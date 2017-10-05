Hollywood Executive Harvey Weinstein Exposed For Decades of Sexual Harassment…

Posted on October 5, 2017

This is an odd story because the New York Times wouldn’t be publishing a career ending report against one of their own, especially a power-player, if Mr. Weinstein didn’t end up on the wrong side of the ever-virtue-signaling cocktail party circuit for some reason.

Nice production company you’ve got here Mr. Weinstein; it’d be a shame if something happened to it….

A cursory motive for the far-left to punch one of their own would be if the target refused to participate in a larger agenda.

Perhaps refusing to fund a Madison Avenue agenda item; or if the target distanced themselves from the mission objective; or if the virtue resistance needed to send a message to other reluctant donors by tearing down one of the apex predator insiders.

Any combination therein is entirely possible.

Hillary’s current position within the late-night circuit of facilitating moral creeps would lend credence to the probability the loons need capital and “resistance” branding support; and Weinstein’s public embarrassment is merely a warning of required participation toward others. Harvey Weinstein’s response further validates that probability.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein, the larger-than-life Hollywood executive and Oscar-winner, is taking a leave of absence from his own company after an explosive expose revealing decades of sexual harassment against women, from employees to actress Ashley Judd, was published in The New York Times Thursday.

The article includes first person accounts of Weinstein’s alleged conduct, including from Judd, who recounts an incident from two decades ago in which she said she was asked to meet Weinstein in his hotel room. Weinstein greeted her wearing a bathrobe and asked her if she would give him a massage or watch him shower, the paper reported.

“Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly,” Judd told the Times.

Two unnamed company officials tell the Times that at least eight women have received settlements from Weinstein over the years, including actress Rose McGowan, who allegedly had an incident with him in 1997 when she was 23.

Other stories include similar accounts of Weinstein coercing young women into giving him massages, while naked, or watching him shower, and promising career advancement in return. These incidents were all said to have happened in hotel rooms.

Weinstein’s attorney Charles J. Harder said in a statement that the story is “saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein.”

“We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish,” Harder said. He did not respond to questions about what specific allegations Weinstein was contesting.

“We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting,” said a New York Times spokesperson in a statement. “Mr. Weinstein was aware and able to respond to specific allegations in our story before publication. In fact, we published his response in full.”

Requests for comment from The Weinstein Co. and Judd were not immediately returned.(read more)

What democrat darling Harvey Weinstein is accused of is as common an occurrence in Hollywood as indulging in drugs, booze or any other typical ‘ism’ within the culture of moral degradation.  There are dozens, if not hundreds, of depraved Hollywood predators just like Weinstein.  So why did the New York Times single him out?

Mr. Weinstein’s reply shows the tell-tale evidence of him receiving the message:

I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.

I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone.

I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.

Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons. Over the last year I’ve asked Lisa Bloom to tutor me and she’s put together a team of people. I’ve brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women and regret what happened.

I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and that one day we will all be able to earn their trust and sit down together with Lisa to learn more. Jay Z wrote in 4:44 “I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.” The same is true for me.

I want a second chance in the community but I know I’ve got work to do to earn it. I have goals that are now priorities. Trust me, this isn’t an overnight process. I’ve been trying to do this for 10 years and this is a wake-up call. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them.

I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention. I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah.

I’m making a movie about our President, perhaps we can make it a joint retirement party. One year ago, I began organizing a $5 million foundation to give scholarships to women directors at USC. While this might seem coincidental, it has been in the works for a year. It will be named after my mom and I won’t disappoint her.  (link)

Seriously, think about what Weinstein is saying here.  Think about it.

Sorry for all the sexual assaults over the years folks, in order to deliver appropriate reparations I shall seek penance via attacks on the NRA and President Trump.?

Hollywood is running out of money.  Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies.  Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down.  Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber.

Subsequently, as the finances tighten the downstream beneficiaries, those who rely on that income stream – politicians and connected democrats, are weakened by less donations.

President Trump cancels his attendance at the insufferable and affiliated White House correspondent’s dinner, and middle-America cheered. Examples of reality hit hard and must be avoided at all costs if the ruse is to be maintained.  Weinstein is simply the example.

In addition to the economics and renewed patriotism, President Trump is channeling, and championing, the average American in the larger culture war.  And we’re winning.

Chase the motives for the larger left-wing political apparatus and inevitably it’s always about the money.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Hollywood, media bias, President Trump.

92 Responses to Hollywood Executive Harvey Weinstein Exposed For Decades of Sexual Harassment…

  1. annieoakley says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    How will Schmucky Schumer spin this one?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Kay Elle says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    “Chase the motives for the larger left-wing political apparatus and inevitably it’s always about the money.”

    And hanging on for dear life to the power to which they believe they are entitled.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 5, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      These people are truly creatures of Lucifer himself! This POS Weinstein is about to realize going up against the NRA and more importantly our Lion 🦁 will have him killed and destroyed like the rest of them! No matter what they throw at him, his base and the MONSTER are getting bigger and bigger!

      I absolutely love ❤️ the fact that he breaks every single one of them!

      Like

      Reply
  3. progpoker says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Drag a casting couch through Hollywood and I’ll bet you’ll find a lot of pervs. You’ll also find a lot of willing ‘victims’. The left is crumbling! MAGA

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. missmarple2 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    I have a New york friend who says there are stories going around about Michael Moore, too, who is coincidentally seen in the photo collage with Weinstein!

    Also, I find it supremely delicious that Ashley Judd (most hated 500 Race wife ever here in Indianapolis) is involved in the mix!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  5. independentalien says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Not surprised. In the early 90’s I worked as a Certified Massage Therapist. I learned my Craft in Sweden. Let me tell you, Weinstein is far from the only one who has sexually harassed women/men in Liberal Hollywood. I could list former heads of studios, Emmy and Oscar winning movie producer, A-list actors, managers and fixers etc.. For some reason I had no indecent proposals from musicians. I could write a book about the sleaze. But that is not me.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. margarite1 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Last summer I told a lefty friend, Hillary voter, that I thought this guy seemed creepy. She, who’s had Hollywood connections, said oh no, he’s a generous and most likely really good guy. Uh huh…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Abster says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Trust no one. I have never seen so much corruption and blackmail from Hollywood to DC. There are very few with any morals or honor. Thank goodness for President Trump. Hope more folks understand the fight and exactly what he is up against. God bless him and our country.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. AM says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I love that cat. 🙂

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  9. mickeyhamtramck says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Some people are just pickey and choosey He never asked me to watch him take a shower !

    Like

    Reply
  10. Sherry Higdon says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Hollywood is a cesspool of demons, that is why they love people like The Clintons because they are satan personified. God has been watching what the liberal machine has been doing to America for decades and He heard the faint cry of the, OH SO FEW, intercessors who were crying out for America. But, none the less, He heard and He had a plan and Donald J. Trump was part of that plan to save this nation and bring her back into the realm of sanity again.

    Me and my prayer team will continue to Pray and Fast until we see the manifested miracles of liberalism being crushed in this nation! I started penning and posting prayers for America and our, now, President in July 2015 and I have not missed one day in that time.

    It has now grown into a ministry and starting October 1, 2017 we have entered into a Corporate Fast that will also be unbroken. America will be covered 24/7, 365 by Prayer AND Fasting!

    If anyone would like to join us you can simply come to http://www.facebook.com/groups/projectfastforamerica all, who truly believe, are welcome!

    God Bless President Trump and God Bless America & Israel forever!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. Blue Moon says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Remember Obama directed money from the bailout to Hollywood. They were rolling in the dough. I am sure that spigot dried up though since PT came into office. Probably a lot of that money was funneled back to Obama so maybe HWood didn’t get as much as they said they did.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. AM says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    “Other stories include similar accounts of Weinstein coercing young women into giving him massages, while naked, or watching him shower, and promising career advancement in return. These incidents were all said to have happened in hotel rooms.”

    Thank goodness it always stopped a message or merely watching him shower. ahem

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. G. Willikers says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    The only thing missing in this perv parade is Anthony Weiner…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. BobW462 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Seems like Harvey’s usefulness to the resistance must have run it’s course. However, it does seem odd that they would just allow the exposure of his “sins”, rather than offing him. I suspect that perhaps he’s a sacrificial lamb intended to send a warning to others.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. tdaly14 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Makes me ill. Been going on for decades and he got caught so he’s going to try and be a real man now. It shit Hollyweird! 😡

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Gil says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Funny how ashley judd jumped right on the bandwagon to smear President Trump vocally, nasty, and in public before he even had time to see much of the white house, yet iver 20 years had gone by and she aint said diddly squat to stop weinstein and protect other women?
    Crazy bipolar woman. Rumors of Weinstein and many others involved with sex trafficking too. Theyre pretty much all scum. There are some good people, but not enough to kill the cancer that is Hollywierd.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • illinoiswarrior says:
      October 5, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      To use her own words, she’s a “Naaaahhhhhsty Woman”!

      Funny story. Several years ago a friend of mine was in line to get coffee in an airport. My friend was towards the front when they noticed some woman butt in front of the line and demand she get her coffee because she’s “in a hurry”. My friend thought “well, that’s rude” right upon the realization that it was Ashley Judd. For whatever reason, the coffee people actually gave her her coffee, and she stomped off without so much as a thank you… she didn’t even pay for it! I always assumed she had somebody else pay for her at some point but now, given her temperament and behavior, I kind of doubt it. Anyway, needless to say my friend’s opinion of Ashley Judd has been bad for quite sometime! 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Alison says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    C’mon Ashley, those were acts of love. Please clap.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. LKA in LA says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I am confused. Is he trying to redeem himself by a promise to harrass the NRA and President Trump to win favor with the dregs of Hollywood? They will forgive him if he does? Lisa Bloom is suppose to help? Is he nuts? Bloom being involved is a joke. That is too keep the crying victims from contacting her. The guy is really out of touch.
    How about an apology to family and beg God for forgivness. Retire.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • keeler says:
      October 5, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      Translation: “Yes, I am a scumbag. But I hate the right people so it’s ok.”

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • i'm just sayin'.. says:
      October 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      he’s been effectively blackmailed
      evil is being unmasked
      they now have no recourse but to reveal themselves – they are desperate
      behind the air kisses and flattery they hate each other
      Hollywood cannibalism reveals itself as they begin to eat their own
      They have sold their souls

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • skifflegirl says:
      October 5, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Because Gloria Allred is Lisa Bloom’s mom, and both are the country’s top sexual harassment lawyers for women, wouldn’t Weinstein’s retainer of Bloom preclude either of them from representing any of Harvey’s ‘victims?’ Seems a calculated move on his part.

      Like

      Reply
  19. AM says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    “Hollywood is running out of money. Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies. Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down. Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber.”

    This is a good YouTube video from a year ago explaining the Hollywood economic situation from a movie lover: https://youtu.be/imSg8ZH94zg

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Bull Durham says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    This is mild stuff with Weinstein. I worked in Hollywood/Burbank for three decades, NY for one decade.
    You cannot catalogue the deviance, the degeneracy and excesses of the film and TV and Theatre world. Some outstanding and great people sprinkled among the worst humans. Drugs, desperation, money, fame and every form of sexual activity.

    People come to Hollywood from all over the world and will do anything to get a break or get ahead.
    Anything goes.
    Men in power exploit that to the hilt.
    It is the culture of the people who own and run everything. Always has been their world.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Ziiggii says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention. I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah.

    I’m making a movie about our President, perhaps we can make it a joint retirement party. One year ago, I began organizing a $5 million foundation to give scholarships to women directors at USC. While this might seem coincidental, it has been in the works for a year. It will be named after my mom and I won’t disappoint her.

    is there an issue with an errant paragraph break or does those 2 paragraphs make sense as is? What kinda stream of the mind can go from making jokes about doing a joint retirement party to patting himself on the back for some stupid scholarship fund?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. keeler says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    “Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies. Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down. Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber.”

    This is one of the many reasons I believe Trump took on the NFL. He knows that without the ad revenue generated by football, the networks cannot survive. And that includes network news: there is no way on earth that the evening news script readers and the Sunday morning bloviators are generating enough ad revenue to sustain their bloated salaries.

    Trump made the networks choose: either commit financial sepukku by sticking with the protests, or give lip service to “unity” for a news cycle or two and then quietly pressure the NFL into making its talent behave and keeping the virtue signalling off the field. Wonder which they will choose…

    And then there’s Hollywood. It came out this week that China cheated Hollywood studios out of at least $40,000,000 dollars by hiding 9% of ticket sales.

    “Chinese cinemas have been skimming millions in ticket revenue from the Hollywood studios, an MPAA audit of the country’s massive theatrical film market has found.

    According to a Wall Street Journal report published early Tuesday, PricewaterhouseCoopers, investigating on behalf of the MPAA, has discovered that ticket sales in China were underreported by as much as 9 percent in 2016, which amounts to at least $40 million in missing revenue for the six major U.S. studios.

    International film studios are currently entitled to a 25 percent share of box-office revenue in China, and the U.S. studios’ films officially grossed $1.87 billion there last year — which leaves a take-home of about $470 million.

    With China expected to surpass North America as the world’s largest theatrical market sometime in the next five years, U.S. studios have grown increasingly reliant on strong returns from the Middle Kingdom to prop up the global performance of their biggest tentpoles.”

    The world is falling down around these people, and they richly deserve it. Weinstein is a gross (in every sense of that word) caricature of “the rich white male” these people allegedly despise. One can only hope he has much more company on his way to comeuppance.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Yet, many of these hypocrites attacked Trump when the Billy Bush Access Hollywood tape came out. Interesting, though, that they left this detail out about Weinstein. They loved his money though.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Bobjasper says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Uh oh he referred to trump as our president!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Blue Moon says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Is he the one that Obama sent his daughter to work for this past year?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. illinoiswarrior says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    “I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention.”

    Of course, because channeling your anger at a group of people who have done nothing to you is a perfectly healthy way to deal with your problems. /s

    BTW you’ve gotta love the left’s timing! 4 days after a horrible mass shooting where the gun debate is in full swing, they go after one of their own (who’s main accuser is referencing decades old events) and his response is to devote all of his “anger” and attention to the NRA. Coincidence?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. albrevin says:
    October 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I see Ashley…. smear Donald Trump all the while you’re silent about this creep you have FIRST-HAND knowledge of. Stinking lying hypocrite.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  28. Markus says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    A cursory motive for the far-left to punch one of their own would be if the target refused to participate in a larger agenda.

    Which is what caused the deep-state coup in South Korea. Mrs Park didn’t go along with U.N decreed textbook alterations and lo and behold, look what the cat dragged in.

    In the end you only end up with one of them-like Nth Korea or any of the other leftist dictatorships. They all rat out, purge and eat each other through the process-so you see, leftism isn’t entirely without its good points.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. American Georgia Grace says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    I know i always preface my comments with “things rattling around in my brain” but again this thought has been repeating to me for weeks so again I write it down:
    SD has said “it is a big dang club and you aint in it” …well those who want to be in it, do they sell their souls to the devil come what may?

    You wanna be a star, you wanna be a pop sensation, you wanna be this, you wanna be that…well all you have to do is _______ (fill in the blank)

    If you partake….they have video to blackmail you with
    If you agree…then you will take your marching orders and say what we want you to say
    If we let you in and you dont go along we will destroy you

    How many “things” have been rumored about … is it just me or does it just not make sense that SOOOOOOO many are willing to tow the party line for fame and fortune, only for their souls to torture them, and they delve into all kinds of self destructive behaviour, eventually possibly becoming suicide itself.

    Thank God for your moral compass, though we all may falter we right ourselves; thank God for your faith in Him; thank God for friends & family who support you, not all will or do; thank God for knowing the Truth and the Life and the Way💖💖💖 Thank yourself and God for your Patriotism and love of Country…in these truths it is evident…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. In Az says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Hollywood is protecting Louis CK.

    Hollywood and the Demoncraps protect their own…..their agenda depends on it. Can’t let hypocrisy, lies, deceit, criminal acts, etc be exposed

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. imprimipotest says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Why is it that Hollywood and the Democrat Party are mainly made up of sluts, perverts, and thugs?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      October 5, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      Symbiosis. One has big need of money and the other had big money.
      Follow the money from Hollywood (and Silicon Valley). It goes through the slime of the West Coast castles to the Swamp of DC.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  32. lisabrqwc says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    I need a shower just from the photos SD posted — yech!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. beaujest says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    He needs to visit “Hanoi Jane’s” facelift Doctor

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Abster says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Ewww…What creepy, abnormal looking peeps. Would love to see the Wiener files.

    Like

    Reply
  35. ecmarsh says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Dirty Harvey, “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.”
    I grew up in the 60’s. Morals were better in the 60’s and 70’s than the Holly-Wood perverts promote.

    For the youngsters that would believe those degenerates. This is the culture I remember.
    Young man with a (dad’s) car would pick up his date, go to the drive in movie, 2 bucks to get in with enough left over for a Coke and a popcorn that was split between them (us.) If the young man was lucky and she liked him there would be some petting, kissing, and steamed up of the car windows.
    Movie is over, gotta take the young lady home cause they have to get back by 10:30. He drops off his date, goes home, gets out the car, and lifts up on the bumper as hard as he can to help relive the blue 00s.
    Next morning families go to Church. If the young lady liked the young man they would hold hands and sit together during the service.
    A date like that would fill my thoughts for weeks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. albrevin says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    So, a guy who is a moral slug hates the NRA and President Trump. What does this say about the NRA and President Trump? When an evil person hates you, you are in the right.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Nchadwick says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    OBAMA, DAD OF THE YEAR — UMMMM DISGUSTING!

    Malia Obama to intern in NYC with Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood producer, report says

    The former first daughter landed an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, The Hollywood Reporter says.
    Malia, 18, will begin the internship at The Weinstein Co.’s New York offices in February, according to Hollywood Reporter. She plans to attend Harvard University in the fall, but is currently taking a gap year between high school and college.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. KEITH BARKER KNIGHTON says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Drain the swamp

    Like

    Reply
  39. TKA says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    LOL, let them eat their own. In the face of everything going on the last two years, radical leftists still don’t get it. Pounding down on the right (Deplorables). Going after the NRA. Raising the cost of healthcare to the point it’s unaffordable for anyone simply isn’t working. So what do the knuckleheads do? Double down. This strategy too will fail. As it should.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Joe says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Had my years in Hollywood, was in the TV biz and my brother was a soap star: Joe Novak, on Ryan’s Hope.

    My brother was beautiful. I mean drop dead handsome. But manly as hell…gay producers drove him out of the business.

    We would, of course hang out in Hollywood, hit the scene, it was a great time EXCEPT when he would be disgustingly propositioned by gays and it was ALWAYS wrapped around a potential job.

    He handled it OK, but when it happened, in front of me or old friends, it made him insane with embarrassment and thus rage.

    He would lash out and you never saw Black Irish like my brother when he got mad. It pissed off the wrong people.

    Hollywood is sick.

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      October 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      Living in a bubble they always say youll like it if you try it, to women, men….and kids. First coercion then threats and force. Sick is the polite way to put it.

      Like

      Reply
  41. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    ROFLMAO.
    THEIR ALL SCUM SUCKING DOGS.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    My first meme:

    https://imgflip.com/i/1x4eq9

    Like

    Reply
  43. Pam says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  44. tuskyou says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    He quotes the great philosopher Jay-Z.
    Barf.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Bendix says:
    October 5, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I will say this for Ashley. At least she evidently said no. I think some of the stars whose careers ascended out of proportion to their actual talent did not.
    Yet these same ladies do not mind taking shots at President Trump as if he’s some kind of menace to women.
    Gloria Allredd’s daughter is a fair weather feminist, isn’t she?
    So Harvey’s defense is that he’s acted this way for so long, he ought to get grandfathered in?

    Like

    Reply

