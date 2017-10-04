Secretary Tillerson Delivers Statement To Media Refuting NBC Report of Threats To Resign….

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held an unusual press event, and delivered an unusual statement to the media, specifically refuting the content of an NBC report –READ HERE

[Transcript] SECRETARY TILLERSON: Good morning. There were some news reports this morning that I want to address. First, my commitment to the success of our President and our country is as strong as it was the day I accepted his offer to serve as Secretary of State. President Trump’s “America first” agenda has given voice to millions who felt completely abandoned by the political status quo and who felt their interests came second to those of other countries.

President Trump’s foreign policy goals break the mold of what people traditionally think is achievable on behalf of our country. We’re finding new ways to govern that deliver new victories. Our job is now to achieve results on behalf of America, and we are doing that.

We’ve created international unity around our peaceful pressure campaign against North Korea, including influencing China to exert unprecedented economic influence on North Korea. At the Riyadh summit, the President rallied Muslim-majority nations to assume new responsibilities for stopping terrorism. NATO members are now contributing more to shared security.

And our approach to South Asia, and specifically Afghanistan, means building upon our relationships with India and Pakistan to stamp out terrorism and support the Afghan Government in providing security for their own people. And ISIS’s fraudulent caliphate in Iraq and Syria is on the brink of being completely extinguished thanks to an aggressive new strategy led by the President.

What we have accomplished, we have done as a team. Similarly, Secretary Mnuchin has levied economic sanctions on North Korea and related entities. Countries must increasingly decide whether they will do business with North Korea or with the community of peace-loving nations. Ambassador Haley has spearheaded and achieved enormous success, passing the toughest UN sanctions to date on North Korea.

General Mattis and I communicate virtually every day, and we agree that there must be the highest level of coordination between our diplomatic efforts and our military efforts. You can’t have a stronger partner than a secretary of defense who embraces diplomacy, and I hope he feels he has the partner he needs at the State Department.

And this is just the beginning of the list of partners and friends across the government who are all working for the American people. There is much to be done, and we’re just getting started.

To address a few specifics that have been erroneously reported this morning, the Vice President has never had to persuade me to remain the Secretary of State because I have never considered leaving this post. I value the friendship and the counsel of the Vice President and I admire his leadership within President Trump’s administration to address the many important agendas of President Trump, both from a foreign policy perspective and a diplomatic – I’m sorry, a domestic objective.

Let me tell you what I’ve learned about this President, whom I did not know before taking this office. He loves his country. He puts Americans and America first. He’s smart. He demands results wherever he goes, and he holds those around him accountable for whether they’ve done the job he’s asked them to do. Accountability is one of the bedrock values the President and I share.

While I’m new to Washington, I have learned that there are some who try to sow dissension to advance their own agenda by tearing others apart in an effort to undermine President Trump’s own agenda. I do not and I will not operate that way, and the same applies to everyone on my team here at the State Department.

When I wake up in the morning, my first thoughts are about the safety of our citizens at home and abroad. There is no more important responsibility I carry with me than ensuring that Americans are safe. Providing for the security of the United States must be the number-one goal of our American foreign policy.

President Trump and his administration will keep moving forward as one team with one mission: doing great things for the United States of America to make America great again.

Thank you.

QUESTION: Is that the only thing that you consider to be erroneous in that article?

SECRETARY TILLERSON: I think it’s the most important element of the article, is to reaffirm my commitment to this role that President Trump’s asked me to serve, and to dispel with this notion that I have ever considered leaving. I have answered that question repeatedly; for some reason, it continues to be misreported. There has never been a consideration in my mind to leave. I serve at the appointment of the President and I am here for as long as the President feels I can be useful to achieving his objectives.

QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, do you agree with Secretary Mattis that the United States should stay in the JCPOA?

SECRETARY TILLERSON: We’ll have a recommendation for the President. We’re going to give him a couple of options of how to move forward to advance the important policy towards Iran. As you’ve heard us say many times, the JCPOA represents only a small part of the many issues that we need to deal with when it comes to the Iranian relationship. So it is an important part of that, but is not the only part. And I’ve said many times we cannot let the Iranian relationship be defined solely by that nuclear agreement.

QUESTION: Mr. Secretary —

QUESTION: Mr. Secretary —

QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, do you have a reliable partner in Pakistan?

QUESTION: Could you address the main headline of the story, that you called the President a moron? And if not, where do you think these reports —

SECRETARY TILLERSON: I’m just – I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that. I mean, this is what I don’t understand about Washington. Again, I’m not from this place, but the places I come from, we don’t deal with that kind of petty nonsense. And it is intended to do nothing but divide people. And I’m just not going to be part of this effort to divide this administration.

QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, did you speak with the President about the report and did he ask you to make a statement, or is —

SECRETARY TILLERSON: I have not spoken to the President this morning. I think he’s on his way to Las Vegas, is my understanding.

QUESTION: Secretary, do you have a partner in Islamabad? You just had the foreign minister. Do you have a reliable partner in Pakistan now after meeting the foreign minister of Pakistan earlier today?

SECRETARY TILLERSON: Yes, I believe we do. I think the Pakistan – it’s very – the Pakistan relationship and the U.S. relationship is extraordinarily important regionally. And as we rolled out the South Asia strategy, we spoke about it in a regional context. It is not just about Afghanistan. This is about the importance of Pakistan, and Pakistan’s long-term stability as well. We have concerns about the future of Pakistan’s government too, in terms of them – we want their government to be stable. We want it to be peaceful. And many of the same issues they’re struggling with inside of Pakistan are our issues. So we think there is opportunity for us to strengthen that relationship. We’re going to be working very hard at all levels, from the State Department to the Defense Department to our intelligence communities, as well as economic, commerce opportunities as well. So it really is a regional approach, and Pakistan is critical, I think, to the long-term stability of the region.

Thank you very much.

(Transcript Link)

134 Responses to Secretary Tillerson Delivers Statement To Media Refuting NBC Report of Threats To Resign….

  1. Katie says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    And right on cue, local “news” on radio reports that Sec’y Tillerson is accused of calling President Trump a moron. Gotta get that lie in there even as they’re forced to report the story is a lie.

    These people are despicable.

  2. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    NBC? Anything they report is self-refuting.

  3. Publius2016 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    A true Giant…TRex is one of the most important people in our Team of Patriots! Exxon Mobil Chair and gentleman…we are blessed!

    • parteagirl says:
      October 4, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      A straight-talking, no-nonsense Texan alpha male and a BOSS!

      • JC says:
        October 4, 2017 at 2:09 pm

        Absolutely. Excellent speech by TRex. Msm sat there and listened to his beautiful, strong, sincere words, his total commitment to the enormous tasks at hand and to protecting U.S. citizens, and they STILL asked foolish, imbecilic questions in an attempt to divide and undermine these noble objectives. It is beyond me that they are not mortified by their repugnant behavior every minute of every day.

      • jmclever says:
        October 4, 2017 at 2:53 pm

        Love how he said, “Where I come from…we don’t deal with such nonsense”

  4. 1footballguru says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    The media is a straight up propaganda monopoly against America, there has to be laws against this behavior. NBC broadcast on public airwaves, can’t something be done? This has to stop!

    • PatriotKate says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      Not when Congress passed legislation both funding and making legal Propaganda against the American People. They had the audacity to “legalize” their subversion and a willing stable of Presstitutes.

  5. margarite1 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    So did the reporters totally make this up or is there still someone inside trying to divide and conquer?

  6. frances says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    The WH press dept should start legal action against false news, might quiet things down a bit.

  7. grandmotherpatriot says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Tell it like it is T Rex !
    The American People do not deal with petty nonsense either!
    MAGA

  8. parteagirl says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Joe Dan calls out Breitbart AGAIN in a FaceBook post:

    • georgiafl says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      Joe Dan is a good old Southern boy – a Bubba – but don’t ever make the mistake that you are going to pull one over on a Son of the South just because he has a double name like Billy Joe, or uses initials aka J.R. from the Dallas TV show, or talks with a country drawl and has a bit of a beer belly. Let the Intellectual part of the Froglegs give you a clue.

      I grew up in the South and you learned these were usually the guys who had long term profitable businesses, bought and developed property, who hung on through hard times, paid their bills, supported charities, kept their word – these were the smart guys.

      Joe Dan cares enough to call a spade a spade – out loud and in person – like our President.

  9. keeler says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Utterly predictable that T-Rex was going to become the next wedge narrative as soon as the President sent out the “wasting time” tweet. Corporate media will walk under the ACME anvil every single time.

  10. maxmbj says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I’m a bit weary of being called a troll or a “Brietbart” advocate simply for pointing out that Rex Tillerson needs to go. Today he strongly denies that he considered quitting but won’t “dignify” this charge that he called Trump a moron.

    Let’s all be honest for a second, folks: that means he called Trump a moron.

    This isn’t his first display of disloyalty. I’m a pro-Trump as anyone here but to defend every cabinet member simply because Trump picked him … that’s not strong reasoning, friends.

    Tillerson will be gone by 2018, mark my words. Then will he still be a great SOS?

    • FofBW says:
      October 4, 2017 at 1:52 pm

      We all have our unique perspectives.

    • mimbler says:
      October 4, 2017 at 1:52 pm

      I, too, think he called PDJT a moron. But I think Trump will keep him as long as Trump thinks he is doing a good job.

      Press to the contrary, PDJT appears to have a thick skin,

    • H.R. says:
      October 4, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      Did we read the same transcript?

      • Joe Blow says:
        October 4, 2017 at 2:10 pm

        Seriously. Don’t understand where this anti-TRex stuff is coming from. Anyone who’s actually paying attention knows what’s really going on.

        Liked by 3 people

          October 4, 2017 at 3:05 pm

          The MSM and deep state are targeting POTUS Trump’s cabinet one by one. IF they can’t take down DJT, they will go for his team so that soon there won’t be a team. It started with Gen. Flynn and they have gotten more and more bold as the months have passed. IMHO that is why most of the cabinet lays low and no one really knows what they are doing. Once the deep state gets wind of anything looking like a success, the smear campaign begins in earnest.

          This chain of events tells me that the Deep State and its Global Tentacles are all scared spitless. What has recently happened to spark this: a boatload of weapons from NK to Egyptian businessmen. I’m betting they buyers have clients that would be well known in many circles.

    • Powered by Trump says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      These are the questions you should be asking instead of believing an NBC story. Did NBC name their source? He allegedly called him a moron last July, why is this now being reported? What is the motivation of the unnamed source? Think before you start siding with fake news.

      Tillerson. doesn’t answer gossip column questions, although it would have been fun if he quoted Bryce Harper:

      • JC says:
        October 4, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        “That’s a clown question, bro.”
        Hahahaaa… best response yet, man. I strongly recommend it to our President’s spokespeople. Now officially a part of my vernacular.

    • ginaswo says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      TREX rawks ..hard. Council on Foteign Relations and assorted neocon tools desperately want him gone because, get this, TRex is #AmericaFirst

    • booger71 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      I call my friends morons all the time

    • sundance says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      Liked by 4 people

      October 4, 2017 at 2:37 pm

      I’m a bit weary of being called a troll or a “Brietbart” advocate simply for pointing out that Rex Tillerson needs to go. Today he strongly denies that he considered quitting but won’t “dignify” this charge that he called Trump a moron.

      That opening just screams TROLL!!! LOL!

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      “Let’s all be honest for a second, folks: that means he called Trump a moron.”

      Wrong. Sec Tillerson (please use his correct title) refuses to be dragged into the weeds with the enemedia so he addressed the overall theme of the fake news (attempt to create division within the administration) and then moved on. Asking about single fake news statements is a common tactic used by the enemedia to drag someone into a never ending “but so-and-so said this!” argument that can be parsed later for (yet again) fake news.

    • Laura says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      So here’s your “logic” turned back on you: YOU regularly beat your spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend!

      I know this because three unnamed sources close to you said so.

      Now if you do anything other than agree to that–i.e., if you deny it, dismiss it, etc.–we’ll all know for certain that you’re guilty!

    • Michelle says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      Even if Tillerson called Trump a moron, it doesn’t mean anything. Hasn’t anyone ever heard two friends talking about something? Someone may say “you’re crazy” or “you’re an idiot” but it doesn’t mean you REALLY think that. It’s part of the discussion. There are a lot of examples of that kind of talking that don’t mean anything.

  11. Sanj says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I’m sure Trump’s management style encourages heated and spirited ‘discussions’. Anyone who has been outside of a safe space, in the real world, knows that people (who are friends and colleagues) occasionally get into arguments. BFD – grow up, its the real world. A decision is made, and everyone moves on.

    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      I’ve heard Corporate Executives rip each other and their ideas apart in a meeting then see them laughing and have dinner. I have had a couple of heated discussions myself at work and have called more than one idea or product strategy moronic. Of course that doesn’t fly in the younger PC world because they take a bunch of time and waste a bunch of words to say its moronic in a nice way.

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        October 4, 2017 at 2:57 pm

        Yes, I was going to say something similar. This is high level business man talk.

      • Bob Thoms says:
        October 4, 2017 at 3:22 pm

        Exactly.

        P Trump has probably had every name in the book thrown at him by guys he was doing deals with; and in the end he probably loves those guys the most. Especially if they are honest and get things done.

        Geez, if you are think skinned you would would get eaten alive in the NY real estate market.

  12. HolyLoly says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    I knew the NBC piece was fake as soon as they claimed Secretary Tillerson called President Trump a “moron.” That is so far removed from who Tillerson is that only an idiot would make such a claim.

    I hold Rex Tillerson in high regard, as I do our president. I am so glad Secretary Tillerson held this presser to defend the president and himself from the slanderous claims of the fake media.

    • LBB says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      Agree, the professional, clearly spoken T-Rex and the use of “moron” is not a match. Why would he go out of his way to then call PDJT smart (truth).

      Many that fall for believing this happened, probably neither watched one video, or read one transcript of T-Rex.

      One day when policy making plays out, the whole team will shine. Supporters too. : )

  13. fleporeblog says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I posted this on the Presidential Thread and will post it again here.

    It is embarrassing that a man of TREX’s stature had to come out and destroy these POS today. I love the fact that TREX talked about the Trump Doctrine when it comes to Foreign Policy. He talked about Secretary Mnuchin, Mad Dog Mattis, Ambassador Haley etc. He emphasized that they are a TEAM with the only goal of MAGA in mind.

    We here at CTH are well aware of the Trump Doctrine when it comes to Foreign Affairs. Those MORONS sitting probably still have no clue about it!

  14. backwoodsgirl123 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I’m so glad that Rex confronts the divisive creeps!

  15. magagirl says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Well done! Go Rex!!

  16. trapper says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Could be a little internal fake rumor designed to smoke out a leaker found its way to NBC and had to be squelched. But now they know who it is. Watch to see who leaves in the next few days. TRex just telegraphed that it wasn’t anyone on his team.

  17. Gadsden says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Funny how these media “reports” are framed. They start off with an unarmed source that gives very specific in depth information about how something allegedly happened. The story is written as if it’s incontrovertible fact, until the last two paragraphs where the writer acknowledges that the person in question has vehemently denied the report and that the whole thing might be false. Most people don’t read more than the first two paragraphs of these stories, so the premise is naturally accepted as fact. Rinse, repeat.

    • Turranos says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      Please everyone read what Gadsden just said… this is their EXACT Formula they use for inserting bald faced lies into stories, couched as the truth. They will keep doing this until they are stopped.

    • maiingankwe says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      And NBC had claimed there were three people who were of course all unnamed. Three! So it must be true!

      It’s like if they increase the number of unnamed sources it will give it more credibility. Too funny.

  18. Turranos says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Hopefully, the mainstream media will fall under it’s own weight and thus crushing these sicko operators. (Just wishful thinking on my part.) Hats off to Sec. Tillerson for delivering a powerful message to these CommieNuts. I love this part, “There is much to be done, and we’re just getting started.” Go Team Go!

  19. Bobjasper says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Seems like a plant or sting operation to me seeing how quick trump was on it with tweets and vp and tillerson put out statements quickly.

    This happened 2.5 months ago so why now?

    It is all fake including the moron thing. Tillerson calls out their pettiness but leaves a piece of meat that he didn’t explicitly deny

    The trump admin is clearly messing with the press

  20. chojun says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    This is the huge difference between the Trump administration and the George W. Bush Administration. Bush allowed negative media trash like this take total control of the narrative. Trump is different – they get out in front of this and bust the media in their jaws.

  21. History Teaches says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    This entire non story actually trolls the MSM.

    It sets up the expectation of a hostile work environment, dysfunction and potential firing or resignation. Things the media will be salivating over.

    But when nothing like that happens it will be proven as yet another piece of fake news. Another time Lucy pulls back the football and the Charlie Brown media fall on their backsides.

    All the breathless anticipation of Presidential embarrassment once more refuted by reality.

  22. Bobjasper says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Trump went nuts with the kneeling thing a week ago.

    Why?

    The press was trying to set up a trump Katrina narrative instead he got them fixated on kneeling which was also a win for him in terms of hitting NFL financially and boos

  23. EV22 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Oh goodness. How anybody could believe the MSM is not dealing with a full deck. Just take POTUS’ tweet about TRex wasting his time. Here are your choices:

    A. POTUS was out to embarrass TRex on an international platform for all the world to see which, in turn, would undermine everything TRex and POTUS have been striving for since the implementation of the energy dominance strategy on January 20, 2017;
    B. POTUS was sending a message to the Norks and the Panda that they had better not forget that there’s always a US military option and that POTUS was “unpredictable.”

    It’s pretty obvious.

    • Bobjasper says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      Yea tillerson is good cop and trump is bad cop

    • Michelle says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      I also thought Trump’s tweets had a friendly attitude towards Tillerson. I didn’t even for a second think that it meant there was a meaningful divide between the two of them. Leftists are so obsessed with Trump that they can’t even think straight or understand the English language anymore.

  24. daizeez says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Unnamed sources at NBC News create the “moron” story, so they can discuss the president being called a moron all morning long. And now they are discussing that Tillerson did not dispute he called him a moron. It’s almost juvenile and sooooo predictable.

    • ALEX says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      Yeah. He called him smart and no nonsense among other things:

      Let me tell you what I’ve learned about this President, whom I did not know before taking this office. He loves his country. He puts Americans and America first. He’s smart. He demands results wherever he goes, and he holds those around him accountable for whether they’ve done the job he’s asked them to do. Accountability is one of the bedrock values the President and I share.

      -Sec. Rex Tillerson this morning

  25. ALEX says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    The morons are the Press.This administration is shaking up the world for the good and the economy is turning new corners. Let the Fake News,Drudge,Breitbart and all the rest play the chatty thirteen year old girl gossip games.

    MAGA

  26. jnearen says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I truly believe Rex Tillerson is the best (or certainly one of the best) choices that POTUS made. He is doing a fantastic job.

  27. ZurichMike says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    1. Cancel your cable subscription.
    2. Ditch the TV
    3. If it doesn’t come directly from the President or the person in question, it is more than likely a lie.
    4. Read, analyze, question EVERYTHING you hear from the old media and the NeverTrump whiners pretending to be alt-right or new-right or whatever they pretend to be.
    5. Block trolls immediately; your time is too valuable to waste going after them

    That is all.

    • Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      There’s a new group of grifters & charlatans on social media: they call themselves the “New Right”. All they’re doing is trying to make a name for themselves and sow division.

      From my observances they have too much time on their hands and are amazingly mobile- able to travel to every BurpRally or protest their little bubbleheaded hearts desire. Seems to me they’re getting funded, by whom I don’t know.

      We call them the Noob Right. Screw them. Ignore.

  28. woohoowee says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I love President Trump45! I love T-Rex! What men 🙂

  29. EncouragingWords says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    The second I see any news from ABC NBC CNN MSNBC FOX CBS etc. especially with UNNAMED SOURCES I disregard it immediately.
    This site is by far the best news for intelligent thinkers. Posts here backed up with details whether audio,video,or proof on paper.
    Everywhere else Twitter, Facebook, Periscope,YouTube and news everywhere in general has to be researched and sorted through.
    I don’t know how P.Trump does it EVERYDAY!!
    I like so many of you just keep praying and I mean intense praying for him, his family, our country. I pray that G_d would get a hold of the corrupt senators and congressmen and turn their hearts back to our country.

  30. jwingermany says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    T-REX FLASHES THE CANINES!

  31. tvollrath66 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    fox said heather spokesperson at state dept.came out said he denies saying moron …all this is… is the left trying to take the spotlight off first responders and the victims in vegas. they hate for them to be recognized. they know that he cares and are scared everyone is going to see.

  32. yy4u says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Mike Huckabee is starting a new show this Sat. night on TBN. Wonder why not on Fox. Anybody know? I enjoyed Huckabee on Fox when he was on — we watched faithfully, recorded it when we weren’t going to be home.

  33. Pam says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Great job Heather!

  34. Pam says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:52 pm

  35. anotherworriedmom says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    PDJT really knows how to use the enemedia. The enemedia creates fake news designed to sow division within the administration (and the administration’s supporters). The administration schedules an impromptu news conference to address the fake news. The enemedia covers the news conference in the anticipation that a shoe will drop. It doesn’t. Not only is the fake news denied, but the administration gets prime time coverage with which to tout their recent accomplishments. Then the enemedia, as cover for the fake news, parses every single word that was said thus coming to the conclusion of (wait for it) more fake news. At this point it’s a very predictable and unsurprising cycle (thank you Sundance).

  36. lexie2007 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I do think it is good cop verses bad cop with Potus and TRex. TRex may have called him a moron in a moment of frustration. You have two powerful business tycoons leading here. This doesn’t mean that thier long term objective is not the same. I’m sure that this will however strengthen their relationship (if needed) going forward. They are grown men, leaders and beyond pety grievances.

    • treehouseron says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:16 pm

      Absolutely. Ultimately a harsh word only offends those who allow it to offend them. I’ve said much much worse about business dealings and everything ended up fine. I certainly wouldn’t take any offense at someone calling me a name.

      Now, if they’re questioning your commitment to your job, them’s fighting words as T Rex proved earlier.

  37. Jimmy Jack says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Sundance, I thought of you as soon as I saw this. I knew it would irk you. lol

    I’d be ashamed to admit I was a journalist today. I’d rather say I was a hooker. They’re more honest.

    • sundance says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      But you have to admit that Tillerson’s comments were HUGE kudos to sundance’s articulation of the Trump doctrine. I will even go so far as to say TILLERSON’S STATEMENT ALONE insures the historical necessity of looking to SD’s commentary on Trump as a way of understanding this point in time in American history, and particularly the Trump presidency.

      Not exactly surprising that sundance was run down as “fake news” by the insufferable leftist propaganda plant, Shep Smith. “Shepdoch” may not be as obvious as Axelbama and Clintonopoulos, but his diss was an embodiment of the jealousy of leftist media lies for the gravitas of Trump conservative social media truth.

    • treehouseron says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      Lawyers are more honest than journalists. Hookers are MUCH more honest than journalists.

  38. illinoiswarrior says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Media – “Can you confirm that you called him a moron? “OMG, he didn’t, like, specifically say no! That so totally means that he, like, totally did! We must, like, tell everyone we, like, know!”

    Well, I for one am so glad we have these good, honest, mature, respectable, non-partisan, truth-seeking, America-loving journalists asking those hard hitting questions for us! /s 😉

  39. Johnny Bravo says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    “While I’m new to Washington, I have learned that there are some who try to sow dissension to advance their own agenda by tearing others apart in an effort to undermine President Trump’s own agenda. I do not and I will not operate that way, and the same applies to everyone on my team here at the State Department.”

    Attaboy Rex

  40. linda4298 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    ✔@CBSNews
    Pres. Trump says Tillerson “moron” report was “fake news — a phony story”; “total confidence in Rex,” he says at Las Vegas hospital.
    3:00 PM – Oct 4, 2017

