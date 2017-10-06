Disturbing Discrepancies Surround Marilou Danley and Mandalay Bay Massacre…

Gateway Pundit is sharing a report from SunOnline which appears to contradict the framework of what Marilou Danley has stated to law enforcement. At least as it has been described by media.

Previously, media have stated Marilou Danley had no idea Stephen Craig Paddock had dozens of rifles and weapons stored in the house. Additionally, again according to media reports, Danley and Paddock lived together and she left for a vacation to visit friends before he went on the attack in Las Vegas.

However, according to neighbors of the house in Reno, these media reports don’t match the actual behavior:

In an exclusive interview with Sun Online, Suzy Page, 68, who lives next door to Paddock and his girlfriend Marilou Danley, said: “It was the talk of the neighbourhood what on earth he had stashed in the safe, it was as big as a refrigerator… …“I lived next door to him and his girlfriend and never once got as much as a smile out of him.

“They had barely any furniture in the house and nothing in the yard, the shades were always down and it was like they were not even living there. Another neighbour from the same exclusive retirement community in Reno, who did not want to be named, said: “I saw the safe and it was literally the size of a refrigerator.” “We would all wonder what on earth he kept in there, but nobody could ever ask as he was not the kind of man who engaged with anyone. “Occasionally he would work out early in the morning at the community gym, but never ever does anyone here remember him having a friendly word to say to anyone.” Mrs Page also revealed how Paddock, 64, fled town after buying a new silver minivan at the start of August. And just two weeks later she said she watched as girlfriend Marilou Danley packed her things into her car before also leaving. Mrs Page added: “I remember at the start of August looking out of my window and seeing Stephen pull up in a brand new huge silver minivan. “But just a few days later he left the house in it and was never seen again. “I thought the whole situation was even weirder when two weeks later I then look out of my window again to see Marilou stuffing her car full of all her belongings. “Over the course of three or four days it was like she was moving her entire life out of the house. “She packed so much stuff not only was her car full, but it was also tied to the top of her car. “After a few days of packing she too pulled out of the driveway and was never seen again. “It was all very strange.” (GWP link)

Also, there’s are serious discrepancies in the prior statements by the FBI as noted by Laura Loomer:

Law enforcement and @FBI misled the public about #Paddock's check in date and also provided public & media w/ wrong license plate number. pic.twitter.com/y9hS6GqdKI — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 6, 2017

EXCLUSIVE PICS: LV Shooter's car; @FBI note inside @MandalayBay valet center proves FBI misled public about #StephenPaddock's check in date. pic.twitter.com/sotjwX3o0i — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 6, 2017

(Via Infowars) Valet entries from Mandalay Bay prove that gunman Stephen Paddock checked in on September 25th, three days before the official date given by authorities for when he checked in, September 28. Reporter Laura Loomer obtained an image from inside the Mandalay Bay valet center which shows Paddock’s car was first logged on September 25. Below the computer display a hand written note is also visible that states “Stephen Paddock 9/25-10/2.” According to Loomer’s source, the note was written by an FBI agent when he asked valet staff to provide details of all in-out times for Paddock’s vehicle. According to Loomer, the picture “proves (the) FBI misled public about #StephenPaddock’s check in date.” (Infowars LINK)

There is a lot of conflicting information making the official explanation of the details surround this attack seem sketchier and sketchier.

Weird.

Of course it doesn’t help that cue to recent history the FBI is now generally considered untrustworthy, and less than honest as an independent investigative unit.