UPDATE: Mandalay Bay Massacre – Latest Las Vegas Sheriff Press Conference…

The latest press conference from Las Vegas reveals some stunning information. During the Q&A within the latest update the Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo noted the shooter Stephen Paddock had an apparent escape strategy to survive the attack.

As more information is revealed the scope of the pre-planning by Stephen Craig Paddock lends to a strong probability that more than one person is involved. [ We’ll keep looking for better video of latest presser. ] Better (full) video found:

*Paddock led a secretive life. No social media presence.

*Paddock previously scouted a prior venue.

TIMELINE:

*10:05pm shooting begins. Suspect on 32nd floor.

*10:12pm First two officers arrive on 31st floor stating gunfire origin on 32nd floor.

*10:15pm Last shots fired by suspect.

*10:17pm First two officers arrive on 32nd floor.

*10:18pm Security guard, Jose Campos tells police he was shot and exact room location.

*10:26-10:30pm Eight additional officers arrive on 32nd floor. Begins evacuation.

*10:55pm Eight additional officers arrive at suspect hotel room door.

*11:20pm Initial room breach. Suspect located. 2nd Door (room) identified.

*11:27pm Second breach, 2nd room. Radio: All Clear – Suspect Down.

*over 200 strafing rounds were fired through the door at the responding Mandalay Bay security guard, Jose Campos.

*several of the weapons Paddock was using jammed during the shooting.

*gunman had an apparent escape strategy (unidentified).

*non of the cameras discovered (4) were recording.

*suspect vehicle held ten 1lb containers of tannerite explosive. Two 20lb containers of tannerite and an additional 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

*no idea why Paddock did not utilize explosives. Why bring them?

*police still seeking tips on Stephen Paddock activity for months, weeks, days up to the event.

*motive still unknown. Local LEO does not know results from FBI interview with Ms. Danley.

*the possibility of an accomplice is strong.

*there was a great deal of premeditation involved in carrying out this attack.

*possibility of Paddock having done pre-surveillance of alternate attack venue.

*thousands of rounds of ammunition present in room.

*no suicide note was found in the room.

*assumption is Paddock stopped shooting because security guard knock spooked him.

*Paddock was gambling at some points prior to the shooting. Did not appear to have companion for gambling.

*Paddock purchased 33 weapons in October 2016. Police are interested in what took place in/around October 2016 to elicit his bulk purchase of firearms.

*police see evidence he planned to survive and escape. Would not elaborate.

*residence in Reno large ammo and firearms. Residence in Mesquite large ammo and firearms. All indications point toward having some form of assistance.

WATCH: Las Vegas Sheriff: "C'mon folks" … "He had to have some help at some point…" pic.twitter.com/iWlovhSHZI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 5, 2017

Las Vegas Strip shooter targeted aviation fuel tanks, source says https://t.co/0Ql6BokMRf via @reviewjournal — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 5, 2017

Who is the mystery woman who was seen with Stephen Paddock? https://t.co/XfzBrjvtNo via @nbcnews — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 5, 2017

