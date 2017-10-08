SNL Creator Says Show Writers Ignored Weinstein Scandal Because “He’s a New Yorker”…

Posted on October 8, 2017 by

Trump Makes the Loons Go Bananas.

Saturday Night Live show creator Lorne Michaels was caught leaving the 4am after party and asked why the show ignored the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal.  According to a reporter from The Daily Mail:

[…] When Michaels was asked as he was leaving SNL’s after-party at 4am why the show avoided the Weinstein controversy, the producer smiled and responded: ‘It’s a New York thing.’ (link)

Wait,.. you get a pass on sophomoric comedic ridicule by being from New York?

The professional political left is apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc.

Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates.  If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.

The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this.  They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics.  While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.

To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia.   President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.

These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it.   The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.

Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.

Too funny.

This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Hollywood, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

150 Responses to SNL Creator Says Show Writers Ignored Weinstein Scandal Because “He’s a New Yorker”…

  1. georgiafl says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    President Trump is the consummate New Yorker and he hasn’t gotten any SNL NY snark/sneer/smear exemption.

    Liked by 44 people

    Reply
  2. auscitizenmom says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    “He finds a way to surround his enemies.” LOL Love it.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. Sayit2016 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Well.. it seems like decent men and women in the country turned a jaundice eye at a multi-decade sexual harrasser entitled a-hole, who then has the nerve to claim he will sue the paper that told the Truth about him. NY wants to ‘ignore it…. as a NY Thing. Americans won’t. It’s an AMERICAN thing !

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Bendix says:
      October 8, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      I notice that in the comments with one article about this, some commenters wanted to defend their queen, Gwyneth Paltrow, for her close relationship with Harvey.
      Gwyneth Paltrow was never a vulnerable young starlet.
      Both her parents were in positions of considerable influence in New York and Hollywood.
      She would have been protected from the worst of his behavior.
      She would not, however, be unaware of his behavior toward others, they were just too close for her not to have seen it.
      She chose to hold herself up as some sort of liberal champion, while at the same time tacitly condoning a horrible system.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Patriot1783 says:
        October 8, 2017 at 6:46 pm

        In 1999 Shakespeare in Love was up against Life is Beautiful and Saving Private Ryan. No way did that film and GP as Actress deserved to win over the others without inside help. No way.

        Like

        Reply
  4. sundance says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Liked by 27 people

    Reply
  5. Yankee Lawyer says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    In 2016, Trump withstood all the conventional MSM organs could throw at him. Changes in technology, culture, and economics will have made those entities much weaker by 2020. Don’t expect them to analyze their own demise while it’s ongoing.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. FL_GUY says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    What a bunch of hypocrites. SNL ceased being funny about 1976. I have always been disgusted at how they always mocked the R Presidents and candidates while giving the Ds a pass. To this day, I despise Tina Fey and turn off everything she has anything to do with.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  7. MrE says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Hollywood won’t comment on it because Weinstein is one of them, and they’re all complicit. I know it, you know it, everyone knows it. Watch for Clintonesque “suicides” and “disappearances.” They’re gonna happen.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. free2313 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Does Saturday Night, Lorne Michaels’ give Weinstein a pass because the Canadian Michaels is not from NY?

    Like

    Reply
  9. Nailbanger says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Scum always congeals

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Sylvia Avery says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Sundance, this may just be my most favorite post of all. It is just so delicious. Kind of like eating two scoops of Rocky Road ice cream. Here’s my very FAVORITIST part:

    “To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.

    These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it. The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.”

    If I would have had any idea that a Trump Administration was going to be so enjoyable, I might have done like the Democrats and found a way to vote for him twice.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      President Trump has made politics interesting and FUN again. I can imagine in my minds eyes, that when he gets up in the morning and looks at his phone…. His first thought is….. ” hmmmm who can I ” trigger” today ? He has made it into a art form. lol !

      Corker was stupid to take President Trump on with such a lame tweet….. notice Corker did not deny what Trump said ; )

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      Sylvia, that is a most enjoyable comment. It has been entertaining, and every day it never fails to amaze me just how AWARE President Trump is of the problems we’ve been struggling with.

      Vice-President Pence and his wife left the Colts game today because the players pulled the kneeling garbage. MSM going crazy saying that he knew beforehand he was going to do it…Exactly, I would have made a public statement that if the players disrespected the flag and our country and those who defend her, I’d be leaving the game.

      Colts (NFL) have the slime on their faces, not us or our VP or Potus.
      NFL, SJW, Leftist/Fascists, malignant media aren’t used to us fighting back. 🙂

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • hoosiergranny says:
        October 8, 2017 at 6:02 pm

        One correction. All the Colts stood. Some of the 49ers took a knee. I’m sure Pence hoped the players would behave on the day that was to honor Manning and refrain from being jerks. Unfortunately, the 49ers are so self centered they could not resist the opportunity to being jerks.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • kpm58 says:
      October 8, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      The sad/funny part is how they keep sticking their hand back in the fire.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  11. abigailstraight says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    FL_: My sentiments exactly. In fact, who watches any of the late night shows anymore? Seriously!
    Nothing written for those shows is funny; it’s all time Trash-Trump; or just plain stupid stuff.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. georgiafl says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    SPEAKING OF WEINSTEIN….is this plausible?

    Like

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      This tweet series aren’t numbered and don’t work like Wictor’s series. Keep clicking the link inside and at the end of each tweet to read the entire series.

      (took me a while to get it)

      Like

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      Think of all the pedophiles on the left. Obviously, that’s why they are such bosom buddies with the Islamists….who are abusers of women and children and traffickers of children and child p0rn.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • hippielouie says:
        October 8, 2017 at 6:32 pm

        The casting couch didn’t become a meme because it wasn’t a thing.
        Malia Obama got an internship with this guy right after graduating.
        The fact that Obama chose a known sexual assaulter tells me that they are not his kids??

        Like

        Reply
  13. Sandy says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Duh…Trump is a New Yorker and SNL doesn’t give him a pass. SNL,what a bunch of hypocrites!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. RJ says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I haven’t watched this show in many years – don’t miss it at all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. bessie2003 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Thank you so much for this post – it made me laugh out loud!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Daniel says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    “It’s a New York thing” only serves to highlight what New York is all about for them. Corruption and criminality are OK if you’re playing for the right side. This reminds me of the general way of thinking among black groups and white groups — white groups generally disown their criminal element while black groups defend their criminal element.

    So leftists do as leftists are. New York represents a tribe of its own. But that’s not to say they will not disown people of their tribe, it’s only a question of which values are violated leading to such excommunication. Among many non-New Yorkers/Chicagoans/etc, it isn’t criminality or immorality that gets you kicked out. It’s opposing it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      …and BTW, Sundance, there is nothing of greater consequence than the culture war.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • ladypenquin says:
        October 8, 2017 at 4:58 pm

        Absolutely. It’s always been about taking back our culture. If we don’t do that, the rest of our goals can’t be attained. The biggest problem is the Leftist propaganda in our schools and higher education institutions. They did away with teaching morality, patriotism, respect for authority, good work ethics, motivation, nuclear family stability, etc. Then they substituted weakness, lack of responsibility, sense of entitlement, and letting kids think they ruled the world. Now none of them can cope.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Tegan says:
          October 8, 2017 at 5:54 pm

          Lady penguin…it all started when they stopped teaching cursive writing! 😂😂😂. Sorry…just couldn’t help myself to insert a little humor in here. BTW, I totally agree.
          In other nations…Africa, Japan, etc.the students stand when the teacher walks into the classroom. That’s respect for authority. In Japan, the students all have cleaning tasks in school (including bathrooms). That’s respect for the property they are using for a short period in their lives. Children today talk back to the teachers, their parents, the school bus drivers, the coaches…and whine if they are denied what they feel they are entitled. And…sadly, in many cases the parents are the ones that allow it. I hope in my remaining years I see the pendulum swing back again.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • CaptainNonno says:
      October 8, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      They’ve never done DiBlasio either and he provides a ton of material being the a$$hole he is.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Peter says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    The left is evil and therefore will not trouble itself with exposing evil. The silence of the celebrities brings John 3:19 into stark focus. Read it. We’re in a war.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • stinkfoot63 says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      We’ve been in a cultural and political war for some time and Michaels is just a part of the enemy.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        October 8, 2017 at 6:47 pm

        It has been over a hundred years.

        Dumbing Down America

        […] In 1894, Dewey was appointed head of the department of philosophy, psychology and education at the University of Chicago which had been established two years earlier by a gift from John D. Rockefeller. In 1896, Dewey created his famous experimental Laboratory School where he could test the effects of the new psychology on real live children.

        Dewey’s philosophy had evolved from Hegelian idealism to socialist materialism, and the purpose of the school was to show how education could be changed to produce little socialists and collectivists instead of little capitalists and individualists. It was expected that these little socialists, when they became voting adults, would dutifully change the American economic system into a socialist one.

        In order to do so he analyzed the traditional curriculum that sustained the capitalist, individualistic system and found what he believed was the sustaining linchpin — that is, the key element that held the entire system together: high literacy. To Dewey, the greatest obstacle to socialism was the private mind that seeks knowledge in order to exercise its own private judgment and intellectual authority. High literacy gave the individual the means to seek knowledge independently. It gave individuals the means to stand on their own two feet and think for themselves. This was detrimental to the “social spirit” needed to bring about a collectivist society.[…]

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • stinkfoot63 says:
          October 8, 2017 at 6:51 pm

          What we’re witnessing over the past decade or so has been an acceleration of the process where products of this indoctrination system take control of media and pop culture and exert editorial control ver content?

          Like

          Reply
          • G. Combs says:
            October 8, 2017 at 7:02 pm

            The shift was in the late 1960s when they started busing inner city types into middle class school systems.

            You can drop one inner city kid into a middle class school and he will conform with those around him and do well. However when you drop an entire block of inner city kids into a middle class school the change is to drag the entire group down to the lowest level. (Especially when corporal punishment by teachers is banned at the same time.) Also, as I saw in my high school once you drop these little Drug Dealers into a school you go from NO DRUGS to rampant drug use. A friend’s little sister was stealing from her mom’s purse to feed her cocaine habit. The child was 6 years old.

            That school was in Westchester county not far from where the Hilderbeast now lives. It had been a really good school system until destroyed by busing.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          October 8, 2017 at 6:52 pm

          It is amazing that America has managed to sustain it’s culture through the continual assault made by the moneyed class.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • stinkfoot63 says:
            October 8, 2017 at 7:04 pm

            It has become an increasingly uphill battle fighting the brainwash labeled as education and effective parenting techniques are under legal assault now, too.

            Like

            Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      John 3:19 This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  18. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    So- Michaels is a liar…. pretty standard fare for a liberal resumé.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      He’s not a liar. He’s just saying that of which Weinstein stands accused does not ideologically separate him from the rest if “his New York.” President Trump, by comparison has violated whatever moral, ethical or ideological principle he has in mind… one which cannot clearly be stated in public.

      He’s not a hypocrite. He just doesn’t want to admit what he is.

      Like

      Reply
      • stinkfoot63 says:
        October 8, 2017 at 4:39 pm

        I must respectfully differ with you though I do understand what you’ve said and it does hold some water. Frankly I think Michaels was blindsided by the question and put out the “New Yorker” excuse without having a chance to think it through. Could very well be that if given the chance to prepare he’d have said something along the lines of what you wrote but I stick with my conclusion that he’s a damn liar and our cultural enemy

        Like

        Reply
  19. Minnie says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Not many understand the value of real estate like OUR President.

    He’s living Rent free in their addled minds!

    Hahaha, he has learned to troll from the best of them.

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. kathyca says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    hmm..Let’s see. Michaels (Lorne David Lipowitz) is a Canadian Jew born in Israel and Weinstein is a Jew born in Flushing. So maybe by a “NY thing,” he actually meant a “Jewish thing” — since it certainly can’t be JUST a NY thing…otherwise Trump would be exempt as well. Interesting that he would say that.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Doug says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      Its a he has my type of politics thing .. so he can be excused

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • kathyca says:
        October 8, 2017 at 4:45 pm

        Goes without saying. I just find it interesting that he would be so flippant about what he and Weinstein actually have in common v. Trump. I guess 4:30 in the morning is always a good time to get honest answers lol

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      October 8, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      $0r0$ was Jewish born too, but didn’t stop him from harming/robbing/killing Jews.

      As St. Paul said,
      “No, a person is a Jew who is one inwardly; and circumcision is circumcision of the heart, by the Spirit, not by the written code. Such a person’s praise is not from other people, but from God.” Romans 2:29 (Of course, the same goes for Christianity)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      October 8, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Yeah, but what’s Bill AND Hillary’s excuse? They not Jewish. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
    • dscale says:
      October 8, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Gimme a break. Stop posting things that make Trump supporters look like anti-Semites.

      Or, as John Nolte would say, CNN is Hitler.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • kathyca says:
        October 8, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        No, you gimme a break…one whole side of my whole family is Jewish. You can observe that people have Jewishness in common without being an anti-Semite. In fact, most Jewish people are very proud and open about their common heritage and their support for one another.

        Please loosen your pc handcuffs

        Like

        Reply
        • sundance says:
          October 8, 2017 at 5:14 pm

          I stand solidly with kathyca on this.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • kathyca says:
            October 8, 2017 at 5:19 pm

            Thank you, SD. I’m sorry if my post caused you grief in the back of the house.

            Like

            Reply
            • Doug says:
              October 8, 2017 at 5:32 pm

              Yeah i dont think what you said was anti semitic its just that i dont believe thats why hes protecting weinstein.. trumps daugher and son in law are jewish yet that doesnt stop them from attacking trump… its the politics that snl doesnt like … but they have been this way since the beginning … they used to make fun of all presidents … then when obama came it changed

              Like

              Reply
              • kathyca says:
                October 8, 2017 at 5:49 pm

                I think it’s one of the more significant commonalities they have, although I agree it’s not the only one. And I don’t think all of the commonalities are unrelated to each other, either. For example, I would guesstimate that the number of Jews in NYC who did not vote for Trump is at least 95%. The only group of Jews that strongly supports Trump to my knowledge is the Orthodox.
                There’s also the entertainment industry link, which has more than it’s fair share of Jews, as well.

                At the end of the day, it’s a good thing for Michaels and his ilk that Trump is not MOT, because that would cause some serious cognitive dissonance. lol

                And if anyone wants to call me out for being anti-semitic again, be advised that I MARRIED a Jew from Long Island. I hate that I have to “qualify” to speak freely.

                Like

                Reply
        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          October 8, 2017 at 5:36 pm

          My prayer buddy is a messianic Jew and she calls them agnostic Jews or atheists. They are the worst types, as they, in their demented minds, think they are better than the Jews. They are the reason the others hates Jews in general. Same with the Christians vs fake Christians.
          Others are more than welcome to challange/mock our “fellow fake Christians”.

          Like

          Reply
        • dscale says:
          October 8, 2017 at 5:46 pm

          This has nothing to do with PC. Jews like Lorne have no allegiance or protectiveness of Jews. They go out of their way to assert their liberal political religion and are ashamed of their own Jewishness because it forces them to acknowledge that the BLM people they support hate them as much as they hate cops, no matter how much liberal Jewish money funds their “social justice.”

          These bastards would sell Jews faster than Soros, until a conservative tweets something that can pique their “bonafides.”.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  21. MVW says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    The media on all levels, entertainment, weather, newz, sports, science, law and order, morality, even commercials has been weaponized into a 24/7 LeftWingNut propaganda campaign.

    The Left has killed their cause by saturation. Soon everyone will turn them off like the noise from a jackhammer that goes on for a decade.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. patrickhenrycensored says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Could be snl has its share of sexual harassment/deviance in their closet that they’d rather not have scrutinized.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    “It’s a New York thing”

    Well isn’t that cute. Almost as cute as being an unethical, hypocritical, corrupt piece of sh*t passing himself off as a decent human being

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. James F says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Funny. They roasted Weiner who is also a New Yorker. He was also Jon Stewart’s buddy and former roomate.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. CaptMorgan says:
    October 8, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Uhhh, yeah, isn’t President Trump a New York thing too?!

    Like

    Reply
  26. MIKE says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    SNL- the dumbing down of America, in weekly ninety minute increments.
    If you want your laff-track crap, you can keep your laff-track crap.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. jackphatz says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    This is a good thing. Not a one…not a single one of these “folk’s” dared to address this so they have left this wide open for review everyday…all day…24/7. Even the #1 “Nasty Woman” herself did not comment on this. I keep saying these are not smart people, they now have met their match.
    Frauds, all of them. They have nothing, nothing.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Bendix says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    It’s because Lorne is an @hole.
    Here is something I do not understand, that relates to why the Weinstein stuff is coming out now.
    I found mention of it in the comments on an article called Why the Weinstein Sexual-Harrassment Allegations Came Out Now.
    Here is the article referenced by the commenter:
    http://abbediaz.com/2016/01/21/ny-times-staffer-issues-death-threats-against-author/6632/
    I remember hearing something about this thing when it happened, and not paying attention, because it was much too complicated plus I didn’t care.
    The commenter who mentioned it thinks that a documentary (by the woman who was threatened?) that is coming out soon has something to do with it.
    All I know is that in New York we have an intertwined, byzantine web of totally corrupt pigs and slobs that has tentacles everywhere that is touched by globalism.

    Like

    Reply
  30. laurainnevada says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    “To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies”.
    God loves uneven odds.
    In fact He seems to require it.
    It shows His power.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    SNL. I haven’t watched since John Bulushi dressed up like a bumble bee….1975 or 1976?

    That was the only time they had talent.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. WVPatriot says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    I doubt that I have seen more than two shows of snl; I do not personally like the rippling apart of each other and call it humor…it is hateful (malicious) and cruel.

    Like

    Reply
    • colmdebhailis says:
      October 8, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      Hats off to Elvis Costello for sticking it to Lorne Michaels in 1977.Costello was ordered not to perform “Radio Radio” due to its anti media content. Costello agreed but then switched and played “Radio Radio” while Lorne Michaels gave him the finger on the sidelines. Costello was banned from SNL for 12 years.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  34. NYGuy54 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    To Lorne Michaels:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. 702Tim says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    SNL, isn’t that the show that was funny in the 70’s-80’s?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Even in Hollywood, “Trillions are at stakes,” too.

    Boycott Hollywood to final death knell

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. codasouthtexas says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Trump is from New York! That same rule “it’s a new York think” doesn’t work for him? How stupid of him!

    Like

    Reply
  38. Tom H says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    I worry that that since they keep failing to take the President down, they’ll resort to an assassination attempt.As Sundance has said, trillions of dollars is at stake (and their celebrity lifestyles). The deep state isn’t going to give up easily. Let’s leep the President in ours prayers. This is truly good vs evil.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. David R. Graham says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    It is a New York thing, but there are several of those and they tend to live in silos, so the question is, which silo Michaels meant in that preening statement. Presumably one he and Harvey commonly inhabit, which could be more than one.

    Like

    Reply
  40. PDQ says:
    October 8, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    President Trump is seemingly one man…

    I am seriously begining to wonder about this…I sense he is not alone and quite confident of what his purpose is at this moment in time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. ruralnc says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Yea for Sundance and President Trump: A++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Boo for SNL and the NFL: F————————————————————————————-

    Like

    Reply
  42. azcatsclaw says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Guess Queens isn’t New York enough for SNL & Lorne Michaels

    Like

    Reply
  43. litenmaus says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    The difference in the media treatment of Bill Cosby a black man involved in a 60’s & 70’s sexual scandal and the treatment of Harvey Weinstein. a white man involved in an ongoing scandal and is blaming it on the 60s & 70’s culture, is quite interesting.

    Bill Cosby – Gloria Allred
    Harvey Weinstein – daughter Lisa Bloom

    Bill Cosby – A media circus
    Harvey Weinstein – crickets

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. keeler says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    I’ve believed for a long time that most, if not all, “comedy” is run by a clique originating from the upper echelons of NYC social society.

    This explains why progressive “feminist” “comedians” such as Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer (Crying Chuck’s cousin), both native NYCer’s, are constantly propped up and propagated as important cultural figures, despite America’s utter disinterest in them as performers or human beings. It explains why these types of unpopular figures get airtime on HBO (headquartered in NYC) via series and specials, and why they get protected from the likes of SNL (also out of NYC) and Comedy Central (headquartered in NYC) despite the fact that no one finds them funny. It explains why Jimmy Kimmel (born in NYC) and Jimmy Fallon (born in NYC) have their shrinking late night soapboxes to spout the progressive political narratives. (Colbert is from Washington, DC- the swamp itself, so while an outlier he fits into this world). Jon Stewart (Comedy Central) and Bill Maher (HBO) are also examples of this circle.

    Loren Michaels (a Canadian who’s spent ~40 years running SNL out of NYC) is being literal: Weinstein (born in NYC) is part of the elite NYC social circle which, among other things, decides what contemporary American “comedy” is.

    All these people know each other, give one another jobs and support each other’s careers, move around in the same ideological bubble, and generate products aimed at the same narrow spectrum of Upper West Side values and sensibilites.

    Comedy: it’s a New York thing.

    Like

    Reply
  45. ellison says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    You didn’t think Michaels was going to admit that it’s a sanctimonious, limousine-liberal hypocrite *thing* and that predatory behavior is really no big deal…..did you?

    Like

    Reply
  46. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Twitter has become the greatest force multiplier in history, and President Trump is its most effective user. His critics want him to stop using Twitter, but they don’t have a good reason for him to stop. It takes literally a few minutes for him to make heads explode everywhere.

    I think this also shows just how weak the other side is in the culture war. President Trump barely lifts a finger and the other side starts crumbling. American values are more than strong enough to defeat cultural Marxism, they just need someone to defend them, and President Trump is inspiring our country to defend its values.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. Binkser1 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    This is actually great. It can easily be used to show the double standard and hypocrisy of these people. It’s a good starting point to work on people who aren’t on the Trump Train, but also aren’t raving lunatic Leftists and have some brain cells left.

    Like

    Reply
  48. Evelyn says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    This is so sad. Husband and I were huge Coneheads fans from way back. Is nothing left to us?

    Like

    Reply
  49. Doyle says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    “President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc”

    This is a very important statement of fact that all previous GOP admins never took seriously since Reagan. So, the left was free to fight the cultural war unopposed from Washington whether the Dems were in power or not. Ryan and McConnell etc not only didn’t oppose the left’s fanciful efforts to consistently alter or destroy the mainstream culture, they often obediently agreed with most of it. But no matter how much they sucked up to the left, they were still despised by them as useful saps. Independent groups across America tried to fight the culture war but the GOPe remained mute or co-operated with the left.

    The culture war is a very important battle and as Steyn has said, “Culture trumps economics” and political authority and most other important elements in society so the Culture War has to be fought to MAGA and Trump is wise and courageous enough to do it. The left’s monopoly of cultural change is finally being challenged again as it should and the left is no longer easily steam rolling over America’s culture. Most on the left are apoplectic while others choose to pout on their knees.

    Like

    Reply
  50. kpm58 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Hey Lorne. Weinstein was just a west coast thing. You have now made it also an east coast thing.
    Good work, twit.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s