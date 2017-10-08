SNL Creator Says Show Writers Ignored Weinstein Scandal Because “He’s a New Yorker”…

Trump Makes the Loons Go Bananas.

Saturday Night Live show creator Lorne Michaels was caught leaving the 4am after party and asked why the show ignored the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal. According to a reporter from The Daily Mail:

[…] When Michaels was asked as he was leaving SNL’s after-party at 4am why the show avoided the Weinstein controversy, the producer smiled and responded: ‘It’s a New York thing.’ (link)

Wait,.. you get a pass on sophomoric comedic ridicule by being from New York?

The professional political left is apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc.

Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates. If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.

The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this. They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics. While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.

To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.

These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it. The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.

Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.

Too funny.