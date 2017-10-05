Hollywood Executive Harvey Weinstein Exposed For Decades of Sexual Harassment…

This is an odd story because the New York Times wouldn’t be publishing a career ending report against one of their own, especially a power-player, if Mr. Weinstein didn’t end up on the wrong side of the ever-virtue-signaling cocktail party circuit for some reason.

Nice production company you’ve got here Mr. Weinstein; it’d be a shame if something happened to it….

A cursory motive for the far-left to punch one of their own would be if the target refused to participate in a larger agenda.

Perhaps refusing to fund a Madison Avenue agenda item; or if the target distanced themselves from the mission objective; or if the virtue resistance needed to send a message to other reluctant donors by tearing down one of the apex predator insiders.

Any combination therein is entirely possible.

Hillary’s current position within the late-night circuit of facilitating moral creeps would lend credence to the probability the loons need capital and “resistance” branding support; and Weinstein’s public embarrassment is merely a warning of required participation toward others. Harvey Weinstein’s response further validates that probability.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein, the larger-than-life Hollywood executive and Oscar-winner, is taking a leave of absence from his own company after an explosive expose revealing decades of sexual harassment against women, from employees to actress Ashley Judd, was published in The New York Times Thursday. The article includes first person accounts of Weinstein’s alleged conduct, including from Judd, who recounts an incident from two decades ago in which she said she was asked to meet Weinstein in his hotel room. Weinstein greeted her wearing a bathrobe and asked her if she would give him a massage or watch him shower, the paper reported.

“Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly,” Judd told the Times. Two unnamed company officials tell the Times that at least eight women have received settlements from Weinstein over the years, including actress Rose McGowan, who allegedly had an incident with him in 1997 when she was 23. Other stories include similar accounts of Weinstein coercing young women into giving him massages, while naked, or watching him shower, and promising career advancement in return. These incidents were all said to have happened in hotel rooms. Weinstein’s attorney Charles J. Harder said in a statement that the story is “saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein.” “We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish,” Harder said. He did not respond to questions about what specific allegations Weinstein was contesting. “We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting,” said a New York Times spokesperson in a statement. “Mr. Weinstein was aware and able to respond to specific allegations in our story before publication. In fact, we published his response in full.” Requests for comment from The Weinstein Co. and Judd were not immediately returned.(read more)

What democrat darling Harvey Weinstein is accused of is as common an occurrence in Hollywood as indulging in drugs, booze or any other typical ‘ism’ within the culture of moral degradation. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of depraved Hollywood predators just like Weinstein. So why did the New York Times single him out?

Mr. Weinstein’s reply shows the tell-tale evidence of him receiving the message:

I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons. Over the last year I’ve asked Lisa Bloom to tutor me and she’s put together a team of people. I’ve brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and that one day we will all be able to earn their trust and sit down together with Lisa to learn more. Jay Z wrote in 4:44 “I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.” The same is true for me. I want a second chance in the community but I know I’ve got work to do to earn it. I have goals that are now priorities. Trust me, this isn’t an overnight process. I’ve been trying to do this for 10 years and this is a wake-up call. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them. I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention. I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah. I’m making a movie about our President, perhaps we can make it a joint retirement party. One year ago, I began organizing a $5 million foundation to give scholarships to women directors at USC. While this might seem coincidental, it has been in the works for a year. It will be named after my mom and I won’t disappoint her. (link) Seriously, think about what Weinstein is saying here. Think about it. Sorry for all the sexual assaults over the years folks, in order to deliver appropriate reparations I shall seek penance via attacks on the NRA and President Trump.? Hollywood is running out of money. Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies. Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down. Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber. Subsequently, as the finances tighten the downstream beneficiaries, those who rely on that income stream – politicians and connected democrats, are weakened by less donations. President Trump cancels his attendance at the insufferable and affiliated White House correspondent’s dinner, and middle-America cheered. Examples of reality hit hard and must be avoided at all costs if the ruse is to be maintained. Weinstein is simply the example. In addition to the economics and renewed patriotism, President Trump is channeling, and championing, the average American in the larger culture war. And we’re winning. Chase the motives for the larger left-wing political apparatus and inevitably it’s always about the money.

