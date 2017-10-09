ESPN Suspends Employee Jemele Hill For Requesting Boycott Against NFL and ESPN…

Social Justice Warriors are not the sharpest tools in the shed. Cue the audio visual demonstration.
On one floor within the ESPN corporate HQ there are a group of salespeople who sell NFL advertising on the network. However, on another floor, activist ESPN Pundit Jemele Hill tells the ESPN audience to boycott those same advertisers. Because, Trump.
No, really. You cannot make this stuff up. After Jemele Hill uses her social media account to tell ESPN/NFL fans to boycott an NFL team (Jerry Jones – Dallas Cowboys), Ms. Hill finds her employment suspended:
“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that much actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.” ~ ESPN
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
The progzi circular thought process–projection, irony, projection, collision with the stone wall of reality, irony, projection, irony. Like snakes eating their own tails.
She looks clownish in that photo. Just missing the big red nose, the red yarn hair and the eye make-up.
Suspended. With or without pay?
ESPN is so stupid to keep this dunce on the air.
If I was one of the ESPN advertisers, I’d pull my ads.
I literally fist pumped in the car when I heard this!
2 weeks though /spit
Wish I could credit the author, but it came to me as a forwarded email :
Here are some “fun” NFL facts
In 2012 the NFL had an issue with Tim Tebow kneeling for each game to
pray, they also had an issue with Tebow wearing John 3:16 as part of his
blackout to avoid glare and made him take it off.
In 2013 the NFL fined Brandon Marshall for wearing green cleats to raise
awareness for people with mental health disorders.
In 2014 Robert Griffin III (RG3) entered a post-game press conference
wearing a shirt that said “Know Jesus Know Peace” but was forced to turn it
inside out by an NFL uniform inspector before speaking at the podium.
In 2015 DeAngelo Williams was fined for wearing “Find the Cure” eye black
for breast cancer awareness.
In 2015 William Gay was fined for wearing purple cleats to raise awareness
for domestic violence. (not that the NFL has a domestic violence
problem…)
In 2016 the NFL prevented the Dallas Cowboys from wearing a decal on their
helmet in honor of 5 Dallas Police officers killed in the line of duty.
In 2016 the NFL threatened to fine players who wanted to wear cleats to
commemorate the 15th anniversary of 9/11.
So tell me again how the NFL supports free speech and expression all of a
sudden…..
Now this is Old Lady again. Why would ANYONE support this group of fools?
https://mobile.twitter.com/jemelehill
Her WhiteHouse photos say it all. As she says, “Born and Raised By Detroit”
Anyways, early this afternoon before this story got revised a bit by the media. It said that the companies she said to boycott, are the same ones that sponsor ESPN. How’s that for stupidity? They removed that fast because that would kill 2 birds with one stone as they say.
Also ESPN refuses to say if she is being suspended with or without pay. Therefore, we know she is being paid. I just read the SJW are going bananas.
Oh Good Lord! She’ll be back in all her glory in two weeks, the problem is ESPN may not be there at this rate. I guess Disney is using it as a loss leader?
This is her 2nd violation of ESPN’s social media rules? Why didn’t Curt Shilling get 2 chances? Must be his “white privilege”…
One of the truest things I ever heard a rapper say was “C.R.E.A.M. – Cash Rules Everything Around Me”.
These people think they are socially ‘woke’…. but they don’t realize that they’re just bought and paid for puppets by the organizations they work for. ESPN, at the end of the day, REMAINS all about the money. They have to be. That will never change.
