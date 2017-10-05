Hollywood Executive Harvey Weinstein Exposed For Decades of Sexual Harassment…

This is an odd story because the New York Times wouldn’t be publishing a career ending report against one of their own, especially a power-player, if Mr. Weinstein didn’t end up on the wrong side of the ever-virtue-signaling cocktail party circuit for some reason.
Nice production company you’ve got here Mr. Weinstein; it’d be a shame if something happened to it….
A cursory motive for the far-left to punch one of their own would be if the target refused to participate in a larger agenda.
Perhaps refusing to fund a Madison Avenue agenda item; or if the target distanced themselves from the mission objective; or if the virtue resistance needed to send a message to other reluctant donors by tearing down one of the apex predator insiders.
Any combination therein is entirely possible.
Hillary’s current position within the late-night circuit of facilitating moral creeps would lend credence to the probability the loons need capital and “resistance” branding support; and Weinstein’s public embarrassment is merely a warning of required participation toward others. Harvey Weinstein’s response further validates that probability.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein, the larger-than-life Hollywood executive and Oscar-winner, is taking a leave of absence from his own company after an explosive expose revealing decades of sexual harassment against women, from employees to actress Ashley Judd, was published in The New York Times Thursday.
The article includes first person accounts of Weinstein’s alleged conduct, including from Judd, who recounts an incident from two decades ago in which she said she was asked to meet Weinstein in his hotel room. Weinstein greeted her wearing a bathrobe and asked her if she would give him a massage or watch him shower, the paper reported.
“Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly,” Judd told the Times.
Two unnamed company officials tell the Times that at least eight women have received settlements from Weinstein over the years, including actress Rose McGowan, who allegedly had an incident with him in 1997 when she was 23.
Other stories include similar accounts of Weinstein coercing young women into giving him massages, while naked, or watching him shower, and promising career advancement in return. These incidents were all said to have happened in hotel rooms.
Weinstein’s attorney Charles J. Harder said in a statement that the story is “saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein.”
“We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish,” Harder said. He did not respond to questions about what specific allegations Weinstein was contesting.
“We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting,” said a New York Times spokesperson in a statement. “Mr. Weinstein was aware and able to respond to specific allegations in our story before publication. In fact, we published his response in full.”
Requests for comment from The Weinstein Co. and Judd were not immediately returned.(read more)
What democrat darling Harvey Weinstein is accused of is as common an occurrence in Hollywood as indulging in drugs, booze or any other typical ‘ism’ within the culture of moral degradation. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of depraved Hollywood predators just like Weinstein. So why did the New York Times single him out?
Mr. Weinstein’s reply shows the tell-tale evidence of him receiving the message:
I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.
I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone.
I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.
Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons. Over the last year I’ve asked Lisa Bloom to tutor me and she’s put together a team of people. I’ve brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women and regret what happened.
I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and that one day we will all be able to earn their trust and sit down together with Lisa to learn more. Jay Z wrote in 4:44 “I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.” The same is true for me.
I want a second chance in the community but I know I’ve got work to do to earn it. I have goals that are now priorities. Trust me, this isn’t an overnight process. I’ve been trying to do this for 10 years and this is a wake-up call. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them.
I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention. I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah.
I’m making a movie about our President, perhaps we can make it a joint retirement party. One year ago, I began organizing a $5 million foundation to give scholarships to women directors at USC. While this might seem coincidental, it has been in the works for a year. It will be named after my mom and I won’t disappoint her. (link)
Seriously, think about what Weinstein is saying here. Think about it.
Sorry for all the sexual assaults over the years folks, in order to deliver appropriate reparations I shall seek penance via attacks on the NRA and President Trump.?
Hollywood is running out of money. Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies. Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down. Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber.
Subsequently, as the finances tighten the downstream beneficiaries, those who rely on that income stream – politicians and connected democrats, are weakened by less donations.
President Trump cancels his attendance at the insufferable and affiliated White House correspondent’s dinner, and middle-America cheered. Examples of reality hit hard and must be avoided at all costs if the ruse is to be maintained. Weinstein is simply the example.
In addition to the economics and renewed patriotism, President Trump is channeling, and championing, the average American in the larger culture war. And we’re winning.
Chase the motives for the larger left-wing political apparatus and inevitably it’s always about the money.
How will Schmucky Schumer spin this one?
LikeLiked by 4 people
How will hillary spin?
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL! Hillary Clinton disavowing sexual predators. That’s a good one. So much comedy on Twitter.
LikeLiked by 15 people
“Chase the motives for the larger left-wing political apparatus and inevitably it’s always about the money.”
And hanging on for dear life to the power to which they believe they are entitled.
LikeLiked by 6 people
These people are truly creatures of Lucifer himself! This POS Weinstein is about to realize going up against the NRA and more importantly our Lion 🦁 will have him killed and destroyed like the rest of them! No matter what they throw at him, his base and the MONSTER are getting bigger and bigger!
I absolutely love ❤️ the fact that he breaks every single one of them!
LikeLike
Drag a casting couch through Hollywood and I’ll bet you’ll find a lot of pervs. You’ll also find a lot of willing ‘victims’. The left is crumbling! MAGA
LikeLiked by 12 people
I have a New york friend who says there are stories going around about Michael Moore, too, who is coincidentally seen in the photo collage with Weinstein!
Also, I find it supremely delicious that Ashley Judd (most hated 500 Race wife ever here in Indianapolis) is involved in the mix!
LikeLiked by 13 people
No surprise about Judd. She was bragging about how nasty she was at the pussy hat March so of course she was a willing casting couch participant in order to have a career! No surprise that she didn’t speak until now. People are tired of victims who are only victims when it suits an agenda. Sounds like #actressprivilge to me.
LikeLiked by 11 people
She disgusts me. I always notice during men’s college basketball games when Kentucky would play, she always had to make sure she was seen on camera.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The crazy just washes off of her. Her mom and sister seem
to keep their distance from the little dear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moore strikes me as a pedophile.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would love to chat with fatso’s ex-wife…
LikeLike
Not surprised. In the early 90’s I worked as a Certified Massage Therapist. I learned my Craft in Sweden. Let me tell you, Weinstein is far from the only one who has sexually harassed women/men in Liberal Hollywood. I could list former heads of studios, Emmy and Oscar winning movie producer, A-list actors, managers and fixers etc.. For some reason I had no indecent proposals from musicians. I could write a book about the sleaze. But that is not me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PS. Plenty of the same outside of Hollywood too. Including higher up foreign politician visiting Beverly Hills Hotel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Musicians are generally truly beautiful souls. Generally. I’ve played with and recorded many talented troubadours over the years. There seems to be something contradictory to being a predator in their makeup.
LikeLike
What about the D.C.swamp pols??
LikeLike
What about politicians in D.C. and around the country?
LikeLike
Sorry for double posts. Having problems with WordPress.
LikeLike
Last summer I told a lefty friend, Hillary voter, that I thought this guy seemed creepy. She, who’s had Hollywood connections, said oh no, he’s a generous and most likely really good guy. Uh huh…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lefties have very bad character judgement. I don’t always get it right, but I call it more than much of my family who leans left.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trust no one. I have never seen so much corruption and blackmail from Hollywood to DC. There are very few with any morals or honor. Thank goodness for President Trump. Hope more folks understand the fight and exactly what he is up against. God bless him and our country.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen! Excellent comment.
LikeLike
I love that cat. 🙂
LikeLiked by 15 people
Some people are just pickey and choosey He never asked me to watch him take a shower !
LikeLike
Hollywood is a cesspool of demons, that is why they love people like The Clintons because they are satan personified. God has been watching what the liberal machine has been doing to America for decades and He heard the faint cry of the, OH SO FEW, intercessors who were crying out for America. But, none the less, He heard and He had a plan and Donald J. Trump was part of that plan to save this nation and bring her back into the realm of sanity again.
Me and my prayer team will continue to Pray and Fast until we see the manifested miracles of liberalism being crushed in this nation! I started penning and posting prayers for America and our, now, President in July 2015 and I have not missed one day in that time.
It has now grown into a ministry and starting October 1, 2017 we have entered into a Corporate Fast that will also be unbroken. America will be covered 24/7, 365 by Prayer AND Fasting!
If anyone would like to join us you can simply come to http://www.facebook.com/groups/projectfastforamerica all, who truly believe, are welcome!
God Bless President Trump and God Bless America & Israel forever!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thank you Sherry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there any way to join without joining Facebook?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Signed up. Thank you.
LikeLike
Sherry, I’ve got dust on my eyes. I’m so touched and thankful for what you are doing. Very very important work. God bless you and the ministry. I will take a look at the FB link you provided. ❤️
LikeLike
Remember Obama directed money from the bailout to Hollywood. They were rolling in the dough. I am sure that spigot dried up though since PT came into office. Probably a lot of that money was funneled back to Obama so maybe HWood didn’t get as much as they said they did.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Other stories include similar accounts of Weinstein coercing young women into giving him massages, while naked, or watching him shower, and promising career advancement in return. These incidents were all said to have happened in hotel rooms.”
Thank goodness it always stopped a message or merely watching him shower. ahem
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, heaven forbid that any of the climbers, er victims, admit to career oriented prostitution.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only thing missing in this perv parade is Anthony Weiner…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe Weiner was sitting at the children’s table at this event.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I’ll bet Weinstein’s ‘therapist treatments” are just as successful as the “therapist treatments” that Anthony Weiner received.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least from the ones we know about. Yuck and hallelujah, they are being exposed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like Harvey’s usefulness to the resistance must have run it’s course. However, it does seem odd that they would just allow the exposure of his “sins”, rather than offing him. I suspect that perhaps he’s a sacrificial lamb intended to send a warning to others.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think Bill O’Reily. He said he would start exposes these perverts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s been an “open secret” for years and he’s had numerous selttlements. He must have pissed someone important off for them to decide to take him out now
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes me ill. Been going on for decades and he got caught so he’s going to try and be a real man now. It shit Hollyweird! 😡
LikeLiked by 2 people
Channeling Weiner The Dick
LikeLiked by 1 person
He didn’t get caught. He was outed. Big difference. They all know who the pervs are!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny how ashley judd jumped right on the bandwagon to smear President Trump vocally, nasty, and in public before he even had time to see much of the white house, yet iver 20 years had gone by and she aint said diddly squat to stop weinstein and protect other women?
Crazy bipolar woman. Rumors of Weinstein and many others involved with sex trafficking too. Theyre pretty much all scum. There are some good people, but not enough to kill the cancer that is Hollywierd.
LikeLiked by 9 people
To use her own words, she’s a “Naaaahhhhhsty Woman”!
Funny story. Several years ago a friend of mine was in line to get coffee in an airport. My friend was towards the front when they noticed some woman butt in front of the line and demand she get her coffee because she’s “in a hurry”. My friend thought “well, that’s rude” right upon the realization that it was Ashley Judd. For whatever reason, the coffee people actually gave her her coffee, and she stomped off without so much as a thank you… she didn’t even pay for it! I always assumed she had somebody else pay for her at some point but now, given her temperament and behavior, I kind of doubt it. Anyway, needless to say my friend’s opinion of Ashley Judd has been bad for quite sometime! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’mon Ashley, those were acts of love. Please clap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On top of the Hepatitis C ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ashley Judd’s mother Naomi has Hepatitis…..She was a registered nurse before becoming famous, got Hepatitis from somewhere in hospital she worked at.
LikeLike
I am confused. Is he trying to redeem himself by a promise to harrass the NRA and President Trump to win favor with the dregs of Hollywood? They will forgive him if he does? Lisa Bloom is suppose to help? Is he nuts? Bloom being involved is a joke. That is too keep the crying victims from contacting her. The guy is really out of touch.
How about an apology to family and beg God for forgivness. Retire.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Translation: “Yes, I am a scumbag. But I hate the right people so it’s ok.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
he’s been effectively blackmailed
evil is being unmasked
they now have no recourse but to reveal themselves – they are desperate
behind the air kisses and flattery they hate each other
Hollywood cannibalism reveals itself as they begin to eat their own
They have sold their souls
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because Gloria Allred is Lisa Bloom’s mom, and both are the country’s top sexual harassment lawyers for women, wouldn’t Weinstein’s retainer of Bloom preclude either of them from representing any of Harvey’s ‘victims?’ Seems a calculated move on his part.
LikeLike
“Hollywood is running out of money. Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies. Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down. Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber.”
This is a good YouTube video from a year ago explaining the Hollywood economic situation from a movie lover: https://youtu.be/imSg8ZH94zg
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgot to add a profanity warning that comes in the middle of his video. He’s young.
LikeLike
This is mild stuff with Weinstein. I worked in Hollywood/Burbank for three decades, NY for one decade.
You cannot catalogue the deviance, the degeneracy and excesses of the film and TV and Theatre world. Some outstanding and great people sprinkled among the worst humans. Drugs, desperation, money, fame and every form of sexual activity.
People come to Hollywood from all over the world and will do anything to get a break or get ahead.
Anything goes.
Men in power exploit that to the hilt.
It is the culture of the people who own and run everything. Always has been their world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Might these really be the ‘old white men’ Michelle Chewbaca Obama was referring to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read the lyrics to Hotel California. This is exactly what it’s about. It is literally hell on earth. Hedonism in every sense of the word and you can never leave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It kills them that they can’t own us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BD, I would love to hear your story.
LikeLike
is there an issue with an errant paragraph break or does those 2 paragraphs make sense as is? What kinda stream of the mind can go from making jokes about doing a joint retirement party to patting himself on the back for some stupid scholarship fund?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies. Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down. Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber.”
This is one of the many reasons I believe Trump took on the NFL. He knows that without the ad revenue generated by football, the networks cannot survive. And that includes network news: there is no way on earth that the evening news script readers and the Sunday morning bloviators are generating enough ad revenue to sustain their bloated salaries.
Trump made the networks choose: either commit financial sepukku by sticking with the protests, or give lip service to “unity” for a news cycle or two and then quietly pressure the NFL into making its talent behave and keeping the virtue signalling off the field. Wonder which they will choose…
And then there’s Hollywood. It came out this week that China cheated Hollywood studios out of at least $40,000,000 dollars by hiding 9% of ticket sales.
“Chinese cinemas have been skimming millions in ticket revenue from the Hollywood studios, an MPAA audit of the country’s massive theatrical film market has found.
According to a Wall Street Journal report published early Tuesday, PricewaterhouseCoopers, investigating on behalf of the MPAA, has discovered that ticket sales in China were underreported by as much as 9 percent in 2016, which amounts to at least $40 million in missing revenue for the six major U.S. studios.
International film studios are currently entitled to a 25 percent share of box-office revenue in China, and the U.S. studios’ films officially grossed $1.87 billion there last year — which leaves a take-home of about $470 million.
With China expected to surpass North America as the world’s largest theatrical market sometime in the next five years, U.S. studios have grown increasingly reliant on strong returns from the Middle Kingdom to prop up the global performance of their biggest tentpoles.”
The world is falling down around these people, and they richly deserve it. Weinstein is a gross (in every sense of that word) caricature of “the rich white male” these people allegedly despise. One can only hope he has much more company on his way to comeuppance.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yet, many of these hypocrites attacked Trump when the Billy Bush Access Hollywood tape came out. Interesting, though, that they left this detail out about Weinstein. They loved his money though.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Uh oh he referred to trump as our president!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is he the one that Obama sent his daughter to work for this past year?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting Harvey IS who Malia Obama worked for this past year. Wonder if he put the moves on OB’s daughter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention.”
Of course, because channeling your anger at a group of people who have done nothing to you is a perfectly healthy way to deal with your problems. /s
BTW you’ve gotta love the left’s timing! 4 days after a horrible mass shooting where the gun debate is in full swing, they go after one of their own (who’s main accuser is referencing decades old events) and his response is to devote all of his “anger” and attention to the NRA. Coincidence?
LikeLiked by 5 people
such timing…amazing
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nevermind harveys list if theatrical accomplishments that are over the top gun bonanzas and deeply violent! There is no end to the hypocrisy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see Ashley…. smear Donald Trump all the while you’re silent about this creep you have FIRST-HAND knowledge of. Stinking lying hypocrite.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A cursory motive for the far-left to punch one of their own would be if the target refused to participate in a larger agenda.
Which is what caused the deep-state coup in South Korea. Mrs Park didn’t go along with U.N decreed textbook alterations and lo and behold, look what the cat dragged in.
In the end you only end up with one of them-like Nth Korea or any of the other leftist dictatorships. They all rat out, purge and eat each other through the process-so you see, leftism isn’t entirely without its good points.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know i always preface my comments with “things rattling around in my brain” but again this thought has been repeating to me for weeks so again I write it down:
SD has said “it is a big dang club and you aint in it” …well those who want to be in it, do they sell their souls to the devil come what may?
You wanna be a star, you wanna be a pop sensation, you wanna be this, you wanna be that…well all you have to do is _______ (fill in the blank)
If you partake….they have video to blackmail you with
If you agree…then you will take your marching orders and say what we want you to say
If we let you in and you dont go along we will destroy you
How many “things” have been rumored about … is it just me or does it just not make sense that SOOOOOOO many are willing to tow the party line for fame and fortune, only for their souls to torture them, and they delve into all kinds of self destructive behaviour, eventually possibly becoming suicide itself.
Thank God for your moral compass, though we all may falter we right ourselves; thank God for your faith in Him; thank God for friends & family who support you, not all will or do; thank God for knowing the Truth and the Life and the Way💖💖💖 Thank yourself and God for your Patriotism and love of Country…in these truths it is evident…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hollywood is protecting Louis CK.
Hollywood and the Demoncraps protect their own…..their agenda depends on it. Can’t let hypocrisy, lies, deceit, criminal acts, etc be exposed
LikeLiked by 1 person
The real seal or protection is over the pedophilia in Hollywood.
The sex trafficking in kids is global, done easily with and on private planes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes thats where to money and vice is at its worst. The kids are just too accessible.
LikeLike
Why is it that Hollywood and the Democrat Party are mainly made up of sluts, perverts, and thugs?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Symbiosis. One has big need of money and the other had big money.
Follow the money from Hollywood (and Silicon Valley). It goes through the slime of the West Coast castles to the Swamp of DC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I need a shower just from the photos SD posted — yech!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs to visit “Hanoi Jane’s” facelift Doctor
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ewww…What creepy, abnormal looking peeps. Would love to see the Wiener files.
LikeLike
Dirty Harvey, “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.”
I grew up in the 60’s. Morals were better in the 60’s and 70’s than the Holly-Wood perverts promote.
For the youngsters that would believe those degenerates. This is the culture I remember.
Young man with a (dad’s) car would pick up his date, go to the drive in movie, 2 bucks to get in with enough left over for a Coke and a popcorn that was split between them (us.) If the young man was lucky and she liked him there would be some petting, kissing, and steamed up of the car windows.
Movie is over, gotta take the young lady home cause they have to get back by 10:30. He drops off his date, goes home, gets out the car, and lifts up on the bumper as hard as he can to help relive the blue 00s.
Next morning families go to Church. If the young lady liked the young man they would hold hands and sit together during the service.
A date like that would fill my thoughts for weeks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, a guy who is a moral slug hates the NRA and President Trump. What does this say about the NRA and President Trump? When an evil person hates you, you are in the right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OBAMA, DAD OF THE YEAR — UMMMM DISGUSTING!
Malia Obama to intern in NYC with Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood producer, report says
The former first daughter landed an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, The Hollywood Reporter says.
Malia, 18, will begin the internship at The Weinstein Co.’s New York offices in February, according to Hollywood Reporter. She plans to attend Harvard University in the fall, but is currently taking a gap year between high school and college.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s gallivanting all over the globe, while he leaves his daughter with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drain the swamp
LikeLike
LOL, let them eat their own. In the face of everything going on the last two years, radical leftists still don’t get it. Pounding down on the right (Deplorables). Going after the NRA. Raising the cost of healthcare to the point it’s unaffordable for anyone simply isn’t working. So what do the knuckleheads do? Double down. This strategy too will fail. As it should.
LikeLike
Had my years in Hollywood, was in the TV biz and my brother was a soap star: Joe Novak, on Ryan’s Hope.
My brother was beautiful. I mean drop dead handsome. But manly as hell…gay producers drove him out of the business.
We would, of course hang out in Hollywood, hit the scene, it was a great time EXCEPT when he would be disgustingly propositioned by gays and it was ALWAYS wrapped around a potential job.
He handled it OK, but when it happened, in front of me or old friends, it made him insane with embarrassment and thus rage.
He would lash out and you never saw Black Irish like my brother when he got mad. It pissed off the wrong people.
Hollywood is sick.
LikeLike
Living in a bubble they always say youll like it if you try it, to women, men….and kids. First coercion then threats and force. Sick is the polite way to put it.
LikeLike
ROFLMAO.
THEIR ALL SCUM SUCKING DOGS.
LikeLike
My first meme:
https://imgflip.com/i/1x4eq9
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
He quotes the great philosopher Jay-Z.
Barf.
LikeLike
I will say this for Ashley. At least she evidently said no. I think some of the stars whose careers ascended out of proportion to their actual talent did not.
Yet these same ladies do not mind taking shots at President Trump as if he’s some kind of menace to women.
Gloria Allredd’s daughter is a fair weather feminist, isn’t she?
So Harvey’s defense is that he’s acted this way for so long, he ought to get grandfathered in?
LikeLike