ESPN Suspends Employee Jemele Hill For Requesting Boycott Against NFL and ESPN…

Social Justice Warriors are not the sharpest tools in the shed. Cue the audio visual demonstration.

On one floor within the ESPN corporate HQ there are a group of salespeople who sell NFL advertising on the network. However, on another floor, activist ESPN Pundit Jemele Hill tells the ESPN audience to boycott those same advertisers. Because, Trump.

No, really. You cannot make this stuff up. After Jemele Hill uses her social media account to tell ESPN/NFL fans to boycott an NFL team (Jerry Jones – Dallas Cowboys), Ms. Hill finds her employment suspended:

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that much actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.” ~ ESPN

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

