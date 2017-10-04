Robert Mueller Takes Over Full Control of “Steele Dossier” Inquiry…

If the FBI was attempting to reassert a reason for public confidence in their investigative agency; and/or if the FBI was trying to deconstruct their recent history of politicization and weaponization against American citizens; they would be taking specific action toward that end goal. They’re not.

Exactly the opposite is true.

The current leadership of the FBI and DOJ are factually taking specific action to remove any investigative or public scrutiny of their scurrilous activities and corrupt agency involvement in recent events. If they didn’t need to do this – they wouldn’t be doing this.

As such, the transparency of their motive to bury their own agencies involvement in the creation of, and payments toward, the ridiculous Steele Dossier is now abundantly clear:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The special counsel investigating whether Russia tried to sway the 2016 U.S. election has taken over FBI inquiries into a former British spy’s dossier of allegations of Russian financial and personal links to President Donald Trump’s campaign and associates, sources familiar with the inquiry told Reuters.

A report compiled by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele identified Russian businessmen and others whom U.S. intelligence analysts have concluded are Russian intelligence officers or working on behalf of the Russian government. A spokesman for special counsel Robert Mueller declined comment. The FBI also declined comment. Three sources with knowledge of Mueller’s probe said his investigators have assumed control of multiple inquiries into allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the election to benefit Trump, a Republican. (read more)

This is beyond absurd. Whether by intent or accidental design (you decide) the DOJ and FBI are turning the top law enforcement agencies of the U.S. into political operations that resemble a banana republic.

The only way for the DOJ and FBI to even begin to recapture some trust from the American electorate would be to conduct all aspects of their political investigative duty in the most transparent sunlight possible.

Accepting things as they are, as opposed to how we wish them to be, it is obvious the DOJ and FBI intend to carry out their responsibilities in the shadows. This is not good.

