoke detectors. I would think that if the security guard got shot in the leg by Paddock, it would obvious where the shooter was and would not need the smoke detectors to lead them there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he tested the gun first to make sure it worked.
Ah! Yes. Or a misfire. He tries, CLICK, pulls it out to look, BOOM, then puts it back and tries again. In that case there should be an undisturbed round from the suicide gun that went into the wall or ceiling.
Also a miracle nobody stuck their head out their hotel door on that floor to see what was going on. I’ve read so many things that I’m starting to forget. Did they evacuate that floor after the security guard got shot? If so, how were they certain that the shooter wouldn’t start spraying bullets down the hallway again?
and who was across the hall if there was a room there. Rifle bullets would penetrate into that room and 200 would seem likely to hit something.
So many odd things about this, and most of them probably don’t mean a thing,
The door (double door) he shot through was the end one facing a long hallway. Right next to it is the stairwell where I’d expect the security guy took shelter. In most hotels I’ve seen the walls are concrete for sound adsorption and fireproofing. His rifle wouldn’t have gone through the walls.
Thanks Geoff, that would definitely explain it,
Around the time Metro got to the floor, shooter had stopped shooting, as they prepped detonation of his door, they evacuated the floor. They said that is why there was lag between shots ending and door detonation. Also said they were ready to breach the door immediately if shooting started back up. This was discussed in the press conference that showed the timeline, can’t remembering the day though.
I found that hard to believe Maggiemoo.
In the picture of double doors you can see bullet holes in the bottom portion of the left door. I would think 200 bullets would’ve eviscerated that door, maybe that’s why the upper portion is missing?? The other sketchy thing about that picture is they put up the crime scene tape over the door and left the gun inside(19). Don’t they tape it up like that after they’ve finished processing the scene and are ready to leave?? Why leave the scene and leave the gun inside?? If they’re not done processing, why tape up the door?? Something is wrong with that picture!!
They were likely using the door to the other room that connected with the one with the shot out door.
Good point.
I need to make a correction about the smoke alarm, the security guard was told to check on Paddocks room due to the smoke alarm and then got shot. Sorry, I totally misunderstood who tracked the smoke alarm.
I think the stories have changed on how and why the security approached the room.
I once had the opportunity to have a real insider’s tour atthe Rio in Vegas and was in their main security center. You would not believe the capacity they have on surveillance, not just on their property. They actually film your car on all sides when it enters the garage, so they can show proof of what your car looked like when it went in in case you claim damage done in the garage.
I was staying at the Venetian and asked if they could shoot the camera that far. The guy pulled it into focus, asked which wing I was in, what floor and did I know how many doors down from the end of the hall. He was able to hone in on my window and had I been standing in the window, I could have been seen. They can pass camera coverage from hotel to hotel to follow a vehicle down the strip. It was truly amazing and that was a number of years ago. I can only imagine how much better it is not.
I am an old woman with nothing to hide beside an addiction to good chocolate, but I don’t want to be under such scrutiny. Hello dystopian society here we come.
Right mireilleg—me too. I especially wouldn’t want them to know that DARK chocolate is my special passion.
Yep. I came up in a time and place where nobody locked their doors, all the boys at school had pocket knives and those who had a truck had guns in the rack, etc. Nobody got robbed, stabbed or shot. *Very* few fights of any type. Everyone showed common courtesy. Suffocating scrutiny wasn’t necessary.
Mmmmmmm yes!! As far as I am concerned chocolate should be a major food group!!
LOL!
DARN!
Now I have to go down stares to get myself a piece of EXTRA DARK chocolate…
Bingo. This is why the FBI and others cannot use the escuse that there are not tapes.
Very interesting. I imagine the authorities have a complete movie of Paddock’s trip to LV
There was, an old program I think called Vegas and it was showing so much surveillance decades ago. I can’t imagine it’s less.
Steve Wynn is a very smart man! I don’t think think he held back about MGM’s security protocols. This POS had free reign at MGM. He was able to use the service elevator and keep a do not disturb sign for multiple days. The fact that the owner of MGM and Soros sold stock in the company in August brings out the Suspicious Cat in my mind.
I hope the families that lost love ones or were injured sues the living hell out of MGM.
Steve told us that his instincts are telling him that Paddock was sending a message and we may see more like him.
I heard on Fox that some people have already filed lawsuits against the hotel and owners.
This could very well be an inside job. All you need is one person on staff who knows the routine. And at that hour, most people are out of their rooms in LV.
Do you mean Mandalay Bay?
flep, Your last paragraph is what struck me also. Is this the reason for all the secrecy and dis/no information from police and FBI? That is worrisome to me.
“Guarding the door for two years.”
Hmmm, that’s a very specific time and 2015 is more than a decade past the wave of post 9/11 security changes. Did some internal memo get passed around about that time about “specific threats?” Any ISIS videos from that point? Or was it a response to the Nov 2015 Paris attacks?
“Security Elevators”
Well, that may explain the total omerta on CCTV footage from within the hotel. In any event, I’m guessing that even if the shooter didn’t use a service elevator (or plan to use one, the “elaborate escape plan?”), the casinos and hotels have been conducting intensive security reviews and have identified service elevator access as a security liability. And if he did use or intend to use a service elevator, the casinos and hotels certainly don’t want to advertise that fact until that security hole is plugged, if ever.
“No alcohol”
How does a guy spend his life around casino culture and gambling and not be consuming alcohol, especially when he apparently gambled enough to be receiving complimentary perks and services. Especially when his life appears to be falling apart (the screaming in bed, Valium, etc)?
But that’s the thing. Wynn seems to be going out of his way to describe a guy whose life WASN’T falling apart. Wynn’s describing what sounds like a successful gambler who was disciplined and in control of his choices and actions. That doesn’t seem to square with the information shared by the girlfriend.
The girlfriend also did not drink and was always rational. Steve Paddock’s brother said Steve looked at gambling as his job. Clearly, this is in line with a money laundering operation. People’s money being laundered would not hire someone that was not a professional at handling the money.
So, Paddock is a cool, rational, levelheaded, smart, nut job.
This nonsense picture is easily explained by the fact that the FBI is involved with the investigation.
PLANTED possibly ?
http://canadafreepress.com/article/was-vegas-an-fbi-sting-gone-bad
Must read and comments
Cliff Kincaid makes a great point about Paddock possibly being an informant in an FBI sting. He believes that the FBI will create a coverup for a blown operation, if all of this is true. I wonder if there was ever interaction beetween Brennan and Paddock?
Ultimately, I side with Steve Wynn. We will know the truth inspite of the FBI trying to squash it. Casino operators and owners will not let this slide. Remember, there are trillions at stake…in Vegas.
This does not fit Asperger’s, which I was surprised that Dr. Ablow made the stretch to diagnose him. Maybe Ablow is right, but it seems that the more we learn on this guy, it contradicts what we heard earlier about him.
Yup, Paddock led a double life, IMHO.
I wonder who called in the FBI so soon or if that is standard. LV sheriff did not get to interview her only the FBI and I think she is key to this. I think people like Paddock and others are identified by certain groups to be the face of horrendous acts they help facilitate and then they scatter or are allowed to. To say so soon that a motive may never be known is really unnerving and basically saying the investigation will not be in depth.
GREAT point. GF lying? Oh boy. We finally have some conflict.
Scenario: TAQIYYA. They don’t drink. She LIES about his drinking for the cause.
Or he never drinks while gambling. But does that make sense? One would still expect him to drink in casinos and hotels when NOT gambling – maybe when dining, etc. But he’s not drinking at the Wynn EVER.
Service elevator, could the investigators have found a key /card to the service elevator in Paddocks room? That was the way he planned on leaving the resort?
“Allah, make it water.” I knew a family who lived in Dubai for years. While they are American, many wealthy people in the city had trap doors built into the floor of the family car to take booze home.
I have a family member who has more than one screw loose, believe me. Yet he is very quiet and polite, does not drink alcohol or use any kind of drugs, even prescription drugs, and has never been in any trouble with the law, not even a traffic ticket.
I’m not saying he would ever do something like this, but sadly, when talking about someone who is mentally ill even their own shrink can’t predict stuff like this.
According to a Forbes Article, Wynn sold the Mandalay Bay in 2004.
COMMENTARY: MGM’s CEO risks angering many of his customers …
https://www.reviewjournal.com/…/commentary-mgms-ceo-risks-angering-many-of-hi…
Aug 23, 2017 – Jim Murren announced that MGM would match employee donations to the Council on American Islamic Relations.
MGM bought some or all of Wynn’s casinos and he built new ones.
“In 2000, Wynn sold his company Mirage Resorts to MGM Grand Inc., resulting in the formation of MGM Mirage (now MGM Resorts International).”
“Wynn afterwards took his (new?) company Wynn Resorts public in an initial public offering, and he remains Wynn Resorts’ CEO and Chairman of the Board. He is a member of the Republican Party. Wynn is the finance chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) since 2017.
Through Wynn Resorts he has overseen the construction and development of several luxury resorts, opening Wynn Las Vegas in 2005, Wynn Macau in 2006, Encore Las Vegas in 2008, and Encore at Wynn Macau in 2010. Current projects include Wynn Palace in Macau and Wynn Everett near Boston.” – wikipedia
There is no love lost between Mr. Wynn & MGM Resorts (owner of MB), at least since the buyout.
Never Trust Chris Wallace!
Or Mr Wynn
Wynn, ne’ Weinberg, was born in New Haven, CN. His father ran several bingo parlors.
“Shortly before graduating his father died of heart problems, leaving $350,000 in gambling debts. Wynn relinquished a position at Yale Law School to take charge of his family’s business in Waysons Corner, Maryland, working the bingo parlors himself. Within a year he had expanded the company.”
“Though he supported US President Barack Obama in the 2008 election, in 2011 he expressed disappointment with Obama’s policies relating to job creation and bipartisanship.”
“In 2016, Wynn donated $833,000 to Republican Party joint fundraising committees.”
“After the January 2017 inauguration of Donald Trump, Wynn was named finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Wynn
I remember hearing Hannity on radio in the car, interviewing Wynn, after Obama had been in office for awhile. It may have been just prior to the 2012 election. Wynn went ballistic, especially after Obama’s Vegas comment. I guess we could say Obama broke him.
I expect that Wynn may secretly be part of the gang who backed Candidate Trump running for office. He seemed alarmed at the rough talk, but Steve has known President Trump for years.
What did Obama say about Vegas?
He told the entire world not to go there and waste their money. It pissed every casino hotel owner anYwhere in NV.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/barackobama/7149616/Barack-Obama-tells-Americans-dont-go-to-Las-Vegas.html
Casinos, bars, night clubs, etc. even the grand luxury hotels, circuses, carnivals, Mardi Gras, heck, even Disney World, gives me the willies/heebie jeebies. Can’t stand Halloween, Horror movies, Sci-Fi. I can’t understand the allure of any of that. Total aversion. Same with Islam.
He said Don’t go to Vegas. Literally
The young man, Gio Rios, whose FB testimony about the attack was posted on yesterday’s thread (I think by G. Combs), has recorded a FB live video this afternoon, telling his story.
In my opinion, this kid is telling the truth, and it needs to be seen! I’m in the middle of watching it, and he’s telling about the Tropicana – blood on the walls, bloody handprints, injured people and dead bodies, and the gun fire that broke out in the casino! He also had an absolutely harrowing encounter with one of the bad guys.
The trauma that he and his girlfriend have endured and are still enduring – is horrible. Multiply that by 22,000 people – it’s more than I can comprehend.
I have no words to adequately describe the anger I feel towards the people – ALL of the people – who are responsible for this.
Please, LORD, protect these young people, keep them from harm. Help them to be wise and confound any evil plot against them. In the Name of Your Son, Jesus Christ, Amen
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy has vivid recall, he has (IMO) adequate paranoia, and plenty of experience with guns, so his description of the gunfire from the Mandalay Bay shooter is vivid and actually matches the evidence. Even where he’s wrong, he’s right; specifically, he incorrectly questions the low-angled bullets from Mandalay Bay, whereas the reality is that .223 dropping bullets and their ricochets from that distance and angle will appear largely flat to victims on the ground as they fall to the ground and rebound. What he describes IN THE VENUE remains consistent with the official story.
When he sees the case-carrier in the Tropicana and hears the busts of suppressed fire, I could possibly write that off by a long series of mental mistakes and hyper-emotional assumptions on his part, but both of them actually witnessing gunfire and muzzle flash near NYNY – no – something is wrong with the official story. It also sounds like he is DISAPPOINTED WITH TRUMP (i.e., not a hater, maybe even a supporter) in the fact that the official story is so far from his experience.
AND – if this is disinformation, it is not only REALLY top-notch – it contradicts the motives of those who would have an interest in the official narrative. It would be people who WANT the official line questioned. I just don’t see it.
This seriously raises my doubts about the official story. Not completely, but I really don’t like this. I can see multiple scenarios that fit this evidence. The most reasonable Deep State theory is that Paddock was “backed up” to insure an adequate body count. And if it’s jihadists, then the result is self-explanatory. He had help, but not in the room.
Gonna watch him again. This is worth watching two or three times.
Wolf listen to the scanner. The scanner says multiple shooter and multiple locations
Great interview, much info, well worth listening. Thank you.
Clash of the Titans
“Steve Wynn, 56, and Donald Trump, 52, have been slugging it out for more than a decade. Theirs is an especially colorful, spleenful contempt, all too rare in modern-day big business…How bad is the blood? Trump and Wynn despise each other so much that they’ve aligned themselves with rival morning-radio proxies…”
http://nymag.com/nymetro/news/bizfinance/biz/features/2235/
Former feud between Steve Wynn and Donald Trump subject of production in works for Spike (TV)
https://lasvegassun.com/vegasdeluxe/2014/feb/20/former-feud-between-steve-wynn-and-donald-trump-wo/
Steve Wynn Could Be Man Behind Donald Trump Throne
https://www.pokersites.us/steve-wynn-advising-donald-trump-on-gop-moves/
Steve Wynn Now Trump Campaign Adviser
http://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/2015/09/03/steve-wynn-now-trump-campaign-adviser.html
Sheldon Adelson, Steve Wynn join Donald Trump’s inauguration team
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2016/11/15/sheldon-adelson-steve-wynn-join-donald-trumps-inauguration-team/93933716/
The War At The Shore – The Truth Behind Trump’s War with Wynn
“Donald is a fantastic businessman…he knows exactly what he is doing…”
“Explosive” interview?? How so?
That’s from an annoying youtube channel that has ‘explosive’ in the title on all their videos. The guys as ass for being an internet hype and I have boycotted all his videos.
Cheapens the term… but I suppose the channel’s owner is vying for a position with the MSM… maybe CNN or MSNBC…
Every time Chris Wallace opens his mouth it results in an explosive fart coming out. 😉
a certain peaceful religion avoids alcohol
Mormons?
😂
This one: http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017
But they get dispensation from their imam when they’re on a suicide mission, like the 9/11 crew.
Mid-level gambler. No special treatment/gloves for allergies mentioned.
Paddock seemed like he was more than a midlevel gambler, his brother said Steve took him out for a meal and spent thousands, all comped by the casino. There was also a trip that Steve Paddock took his brothers kids on, also paid for by the casino. Do casinos do that for midlevel gamblers? Maybe he didn’t gamble as much in Mr. Wynn’s casinos.
Mr. Wynn wouldn’t consider someone playing video poker ad nauseam a high level gambler…because there is little risk when there is $99 payout for every $100 spent. Let’s face it…Paddock was laundering his money..and he liked the perks of free rooms, etc. Otherwise he might just as well have put his money in the bank and have just as much at the end of the quarter or year.
Yeah, the whole allergies thing, first mentioned by the Aussie boyfriend of one of Danley’s sisters, I believe, is curious. I know there are people who suffer from multiple sensitivities, especially to chemicals, but my guess is those people never under any circumstances step foot in a casino.
PerhaPs the cotton glnves were to show the weapons avoid acids And oils on the blued barrels
When Wynn came to Las Vegas, Nevada was trying to change its image. All of the Vegas strip hotels were crooked (according to Thorpe/ author if Beat the Dealer). Likely most of Downtown casinos were also rigged. Casino owners thought small, a lot of them did not want hotels, entertainment, etc. When Wynn bought the Golden Nugget, it was..a uh…toilet. The rennovation was amazing. Got a better clientele. Good entertainment. It was like a top notch strip casino, but downtown. You could tell his thinking was way ahead of other operators.
He was way ahead of other operators every step of the way. His properties were/are inspired. Wynn paved the way in turning Vegas from a grubby little gambling town into a full-blown resort destination. We now have some of the best restaurants and entertainment venues in the world. He started the effort to class the place up (as much as a “sin city” can be classed up!).
I smell a nest of murdering rats. Read this:
http://investmentwatchblog.com/prime-suspect-ceo-of-mandalay-bay-james-murren-is-on-the-dhs-infrastructure-advisory-council/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sold. This wasn’t a older lone wolf doing downers just up and decided to go jihadi.
Now if there was any agency not involved or afraid to open it up. That’s the problem it’s all so intertwined and dirty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Men like Mr Wynn and President Trump are the best friends the building trades have. I’ve worked on a couple of Steve’s LV jobs and they are challenging and rewarding. I’ve even seen him walking an active jobsite without a hard hat and thought to myself, who is that? Nobody walks a job without wearing full personal protection equipment.. Unless you pay the bills.
One of the things that has amazed me for years about Wynn is that he’s been mostly blind (retinitis pigmentosa) for decades, and yet he’s so hands-on in developing his properties.
It’s not important, but I find Wynn’s definition of high-roller interesting. Other accounts, which could be false, say that Paddock wagered $100 or more per button push, and pushed it every 10 seconds or so for hours at a time.Those accounts say he could be down by $100,000 at the end of a bad session. Yet Wynn says that by his casino’s standards, Paddock wasn’t a high-roller. Maybe Paddock’s play wasn’t the same everywhere. Other accounts say the high limit video poker machines that Paddock chose had a 99.1% or so payback, so maybe Wynn considers his play from the casino’s viewpoint to be more like a dollar per button push.
Money Laundering
I do not think that is unusual. If someone is making good money. And many in Vegas do in cash, that’s nothing.
I remember going to a casino in Connecticut to check my firm’s architectural design work out, and many of the construction workers from the project were betting at the $1000 minimum Black Jack tables.
I stayed at the encore in an upgrade suite about 6 years ago. BEAUTIFUL small hotel. Opposite end of the strip from the Mandalay. Close to shopping mall and nice downstairs hotel shopping. I specifically asked for a quiet room away from the club thumping, preferably nearby a stairway in case there was a fire.
I got what I asked for and we had the do not disturb on the door almost the entire time.
Husband slept because of the heat during most of it while I went out! Housekeeping got worried but I told them he was asleep and they just signed out fresh towels and toiletries to me. No big deal.
Never once had security knock on the door.
There are a couple of interesting articles over at TGP:
The scarlet letter woman speaks of Paddock getting drunk often – goes along with what others were discussing up thread re: Wynn
Las Vegas Prostitute Speaks Out About Stephen Paddock’s Bizarre Sexual Fantasies
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/las-vegas-prostitute-speaks-stephen-paddock-bizarre-sexual-fantasies/
Those 200+ transactions were tagged as possible terrorist funding
WOW! Stephen Paddock’s Transactions Flagged For Possible “Covert Terrorism Financing”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/wow-stephen-paddocks-transactions-flagged-possible-covert-terrorism-financing/
And there was one more about possible “insider trading” based on an article from some stock analyst. That one seems to have been taken down because I can not find it now. I did link it over on the last thread though.
FWIW, I read the prostitute story earlier today at one of the U.K. sites. I don’t put much stock in it. Sounds like something out of a bad novel or movie. As secretive as he was, I’m not buying he was sexting with the hooker.
I read that also and found it to be laughable. Hookers will come out of the woodwork with all kinds of stories about their encounters with Paddock. Every move he made in Vegas is on film! Why are they playing games with the public?
Conflicting reports about what was on the note – from the Daily Mail article:
Also from that article- can someone help me understand what they are saying…
“Laid on by Hotels”?
Now they are saying note was telephone numbers.
My GF father was a HIGH ROLLER gambler till he died, the hotels would provide him with anything he wanted no matter the request. My GF often went with him on junkets and the resorts would comp her Gucci Purses, Jewelry, High end clothing anything she picked up in a shop it was comp/given to her.
Ziiggii could the numbers be a numeric code for elevator?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Plot thickens.
So much misinformation being put out to confuse us.
Best we use our common sense when trying to figure out the bread crumbs dropped.
Code to safe? Heist gone wrong? Multiple shooters to create chaos?
Why does he trust his employees with firearms more than he trusts me?
We are the enemy, we we sheeple.
Yes, the unsolicited mention of the service elevators got my attention. Nobody had said anything about service elevators, that we heard anyway. Wynn must have heard that Paddock had access to them. Why else would he have brought the subject up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THIS^^^^^^^
Helped by employee/employees?
Heard Wayne Root yesterday on Newsmax say that there is a possibility the security guard was in on the deal. Just sayin’
Just rereading this article –
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jesus-campos-las-vegas-shooting-police-reveal-new-details-about-hero-security-guard/
I don’t watch too many movies but I’ve seen enough to recall scenes where police run to a floor, bump into the killer making his escape who quickly yells help and points them to the actual victim as the culprit. For what it’s worth, it has that cheap HW vibe..
Chris Wallace is always such a weird little guy, Steve Wynn is very smart and knows a lot about security ! And people!
Security cams right above both windows~
Why are we assuming they’re security cameras?
Could be weather, traffic, or general purpose webcams (the airport is right across the street)… if they are cameras at all. In any event, what could they have captured being positioned outside, above, and directed away from the broken windows or, in a best case scenario, positioned to face directly down the side of the building? It’s possible they could have captured some of the chaos at Route 93, but it was dark. Typically, non-security cameras (if that is what they are) are programmed to turn off/stop streaming after darkness falls.
Finally, while the right “camera” is directly above the right broken window, the left “camera” is 16 glass panes to the left of the left broken window, which makes it at least one suite to the left of the left broken window. In no way is this second possible camera “right above” one of the broken windows.
Loomer even fails to call attention to what looks like a whitish object much closer to the left broken window (which is left of the satellite dish). Her tweet fails the clickbait test as far as I’m concerned.
It seems a bit more than click bait considering the informative comment by fran wendelboe above in this thread.
For them to have such extensive surveillance capability it has to come from somewhere and these pics may show how.
One has to wonder just watch Wallace and Cox from the NRA , the outright bullshit, manipulation, emotional hostage taking is quite enough for me .. Since CEO & his wife loved dems so much, Id never put it past a conspiracy..God Bless America
