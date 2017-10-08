SNL Creator Says Show Writers Ignored Weinstein Scandal Because “He’s a New Yorker”…

Trump Makes the Loons Go Bananas.
Saturday Night Live show creator Lorne Michaels was caught leaving the 4am after party and asked why the show ignored the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal. According to a reporter from The Daily Mail:
[…] When Michaels was asked as he was leaving SNL’s after-party at 4am why the show avoided the Weinstein controversy, the producer smiled and responded: ‘It’s a New York thing.’ (link)
Wait,.. you get a pass on sophomoric comedic ridicule by being from New York?
The professional political left is apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc.
Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates. If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.
The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this. They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics. While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.
To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.
These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it. The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.
Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.
Too funny.
President Trump is the consummate New Yorker and he hasn’t gotten any SNL NY snark/sneer/smear exemption.
Again, we see their hypocrisy.
Second verse same as the first…… Hypocritical Liberals are nothing if not predictable.
Not to mention all the buildings POTUS built and the real estate taxes paid into NYC coffers! Would be interesting to ask the mayor how much money the city receives from Trump properties.
Somehow ,I don’t think Loren M thought out that answer..very well
Anyone surprised by Lorens response?
Lorne Michaels was born on November 17, 1944 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as Lorne Michael Lipowitz.
He is a producer and writer, known for Late Night with Conan O’Brien (1993), Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2009) and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (2014). He has been married to Alice Barry since 1991. They have three children. He was … See full bio
http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0584427/
No, I think he was trying to make a comparison that what Trump said to Billy Bush was on par with Weinstein’s debauchery.
Stupid comparison? You betcha.
Loren Michaels and thinking don’t seem to fit in a sentence. Hating works.
If the left wouldn’t have hypocrisy, they would have no standard at all.
This
President Trump has a good sense of humor and doesn’t mind taking a little ribbing and can laugh at himself!
Here’s a favorite example of President Trump’s sense of humor.
HOWEVER – when it comes to vicious character attacks, and lies – our President takes up for himself and hits back!
I love at the end of the skit, our president purses his lips at Fallon. Such warmth!! 💓 I can’t go one day without saying “I love that man!” Lol
Such as when Rosie O’Donnell gratuitously bashed him on national television, and brought his children into it.
That was what sparked his remarks that Megyn said he made “about women” at the first debate.
Donald Trump’s “only Rosie O’Donnell” answer in the very first GOP debate in Aug. 2015 may have won him the election.
SNL needs a funeral, not an after party. Talk about The Walking Dead!
Well, SNL was pretty funny in the early 70s. The last 4 decades? Not so much.
They just never knew when to quit.
Dang! SNL needs jokes like THAT ONE! LOL!
RIGHT!
You have to wonder, did Lorne Michaels not even hear what he was saying?
I was just this minute saying that same thing word for word! They have no self awareness at all.
I know! He basically just put a “Harrass Me” sign on the backs of NYC women saying these Weinstein sexual predator types will get a pass if they’re local. Insane!
The irony was just too funny. Too bad they didn’t ask him why they skew President Trump every chance they get.
But Weinstein is not just NY, he is Hollywood too. And that makes him a god in their celebrity whore eyes. Plus they know Weinstein still has the ability, means and history to make them his casting couch btch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mom, read that Streep actually called Harvey a god! LOL
“mom”. Where in the world did that come from? Have the new iPad and it seems to have a mind of its own…have to watch it like a hawk! Meant to reply to kpm58.
My guess would be you typed Kom (autocaps on the K, “o” next to “p”) and iPad changed it to Mom based on key proximity (“k” next to “m”).
I did a ton of keyboard entry programming in my day. 😉
Yeah, I’m sure Michael Che called President Trump a cracker because he’s from New York. Someone should ask Michael Che about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“He finds a way to surround his enemies.” LOL Love it.
I laughed out loud when I read that part. This article read kind of like humor!
Funnier than his humorless show!
Well.. it seems like decent men and women in the country turned a jaundice eye at a multi-decade sexual harrasser entitled a-hole, who then has the nerve to claim he will sue the paper that told the Truth about him. NY wants to ‘ignore it…. as a NY Thing. Americans won’t. It’s an AMERICAN thing !
LikeLiked by 9 people
I notice that in the comments with one article about this, some commenters wanted to defend their queen, Gwyneth Paltrow, for her close relationship with Harvey.
Gwyneth Paltrow was never a vulnerable young starlet.
Both her parents were in positions of considerable influence in New York and Hollywood.
She would have been protected from the worst of his behavior.
She would not, however, be unaware of his behavior toward others, they were just too close for her not to have seen it.
She chose to hold herself up as some sort of liberal champion, while at the same time tacitly condoning a horrible system.
In 1999 Shakespeare in Love was up against Life is Beautiful and Saving Private Ryan. No way did that film and GP as Actress deserved to win over the others without inside help. No way.
Brilliant Man our President.
ROFL thanks for the twitter feed Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Communist Narrated News is mad because President Trump…
It’s right out of Alinsky: make them live up to their own standards and RIDICULE (my personal favorite)
My fav also…..Rule #5.
In 2016, Trump withstood all the conventional MSM organs could throw at him. Changes in technology, culture, and economics will have made those entities much weaker by 2020. Don’t expect them to analyze their own demise while it’s ongoing.
Correct Yank. Instead, once it’s over for them, they’ll write a sequel to “What Happened”.
LOL
They won’t even have to change the cover for the sequel.
No, remember Evil never sleeps. Now more than ever the danger is great – as long as the MSM cartel continues to control the messaging to the people, and there are enough uniformed people out there to buy the lies – we have to double down on getting the truth out there. It’s clear too many folks are willing to buy the propaganda and lies.
I agree!
Sadly, I also agree….cornered rats bite viciously.
And there will be a subtitle, “We Did It To Ourselves”.
For all of the navel gazing Liberals do– it is a wonder they have not “banned” lint.
Yankee, “…all the conventional MSM organs could throw at him.” Reminiscent of the zoo chimps who stop entertaining the gathering crowds and then collectively throw their feces at the viewing audience.
What a bunch of hypocrites. SNL ceased being funny about 1976. I have always been disgusted at how they always mocked the R Presidents and candidates while giving the Ds a pass. To this day, I despise Tina Fey and turn off everything she has anything to do with.
THIS ^^^^^^^^^x 1million. She is a top of the line bitcccchhhhh!
Same here.
Hollywood won’t comment on it because Weinstein is one of them, and they’re all complicit. I know it, you know it, everyone knows it. Watch for Clintonesque “suicides” and “disappearances.” They’re gonna happen.
Does Saturday Night, Lorne Michaels’ give Weinstein a pass because the Canadian Michaels is not from NY?
Scum always congeals
Sundance, this may just be my most favorite post of all. It is just so delicious. Kind of like eating two scoops of Rocky Road ice cream. Here’s my very FAVORITIST part:
“To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.
These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it. The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.”
If I would have had any idea that a Trump Administration was going to be so enjoyable, I might have done like the Democrats and found a way to vote for him twice.
President Trump has made politics interesting and FUN again. I can imagine in my minds eyes, that when he gets up in the morning and looks at his phone…. His first thought is….. ” hmmmm who can I ” trigger” today ? He has made it into a art form. lol !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Vice-President Pence and his wife left the Colts game today because the players pulled the kneeling garbage. MSM going crazy saying that he knew beforehand he was going to do it…Exactly, I would have made a public statement that if the players disrespected the flag and our country and those who defend her, I’d be leaving the game.
NFL, SJW, Leftist/Fascists, malignant media aren’t used to us fighting back. 🙂
One correction. All the Colts stood. Some of the 49ers took a knee. I’m sure Pence hoped the players would behave on the day that was to honor Manning and refrain from being jerks. Unfortunately, the 49ers are so self centered they could not resist the opportunity to being jerks.
Did they stand AND put their hands over their hearts or did they just stand/link arms ?
Thanks. I learned that after posting. The 49ers ruined it, no surprise. I don’t even know who won.
The sad/funny part is how they keep sticking their hand back in the fire.
FL_: My sentiments exactly. In fact, who watches any of the late night shows anymore? Seriously!
Nothing written for those shows is funny; it’s all time Trash-Trump; or just plain stupid stuff.
SPEAKING OF WEINSTEIN….is this plausible?
This tweet series aren’t numbered and don’t work like Wictor’s series. Keep clicking the link inside and at the end of each tweet to read the entire series.
(took me a while to get it)
Think of all the pedophiles on the left. Obviously, that’s why they are such bosom buddies with the Islamists….who are abusers of women and children and traffickers of children and child p0rn.
The casting couch didn’t become a meme because it wasn’t a thing.
Malia Obama got an internship with this guy right after graduating.
The fact that Obama chose a known sexual assaulter tells me that they are not his kids??
Duh…Trump is a New Yorker and SNL doesn’t give him a pass. SNL,what a bunch of hypocrites!
I haven’t watched this show in many years – don’t miss it at all.
Thank you so much for this post – it made me laugh out loud!
“It’s a New York thing” only serves to highlight what New York is all about for them. Corruption and criminality are OK if you’re playing for the right side. This reminds me of the general way of thinking among black groups and white groups — white groups generally disown their criminal element while black groups defend their criminal element.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and BTW, Sundance, there is nothing of greater consequence than the culture war.
Absolutely. It’s always been about taking back our culture. If we don’t do that, the rest of our goals can’t be attained. The biggest problem is the Leftist propaganda in our schools and higher education institutions. They did away with teaching morality, patriotism, respect for authority, good work ethics, motivation, nuclear family stability, etc. Then they substituted weakness, lack of responsibility, sense of entitlement, and letting kids think they ruled the world. Now none of them can cope.
Lady penguin…it all started when they stopped teaching cursive writing! 😂😂😂. Sorry…just couldn’t help myself to insert a little humor in here. BTW, I totally agree.
In other nations…Africa, Japan, etc.the students stand when the teacher walks into the classroom. That’s respect for authority. In Japan, the students all have cleaning tasks in school (including bathrooms). That’s respect for the property they are using for a short period in their lives. Children today talk back to the teachers, their parents, the school bus drivers, the coaches…and whine if they are denied what they feel they are entitled. And…sadly, in many cases the parents are the ones that allow it. I hope in my remaining years I see the pendulum swing back again.
They’ve never done DiBlasio either and he provides a ton of material being the a$$hole he is.
The left is evil and therefore will not trouble itself with exposing evil. The silence of the celebrities brings John 3:19 into stark focus. Read it. We’re in a war.
We’ve been in a cultural and political war for some time and Michaels is just a part of the enemy.
It has been over a hundred years.
Dumbing Down America
What we’re witnessing over the past decade or so has been an acceleration of the process where products of this indoctrination system take control of media and pop culture and exert editorial control ver content?
The shift was in the late 1960s when they started busing inner city types into middle class school systems.
You can drop one inner city kid into a middle class school and he will conform with those around him and do well. However when you drop an entire block of inner city kids into a middle class school the change is to drag the entire group down to the lowest level. (Especially when corporal punishment by teachers is banned at the same time.) Also, as I saw in my high school once you drop these little Drug Dealers into a school you go from NO DRUGS to rampant drug use. A friend’s little sister was stealing from her mom’s purse to feed her cocaine habit. The child was 6 years old.
That school was in Westchester county not far from where the Hilderbeast now lives. It had been a really good school system until destroyed by busing.
It is amazing that America has managed to sustain it’s culture through the continual assault made by the moneyed class.
It has become an increasingly uphill battle fighting the brainwash labeled as education and effective parenting techniques are under legal assault now, too.
John 3:19 This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s not a hypocrite. He just doesn’t want to admit what he is.
I must respectfully differ with you though I do understand what you’ve said and it does hold some water. Frankly I think Michaels was blindsided by the question and put out the “New Yorker” excuse without having a chance to think it through. Could very well be that if given the chance to prepare he’d have said something along the lines of what you wrote but I stick with my conclusion that he’s a damn liar and our cultural enemy
Addenndum… he’s ostensibly speaking for the show’s writers but they most likely would take their direction from him so in reality it’s his own attitudes reflected in what he says about his creation and those who make it happen.
To hear it told, are not socialists brainy and find any question to be a softball? Sarc
# 1 – He’s a Canadian.
#2 – He’s Jewish & they stick together.
Oy… -(v)eh?
Explain #2 to me?
Not many understand the value of real estate like OUR President.
He’s living Rent free in their addled minds!
Hahaha, he has learned to troll from the best of them.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
hmm..Let’s see. Michaels (Lorne David Lipowitz) is a Canadian Jew born in Israel and Weinstein is a Jew born in Flushing. So maybe by a “NY thing,” he actually meant a “Jewish thing” — since it certainly can’t be JUST a NY thing…otherwise Trump would be exempt as well. Interesting that he would say that.
Its a he has my type of politics thing .. so he can be excused
Goes without saying. I just find it interesting that he would be so flippant about what he and Weinstein actually have in common v. Trump. I guess 4:30 in the morning is always a good time to get honest answers lol
$0r0$ was Jewish born too, but didn’t stop him from harming/robbing/killing Jews.
As St. Paul said,
“No, a person is a Jew who is one inwardly; and circumcision is circumcision of the heart, by the Spirit, not by the written code. Such a person’s praise is not from other people, but from God.” Romans 2:29 (Of course, the same goes for Christianity)
Ah, but Soros is also a psychopath. I believe he’s Hungarian. As am I. We’re notorious whackjobs. Look it up lol
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Gimme a break. Stop posting things that make Trump supporters look like anti-Semites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please loosen your pc handcuffs
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
There’s also the entertainment industry link, which has more than it’s fair share of Jews, as well.
At the end of the day, it’s a good thing for Michaels and his ilk that Trump is not MOT, because that would cause some serious cognitive dissonance. lol
And if anyone wants to call me out for being anti-semitic again, be advised that I MARRIED a Jew from Long Island. I hate that I have to “qualify” to speak freely.
My prayer buddy is a messianic Jew and she calls them agnostic Jews or atheists. They are the worst types, as they, in their demented minds, think they are better than the Jews. They are the reason the others hates Jews in general. Same with the Christians vs fake Christians.
Others are more than welcome to challange/mock our “fellow fake Christians”.
This has nothing to do with PC. Jews like Lorne have no allegiance or protectiveness of Jews. They go out of their way to assert their liberal political religion and are ashamed of their own Jewishness because it forces them to acknowledge that the BLM people they support hate them as much as they hate cops, no matter how much liberal Jewish money funds their “social justice.”
These bastards would sell Jews faster than Soros, until a conservative tweets something that can pique their “bonafides.”.
The media on all levels, entertainment, weather, newz, sports, science, law and order, morality, even commercials has been weaponized into a 24/7 LeftWingNut propaganda campaign.
The Left has killed their cause by saturation. Soon everyone will turn them off like the noise from a jackhammer that goes on for a decade.
Could be snl has its share of sexual harassment/deviance in their closet that they’d rather not have scrutinized.
“It’s a New York thing”
Well isn’t that cute. Almost as cute as being an unethical, hypocritical, corrupt piece of sh*t passing himself off as a decent human being
Funny. They roasted Weiner who is also a New Yorker. He was also Jon Stewart’s buddy and former roomate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
If you want your laff-track crap, you can keep your laff-track crap.
Harvey Weinstein Turning Japanese
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=80jBbiJP&id=B1B5AA1B93A2A2E2121E7D0571523C981BACD192&thid=OIP.80jBbiJPgYphbygYljTZ6gDTEs&q=Harvey+Weinstein+Movies&simid=608034046551523438&selectedIndex=14&ajaxhist=0
This is a good thing. Not a one…not a single one of these “folk’s” dared to address this so they have left this wide open for review everyday…all day…24/7. Even the #1 “Nasty Woman” herself did not comment on this. I keep saying these are not smart people, they now have met their match.
Frauds, all of them. They have nothing, nothing.
Imagine having an albatross like Weinstein hanging around your neck for the rest of your life.
Once on the web, the web never forgets.
It’s because Lorne is an @hole.
Here is something I do not understand, that relates to why the Weinstein stuff is coming out now.
I found mention of it in the comments on an article called Why the Weinstein Sexual-Harrassment Allegations Came Out Now.
Here is the article referenced by the commenter:
http://abbediaz.com/2016/01/21/ny-times-staffer-issues-death-threats-against-author/6632/
I remember hearing something about this thing when it happened, and not paying attention, because it was much too complicated plus I didn’t care.
The commenter who mentioned it thinks that a documentary (by the woman who was threatened?) that is coming out soon has something to do with it.
All I know is that in New York we have an intertwined, byzantine web of totally corrupt pigs and slobs that has tentacles everywhere that is touched by globalism.
“To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies”.
God loves uneven odds.
In fact He seems to require it.
It shows His power.
Very nice, laura. Very nice.
Excellent, laurainnevada, and oh so quotable.
SNL. I haven’t watched since John Bulushi dressed up like a bumble bee….1975 or 1976?
That was the only time they had talent.
I doubt that I have seen more than two shows of snl; I do not personally like the rippling apart of each other and call it humor…it is hateful (malicious) and cruel.
They don’t even bother to memorize their lines for three minute sketches anymore.
They stare openly at the cue cards and read.
They are incapable of memorizing. Fried their brains on substances.
Hats off to Elvis Costello for sticking it to Lorne Michaels in 1977.Costello was ordered not to perform “Radio Radio” due to its anti media content. Costello agreed but then switched and played “Radio Radio” while Lorne Michaels gave him the finger on the sidelines. Costello was banned from SNL for 12 years.
To Lorne Michaels:
SNL, isn’t that the show that was funny in the 70’s-80’s?
Even in Hollywood, “Trillions are at stakes,” too.
Boycott Hollywood to final death knell
Trump is from New York! That same rule “it’s a new York think” doesn’t work for him? How stupid of him!
I worry that that since they keep failing to take the President down, they’ll resort to an assassination attempt.As Sundance has said, trillions of dollars is at stake (and their celebrity lifestyles). The deep state isn’t going to give up easily. Let’s leep the President in ours prayers. This is truly good vs evil.
It is a New York thing, but there are several of those and they tend to live in silos, so the question is, which silo Michaels meant in that preening statement. Presumably one he and Harvey commonly inhabit, which could be more than one.
President Trump is seemingly one man…
I am seriously begining to wonder about this…I sense he is not alone and quite confident of what his purpose is at this moment in time.
Yea for Sundance and President Trump: A++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Boo for SNL and the NFL: F————————————————————————————-
Guess Queens isn’t New York enough for SNL & Lorne Michaels
The difference in the media treatment of Bill Cosby a black man involved in a 60’s & 70’s sexual scandal and the treatment of Harvey Weinstein. a white man involved in an ongoing scandal and is blaming it on the 60s & 70’s culture, is quite interesting.
Bill Cosby – Gloria Allred
Harvey Weinstein – daughter Lisa Bloom
Bill Cosby – A media circus
Harvey Weinstein – crickets
I’ve believed for a long time that most, if not all, “comedy” is run by a clique originating from the upper echelons of NYC social society.
This explains why progressive “feminist” “comedians” such as Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer (Crying Chuck’s cousin), both native NYCer’s, are constantly propped up and propagated as important cultural figures, despite America’s utter disinterest in them as performers or human beings. It explains why these types of unpopular figures get airtime on HBO (headquartered in NYC) via series and specials, and why they get protected from the likes of SNL (also out of NYC) and Comedy Central (headquartered in NYC) despite the fact that no one finds them funny. It explains why Jimmy Kimmel (born in NYC) and Jimmy Fallon (born in NYC) have their shrinking late night soapboxes to spout the progressive political narratives. (Colbert is from Washington, DC- the swamp itself, so while an outlier he fits into this world). Jon Stewart (Comedy Central) and Bill Maher (HBO) are also examples of this circle.
Loren Michaels (a Canadian who’s spent ~40 years running SNL out of NYC) is being literal: Weinstein (born in NYC) is part of the elite NYC social circle which, among other things, decides what contemporary American “comedy” is.
All these people know each other, give one another jobs and support each other’s careers, move around in the same ideological bubble, and generate products aimed at the same narrow spectrum of Upper West Side values and sensibilites.
Comedy: it’s a New York thing.
You didn’t think Michaels was going to admit that it’s a sanctimonious, limousine-liberal hypocrite *thing* and that predatory behavior is really no big deal…..did you?
Twitter has become the greatest force multiplier in history, and President Trump is its most effective user. His critics want him to stop using Twitter, but they don’t have a good reason for him to stop. It takes literally a few minutes for him to make heads explode everywhere.
I think this also shows just how weak the other side is in the culture war. President Trump barely lifts a finger and the other side starts crumbling. American values are more than strong enough to defeat cultural Marxism, they just need someone to defend them, and President Trump is inspiring our country to defend its values.
This is actually great. It can easily be used to show the double standard and hypocrisy of these people. It’s a good starting point to work on people who aren’t on the Trump Train, but also aren’t raving lunatic Leftists and have some brain cells left.
This is so sad. Husband and I were huge Coneheads fans from way back. Is nothing left to us?
Reruns.
“President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc”
This is a very important statement of fact that all previous GOP admins never took seriously since Reagan. So, the left was free to fight the cultural war unopposed from Washington whether the Dems were in power or not. Ryan and McConnell etc not only didn’t oppose the left’s fanciful efforts to consistently alter or destroy the mainstream culture, they often obediently agreed with most of it. But no matter how much they sucked up to the left, they were still despised by them as useful saps. Independent groups across America tried to fight the culture war but the GOPe remained mute or co-operated with the left.
The culture war is a very important battle and as Steyn has said, “Culture trumps economics” and political authority and most other important elements in society so the Culture War has to be fought to MAGA and Trump is wise and courageous enough to do it. The left’s monopoly of cultural change is finally being challenged again as it should and the left is no longer easily steam rolling over America’s culture. Most on the left are apoplectic while others choose to pout on their knees.
Hey Lorne. Weinstein was just a west coast thing. You have now made it also an east coast thing.
Good work, twit.
