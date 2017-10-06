Disturbing Discrepancies Surround Marilou Danley and Mandalay Bay Massacre…

Gateway Pundit is sharing a report from SunOnline which appears to contradict the framework of what Marilou Danley has stated to law enforcement. At least as it has been described by media.
Previously, media have stated Marilou Danley had no idea Stephen Craig Paddock had dozens of rifles and weapons stored in the house. Additionally, again according to media reports, Danley and Paddock lived together and she left for a vacation to visit friends before he went on the attack in Las Vegas.
However, according to neighbors of the house in Reno, these media reports don’t match the actual behavior:
In an exclusive interview with Sun Online, Suzy Page, 68, who lives next door to Paddock and his girlfriend Marilou Danley, said: “It was the talk of the neighbourhood what on earth he had stashed in the safe, it was as big as a refrigerator…
…“I lived next door to him and his girlfriend and never once got as much as a smile out of him.
“They had barely any furniture in the house and nothing in the yard, the shades were always down and it was like they were not even living there.
Another neighbour from the same exclusive retirement community in Reno, who did not want to be named, said: “I saw the safe and it was literally the size of a refrigerator.”
“We would all wonder what on earth he kept in there, but nobody could ever ask as he was not the kind of man who engaged with anyone.
“Occasionally he would work out early in the morning at the community gym, but never ever does anyone here remember him having a friendly word to say to anyone.”
Mrs Page also revealed how Paddock, 64, fled town after buying a new silver minivan at the start of August.
And just two weeks later she said she watched as girlfriend Marilou Danley packed her things into her car before also leaving.
Mrs Page added: “I remember at the start of August looking out of my window and seeing Stephen pull up in a brand new huge silver minivan.
“But just a few days later he left the house in it and was never seen again.
“I thought the whole situation was even weirder when two weeks later I then look out of my window again to see Marilou stuffing her car full of all her belongings.
“Over the course of three or four days it was like she was moving her entire life out of the house.
“She packed so much stuff not only was her car full, but it was also tied to the top of her car.
“After a few days of packing she too pulled out of the driveway and was never seen again.
“It was all very strange.” (GWP link)
Also, there’s are serious discrepancies in the prior statements by the FBI as noted by Laura Loomer:
(Via Infowars) Valet entries from Mandalay Bay prove that gunman Stephen Paddock checked in on September 25th, three days before the official date given by authorities for when he checked in, September 28.
Reporter Laura Loomer obtained an image from inside the Mandalay Bay valet center which shows Paddock’s car was first logged on September 25. Below the computer display a hand written note is also visible that states “Stephen Paddock 9/25-10/2.”
According to Loomer’s source, the note was written by an FBI agent when he asked valet staff to provide details of all in-out times for Paddock’s vehicle.
According to Loomer, the picture “proves (the) FBI misled public about #StephenPaddock’s check in date.” (Infowars LINK)
There is a lot of conflicting information making the official explanation of the details surround this attack seem sketchier and sketchier.
Weird.
Of course it doesn’t help that cue to recent history the FBI is now generally considered untrustworthy, and less than honest as an independent investigative unit.
If Paddock was an under cover FBI agent he would have a fake license plate number.
This is the best analysis I have seen so far on this. It pretty much confirms more than one shooter and that the shots were not coming from the 32nd floor. It is my belief Paddock was not the shooter, but somehow may have got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time and made to look like the fall guy. This is probably why none of this makes sense, and everything else is just a diversion to keep the public confused. What is also very baffling to me is why the lights were kept on. Can anyone answer that? This is one the most bizarre things about this case I have ever seen.
The question then for me if Paddock was never the shooter, then who was? There are only two possibilities, and the coincidences of Liberals hours shortly after talking about Gun laws seems rather suspicious to me. Democratic operatives working within a SOG, or hired terrorists from the Democratic deep state operatives. This is a Soros, and Obama MO, and that is just my opinion, but it is what my gut is telling me, and usually I am right when I have that weird feeling. This video succinctly confirms my suspicions. No doubt about it!
This video lost all credibility within the first couple minutes. “and that’s just a fact…”
His “fact” is laughably disproved.
I already posted a video that shows a bump fire equipped AR15 platform with a 100 round sure fire magazine doing a mag dump. The sustained fire was for approximately 10 seconds. Some setups are faster/slower than others.
Well if you have a video than you post it to prove it as fact! To me I found this to be pretty good in pointing out that there were multiple shooters, and the 32nd floor theory and not seeing muzzle shots. So your comment to me is laughable!
Lol. See the input field on this site, to the right… labeled ‘search’. Have at it and have a nice day.
I think you missed the point! Beat your chest if you need to!
Show me the video that you are talking about, that breaks down the actual footage of this scene! Either post it here or you can e-mail it to me at silentwarrior9@hotmail.com.
Jedi9, if it is mailed to you, can you post it for all of us please?
I think the most important point of this video is what sounds like two weapons firing at the same time – at the 3:30 mark of the video he plays. I’m not an expert so maybe there’s another plausible explanation, but he played it again and again and it sounds pretty clear that there is a long burst of automatic fire or what sounds like automatic fire and toward the end of that burst there are a couple different sounding short bursts. It sounds like two weapons firing at the same time to me – a long burst with a lower tone and then a couple short bursts of a higher pitch tone before the long burst completes.
Right at the beginning, the gentleman in speaking in the video shows his lack of expertise by claiming the length of fire duration was too long to be magazine fed so it must be belt fed or drum…and attempts to “prove” his assertion by showing videos of STANDARD 30 round magazines being fired off.
Well, a high-capacity drum IS A MAGAZINE. It’s just curved around into a drum to shorten the length of the magazine so that it doesn’t smack the shooter in the nether regions. So, a 100 round drum MAGAZINE will get you over 3x the length of fire duration, or approximately the length that you heard in the Los Vegas shooting.
You’re missing his main point. His main point is there is more than one shooter and most likely the other shooter is firing from a different location than the Mandalay Bay.
The guy doesn’t need to be a weapons expert to hear two different weapons firing at the same time.
Why isn’t anybody looking at JANET? http://anewtravelguide.com/LasVegas/janet.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some people on Above Top Secret have brought that up. I can’t remember what was said. He did work for Allied(?), Martin Marietta, and/ or Lockheed Martin, though.
I listened to the first minute and turned it off, laughing. There are countless reasons that this person is full if shit, but indulge with one:
All you have to do is listen to the gun shots – specifically the amount of time in between rounds fired and you end up with why one took longer than the other. The fully automatic m4 he referenced fires round so fast that your can’t distinguish the end of one round from the beginning of the next round. In the semi-auto with bump-stock LV shooter video, you actually hear a tiny space between rounds. It’s very small, but my brain can process that the rounds are fired at a slower volume. So simple listening would tell you that a full auto will take less time than a semi auto to shoot the same amount of rounds. It’s common sense.
But wait!
The other disturbingly laughable point regarding his comparison is that he was comparing the audio of full auto from 5 ft away with a semi auto with bump stock from what -1,000 ft away, or so, with echoes from multiple walls at multiple angles and distances? Those echoes and reflections make it impossible to determine where the sound was originating from that distance.
I apologize, just not in the mood for pretend experts claiming “proof” via tortured logic.
What I am open to is that’s it’s possible that there was more than one shooter using bump-stock semi-auto, shooting from the same room and I would not rule out other shooters. Paddock brought more weapons than he could possibly use. It’s plausible that there were more shooters or intended shooters.
Buckle up folks, it’s Friday night!
I’m Asperger’s. My son is Asperger’s. I can say with 100% confidence, given the description of Stephen Paddock that has emerged over the last few days, that he is/was Asperger’s too. The one thing that doesn’t make sense is that Asperger’s people generally avoid crowds, lights and noises. It’s not that we aspies don’t like people; rather it’s a sensory overload issue. How he was able to function in the casino environment is beyond my comprehension. If one is searching for an explanation for what happened, I might suggest, at least for a few moments, to try to look at it from this perspective
Marylou slowly poisoned him with potion from the PI. It’s common with those girls once they get hooks in you and have legal right to your stuff your done for………
I haven’t heard yet who inherits his estate, has anyone?
If his estate has any significant wealth then it should be consumed by wrongful death lawsuits.
The U.S. Government and victims.
Interesting perspective. I read something, somewhere, a couple days back that lights and noise bothered Paddock and that he specifically sought out machines that didn’t light up and ring bells when winning and that he preferred to use a special room, they might even have called it a quiet room, where the noise and distractions were minimized.
But frankly even with that, you can’t possibly go into a casino environment and NOT go into sensory overload. Las Vegas is one big sensory overload.
Video Poker – no noise, no lights, no people.
BIG Guns ….. Sound , Light Flashes , Physical Action , that sounds like
Sensory Overload to Me ! What am I missing here ? I’m honestly asking .
If he was Sensitive to All of the Above , possibly he threw himself into a
chaotic mind-set just by the very act of shooting off his weapons .
Just thinking out loud ☺
Sounds like Lyme disease or Bartonella to me. Depression/rage/psychopathic behavior go with that ackage. I just don’t think he did it. Too many things don’t add up.
LikeLike
Ackage=package
Bartonella:
https://www.cdc.gov/bartonella/index.html
“Bartonella bacteria cause several diseases in humans. The three most common are cat scratch disease, caused by B. henselae; trench fever, caused by B. quintana; and Carrión’s disease, caused by B. bacilliformis.”
This Paddock guy is an undercover FBI agent or FBI informant who is an armsdealer! Explosives were never used and in the car! Lots of weapons everywhere out of nowhere never used! This guy is a patsy! He was either exposed, killed beforehand & framed or a gun deal gone way wrong! ISIS quadrupling down on the claim and now our media wants evidence all of the sudden that they did it! This guy did not work alone! Not in that line of business! Complete cover-up of a conspiracy & the FBI is the last ppl to trust!
they’re working on ‘addressing’ the car explosives today – msm saying that the car was rigged to explode. endless…
Rigged by who, the Valet? LOL
They have also cooked up the story that he scouted 2 other places including where little Obama was for a concert…Only problem he never was there and anybody could have forged those reservations. Watch NBC to spot all the lies they are neck deep in the scam. This guy was radicalized by the MSM and CNN to hate Trump people so he targeted them. He added the gun control in for the deeo state to grab your weapons. It’s a giant setup and part of the coup. No ISIS involved….
The employee break rooms and union offices in that hotel are plastered with Antifa type anti-Trump posters. The Mandalay Bay itself may be involved and that’s why the Sheriff (who is up for re-election next year) is walking on eggshells. And yes, Vegas is a Democrat-run sanctuary city.
The Four Seasons, 3 flights above is owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal who also OWNS major stock in Citibank, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.
“The Four Seasons is located on floors 35 to 39 of the Mandalay Bay. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal owns the hotel.” http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/144155094#p144155094
There is no love loss between Trump and Alwaleed bin Talal
Trump SCHOOLS Pompous Saudi Prince: “Has YOUR Country Taken ANY of the Syrian Refugees?” — (wwwDOT)thegatewaypundit.com/2015/12/trump-schools-pompous-saudi-prince-has-your-country-taken-any-of-the-syrian-refugees/
From FORTUNE: January 29, 2016 This Saudi Prince Just Burned Donald Trump on Twitter
fortune(DOT)com/2016/01/29/donald-trump-saudi-prince/
The muslims are neck deep in this mess from the looks of it.
You’re right on with this. And NO ONE in the MSM will even mention this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Since I first read 4chan, I have thought this to be most logical answer. I don’t know. This is all very confusing which is why I love to read all these brilliant comments. One thing that I keep thinking is a shakedown. Maybe the Deep State warned President Trump they were willing to take a lot of innocent lives, i.e., Las Vegas, maybe even ambush in Niger. Perhaps they indicated they are willing to continue on unless President Trump meets their demands. Anything is possible.
Interesting comment bringing Niger ambush into this. Just saw a tweet that their was not DRONE footage available. Something really ugly is being played out here. TPTB are trying desperately to hide that SOMETHING.
“The muslims are neck deep in this mess from the looks of it.”
Was Las Vegas Massacre ‘Fast And Furious’ On Steroids, A Massive Gun Running Scheme Gone Terribly Wrong?
REMEMBER! Mandalay Bay CEO Donated Money To Groups Tied To Islamic And Domestic Terror Groups
http://allnewspipeline.com/Signs_Las_Vegas_Fast_And_Furious_On_Steroid.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.casino.org/news/mgm-jim-murren-tells-employees-company-will-match-donations
The article says the CEO offered to match employee donations to various groups including SPLC and CAIR after Charlottesville. The CEO also says foreign visitors “stay longer and spend nearly twice as much as domestic travelers.”
Then there is Marilou Who
“…Marilou Danley’s Facebook profile reads, “Proud mom and grandma who lives life to the fullest.” Her last public post was an update of her profile picture in August. She had posted numerous photos of herself. Friends commented on her looks, and she wrote under one, “Thanks …That was taken at Wiltshire Roof Top Restaurant in L.A.” In 2016, she wrote in the comment thread under a photo, “…Kuha Sa Jumeira Beach, Dubai.” She also wrote under that photo, “That’s a beautiful City except it’s hot. Will be back there next year to visit my niece.” …”
http://heavy.com/news/2017/10/marilou-danley-photos-marylou-danly-mary-lou-stephen-paddock-wife-girlfriend-facebook-las-vegas-shooting/
And it seems like she has a sister married to a Pakistani muslim according to Lola Reynaldo Bustos is her brother and Zafar Ali (From Pakistan) married Coranzon Virata Bustos (sister)
(@DropThe_Mic) on twitter yesterday. (Sorry I did not keep a record)
Although there is this: (wwwDOT)godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message3655584/pg1?disclaimer=1
Lola did a lot of digging into Marilou Who records:
This part was interesting: https://kek.gg/i/63PS4q.png
Carl Ford was her sponsor?? https://kek.gg/i/7dZP8X.png
Whole heck of a lot of muck to wade through.
Except that reporting from Australia had her arriving there from the Philippines in the 1970s with her daughter. Her name: Marilou Bustos. She later married a Les Darcey, who was said to have helped raise her daughter. The daughter, Sheila, took his name. She is now married with at least one child. The Darceys were married for about ten years. At some point he died. During her time in Australia, she became an Australian citizen.
Marilou came to the United States and later met and married Geary Danley in Arkansas. They subsequently moved to other states – Tennessee, etc. – and finally to Reno, NV. This is apparently where she met Paddock. The Danley’s separated in 2013. At some point she moved into an apartment owned by Paddock. She subseqently moved into his house there and later into the new house in Mesquite.
The Marilou Natividad Bustos turned out to be married to Jose Bastian Roman Bustos. Probably in Las Vegas, which would account for records in her name in the LV county courthouse. Someone on another thread identified her as living in Vallejo, CA, where she works for the water company. She is 55.
Marilou Virata Bustos (naturalization papers) lives in Culver City and filed her naturalization papers at the Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles.
Three different women.
Where’s the indicators he hated Trump? Did he stage the gun control angle or did the people who set him up do it? Cui bono? (This guy doesn’t strike me as an altruist.)
Where are the indicators he was “radicalized”? (Do you believe he was the shooter or do you believe he was set up? Or both?)
The narrative doesn’t seem to be working, the sheriff may well be resisting (“YOU tell ’em that.”), stuff is trickling out. I think they’re heading into pathological liar mode.
Agreed re ISIS. They’ve become a dog whistle. (Move along. Nothing to see here.)
Too many weapons with too much moving around.
Along with the area that they were for the shooting appeared to have been planned out for a few weeks at least
this is what I think as well. The guy was an Intel agent or org crime arms trafficker…. coopted by ISIS or sabotaged and offed.
Joshua, would he be allowed to become and FBI agent with his father’s background? I can see an FBI informant, but would he want to do that? Did he harbor any grievances against law enforcement in general due to his father? Just questions that ran through my mind. Gun dealer or smuggler – yes.
I also have another question. How was the window broken 32 floors up and no one seemed to notice the glass falling and hitting the ground or concrete. Was it a place where people would be walking? There are people everywhere in Vegas.
Why would Paddock knock out two windows to shoot from unless he had an accomplice who was supposed to be firing from the other window? In the noise of Paddock firing from his perch he would have no idea if his “buddy/buddies” were firing from their vantage point. It looks like they set him up to be a stooge using his paranoia against him.
Ordering food for two and knocking out two windows leads me to believe that who ever it was may have offed Paddock and escaped out the stairwell using a security uniform.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve read that the second window was knocked out to allow “someone” to fire at two large fuel tanks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is a possibility, but there is no way those shots were coming from the 32 floor that killed 59 people. There were no muzzle flashes, and the people who were crouching down for cover had no idea where the shots were coming from either.
All the shots came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Gunfire coming from a well lit hotel room would be basically invisible to people 400 yards away, that is unless they had Superman’s X-ray vision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But we could see a strobe light from a lower floor?
LikeLike
Some believed those were reflections, perhaps from the light effects being used on the stage.
LikeLike
A single gun would have overheated quickly. Two windows, two guns set up. I listened to 8 minutes of intermittent gunfire on a video. He would shoot one gun until the mag was empty, then there would be a 7-10 second delay while he went to the other room and then he would shoot that gun. That way the guns would last longer before overheating.
The two windows being broken for shooting seemed unbelievable. The idea that a 64 yr old man who supposedly was on valium, going back and forth between those windows, which were quite a distance apart, while shooting powerful weapons is just ludicrous in my opinion. Sounds like there was more than one shooter to me too.
LikeLiked by 15 people
when they publish all the wounds from the victims they better all be at a certain angle or something is real wrong….The FBI is lying their a$$ off already and getting sloppy…..
I posted yesterday on the last thread about wounds.
I don’t believe he shot himself in the mouth…blowing the back of his apart.
I believe his partner double crossed him & Paddock was shot in upper abdominal area.
Paddock bleed out.
If you look at the picture of Paddock dead on floor. You will notice two blood flows. The first one was fast and rather thin blood.
His head was turned to left and his heart was pumping the blood out his mouth with every beat. This is the lighter blood stain that is soaked into carpet. The stain on his left cheek is even lighter color.
The second flow was after he moved his head or someone did. His head was straight up (picture) letting the blood fill his right eye socket and overflowing to run up his forehead and down the top of his head to the floor.
Easy to tell the difference of both flows of blood.
His heart was pumping it out his mouth & nose, do to abdominal injury.
If he had hole in his head?? The blood would have pumped out at lowest point with least resistance.
Yes! If he did shoot in his mouth he would have hole in it and could be where this blood came from. But ask yourself this? Why would blood RISE out of his mouth? Gravity?
I would say 99.9% of suicide mouth shots are instant death. Heart stopped.
His heart was still beating. Which is highly unlikely with head shot.
But is the dead guy Paddock? Someone on another forum said that guy has the neck of a 40 to 50 yr old. I was guessing 50. DH is the same age as Paddock. Even with his head thrown back, that’s not a 65 yr old neck.
Maybe Paddock offed his “accomplice”.
He had two rooms, connected by a door. He had more than 30 weapons in there. He could certainly have staged some weapons at one window and some at another. He could’ve moved from first window to second window as guns jammed or ran out of ammo. The one window had a better direct shot at the fuel tanks, the other window had a better view of the crowd. If it is true that he was planning to escape, maybe his intention was to blow the fuel tanks to create a distraction. Just a possibility in my mind. So that he could get away. Much like a movie that would add a big event that would draw police, fire, emergency away from a crime scene so the bad guy can get away.
After the initial 10-minute barrage people scattered out of the target zone. The second shooter high-tailed it out of there down the stairwell; possibly wearing a hotel bellhop uniform. Paddock was busy taking potshots at the jet fuel tanks and airplane hangar. Even with the 2 snipers’ perches there was no good reason for “23 guns” up there. Maybe 4 or 5 long guns and a personal handgun at each window. Still waiting for a lineup photo of all the scary weapons which should have been released by now. (Looking for a belt fed & a 50cal.)
Both stairwells were blocked. I read that one the other day. If someone had escaped out a stairwell, that would’ve been noticed. Unless you want to go with ‘we aren’t being told the truth’ theory.
What about going UP to the Saudis???
LikeLiked by 5 people
-kriseton
And you are going with the “We should trust the FBI and the media and believe everything they’re feeding us” theory?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why down why not up 3 floors
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, this gives even more credence to there having been a 2nd shooter who escaped (maybe also where the .308 disappeared to).
Also, I have not forgotten the LEO chatter where they called out the black truck observed speeding away from the scene.
Not to mention that in the longer video that Sundance posted the other day (labeled AP) that mysteriously got deleted minutes later… it is VERY clear that there are two shooters in the beginning.
I think there was a 2nd shooter in the bedroom/hotel room adjoining the suite. That person was a marksman.
Locked or unlocked, I believe in a shooter boobey trap situation, the door would be breached with charges
He specifically said that the door was locked.
He did.
Yesterday, I happened to be driving in Portland, Oregon, so I turned on talk radio. Chanel 860 at approximately 2-3pm. Someone that I have never heard of, “Snitz,” or, “Schnitz,” was the host. A guy from LV called in and said that he had been on the crew that built the Mandalay, over twenty years ago and had put in all of the windows. Each window weighs over 400 pounds. He explained that the second window had to be broken otherwise the pressure (down draft, updraft?) would have been too great. He further stated that the fourth floor is strictly mechanical and those windows are coated with something. He did not believe any shots were fired from the 4th floor. It was an interesting, first hand perspective. He gave detailed information and sounded legitimate and reasonable. I’m sorry I’m not better able to reiterate them. If anyone is interested, you may be able to find a recording of yesterday’s show.
If it was for down draft, why would the door between the two rooms be closed and locked? He shot at the tanks from adjoining room to see if they would blow. He then moved on to suite, closing door to adjoining room behind him and proceeded to fire on the crowd.
Maybe this guy?
http://www.schnittshow.com
LikeLike
” He explained that the second window had to be broken otherwise the pressure (down draft, updraft?) ”
Updraft, hotel rooms have negative air pressure. Water Proofing a building is tricky . RAIN water can travel sideways. Buildings suck in water.
So would the 2 windows have to be broken almost simultaneously? Would the draft be too strong for paddock to break one then take a few minutes to move to the other?
Yep when in the stairwell and went UP to the Saudi owned Four Seasons.
Pre arrangemented maybe?
He knocked out the second one to get the smoke out of the room.
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/las-vegas-shooting/las-vegas-massacre-investigators-probing-whether-others-were-gunman-s-n808431 Article states that someone entered Paddocks room at one point while his car was gone from the parking garage so….. yeah. He had an accomplice.
From the article:
“They are also examining his finances. IRS records show that Paddock was a successful gambler, earning at least $5 million in 2015. Some of that could be from other investments, but most of it was from gambling, officials say. ”
5 million income from gambling? Sounds like laundering to me.
“Paddock was a successful gambler, earning at least $5 million in 2015.”
BS. The only “successful” gamblers are people who own casinos. Video poker has a house edge of ~0.5 percent.
This guy is laundering money. Question is: for who ?
There is an article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal in which casino bosses from several casinos talk about video poker being the game in which an astute player can make the most money. They describe these players:
https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/paddocks-game-of-choice-video-poker-allowed-him-to-blend-in/
From same article IRS reports earnings last year in excess of 5 mil mostly from gambling.
If info is correct he was laundering money his or someone else’s. Vegas is at best 90% payout so for 10% to the house you can launder it all. Just report winning and little losings good for you good for Vegas.
some slots are over 98% payout and if they label it it is checked to be so by the Nevada Gaming Commission……about the only slots down in the 90% range are penny nickel and off strip machines and few of those
I worked in Casino and my job was to console the big losers with stuff like food…..There is a marylou in every casino and usually called a hostess. These are real live black widows and masters of taking over a whale or big spender as most are sick and addicted to gambling. They are easy pickn’s and marylou knows everything and every inch of the house she lived in there. She never loved the guy she’s a grifter like most all of them….Her and the witch doctor brother in PI gave him a potion slowly taking his mind so she could inherit what he had left………….She is the key to the highway…..
Freddy ever meet aguy making 5 mil a year at the casino..
I love the slots I love the animations. I walk in hoping to win, assuming i will be entertained, but knowing I’ll most likely lose. I am almost always right but try to never lose more then the entertainment is worth.
Never understood the interest in casinos and gambling. Under any other circumstances, I’d be really pissed if someone took my money without earning it and I’d expect them to be really pissed if I took theirs–lose/lose.
For my money, I’d go to Palm Springs. #tightwad
When we went to Las Vegas, we enjoyed the sights & food and then hired a taxi to take us around to the Pawn Shops since we figured a lot of gamblers would end up there. It was a great way to learn the town, especially the “Old Las Vegas”.
My stepdad earned trips to Vegas via Motorcraft or Valvoline through his work and my parents went occasionally. They saw one of Elvis’ last performances. I was just never interested in going.
Marilou was a hostess in the private VIP area of the casino where she worked. High rollers. It is a reward for big players. She would have screened them and seen to it that they got drinks and/or food. The object being to keep them in place, gambling, in comfortable surroundings.
I believe there is much more to this story,I don’t believe this paddock dude did all this evil alone !!!
The FBI stated Paddock’s intention was to escape, and that he placed a camera on the food cart. If the food cart was outside his door, and he was relying on that camera to see who was coming, how could he possibly escape. Jump out of the window? How long are food carts left in corridors? How did he know the food cart wouldn’t be returned to the kitchen? That would make the camera pointless. What are the backgrounds of his girlfriends ex husbands and boyfriends?
LikeLiked by 5 people
No, im not special forces, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn this week.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe the person who shot him came up with the cart, only needing it for a few minutes to surveil the hall while he enters the room and shoots Paddock. Paddock shoots the door as he sees the cartman approach (maybe security guard). The cartman takes out Paddock. Can you transmit to google glasses to allow for surveillance while shooting?
Hi Sharon, I agree with you. None of that makes sense. And notice in the pics, the meal had already been consumed and he put the empty dishes back on the cart. You would think if you wanted the cart to remain outside your door, you would at least keep the dishes inside your room, which would let the butler know to leave the cart alone because you’re not done with the meal yet.
And if someone really wanted to escape, I doubt they would book the room in their real name.
Everything about this seems to defy logic.
And have 23 weapons traceable to you by serial number left behind. The “intended to escape” is nonsense, unless they meant leave to continue mayhem elsewhere until killed.
Maybe it’s one of those “breadcrumbs” the 4chan anon was talking about.
People just don’t think. It makes zero sense to bring half of a (not small) gun collection to commit a mass murder. No one was supposed to know those guns even existed (Were they even his?). Fat chance of that when he was planning on having a shooting spree.
Not to mention a high risk of getting himself killed.
I’ve seen room service carts stay in a hallway for hours, especially if the person doesn’t call down for it to be taken away.
What if it looks like he intended to escape because he had no intention of shooting anything? What if he thought he was conducting an arms deal, which he had probably done before, and he was planning on leaving very quietly, after the transaction, with no one the wiser? The camera on the food cart would just be to monitor who comes to his door – let the right people in, and make sure there were no interruptions.
If it was a set-up, and he was used as a patsy to get those guns into the room for who he thought were the buyers, but they had a different plan in mind – they could have killed him, done the shooting themselves, and escaped before the police got there, leaving Paddock to take the blame.
He called to complain about the loud (country) music in the room below him the night before the shooting (Saturday night) – twice. He didn’t seem to worry about drawing too much attention to himself.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4953336/Gunman-called-two-noise-complaints-rampage.html
(His aversion to noise goes along with what was being discussed upthread concerning possible Asperger’s)
Highly likely, imho. Paddock was no angel (running some kind of contraband- guns, probably), but I’m rootin for him to have escaped. If for no other reason than to make the bad guys crazy/ screw them up (maybe give them pause).
Ah, to have grown up on 60s/70s thriller movies.
‘If the food cart was outside his door, and he was relying on that camera to see who was coming, how could he possibly escape. Jump out of the window? ‘
UP the starcase right next door to the Four Seasons owned by the Saudis
‘How long are food carts left in corridors? How did he know the food cart wouldn’t be returned to the kitchen? “
Easy
You order a large meal just before you are planning the kill.
They roll the cart into the suite and you tell them to leave it, you will serve yourself.
You eat (or toss the food) set the cart up with dishes and camera.
Roll the cart out into the hall.
Break the window.
Then you start shooting.
Monitor the camera and shoot guard when he appears.
Kill your patsy and head UP the stairs where an accomplice(s) is holding the door(s) open so you can get into the Four Seasons hotel.
Why go DOWN 32 floors when you can go UP three? All it takes is maybe a 1/2 dozen men. Of course if you also have shooters on the ground playing catch-me-if-you-can then you really do not have to worry much about the cops.
The staircase is right next to the door to the suite and 600 bullets were shot at the Security guard. I am sure he was hugging the floor and praying while they made their escape.
Of course if this is what happened, then President Trump is sitting on One MAJOR INTERNATIONAL INCIDENT, just when he is trying to get the muslim nations to curb the terrorists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pretty sure no one rolled dinner into that suite.
He had mounted another camera in the peep hole in his door.
There are two doors. One in the adjoining room facing stairwell and the other in the suite facing the hallway. If Paddock set up the dinner cart it would have been to watch the stairwell since the suite doors have a clear shot down the hallway but he also needed to monitor the stairwell. Were there cameras in both doors? If so, then someone else brought the cart.
Paddock probably spoke to room service and told them to leave the cart in the hall bc agency surveillance, So ask room service guy. I hope Paddock’s videos were streamed to somewhere. He must have had a premonition that this set-up would not end well. The assassin(s) could have locked themselves in the second bedroom till their buddies came and busted down the entrance door.
The FBI can’t be trusted; not sure about the NV state investigators. Local LE is inconsequential since they don’t have the manpower or the expertise to do a full in-depth investigation.
Obama/Comey/Sessions have really screwed the FBI over…the public has every right not to trust anything they say or do. And are completely justified in doubting any investigative conclusions they reach.
This crisis of confidence will continue until there is a complete top-to-bottom house cleaning at DOJ/FBI.
Remember the FBI let the Boston bomber brothers go after interviewing them twice and being warned by Russia and ditto for the Orlando shooter-interviewed, let him go.
They are infested with anti-American operatives.
Not true. Feds depend on smart prosecutors. We depend on smart cops.
Neighbors appear to be shocked at the size of the safe in Paddock’s garage……. It was the size of a refrigerator! Oh My!
It’s called a gun safe, and yes, they are the size of a refrigerator. Haven’t these people ever been inside a sporting goods store? These safes are quite common amongst hunters.
And I’m guessing Paddock kept his gun safe in the garage because the delivery guys wouldn’t bring it into the house, and it would take at least 2 STRONG guys to move this thing. It actually weighs a lot more than a refrigerator.
No red flags on the safe!
Reminds me of when I brought home a new rifle and found myself having to lean on the door to close my standard 20″ x 24″ x 60″ gun safe. Went back to the safe fabricator to buy a second safe. He convinced me that the added capacity of a 30″ x 48″ x 72″ safe (which he happened to have a few shells already formed for) was well worth the marginal cost increase. Dont need another safe, quite yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enjoy!
My husband has one of the refrigerator sized safes … but wider than a standard refrigerator. It was a bear to get into his man cave! Thought he would never run out of room. I was wrong.
A refrigerator size gunsafe can weigh over 1000 pounds. Delivery is always an issue.
With that many guns he would need a couple of gun safes.
Or you can convert an interior closet and buy the door, but its better to get a stand alone so you can bolt it down. Nothing wrong with a big safe, and maybe a couple little ones around the house. He could have kept heirlooms, jewelry, cash, weapons, baseball cards in there. I think the neighbors enjoyed the gossip too.
Maybe he had one of these gun safes at all of his houses. His ex neighbor in Florida also mentioned seeing a “huge” safe in his garage.
His brother (in Florida) said he helped Stephen move from Florida to Mesquite, Nevada, but the neighbors in the above article are his neighbors in Reno. So either this one safe got around or he had several.
A big safe would have to set on a slab…think garage or basement concrete floor…too heavy to have inside home on regular flooring unless the floor was reinforced.
I am really glad to see some gun owners show up to talk about gun safes. The hysteria about that safe is unbelievable. I am noticing that some are opining from a warehouse of ignorance.
Yes, your correct. BH owns one of these “black elephants” and when I sell the house that will be an added bonus for some guy! Because it does weigh more than two refrigs and we had to build a large workshop to house this thing. When I read the “neighbors were shocked” I laughed.
In case anyone was curious, what 50Lbs of Tannerite can do. Keep in mind, doesnt need to be ‘detonated’ in the traditional sense. Will explode when shot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
If you haven’t see the Infowars Alex Jones theory, check it out.
Basic working theory:
– Multiple shooters
– Mandalay Bay AND Bellagio!
– Paddock was a gun runner and laundered money at casinos
– Making deals with Muslims so had to convert to show sincerity; They used him as a patsy and killed him
– hotel security and staff were involved
I can buy the security and staff being involved. If they say theres nothing on security tape, cameras, etc and double check housekeeping records, kitchen, valet, and find discrepancies in statements some people are in deep doodoo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonder how many Mandalay Bay security were named Mohammed?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Mexican cartel working with muslims…? r south American cartel working with radical muslims..?
I cn see they were staff and security.
One could not pay me to stay in Vegas
Isis and al-Qaeda are little more than glorified drug cartels, and their motivation is money not religion
“[…]Over the past 30 years significant links have been made between terrorism and the drugs trade. In 2008 Michael Braun, the US Drug Enforcement Agency’s then chief of operations, compared the organisational sophistication of the Taliban in its trafficking of opium, used to produced half the world’s heroin, to that of Colombia’s Farc guerillas who have long been linked to drugs such as cocaine.
Such “hybrids” of global drug trafficking cartels and terrorist organisations use ideological motivations to mask financial ones. It is estimated that the majority of terrorist organisations have direct links to trade of illegal drugs, and the figure has grown in the past decade.
Approximately 40 per cent of the cocaine reaching Europe each year arrives through Africa but is grown in Colombia and Peru. It is transported across the Atlantic via “Highway 10” – a route along the 10th parallel – generating an estimated £640m annually on reaching the Sahara. Political instability in Mali and Niger correlates with increased cocaine seizures over the last decade as factions of Africa’s branch of al-Qaeda battle for power and business.[…]”
And that is just one article.
Niger. Here we go again…
“– hotel security and staff were involved”
Do not forget the Chair and CEO of Mandalay Bay!
Mandalay Bay and Luxor are both owned by MGM, who’s CEO and Chairman is James Murren.
“…In response to what he sees as the racism, bigotry, intolerance and violence in the wake of Charlottesville, Murren announced last week that MGM will match employee contributions to a collection of groups that include extreme leftist organizations and Muslim advocacy outfits….” https://www.reviewjournal.com/opinion/opinion-columns/wayne-allyn-root/commentary-mgms-ceo-risks-angering-many-of-his-customers/
Now wasn’t that sweet… And isn’t it a great way to weed out which of your employees are muslim sympathizers for use in terrorist attacks.
A report was made that Paddock also checked out some other locations. I wonder WHO owned the hotels he stayed at….
**************
As I have said this whole thing smells of a muslim Terrorist attack orchestrated by the Elite.
Evidently he took cruises that had him visiting Jordan and UAE… Could that have any connection?
“…Marilou Danley’s Facebook profile reads, “Proud mom and grandma who lives life to the fullest.” Her last public post was an update of her profile picture in August. She had posted numerous photos of herself. Friends commented on her looks, and she wrote under one, “Thanks …That was taken at Wiltshire Roof Top Restaurant in L.A.” In 2016, she wrote in the comment thread under a photo, “…Kuha Sa Jumeira Beach, Dubai.” She also wrote under that photo, “That’s a beautiful City except it’s hot. Will be back there next year to visit my niece.” …”
http://heavy.com/news/2017/10/marilou-danley-photos-marylou-danly-mary-lou-stephen-paddock-wife-girlfriend-facebook-las-vegas-shooting/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The owner of the mexican restaurant I frequent weekly, is from Lebanon, and she dreads visiting there to take care of things for her aging father a couple of times a year.
TMZ broke the story … Paddock booked 2 rooms at the Blackstone Hotel for early August that coincided with the music festival. He booked the rooms through Expedia, and requested rooms with a view of Grant Park, but he couldn’t get a guarantee.
As we reported, Paddock then called the hotel and someone entered a note in the computer that his view room was guaranteed … despite the fact that’s against hotel policy.
Now we’ve learned how Paddock got the guarantee. He got a manager on the phone and was aggressive, saying he needed the view because he and his wife met at Lollapalooza years back and this was an anniversary trip. Our sources say Paddock was “forceful” on the phone, and it worked.
http://www.tmz.com/2017/10/06/stephen-paddock-chicago-hotel-lollapalooza-vegas-shooter/
Even though it’s TMZ it has some details that seem credible to me.
Lots of discrepancies:
Tampa Bay Times:
Bellagio shots were also reported on police scanner. Why isn’t LVMPD reporting??
So, the front of the bellagio was shot up but the cops say nothing happened? Yet here is a witness saying otherwise.
Hmmmm…..
Could have been the usual Vegas gunplay unrelated to the sniper attack?
I hear her statement, but see no proof. All of the hotels in the area went on lockdown, so that proves nothing, either.
The person who shot this video is Rikki Raulerson. She was interviewed in this article.
http://www.collective-evolution.com/2017/10/04/eye-witness-at-las-vegas-shooting-states-there-were-7-confirmed-shooters/
Warning – Everything she says is third party.
11:21-23: Reports of shots fired continue to multiply — ultimately also including the Bellagio, Planet Hollywood and Paris — and the reports continue to be debunked. Five minutes later, an officer would say the reports at Aria “appear to be unfounded at this time.”
“I just got reports of citizens shots just fired — two shots in the park area of New York-New York.”
“Copy, be advised there’s two shots fired in the park area of New York-New York. Now they’re also saying one at Aria.”
“So far, New York New York is clear. Negative shots fired.”
From the police scanner.
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/10/04/555305057/listen-amid-chaos-in-las-vegas-police-dispatches-reveal-an-evolving-response
Vegas is very noisy at night. With everybody on edge that night every loud noise got reported as a gunshot.
The police calls from 11:32 until 12;02 are at the bottom of the the above link. The poor police were called to almost every hotel on the strip. In every case they found NOTHING.
Here is a first hand report from someone who saw a body (Alive dead?) at Tropicana: http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1507224133012.png
Here is INCIDENT REPORTS of active shooters: http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1507227281428.jpg
Here are the transcripts of the Police Scanner mentioning a GSW (Gun Shot Wound) at excalibur and at Bellago confimred shots fired and man walking in employee entrance with a rifle. https://i0.wp.com/i.4cdn.org/pol/1507227107927.jpg
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone posted on twitter that James Murren, CEO of MGM Grand, sold $10M of MGM stock on Sep. 8…
https://www.americanbankingnews.com/2017/09/08/james-murren-sells-294150-shares-of-mgm-resorts-international-mgm-stock.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Language WARNING – this says SOROS shorted casino stock — https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/74bdlz/soros_recon_alert_on_august_14_2017_soros_fund/?ref_source=embed&ref=share
Too many guns in too many houses to dismiss the idea of
NO MORE PEOPLE INVOLVED.
Sounds like “stash houses” for
his confederates. And 72 minutes between the first call to 911 to the time the hotel room was breached? WOW!
Not too many guns for people who know serious collectors.
And firing stopped after 10 minutes. No reason to rush things to enter the hotel room at that point. It could have been booby-trapped or be an ambush in waiting. As long as no firing was going on in the room they could and would revert to standard armed standoff procedures.
LikeLike
I have always liked Tony Shaffer but bear in mind – HE IS EX-CIA. His premise that this was only because the shooter recognized the attendees would be mostly Trump supporters does not hold water, considering that this POS had scouted Lolapalooza as well. That is NOT a traditionally “conservative” group at all.
LikeLike
Not sure that’s real
Press reports that he had no FB presence. I certainly couldn’t find any, but sometimes they are scrubbed.
Fake.
That is Danleys page her x husband
That is Geary Danley, the ex-husband. I saw his FB page before it was removed.
When did Paddock make his reservation? Surely he reserved it in advance, just curious when that might be.
Mandalay Bay deleted all his booking info. Funny, huh?
I read that his suite had been comped. A reward given as part of the VIP reward program. Those are usually booked through a separate office at the hotel.
Thegatewaypundit is not a credible source. It’s right up there with 4chan anon.
Not true. They’re very credible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
GP credibility is lightyears ahead of the crooks at CNN & msNBC.
So, for that matter, is 4chan’s.
Investigators are trying to determine whether someone else was in the Las Vegas gunman’s hotel room when he was registered there, senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News.
The investigators are puzzled by two discoveries: First, a charger was found that does not match any of the cellphones that belonged to the gunman, Stephen Paddock.
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/las-vegas-shooting/las-vegas-massacre-investigators-probing-whether-others-were-gunman-s-n808431
Note to co conspirators, don’t leave your phone charger at crime scene
Drone charger?
There was also that photo shared online (AS ALWAYS I have no idea if it was reliable or not) of a room service order to Paddock’s room showing a burger, a bowl of potato soup, a toasted bagel with cream cheese, and a couple of Pepsis and it showed service for two on the ticket… Haven’t heard any more about that, so maybe it was bogus? Supposedly came from a Mandalay Bay employee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
They should be able to check Paddock’s stomach contents to determine whether he consumed the order or not I’d think.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, excellent point!
I keep thinking we need Gus Grissom and Sara Sidle on the job here! 🙂
Doubtful since that meal was served on September 27 or 28.
When does CNN start blaming the Russians?
LikeLiked by 4 people
if you ask me……
LikeLiked by 1 person
See that word, “drone”? And, Sundance’s photo above with the ‘Mod Squad’ surrounding a police car. See the gentleman in the forefront, is he using a drone remote?
Plus, the video showing the band playing. First sounds of gunfire, band runs off stage. Stage lights go off. Area lights come on, lighting everyone up. In another video, only the victims, presumed dead, are on the field. An EMT is argueing with someone in the darkness, telling HIM to turn the lights back on. The unseen man is saying, they”re dead. EMT saying, “no some are still breathing and I NEED THOSE LIGHTS ON NOW!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
With regard to your fist sentence about “files” being planted on your computer… that is the site wanting to store the video on your computer in order to facilitate streaming. It is very common. Just click DENY (might have to do it a couple of times). Video will still play.
You can go into your Adobe settings by right clicking on a video and clear out any left behind files.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I remember hearing a reporter saying that the 2nd floor (maybe more) windows could open up but not the higher floors. They said that people on the 2nd floor were able to open their windows and hear the concert.
And the FBI continues to discredit themselves.
GOP Baseball Suspect Committed ‘Act Of Terrorism’ ‘Fueled By Rage Against Republican Legislators’
“The left-wing Bernie Sanders supporter who opened fire on a crowd of Republican congressmen in June intentionally committed an “act of terrorism” that was “fueled by rage against Republican legislators,” according to a new report released by the state’s attorney on Friday.
The suspect, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, picked the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia as his target months in advance of the shooting, according to the report. Hodgkinson was also seen watching the Republicans practice for the congressional baseball game the day before the shooting, where he shot and wounded four people, including Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise.
“The evidence in this case establishes beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect, fueled by rage against Republican legislators, decided to commit an act of terrorism as that term is defined by the Code of Virginia. See Va. Code §18.46.4,” Bryan L. Porter wrote in the report.
The Daily Caller was the first to report last June that Hodgkinson had a list of Republican congressmen in his pocket at the time of the shooting, a fact the FBI later confirmed.
(Money Quote)
The state report contradicts the conclusion put forth by the FBI, which treated the mass assassination attempt as “assault” rather than terrorism.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/06/gop-baseball-suspect-committed-act-of-terrorism-fueled-by-rage-against-republican-legislators/
The FBI wouldn’t know or declare terrorism if the facts bit them in the A$$. It’s past time for Congress to end the Federal Bureau of Incompetents.
They aren’t incompetent.
They aren’t working for us.
I still shudder to think how many innocent lives could have been lost at that concert in Las Vegas had the killer flown his airplane at top speed flat down into the crowd. If it was topped off with fuel, the fires alone would have killed many more than his bullets did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A.) The guy intended to get away and was not on a suicide mission.
B.) There are no records of him piloting anywhere in the last 10 years.
But I am pretty sure I read he had let his pilot’s license lapse some time ago.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would the lack of license renewal have stopped this maniac? Doubtful.
So far as the suicide mission theory, he had to have known the police would pinpoint where he was firing from quickly. How could he have had any hope at all of escaping their clutches? I know it’s weird he had all that ammo and explosives in his car, but he may have had an accomplice who left the car and didn’t return.
The staircase door was a couple steps from his hotel room door.
He had a camera monitoring the hall way.
200 shots fired (as cover?), security went down with leg hit.
Kill patsy
Slide out door into stair well and head UP to the Four Seasons where your buddies hold the locked door open for you.
The Four Seasons is owned by Saudi Prince.
I was just examining the floor plan and thinking about how easilly the stairs could be accessed and how the rooms at the end of the hallway were defensible. This could be incidental to wanting the best position to target the concert venue.
However; the revelation that an independant, Saudi owned hotel occupied the upper floors of the tower suggests that an escape to an area that police would be impeded from accessing promptly provokes intense speculation if not suspicion. A totally seperate elevator from the Saudi hotel to the parking garage would enable escape.
This might explain why President Trump referred to this attack as a betrayal?
Back when Saudi and Kuwaiti citizens attacked the US on 9-11-2001, the US imported about 2/3s of our oil. Even though most US oil imports originated from Canada, Mexico and Venezualla, any disruption of global supply would have driven up prices. Oil from US neighbors would be redirected to other countries, particularly European allies (unless the US exploited naval supremecy to hoard the oil.) The US could not take military action in retaliation against Saudi Arabia and Kuwait without triggering a massive economic catastrophe. Thanks to Fraking, the US is now nearly energy self suffecient if you include Canada which is a captive supply. Thanks to President Trump, US policy is beginning to recognize that the US is no longer compelled to compromise its national security to benefit alleged allies (particularly European sllies.) The end result is that President Trump has a realistic option to take military action against Saudi Arabia if they are once again responsible for an attack on the US.
His last medical certification for his license was in 2008. It would have expired in 2013. His brother Eric said he lost interest in flying (which was sort of a boyhood fantasy) and began taking cruises.
Speaking of his cruises, this article is interesting. He traveled to the Middle East on cruises.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/06/us/vegas-shooter-paddock-foreign-cruises/index.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
Really? A Cessna 150 has 36 gal of gas when topped off. Probably similar to a pickup or suburban. I don’t see those causing 500 casualties when they catch on fire in an accident. You see them crashing into houses, and they don’t even kill everyone in the house if anyone.
The press has really overplayed the airplane angle from an offhand comment by his crazy brother.
Sheriff just stated “I’m not aware of any reports that his car was out of garage, while at the same time his room was accessed by keycard.”
Reporter asked the question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I heard. He was saying he was not aware of either of those things’ having happened.
We are twisting reports the way the MSM does. Do we really want to do that? This deputy is not always clear in his responses, but that was brief and clear.
Maybe the meeting with the military has something to do with the Las Vegas shooting. Something coming soon PDJT said. So if it is terrorism there might be retaliation. They just don’t want to advertise it.
Can we attack (fill in the blank) now? Can we? Huh? Huh? (Not quite how it went down. More like “Mr President, we MUST…)
Somingthings burning, dah dah da dah.
Somingthings burning, dah dah da dah.
And I think that it is Saudi Arabia.
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/10/06/major-break-in-mandalay-massacre-follow-the-money/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow. Thank you for the link. “Follow the money”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It wouldn’t load for me — can you summarize it?
So now the media is all over the arrest of three guys, including a Filipino man, who were plotting an ISIS inspired attack in NY last year including a concert venue.
Sounds like another crazy theory….but what if Paddock was buying the haul of guns last year for this op that got shut down?
This one sounded to me like another FBI created “crime” they could bust. They facilitated it, recruited the people, etc.
They are far better at busting the terrorist plots they create, rather than the ones the terrorists create.
Did a quick search on the Nevada Secretary of State website for any business entities that Stephen Paddock might have been a part of (one news article said that he called himself a gambler and a prospector, so thought he might have had a mining company or something). There is one company, named Paradise Ranch 21, LLC which shows a Stephen Paddock as Manager – and there is a possibility this is a different person with the same name (?), it happens – a domestic limited liability company.
The address looks to be for one of those firms that Nevada has that serves as formal registered agents (Nevada corporations require someone live in Nevada to be able to receive official notifications so there are companies throughout the state that provide this service that have nothing to do with the actual operations of a business).
I could not find any business showing the girlfriend as being part of. Here is the link to the Sect. of State listing for that company:
http://nvsos.gov/SOSEntitySearch/CorpDetails.aspx?lx8nvq=xXrsumJXjK5n%252f5J3J7zasA%253d%253d&nt7=0
Will keep on looking to see if there are any mining claims this “prospector” might have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paradise Ranch 21 came up under Obamas name couple days ago. Interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that s brothel?
Completed the search for any mining claims that might have been in his name or that company’s name using the Bureau of Land Management’s online Land Records search engine, nothing came up, but
since a person in one of the newspaper articles said he called himself a gambler and a prospector, there is always the possibility he might have purchased a patented mining claim somewhere in the desert, either Nevada or Arizona. That is what came to my mind as a place someone might use for target shooting or trying to learn how to use firearms. Those type of land holdings would need to be checked via county recorder’s offices or tax assessor agencies, county by county, so out of my range.
The story is the shooting was random – just firing into a crowd for maximum carnage. But … what if that was a diversion? what if there was a second shooter who was targeting a specific person or persons? Has the names of the victims been released yet?
LikeLike
Yesterday listed on bottom of last page
LikeLike
That might work for a movie, but it is far too easy to kill a specific person than what this entailed.
Look at Seth Rich.
No trace, no interest.
Please read (Language warning. S & F bombs) Meganon explains PDJT’s “miracle”- what the quotes mean, and kinda summarizes what happened in Las Vegas. It’s brief.
Jumbo shrimp and baby grands so now we have a “… huge … minivan.” … according to Mrs.Page? There are minivans and full size vans here and in Europe folks still refer to box trucks as vans and they can be 4, 6 or 10 wheels. I have been following this story since the beginning and I share much of the frustration expressed here at lies, inconsistencies and gaps in the reporting. The SunOnline reporter just let another iffy description slide by. I drive a Ford E350 Supervan which would seat 15 folks if a church or airport shuttle service used it and many of my carpet customers refer to it as “huge” but I haven’t heard anyone describe a minivan as “huge”. A minivan backed up to a garage and a Ford E350 Supervan backed up to a garage would tell me 2 different things but to a lazy or ignorant reporter … not so much.
