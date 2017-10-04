UPDATE: Mandalay Bay Massacre – Latest Las Vegas Sheriff Press Conference…

The latest press conference from Las Vegas reveals some stunning information. During the Q&A within the latest update the Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo noted the shooter Stephen Paddock had an apparent escape strategy to survive the attack.
As more information is revealed the scope of the pre-planning by Stephen Craig Paddock lends to a strong probability that more than one person is involved. [
We’ll keep looking for better video of latest presser.] Better (full) video found:
- *Paddock led a secretive life. No social media presence.
- *Paddock previously scouted a prior venue.
- TIMELINE:
- *10:05pm shooting begins. Suspect on 32nd floor.
*10:12pm First two officers arrive on 31st floor stating gunfire origin on 32nd floor.
*10:15pm Last shots fired by suspect.
*10:17pm First two officers arrive on 32nd floor.
*10:18pm Security guard, Jose Campos tells police he was shot and exact room location.
*10:26-10:30pm Eight additional officers arrive on 32nd floor. Begins evacuation.
*10:55pm Eight additional officers arrive at suspect hotel room door.
*11:20pm Initial room breach. Suspect located. 2nd Door (room) identified.
*11:27pm Second breach, 2nd room. Radio: All Clear – Suspect Down.
- *over 200 strafing rounds were fired through the door at the responding Mandalay Bay security guard, Jose Campos.
- *several of the weapons Paddock was using jammed during the shooting.
- *gunman had an apparent escape strategy (unidentified).
- *non of the cameras discovered (4) were recording.
- *suspect vehicle held ten 1lb containers of tannerite explosive. Two 20lb containers of tannerite and an additional 1,600 rounds of ammunition.
- *no idea why Paddock did not utilize explosives. Why bring them?
- *police still seeking tips on Stephen Paddock activity for months, weeks, days up to the event.
- *motive still unknown. Local LEO does not know results from FBI interview with Ms. Danley.
- *the possibility of an accomplice is strong.
- *there was a great deal of premeditation involved in carrying out this attack.
- *possibility of Paddock having done pre-surveillance of alternate attack venue.
- *thousands of rounds of ammunition present in room.
- *no suicide note was found in the room.
- *assumption is Paddock stopped shooting because security guard knock spooked him.
- *Paddock was gambling at some points prior to the shooting. Did not appear to have companion for gambling.
- *Paddock purchased 33 weapons in October 2016. Police are interested in what took place in/around October 2016 to elicit his bulk purchase of firearms.
- *police see evidence he planned to survive and escape. Would not elaborate.
- *residence in Reno large ammo and firearms. Residence in Mesquite large ammo and firearms. All indications point toward having some form of assistance.
Advertisements
Heres a sychronized version of the shots fired.
ttps://www.liveleak.cohm/view?i=8e5_1507160150
LikeLike
Did a count of the first volley recorded when the singer was still onstage and came up with 50. Then came the pause and most people were thinking that it was just fireworks of some kind.
LikeLike
Eric Church Speaking About Route 91, Performing a New Song and Those I’ve Loved (10/4/2017)
LikeLike
Sorry, I left the ‘h’ off that link above……… https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=8e5_1507160150
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, Mr. FBI man, I do not trust you. And after listening to you, in particular, I now trust you even less if possible.
Infuriating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope that this won’t result in people getting unfairly targeted for “stockpiling guns”…because some people have been doing that as ‘doomsday supplies for bartering’.
In the run-up to the ‘2012 doomsday’ and other worries about an upcoming doomsday of some sort, people began stocking up on firearms.
It makes sense that in a post-apocalyptic scenario, firearms would serve as a good ‘bartering’ object to have.
Same with ammo.
There were also concerns during the Obama years, that he would initiate a crackdown on gun ownership.
So people were buying guns while they were still ‘legal’ and available.
All I’m saying is…there are a lot of normal people out there who have bought some extra firearms and put them away as ‘prepper supplies’ in case some worst-case-scenario happens.
It doesn’t mean they are crazy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. And, if I remember correctly, he was still buying firearms and ammo right up to the event. I saw a breakdown of the different states where they were purchased, mostly from Cabela’s and gun shows.
LikeLike
I heard on Fox & Friends that a fellow gambler was at the table with Paddock a couple of months back & Paddock told him that he felt like killing his mother. Paddock said he wished she had never brought him into this world. The fellow gambler said Paddock was a nice man but when he was drinking, he changed & couldn’t keep up with the table.
I’ll see if I can find this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Come reopened the investigation in October and the Dakota pipeline story was heating up, just off the top of my head.
LikeLike
Comey, not come.
LikeLike
Even some Democrats were afraid that Hillary would outlaw guns.
Maybe that was it?
Or it could’ve had nothing to do with the election…still don’t know.
It’s hard not to suspect that it was related to the election, though, since that was the biggest thing going on at that time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dont see anywhere that he bought everything in October only. I saw that he purchased them over a year. Where did I miss? Where were purchases made? I only have seen one small shop referenced.
LikeLike
He had more than the 33 mentioned in Sundance’s tweet…so yeah, he didn’t buy ‘everything’ in October 2016.
I remember in one presser, they mentioned he bought firearms in Nevada, Texas (I think)…and California.
It surprised me to hear that he’d bought any in California, since it’s so hard to buy firearms there.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is all we’re hearing in the LSM is about the guns ? I would think by now the LSM would be button-holing everyone they could find or lure into their “15′ minutes of fame trap ” that ever knew this man from grade school thru college and beyond . Flight instructors, check pilots, insurance agents and the lists go on and on ; yet from the LSM accounts it seems we’re dealing with a wraith; and perhaps ( literally and figuratively ) we are .
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left is being quiet with the exception with gun control so there scared this guy has left leanings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so curious about this guy’s mysterious background. I’d like to know if he went to college. If so, where? If not, how did he avoid being drafted? Or was he drafted? I’d like to see a detailed employment history, and when he quit working and why. Supposedly proceeds from a real estate deal. Really? What did he buy/sell? I’d like the details.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD..”Paddock’s actions may have been political.”
Some interesting timing here.
From the presser…
Reporter: ATF Agent Schnyder confirmed to CBS News that Paddock bought weapons in OCTOBER 2016. He bought some 33 rifles in OCTOBER 2016.
Are you looking into the possibility of some kind of a mental issue?
Something that may have happened in OCTOBER of 2016 that compelled him to purchase those weapons?
Sheriff: Yes, yes. I don’t have that information, yet. I wish I could provide it, but we are looking, because we keyed in on that, too.
That would be days or weeks before the election…coincidence…maybe not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hillary was to win. If I had the means, I would have stocked up similarly, not necessarily to the same magnitude. I bought a fair amount in 2008.
He may have been looking to turn a tidy profit, on speculation, and then the bottom dropped out of the market. Might have put a damper on his gambling funds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quantity purchases looking to flip them after Hillary won seems like a plausible explanation. Good thinking, flounder. Definitely not a sudden collector if they were mostly multiples of the same pieces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump derangement syndrome….its real
LikeLike
…..this is a very interesting analysis of Vegas massacre.
http://jamesfetzer.blogspot.com/2017/10/patrick-mcshay-las-vegas-american-gladio.html
LikeLike
Fear not weatietoo because not only will you not be able to vote your way out of this situation, but you also will not be able to avoid a bloody, terrible fight – except by submission. Puerto Rican nationalist Wagner Clemente Soto, under far more duress once said that the inferior man argues about his rights, while the superior man imposes duties upon himself.
LikeLike
Pictures posted of the “dead” Paddock are graphic but this is another interesting analysis.
http://www.rense.com/general96/paddockblood.html
LikeLike
Two interesting developments today, at least to me:
He rented a condo at the Ogden during the dates of the Life is Beautiful event but changed his mind for some reason. Or, perhaps it was a dry run.
The second is that he actually shot at the fuel tanks at the airport.
These two things reinforce my belief that he was carrying out a terrorist attack, either a domestic attack similar to Timothy McVeigh or that he was radicalized by ISIS.
LikeLike