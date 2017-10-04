Secretary Tillerson Delivers Statement To Media Refuting NBC Report of Threats To Resign….

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held an unusual press event, and delivered an unusual statement to the media, specifically refuting the content of an NBC report –READ HERE–
[Transcript] SECRETARY TILLERSON: Good morning. There were some news reports this morning that I want to address. First, my commitment to the success of our President and our country is as strong as it was the day I accepted his offer to serve as Secretary of State. President Trump’s “America first” agenda has given voice to millions who felt completely abandoned by the political status quo and who felt their interests came second to those of other countries.
President Trump’s foreign policy goals break the mold of what people traditionally think is achievable on behalf of our country. We’re finding new ways to govern that deliver new victories. Our job is now to achieve results on behalf of America, and we are doing that.
We’ve created international unity around our peaceful pressure campaign against North Korea, including influencing China to exert unprecedented economic influence on North Korea. At the Riyadh summit, the President rallied Muslim-majority nations to assume new responsibilities for stopping terrorism. NATO members are now contributing more to shared security.
And our approach to South Asia, and specifically Afghanistan, means building upon our relationships with India and Pakistan to stamp out terrorism and support the Afghan Government in providing security for their own people. And ISIS’s fraudulent caliphate in Iraq and Syria is on the brink of being completely extinguished thanks to an aggressive new strategy led by the President.
What we have accomplished, we have done as a team. Similarly, Secretary Mnuchin has levied economic sanctions on North Korea and related entities. Countries must increasingly decide whether they will do business with North Korea or with the community of peace-loving nations. Ambassador Haley has spearheaded and achieved enormous success, passing the toughest UN sanctions to date on North Korea.
General Mattis and I communicate virtually every day, and we agree that there must be the highest level of coordination between our diplomatic efforts and our military efforts. You can’t have a stronger partner than a secretary of defense who embraces diplomacy, and I hope he feels he has the partner he needs at the State Department.
And this is just the beginning of the list of partners and friends across the government who are all working for the American people. There is much to be done, and we’re just getting started.
To address a few specifics that have been erroneously reported this morning, the Vice President has never had to persuade me to remain the Secretary of State because I have never considered leaving this post. I value the friendship and the counsel of the Vice President and I admire his leadership within President Trump’s administration to address the many important agendas of President Trump, both from a foreign policy perspective and a diplomatic – I’m sorry, a domestic objective.
Let me tell you what I’ve learned about this President, whom I did not know before taking this office. He loves his country. He puts Americans and America first. He’s smart. He demands results wherever he goes, and he holds those around him accountable for whether they’ve done the job he’s asked them to do. Accountability is one of the bedrock values the President and I share.
While I’m new to Washington, I have learned that there are some who try to sow dissension to advance their own agenda by tearing others apart in an effort to undermine President Trump’s own agenda. I do not and I will not operate that way, and the same applies to everyone on my team here at the State Department.
When I wake up in the morning, my first thoughts are about the safety of our citizens at home and abroad. There is no more important responsibility I carry with me than ensuring that Americans are safe. Providing for the security of the United States must be the number-one goal of our American foreign policy.
President Trump and his administration will keep moving forward as one team with one mission: doing great things for the United States of America to make America great again.
Thank you.
QUESTION: Is that the only thing that you consider to be erroneous in that article?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I think it’s the most important element of the article, is to reaffirm my commitment to this role that President Trump’s asked me to serve, and to dispel with this notion that I have ever considered leaving. I have answered that question repeatedly; for some reason, it continues to be misreported. There has never been a consideration in my mind to leave. I serve at the appointment of the President and I am here for as long as the President feels I can be useful to achieving his objectives.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, do you agree with Secretary Mattis that the United States should stay in the JCPOA?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: We’ll have a recommendation for the President. We’re going to give him a couple of options of how to move forward to advance the important policy towards Iran. As you’ve heard us say many times, the JCPOA represents only a small part of the many issues that we need to deal with when it comes to the Iranian relationship. So it is an important part of that, but is not the only part. And I’ve said many times we cannot let the Iranian relationship be defined solely by that nuclear agreement.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary —
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary —
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, do you have a reliable partner in Pakistan?
QUESTION: Could you address the main headline of the story, that you called the President a moron? And if not, where do you think these reports —
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I’m just – I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that. I mean, this is what I don’t understand about Washington. Again, I’m not from this place, but the places I come from, we don’t deal with that kind of petty nonsense. And it is intended to do nothing but divide people. And I’m just not going to be part of this effort to divide this administration.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, did you speak with the President about the report and did he ask you to make a statement, or is —
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I have not spoken to the President this morning. I think he’s on his way to Las Vegas, is my understanding.
QUESTION: Secretary, do you have a partner in Islamabad? You just had the foreign minister. Do you have a reliable partner in Pakistan now after meeting the foreign minister of Pakistan earlier today?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Yes, I believe we do. I think the Pakistan – it’s very – the Pakistan relationship and the U.S. relationship is extraordinarily important regionally. And as we rolled out the South Asia strategy, we spoke about it in a regional context. It is not just about Afghanistan. This is about the importance of Pakistan, and Pakistan’s long-term stability as well. We have concerns about the future of Pakistan’s government too, in terms of them – we want their government to be stable. We want it to be peaceful. And many of the same issues they’re struggling with inside of Pakistan are our issues. So we think there is opportunity for us to strengthen that relationship. We’re going to be working very hard at all levels, from the State Department to the Defense Department to our intelligence communities, as well as economic, commerce opportunities as well. So it really is a regional approach, and Pakistan is critical, I think, to the long-term stability of the region.
Thank you very much.
And right on cue, local "news" on radio reports that Sec'y Tillerson is accused of calling President Trump a moron. Gotta get that lie in there even as they're forced to report the story is a lie.

These people are despicable.
These people are despicable.
If I want to be informed, I dig for stories… if I want to be brainwashed and misinformed, I turn on the TV.
Agree, Read News, watch entertainment.
Agree! I had a fun comment to you Sanj, but looks like I'm in the spam bin today.
Sorry, Bluto, I just went through my spam filter and couldn't find it. I"ve been in meetings so I'll continue to look. I can't wait to see the gem you dropped 🙂
Same here. I’m not watching TV. I’m listening to Rush on radio while cleaning bathrooms.
Not much difference between cleaning toilets and listening to presstitutes.
Cleaning the bathroom is far more productive and less nasty!
Comment of the day! So true!
🙂
LOL here.
😂👍😂
NBC? Anything they report is self-refuting.
NBC. Nothing But Criminals.
A true Giant…TRex is one of the most important people in our Team of Patriots! Exxon Mobil Chair and gentleman…we are blessed!
LikeLiked by 25 people
A straight-talking, no-nonsense Texan alpha male and a BOSS!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Absolutely. Excellent speech by TRex. Msm sat there and listened to his beautiful, strong, sincere words, his total commitment to the enormous tasks at hand and to protecting U.S. citizens, and they STILL asked foolish, imbecilic questions in an attempt to divide and undermine these noble objectives. It is beyond me that they are not mortified by their repugnant behavior every minute of every day.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Love how he said, "Where I come from…we don't deal with such nonsense"
LikeLiked by 4 people
The media is a straight up propaganda monopoly against America, there has to be laws against this behavior. NBC broadcast on public airwaves, can't something be done? This has to stop!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not when Congress passed legislation both funding and making legal Propaganda against the American People. They had the audacity to "legalize" their subversion and a willing stable of Presstitutes.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I'm figuring a law can be passed to do the opposite, too. We just need to bring the big hurt on the UniParty in 2018.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Actually, that is a GREAT idea. If Bannon wants to be useful, and make a name for his movement, he needs to put ANTI-DOMESTIC-PROPAGANDA and TRUTH-IN-DEEP-STATE legislation at the top of the list. Basically make propaganda and false flags seriously jailable offenses. This is a RINO-flushing issue. Bannon and Breitbart can sketch out the explicit sound bytes that make candidates show their true colors, and then wallop those who hem and haw.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breitbart/Bannon is too busy trashing P45.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly so. I really think that Bannon and "the bigs" at Breitbart need to get that crew back in line. Hand out the maps and compasses and tell them to start navigating toward Trump's destination. "Admonishing" the guy who actually has the MAGA plan is worse than foolish, and they need to get that.
LikeLike
Very good.
So did the reporters totally make this up or is there still someone inside trying to divide and conquer?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Could be intentional misdirection by Trump/Tillerson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought this myself. Maybe Trump is doing this so he gets a reaction like this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PR fizzled and now, there are real matters that must be addressed especially Terrorism! Extreme Media needs more FAKE NEWS!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The 20 somethings staffing Foggy Bottom have probably never heard two grown experienced men yell at each other because of their snowflake upbringing. They extrapolate and leak so that their 'cool friends' in the media will like them more. Its simple hubris, ego and utter stupidity.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think this is a pretty good theory. People can vigorously disagree but doesn't ultimately mean you're against each other. I can imagine that today's coddled kids don't understand this. Was happy to hear Tillerson reiterate and underscore Trump's America first belief. Also liked to hear him say "I'm not from here" i.e. not used to this TOTAL BS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was a very skillful way to call BS on the whole MSM/DC slime factory
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. I also think men who are high level business executives are often very harsh and demanding, quick to criticize. They are used to having things done the way they want them done when they want them done. It's the nature of the business world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely! As CEO of a large condo HOA…I have a strong Board and great volunteers…however there are times I have called (in private) some of them "MORONS" out of frustration. I am sure they have me as well!! But as mature adults we have worked together to "make our community great again"!! LOL LOL.
LikeLike
From my reading of the transcript, T-Rex would answer, "Who cares? The attempts at division don't work with this administration."
LikeLiked by 4 people
It started with President TRUMP's tweet to Rex about negotiating with N Korea. They are all confused about it, and of course, the reason must be that the President was slamming him. Then rumors started floating, and everyone was hoping it was true and that Rex was on his way out. ALL manufactured rumors and lies. T-Rex is not gonna' stand for it. He knows the truth. He's solid and so is the President. NO ISSUES.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The potus and tillerson relationship on noko is clearly good cop and bad cop routine
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. Keep them off balance, at all times.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance explained this strategy between POTUS and TRex beautifully.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup!
They can't fathom that the "don't bother" tweet was directed at Lil Kim, not at T-Rex
LikeLiked by 1 person
The WH press dept should start legal action against false news, might quiet things down a bit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are on it. Jeff Sessions was tasked with finding the leakers. Consider it done!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell it like it is T Rex !
The American People do not deal with petty nonsense either!
MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe Dan calls out Breitbart AGAIN in a FaceBook post:
LikeLiked by 11 people
Joe Dan is a good old Southern boy – a Bubba – but don’t ever make the mistake that you are going to pull one over on a Son of the South just because he has a double name like Billy Joe, or uses initials aka J.R. from the Dallas TV show, or talks with a country drawl and has a bit of a beer belly. Let the Intellectual part of the Froglegs give you a clue.
I grew up in the South and you learned these were usually the guys who had long term profitable businesses, bought and developed property, who hung on through hard times, paid their bills, supported charities, kept their word – these were the smart guys.
Joe Dan cares enough to call a spade a spade – out loud and in person – like our President.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Utterly predictable that T-Rex was going to become the next wedge narrative as soon as the President sent out the "wasting time" tweet. Corporate media will walk under the ACME anvil every single time.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Hehe… right on the money, keeler.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true. They take the bait every single time. Their motivations are the opposite of desire for a cool assessment of the facts, which is one of the reasons they have no business referring to themselves as journalists.
Thanks for that visual! I bust out laughing. They are just as smart as ol' Wyle E. himself!
I’m a bit weary of being called a troll or a “Brietbart” advocate simply for pointing out that Rex Tillerson needs to go. Today he strongly denies that he considered quitting but won’t “dignify” this charge that he called Trump a moron.
Let’s all be honest for a second, folks: that means he called Trump a moron.
This isn’t his first display of disloyalty. I’m a pro-Trump as anyone here but to defend every cabinet member simply because Trump picked him … that’s not strong reasoning, friends.
Tillerson will be gone by 2018, mark my words. Then will he still be a great SOS?
LikeLike
We all have our unique perspectives.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I, too, think he called PDJT a moron. But I think Trump will keep him as long as Trump thinks he is doing a good job.
Press to the contrary, PDJT appears to have a thick skin,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point. I may end up re-supporting him if he proves his worth. But that comment before — "The president speaks for himself" — really bothered me and his big diversity hiring PR blitz didn't help either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet just a few comments above, "you're as pro-Trump as anyone here."
LikeLiked by 2 people
mimbler: “I, too, think he called PDJT a moron.”
Who? When? Where?
If so, in what context; “Trump would have to be a moron to fall for that gambit?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who cares?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally agree mimbler.
Did we read the same transcript?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seriously. Don't understand where this anti-TRex stuff is coming from. Anyone who's actually paying attention knows what's really going on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MSM and deep state are targeting POTUS Trump’s cabinet one by one. IF they can’t take down DJT, they will go for his team so that soon there won’t be a team. It started with Gen. Flynn and they have gotten more and more bold as the months have passed. IMHO that is why most of the cabinet lays low and no one really knows what they are doing. Once the deep state gets wind of anything looking like a success, the smear campaign begins in earnest.
This chain of events tells me that the Deep State and its Global Tentacles are all scared spitless. What has recently happened to spark this: a boatload of weapons from NK to Egyptian businessmen. I’m betting they buyers have clients that would be well known in many circles.
LikeLike
These are the questions you should be asking instead of believing an NBC story. Did NBC name their source? He allegedly called him a moron last July, why is this now being reported? What is the motivation of the unnamed source? Think before you start siding with fake news.

Tillerson. doesn't answer gossip column questions, although it would have been fun if he quoted Bryce Harper:
Tillerson. doesn’t answer gossip column questions, although it would have been fun if he quoted Bryce Harper:
LikeLiked by 2 people
“That’s a clown question, bro.”
Hahahaaa… best response yet, man. I strongly recommend it to our President’s spokespeople. Now officially a part of my vernacular.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TREX rawks ..hard. Council on Foteign Relations and assorted neocon tools desperately want him gone because, get this, TRex is #AmericaFirst
LikeLiked by 3 people
I call my friends morons all the time
LikeLiked by 1 person
I'm a bit weary of being called a troll or a "Brietbart" advocate simply for pointing out that Rex Tillerson needs to go. Today he strongly denies that he considered quitting but won't "dignify" this charge that he called Trump a moron.

That opening just screams TROLL!!! LOL!
That opening just screams TROLL!!! LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And we're weary of trolls regurgitating Breitbart & Division Media.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Let’s all be honest for a second, folks: that means he called Trump a moron.”
Wrong. Sec Tillerson (please use his correct title) refuses to be dragged into the weeds with the enemedia so he addressed the overall theme of the fake news (attempt to create division within the administration) and then moved on. Asking about single fake news statements is a common tactic used by the enemedia to drag someone into a never ending “but so-and-so said this!” argument that can be parsed later for (yet again) fake news.
LikeLike
So here’s your “logic” turned back on you: YOU regularly beat your spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend!
I know this because three unnamed sources close to you said so.
Now if you do anything other than agree to that–i.e., if you deny it, dismiss it, etc.–we’ll all know for certain that you’re guilty!
LikeLike
Even if Tillerson called Trump a moron, it doesn't mean anything. Hasn't anyone ever heard two friends talking about something? Someone may say "you're crazy" or "you're an idiot" but it doesn't mean you REALLY think that. It's part of the discussion. There are a lot of examples of that kind of talking that don't mean anything.
LikeLike
I'm sure Trump's management style encourages heated and spirited 'discussions'. Anyone who has been outside of a safe space, in the real world, knows that people (who are friends and colleagues) occasionally get into arguments. BFD – grow up, its the real world. A decision is made, and everyone moves on.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I've heard Corporate Executives rip each other and their ideas apart in a meeting then see them laughing and have dinner. I have had a couple of heated discussions myself at work and have called more than one idea or product strategy moronic. Of course that doesn't fly in the younger PC world because they take a bunch of time and waste a bunch of words to say its moronic in a nice way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I was going to say something similar. This is high level business man talk.
LikeLike
Exactly.
P Trump has probably had every name in the book thrown at him by guys he was doing deals with; and in the end he probably loves those guys the most. Especially if they are honest and get things done.
Geez, if you are think skinned you would would get eaten alive in the NY real estate market.
LikeLike
I knew the NBC piece was fake as soon as they claimed Secretary Tillerson called President Trump a “moron.” That is so far removed from who Tillerson is that only an idiot would make such a claim.
I hold Rex Tillerson in high regard, as I do our president. I am so glad Secretary Tillerson held this presser to defend the president and himself from the slanderous claims of the fake media.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Agree, the professional, clearly spoken T-Rex and the use of “moron” is not a match. Why would he go out of his way to then call PDJT smart (truth).
Many that fall for believing this happened, probably neither watched one video, or read one transcript of T-Rex.
One day when policy making plays out, the whole team will shine. Supporters too. : )
LikeLike
I posted this on the Presidential Thread and will post it again here.
It is embarrassing that a man of TREX’s stature had to come out and destroy these POS today. I love the fact that TREX talked about the Trump Doctrine when it comes to Foreign Policy. He talked about Secretary Mnuchin, Mad Dog Mattis, Ambassador Haley etc. He emphasized that they are a TEAM with the only goal of MAGA in mind.
We here at CTH are well aware of the Trump Doctrine when it comes to Foreign Affairs. Those MORONS sitting probably still have no clue about it!
LikeLiked by 13 people
TREX shouldn’t be calling Trump a moron to the Pentagon if he doesn’t want to come out and deflect.
LikeLike
So let me get this straight! You were at the Pentagon the day that TREX called our President a MORON. If so, I concur. If not, TAKE YOUR BS ELSEWHERE!
LikeLiked by 11 people
My like button won’t work so I’ll just agree and suggest this guy is an obvious troll.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I must have missed that meeting. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too! 🙂
LikeLike
Moronic
LikeLike
You’re too cute by half. 🐇
LikeLike
Spot on Felice… these men (both PDJT and SOS Tillerson) are corporate LEADERS who have zero tolerance for petty gossip.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m so glad that Rex confronts the divisive creeps!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well done! Go Rex!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Could be a little internal fake rumor designed to smoke out a leaker found its way to NBC and had to be squelched. But now they know who it is. Watch to see who leaves in the next few days. TRex just telegraphed that it wasn’t anyone on his team.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be AWESOME!
Funny how these media “reports” are framed. They start off with an unarmed source that gives very specific in depth information about how something allegedly happened. The story is written as if it’s incontrovertible fact, until the last two paragraphs where the writer acknowledges that the person in question has vehemently denied the report and that the whole thing might be false. Most people don’t read more than the first two paragraphs of these stories, so the premise is naturally accepted as fact. Rinse, repeat.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Please everyone read what Gadsden just said… this is their EXACT Formula they use for inserting bald faced lies into stories, couched as the truth. They will keep doing this until they are stopped.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And NBC had claimed there were three people who were of course all unnamed. Three! So it must be true!
It’s like if they increase the number of unnamed sources it will give it more credibility. Too funny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully, the mainstream media will fall under it’s own weight and thus crushing these sicko operators. (Just wishful thinking on my part.) Hats off to Sec. Tillerson for delivering a powerful message to these CommieNuts. I love this part, “There is much to be done, and we’re just getting started.” Go Team Go!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seems like a plant or sting operation to me seeing how quick trump was on it with tweets and vp and tillerson put out statements quickly.
This happened 2.5 months ago so why now?
It is all fake including the moron thing. Tillerson calls out their pettiness but leaves a piece of meat that he didn’t explicitly deny
The trump admin is clearly messing with the press
LikeLiked by 2 people
Art of war. Irritate opponents and confirm their perceptions
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why now? Because Trump tweeted that Tillerson was “wasting time” with North Korea and the corporate media pretends not to understand what “Good Cop, Bad Cop” is in order to undermine the President through fake news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is why I think it was a sting since it leaked which was fake almost 3 months later
Kind of like those transcripts 7 months earlier that contradicted previous media reporting of invading Mexico and hang ups
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or could be bc their is so much winning they can’t stand it and must try to stop it. But they have no power over the people any longer since the internet.
LikeLike
America First MAGA brand! Ya baby!
This is the huge difference between the Trump administration and the George W. Bush Administration. Bush allowed negative media trash like this take total control of the narrative. Trump is different – they get out in front of this and bust the media in their jaws.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump knows that allowing false narratives to fester tarnishes your brand. GWB never understood that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES! and Our President understands that the cabinet and the administration is the brand that is seen most by the world and also by We the People.
LikeLike
This entire non story actually trolls the MSM.
It sets up the expectation of a hostile work environment, dysfunction and potential firing or resignation. Things the media will be salivating over.
But when nothing like that happens it will be proven as yet another piece of fake news. Another time Lucy pulls back the football and the Charlie Brown media fall on their backsides.
All the breathless anticipation of Presidential embarrassment once more refuted by reality.
LikeLiked by 4 people
speaking of…’bout time to pull out my Charlie Brown movies 🙂
Trump went nuts with the kneeling thing a week ago.
Why?
The press was trying to set up a trump Katrina narrative instead he got them fixated on kneeling which was also a win for him in terms of hitting NFL financially and boos
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh goodness. How anybody could believe the MSM is not dealing with a full deck. Just take POTUS’ tweet about TRex wasting his time. Here are your choices:
A. POTUS was out to embarrass TRex on an international platform for all the world to see which, in turn, would undermine everything TRex and POTUS have been striving for since the implementation of the energy dominance strategy on January 20, 2017;
B. POTUS was sending a message to the Norks and the Panda that they had better not forget that there’s always a US military option and that POTUS was “unpredictable.”
It’s pretty obvious.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yea tillerson is good cop and trump is bad cop
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also thought Trump’s tweets had a friendly attitude towards Tillerson. I didn’t even for a second think that it meant there was a meaningful divide between the two of them. Leftists are so obsessed with Trump that they can’t even think straight or understand the English language anymore.
LikeLike
Unnamed sources at NBC News create the “moron” story, so they can discuss the president being called a moron all morning long. And now they are discussing that Tillerson did not dispute he called him a moron. It’s almost juvenile and sooooo predictable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. He called him smart and no nonsense among other things:
Let me tell you what I’ve learned about this President, whom I did not know before taking this office. He loves his country. He puts Americans and America first. He’s smart. He demands results wherever he goes, and he holds those around him accountable for whether they’ve done the job he’s asked them to do. Accountability is one of the bedrock values the President and I share.
-Sec. Rex Tillerson this morning
LikeLiked by 2 people
The morons are the Press.This administration is shaking up the world for the good and the economy is turning new corners. Let the Fake News,Drudge,Breitbart and all the rest play the chatty thirteen year old girl gossip games.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
I truly believe Rex Tillerson is the best (or certainly one of the best) choices that POTUS made. He is doing a fantastic job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1. Cancel your cable subscription.
2. Ditch the TV
3. If it doesn’t come directly from the President or the person in question, it is more than likely a lie.
4. Read, analyze, question EVERYTHING you hear from the old media and the NeverTrump whiners pretending to be alt-right or new-right or whatever they pretend to be.
5. Block trolls immediately; your time is too valuable to waste going after them
That is all.
LikeLiked by 9 people
There’s a new group of grifters & charlatans on social media: they call themselves the “New Right”. All they’re doing is trying to make a name for themselves and sow division.
From my observances they have too much time on their hands and are amazingly mobile- able to travel to every BurpRally or protest their little bubbleheaded hearts desire. Seems to me they’re getting funded, by whom I don’t know.
We call them the Noob Right. Screw them. Ignore.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love President Trump45! I love T-Rex! What men 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The second I see any news from ABC NBC CNN MSNBC FOX CBS etc. especially with UNNAMED SOURCES I disregard it immediately.
This site is by far the best news for intelligent thinkers. Posts here backed up with details whether audio,video,or proof on paper.
Everywhere else Twitter, Facebook, Periscope,YouTube and news everywhere in general has to be researched and sorted through.
I don’t know how P.Trump does it EVERYDAY!!
I like so many of you just keep praying and I mean intense praying for him, his family, our country. I pray that G_d would get a hold of the corrupt senators and congressmen and turn their hearts back to our country.
LikeLike
Please do not forget how much info and follow-up OUR Sundance gives us! Hope all here do donate to his site. Thanks, Sundance & Crew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
T-REX FLASHES THE CANINES!
LikeLiked by 2 people
fox said heather spokesperson at state dept.came out said he denies saying moron …all this is… is the left trying to take the spotlight off first responders and the victims in vegas. they hate for them to be recognized. they know that he cares and are scared everyone is going to see.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mike Huckabee is starting a new show this Sat. night on TBN. Wonder why not on Fox. Anybody know? I enjoyed Huckabee on Fox when he was on — we watched faithfully, recorded it when we weren’t going to be home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m thinking his new show won’t be political. His old show at Fox was somewhat political.
To be honest… I’m GLAD he’s not on Fox. That way I can watch his show.
LikeLike
Great job Heather!
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT really knows how to use the enemedia. The enemedia creates fake news designed to sow division within the administration (and the administration’s supporters). The administration schedules an impromptu news conference to address the fake news. The enemedia covers the news conference in the anticipation that a shoe will drop. It doesn’t. Not only is the fake news denied, but the administration gets prime time coverage with which to tout their recent accomplishments. Then the enemedia, as cover for the fake news, parses every single word that was said thus coming to the conclusion of (wait for it) more fake news. At this point it’s a very predictable and unsurprising cycle (thank you Sundance).
LikeLike
I do think it is good cop verses bad cop with Potus and TRex. TRex may have called him a moron in a moment of frustration. You have two powerful business tycoons leading here. This doesn’t mean that thier long term objective is not the same. I’m sure that this will however strengthen their relationship (if needed) going forward. They are grown men, leaders and beyond pety grievances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely. Ultimately a harsh word only offends those who allow it to offend them. I’ve said much much worse about business dealings and everything ended up fine. I certainly wouldn’t take any offense at someone calling me a name.
Now, if they’re questioning your commitment to your job, them’s fighting words as T Rex proved earlier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I thought of you as soon as I saw this. I knew it would irk you. lol
I’d be ashamed to admit I was a journalist today. I’d rather say I was a hooker. They’re more honest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
But you have to admit that Tillerson’s comments were HUGE kudos to sundance’s articulation of the Trump doctrine. I will even go so far as to say TILLERSON’S STATEMENT ALONE insures the historical necessity of looking to SD’s commentary on Trump as a way of understanding this point in time in American history, and particularly the Trump presidency.
Not exactly surprising that sundance was run down as “fake news” by the insufferable leftist propaganda plant, Shep Smith. “Shepdoch” may not be as obvious as Axelbama and Clintonopoulos, but his diss was an embodiment of the jealousy of leftist media lies for the gravitas of Trump conservative social media truth.
LikeLike
Lawyers are more honest than journalists. Hookers are MUCH more honest than journalists.
LikeLike
Media – “Can you confirm that you called him a moron? “OMG, he didn’t, like, specifically say no! That so totally means that he, like, totally did! We must, like, tell everyone we, like, know!”
Well, I for one am so glad we have these good, honest, mature, respectable, non-partisan, truth-seeking, America-loving journalists asking those hard hitting questions for us! /s 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
“While I’m new to Washington, I have learned that there are some who try to sow dissension to advance their own agenda by tearing others apart in an effort to undermine President Trump’s own agenda. I do not and I will not operate that way, and the same applies to everyone on my team here at the State Department.”
Attaboy Rex
LikeLike
✔@CBSNews
Pres. Trump says Tillerson “moron” report was “fake news — a phony story”; “total confidence in Rex,” he says at Las Vegas hospital.
3:00 PM – Oct 4, 2017
LikeLike
Beware of these fools!
LikeLike