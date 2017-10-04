Robert Mueller Takes Over Full Control of “Steele Dossier” Inquiry…

Posted on October 4, 2017 by

If the FBI was attempting to reassert a reason for public confidence in their investigative agency; and/or if the FBI was trying to deconstruct their recent history of politicization and weaponization against American citizens; they would be taking specific action toward that end goal.  They’re not.

Exactly the opposite is true.

The current leadership of the FBI and DOJ are factually taking specific action to remove any investigative or public scrutiny of their scurrilous activities and corrupt agency involvement in recent events.  If they didn’t need to do this – they wouldn’t be doing this.

As such, the transparency of their motive to bury their own agencies involvement in the creation of, and payments toward, the ridiculous Steele Dossier is now abundantly clear:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The special counsel investigating whether Russia tried to sway the 2016 U.S. election has taken over FBI inquiries into a former British spy’s dossier of allegations of Russian financial and personal links to President Donald Trump’s campaign and associates, sources familiar with the inquiry told Reuters.

A report compiled by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele identified Russian businessmen and others whom U.S. intelligence analysts have concluded are Russian intelligence officers or working on behalf of the Russian government.

A spokesman for special counsel Robert Mueller declined comment. The FBI also declined comment.

Three sources with knowledge of Mueller’s probe said his investigators have assumed control of multiple inquiries into allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the election to benefit Trump, a Republican. (read more)

This is beyond absurd.  Whether by intent or accidental design (you decide) the DOJ and FBI are turning the top law enforcement agencies of the U.S. into political operations that resemble a banana republic.

The only way for the DOJ and FBI to even begin to recapture some trust from the American electorate would be to conduct all aspects of their political investigative duty in the most transparent sunlight possible.

Accepting things as they are, as opposed to how we wish them to be, it is obvious the DOJ and FBI intend to carry out their responsibilities in the shadows.  This is not good.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, DHS, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, wobbly word alert. Bookmark the permalink.

296 Responses to Robert Mueller Takes Over Full Control of “Steele Dossier” Inquiry…

Older Comments
  1. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Would have been better if Sessions stayed in AL Senate, the election between Moore and Strange we could have done without. Maybe Strange for AG? He’s supposed to be really good and very aggressive.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Daniel says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Can we now safely say that president Trump has lost control over his justice department? Honestly? It’s getting to the point that I DARE congress to TRY to impeach the president if he decides to take control over this mess.

    The president need to get his personal counsel to get a ruling on all of this nonsense from the SCOTUS. It’s not right. It’s not legal. It’s not constitutional. And there’s a good chance they are destroying evidence. Get the SCOTUS to rule on it, then fire them all based on the ruling. There’s no way the congress can attack him for obstruction based on any of that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • gzuf says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Maybe POTUS (or any POTUS) never actually has control over Justice, just the illusion of control. The swamp is vast and deep but as America becomes awakened more sunlight will illuminate the underbelly of our corrupt government and then, the napalm.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • angusmcgeef says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      I’d be interested to know how PDJT’s legal team is preparing against Mueller’s mockery of justice?
      – How can Mueller have more power than the president or any co-equal branch of government? Can we check if what’s going on is constitutional?
      – Is Mueller essentially operating under a monarchial prerogative writ that is not recognized under the US Constitution?
      – Can a form of scire facias be used to get Mueller to prove he has something?
      – Can’t the president declassify ANY information and make it publicly available?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Daniel says:
        October 4, 2017 at 7:41 pm

        That’s why I say the best recourse against this is to take it to the SCOTUS. They need a ruling on this. The ruling will be predictable provided they are asking the right questions. If they ask only about whether Mueller is proper, they’ll just pick someone else and start over. They need to ask a better and far deeper question.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • dayallaxeded says:
        October 4, 2017 at 7:56 pm

        I like the way you think, angus! From your keyboard to PDJT’s monitor!

        Like

        Reply
    • kittytrump84 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      Could he make Jay Sekulow interim AG?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Bull Durham says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    While many here castigate Sessions, how about looking at the failure of the Trump WH with replacing Obama and Bush operatives in every department. No nominations, no firings, no replacements, no shuffling and none of that Sessions responsibility? It stops where the buck always stops. At the POTUS desk.

    It began in Trump Tower with the Transition team and game plan.
    And it has gone on for nine months of the Presidency.

    Blame whoever you want, but the weakness is the decisions of DJT and his closest advisers (Jared and others, Pence and others). He chose to play the Establishment game. He decided not to prosecute Hillary. He decided to keep Comey and others in the DOJ and IRS and State and CIA, NSA, et al.

    Sessions’ advice was fire Comey on day one. Sessions was not the generator of failed legislation projects. The WH has failed at all those go along to get along moves.

    Sessions had a very aggressive MAGA agenda that was stopped in January on all the major planks. Trump opted to try to play ball with the Swamp.

    Meanwhile, some of the great law enforcement and anti-alien, anti-violent crime actions have come from Sessions.

    So, it isn’t all black and white.

    Rationalizing the facts and believing that Sessions is the problem holds no water.

    The President constructed the Mueller mess. It began with Comey who he embraced.
    Then RR went for a Special Counsel when DJT walked into Comey’s trap for him.

    Time to look truth in the face.

    If Mueller is untouchable, it is the outcome of WH mistakes.

    You and I, all of us, would never have kept Comey for one hour.
    DJT kept him for six months.

    What the hell was he thinking?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      Uniparty is such that Trump is damned if he doesn’t and damned if he does. Policy is that the President has to have sufficient concern over the FBI Director before he can fire him. It takes time to ascertain and 6 months is a good rule of thumb. Once fired, the Mueller counsel was set up to counteract the firing and protect those now exposed due to lack of Comey’s presence in the WH.

      Like

      Reply
    • Travis McGee says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:44 pm

      Totally agree. Trying to get along and “work across the aisle never has worked but for some reason they keep trying.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      The appointments need to be confirmed and those are STILL being held up. And the ones being held up the most? Interestingly, they are the ones like judges and attorneys. Can’t imagine why those confirmations would be held up…by the swamp…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Travis McGee says:
        October 4, 2017 at 7:51 pm

        Trump could have appointed them over the August break but every single republican in the senate voted to block him from doing it. No big stories or “conversations” about that. 911 Truther and LV conspiracies don’t ya know.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • colmdebhailis says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      I agree that PDJT was talked into a 6 months to a year “work with the establishment” to get some of his agenda passed. He miscalculated the extent of legislative and administrative agency opposition and downright rabid hatred. However, with a loyalist as AG he could have had better control over deep state “special counsels” and impeachment threats coming from the DOJ. Unfortunately the Trump movement did not have a 20 year window to build up a cadre of appointees, primed and ready to go. Unlike Reagan who began running right after Goldwater movement in 1964. Then with the election of Nixon in 68 and 72 there were many Reagan type conservatives appointed throughout the federal agencies. Reagan had a cadre of appointees ready in 1980.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • kittytrump84 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      I will never forget that Pence and Ryan are BFF’s,no matter how Christian Pence says he is. Hard to forget that birds of a feather flock together for me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Another hire it appears.
    Mueller keeps hiring and adding to his team with no results, it must be embarrassing to be looking under the dog’s rug, the cat’s litter box, and following every silly lead TO FIND SOMETHING, ANYTHING. Sessions let Mueller set up his own Justice Department. This is an utter miscarriage of justice. An AG that has to recuse from major crime and can’t stop a witchhunt is OF NO USE AS AG. McConnell can be dealt with if he refuses to confirm.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • joninmd22 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      Finding something isn’t what Mueller’s about. Making sh*t up and charging the President with something impeachable is the goal.

      Sessions needs to fire Mueller or resign.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Daniel says:
        October 4, 2017 at 7:48 pm

        Not just that. Just the same as Comey’s game, keep an investigation “open” means secrets are protected and not available to FOIA requests among other things. Open investigations also create a political cloud of cover for just about anything and everything as the cloud gets bigger and bigger and bigger.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  5. Joe says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Sessions is investigating ONLY classic, GOPe crimes – the pot announcement was the tell – he has grandiose visions of his own (imagine how outraged he must have been when Trump stole his illegal immigration thunder) future and he is creating establishment bona fides for just that reason.

    As a perceived champion of anti illegal immigration, he thinks he can capture that huge cohort.

    Destroying Trump’s credibility by allowing the swamp to do his dirty work keeps his hands clean and gives him plausible deniability.

    McClellan ran for President against Lincoln. I have always thought his lack of initiative in prosecuting the war against the South was on purpose.

    Might sound crazy now, but I was attacked for questioning Sessions months ago.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. emet says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    We expect a lot out of the FBI because they have 120 or so person PR Dept to make them look good, there are programs like the X files et al, movies like Silence of the Lambs portraying agents as near infallible, a lot of their huge mistakes (eg Ruby Ridge, Waco, Little Bohemia, Richard Jewel etc etc) are swept under the rug, they have an annoying habit/skill of stealing the credit for what other agencies have accomplished, they ignored Italian organized crime for decades while the Treasury BN was going after them full bore, they block other agencies from reopening “their” cases (eg Birmingham Church bombing). In short, they need to be reinvented or replaced. Yes, there are dedicated agents, but they are working for an organization that exists now fir criminal purposes, while giving the illusion of service to our country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. treehouseron says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I live in NC. I will not vote for Richard Burr again. I’ll vote for Hillary Clinton if she runs against him. If he doesn’t get Primaried I will vote the democrat in.

    Sorry.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • faithfamilyfriends893 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:37 pm

      Treehouse, I’m beginning to feel the same way about Burr. He says he’s not going to run again. I hope not. Tillis doesn’t get as much press, so we don’t have to listen to a lot of the stupid things he’s saying especially about amnesty, but he’s equally as bad. I sure hope he has a Republican challenger in ’18. I don’t want to vote for him either.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      I’m with you, treehouse Ron – except for one thing, we HAVE to primary GOP incumbents. Burr is corrupt and ineffective. According to this article, Burr spends more time with the U.A.E. Ambassador than anyone else. https://theintercept.com/2017/08/30/uae-ambassador-yousef-al-otaiba-double-life-prostitutes-sex-work/ I hugely regret the citizens of N.C. do not have the ability to recall either Burr or amnesty-lover Tillis.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:46 pm

      Voted against both him and Tillis in the primaries myself, any good organization to primary them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      Yes, I live in NC,too, and we have to get rid of Burr and Tillis also. Burr is both corrupt and a moron. Try writing him about this. I did and the letter I got back said something like, “oh, you are interested in the intelligence committee, that’s nice”…seriously, that’s what I got back. I don’t know what we can do because neither of our Senators care about what we think about anything. I hope we can find someone to primary him, and Tillis. Politics in this state stinks.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        October 4, 2017 at 8:36 pm

        Same thing going on in SC. Both states we’ve got the good ol boy network going on for the past 100 years and it’s screwed us. We’ve got to find some patriots….

        Like

        Reply
  8. Sam says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I blame Jeff Sessions. He’s Such A Weak Asuch a weak AG

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. BobW462 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    With trillions of dollars at stake, and most of our elected government officials potentially facing lengthy prison sentences (and large monetary fines/forfeitures), how could anyone have ever believed that POTUS would find a fast, easy path to MAGA??

    The battle to drain will not be fast, easy, or without many casualties. Yet, the fight must continue.

    GOD help us all.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • somaspecialist says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:46 pm

      Stop the 5d chess excuses

      Like

      Reply
    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      Bob, good luck. We are writing to people who said nothing would get them to trust establishment again and yet here we are, Trump is being believed as an idiot and they are all upset that in the first six months, with more corruption, obstruction and death threats ALLOWED against him, than any president in history, he has not drained hte swamp.

      do not forget that we have ALL been programmed for immediate gratification and to think our gut instincts are much more reliable than they are. ONly a very few, when under pressure of fear,dig down deep enough to remain willing to keep their trust in ‘the one who brung them’.

      with even puerto rico praising Trump nonetheless we are now seeing people who only a few weeks ago were happy to head butt against never-trumpers, now calling those of us still aware of Trump’s capacity for strategy to be called fanatics, dreamers, ignoramuses.

      In short, we have new never trumpers who seem just as happy as can be to use the tactics of those at whom they sneered only a few short weeks ago.

      You are not alone, Bob. We are not blind and we are not oblivious, but we know that the media on all sides is working overtime to divide us and to believe that they have won..when at the same time we are given knowledge of the implosion of Democrats, the mistrust being leveled against Silicon Valley techs, and the caving of China to US demands to separate itself from China.

      Some people endure for a minute. Some for an hour. Some for a day and some for the long haul… apparently those attacking us held out for a shorter term.

      Sundance, don’t change a thing. Keep up your calm investigation and willingness to let all sides be heard and respected.

      God bless you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. somaspecialist says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    And the President is NOT DOING anything to fire THEM…is this MORE 5d chess????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      No, I’m beginning to think Trump has conceded defeat. I’m not a legal scholar by any means, but getting a preliminary ruling from the supreme court on the question of whether the Mueller investigation is proper, legal or constitutional would be what he should be doing right now. Otherwise, if he simply takes action, the jackals will dog-pile on him with claims of obstruction. But if he has a SCOTUS ruling on the question first, then he can take whatever action is needed to end it… if they don’t end it on their own first.

      Like

      Reply
  11. America First says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    The big question is what is President Trump going to do about this? The FBI and DOJ are part of the executive branch and under his control constitutionally are they not? Is he going to let the blatant corruption go on and figure he’ll fix everything by making the economy strong? Seems to be his plan. To be honest with you, all these worries about foreign policy seem to be a bit of fiddling while Rome burns. What difference does Kim Jong-Un make if we are as corrupt as any nation on Earth and rotting from the inside? And please don’t say he’s afraid of being impeached. He ran for office. We voted him in, and there will be hell to pay for the Uniparty if they think they can bs an impeachment past us. Do the job we elected you to do. Drain the swamp. It is past time for talking about 4D chess. Handle this. And for those who are going to respond and disagree, please don’t start with the ‘Never Trumper’ labels. I was NEVER, AT ANY POINT, A TED CRUZ supporter! Trump won me over completely after his first foreign policy speech last Spring.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Bouchart says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    At what point does Trump call in the military to have men like Mueller and Sessions taken out of the way, permanently?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Seems to me that Mueller was contracted not to uncover links between President Trump and Russia, but more to CYA for the deep state, tying up any loose ends that would cause too much attention if those ends were tied up permanently.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Comrade Mope says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Relax. Trump’s got this one. All this talk about Mueller’s henchmen looking into pardons is just trying to get Trump to commit. It ain’t gunna happen. Trump never commits first. He’s a counter-puncher. Once Mueller has their indictments all typed up and the jury is selected, that’s when he pounces. Assange decides to tell all he knows and the whole charade goes up in smoke. Then they will prosecute Assange and Trump will pardon him after the trial.
    None of those guys will be able to get a job chasing ambulances. (Remember: DoJ attorneys have an honesty problem according to several judges.)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • BobW462 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      “Honesty problem” … Lol.

      That particular problem is an epidemic that infects most every level of government!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:44 pm

      I hope you are right…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:58 pm

      Since when does exposing the truth mean anything in this government? Assange can pop the truth out and no one will listen. And I would fully expect them to ignore it all.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Nibbler Myers says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:44 pm

      EVERYBODY needs to heed what you say. “Relax. Trump’s got this one.” Several weeks ago, Jay Sekulow was on Hannity’s FOX NEWS TV show, and Hannity was worriedly pushing Sekulow to discredit the Mueller investigation. Sekulow, who certainly knows the thoughts & position of President Trump, calmly tried to dissuade any concern over Mueller.

      In that interview, Sekulow didn’t go so far as to tip his hand and specifically detail why the administration wasn’t worried about Mueller, but he did not join Hannity in his worry.

      Jay Sekulow has more inside information than any of us could possibly have. If Jay Sekulow is not worried about Mueller, we shouldn’t be.

      Like

      Reply
  15. herbie says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    I am at the point now that all that seems to be happening is Mueller covering up the evil deeds of the past two administrations and especially the last Obaimation. It’s time for Sessions to hold another investigative committee to scrutinize Mueller and Co.
    America needs truth to get closer to our Father and man up.

    Like

    Reply
  16. goldenunicorngaming says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    I love the God Emperor but we need to come to the realization that Sessions has turned out to be a bad hire. Lots of his people have been bad hires.

    The only way to remedy it is to get rid of them and put in people who WILL DO THE JOB. All the corrupt BS our govt has pushed on us over the last decade won’t EVER be looked into and that is sad. I wanted the swamp drained. It ain’t. There is no 4D chess being played here. It is either 1) a failure or 2) it’s literally too big and too strong to ever overcome or 3) Trump has been “turned” (I don’t believe this). Either way, bad for America.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Travis McGee says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Thanks Sundance. They have shown us that they are openly corrupt. Now what in the hell can we do about it? Write my senator and representative? Tell me what senators or representatives have vigorously called for the end of the witch hunt? Oh wait…we can elect some more “conservatives”. That’ll do it. IMO Trump is going to be impeached. To many forces working against him that will happily vote to convict on phony charges. Nobody wants to talk about this but let’s have a “conversation” about good ole “common sense” gun control and conspiracies about the LV massacre. Funny how the dems would like to take away all guns (although they won’t admit it) but think Trump is the next Hilter and is going to kill and eat LGBT and minorities. Go figure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      Impeached for what ?

      Like

      Reply
      • Travis McGee says:
        October 4, 2017 at 7:52 pm

        Read it again!

        Like

        Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          October 4, 2017 at 8:19 pm

          Yeah… I read what you posted.

          I do not believe for a minute that ” IMO Trump is going to be impeached. To many forces working against him that will happily vote to convict on phony charges. ”

          I reject that thinking in the strongest terms.

          Like

          Reply
          • Travis McGee says:
            October 4, 2017 at 8:34 pm

            You reject what in the strongest terms? That he won’t be impeached, convicted or both? Do you believe all his republicans buddies will save him if Articles of Impeachment are brought? Isn’t Mueller looking for evidence? Do you trust Meuller and his team of democrat Obama / Hillary supporters? And what if I’m correct and he is impeached and convicted have you given any thought as to what action, if any, Trump supporters should take or is the premise to preposterous to even think about? Not putting you down for your opinion just asking.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      There is more than two branches you know. If the Mueller investigation is improper or unconstitutional (and both are true) then a SCOTUS ruling on the question will give unquestionable power to the president to shut it down without risk of impeachment.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Bobjasper says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Why did trump interview mueller 1 day BEFoRE being appointed sc? If he was going to go after trump and or cover for obama

    Why consider him for FBI? Otherwise it sounds like you think Pdjt is an idiot which I don’t agree with

    Like

    Reply
  19. WVPatriot says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Comrades Stein and Mauler run the justice department with Sessions doing menial work somewhere in the basement. Sessions is a compromised Trojan house.

    Like

    Reply
  20. amwick says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    My mother always said that self investigation causes blindness. Gonna be a lot of that in
    DC. SMH BTW, Waldo is naked chugging beer behind the flag on the top of the White House.

    Like

    Reply
  21. NJF says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    All I can hope for at this point is to believe POTUS has some sort of plan to combat this evil scheme.

    Like

    Reply
  22. smadallib says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Is it remotely possible Mueller really is a “good guy” and hiring democrat lawyers gives his investigation credibility. Notice how quiet Comey has been? He’s off the radar. Could it be that he is now a “hostile” witness and has become a target himself? If Comey is the real culprit, would Mueller “The Patriot” follow the rule of law? Or would he keep trying to fry the President as most of us think he’s trying to do? If he’s trying to bury the President, then the President has no alternative but to keep firing people in the AG’s office until he finds someone who is willing to fire Mueller. Either way, the Uniparty will crucify him. His base will follow him either way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      That’s the thing, we have no clue. All we can do is trust President Trump is smart as hell (he is).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      IMHO, no, not even remotely possible. He is hiring such democrat hacks that they wouldn’t find a democrat crime if ordered to.
      The regular leaks are accurate and aimed to be damaging to PDJT.
      Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.

      Like

      Reply
    • kittytrump84 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:16 pm

      Is it remotely possible Mueller really is a “good guy” and hiring democrat lawyers gives his investigation credibility.

      Answer: No

      Like

      Reply
  23. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      Yes, and the lawless FBI has failed to comply with congressional subpoena. Someone needs to be arrested.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      I was trying to post this not the above

      Like

      Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      Better diagram of players. Hillary herself tried to manipulate the 2016 election by setting Trump up with Russian agents. She woke up from her drunken stupor after losing the election to find it not within her sociopathic being to accept that she would never be president. So she’s aped it up again to force another election or something. Her delusion was underestimated by everyone. She has to be investigated and an end put to her continuous collusion with Soros to destroy America. I blame her for Mandalay. I noticed all the dead victims were women. Yes there were injuries at the hospital, and lives saved. The dead count I’m not sure. The Paddock guy is exactly the kind of white male groupie Hillary would attract.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  24. Joshua2415 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    So now the house intelligence committee can hold Muehler in contempt as well when he fails to turn over subpoenaed documents.

    Like

    Reply
  25. colmdebhailis says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Attorney Generals Mueller and Rosenstein running the show. Intern Jeff Sessions files amicus briefs in obscure free speech cases and ferrets out mary jane violations.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. FL_GUY says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Let me put it bluntly, I hate Mueller’s guts. He is an anti-American racist. During his tenure at the FBI, he declared that ALL major crimes were committed by white males between the ages of 25-45. So, when 9/11 happened and the anthrax attacks happened, he threw out the copious evidence that the 9/11 hijackers were behind the anthrax attacks and went after a white male researcher. He ruined the guy’s life but there was no evidence; the white buy was innocent. The guy sued Mueller and the FBI winning the case and was awarded Millions of dollars in damages on the tax payer tab.

    Then, when the DC sniper was randomly murdering people, Mueller suppressed the fact that the killers were black which apparently was known a few victims in. The killers were only caught after a whistle blower leaked to the media that the suspects were black. Mueller is directly responsible for a number of those murders by playing his politically correct game.

    Mueller should be in prison, not investigating anybody or anything. BTW, Comey was in on the anthrax persecution as well. /Rant Off

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:41 pm

      Was he the one who blamed the Olympic Park bombing on a random guy as well? Also, wasn’t the guy…

      I think it was in Atlanta.

      Like

      Reply
    • paulraven1 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:41 pm

      “The guy sued Mueller and the FBI winning the case and was awarded Millions of dollars in damages on the tax payer tab.”

      I never heard about this. Sounds fascinating.

      Like

      Reply
  27. georgiafl says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Miss Kitty asked me what I think about this and if it has changed my position as chief defender of our Attorney General.

    Well, here goes:

    1. Mueller:
    Rosenstein appointed Mueller because Sessions recused (and rightly so, because he was part of Trump campaign and could not impartially investigate a campaign of which he had been a part.)

    This is Mueller’s chance to do right by his country and redeem his own place in history. Is Mueller a crooked politician or a man of law and order? Mueller will have to answer for his own actions.

    Time will tell.

    2. Sessions:
    My feelings about Jefferson Beauregard Sessions have not changed one little bit!

    Sessions’ record and actions in life and work show that he is a man of character, courage of his convictions and will do the job he is given to the Nth degree. I don’t believe that excludes prosecuting a fellow Senator or the foul Clintons, Obama and their gang of thieves and traitors!!!

    Meanwhile, our President has done nothing wrong and is doing one heck of a great job for America and Americans and for the world!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Trumppin says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Trump chose Sessions, and he chose the deputy AG
    who chose Mueller, Who Trump just had a long meeting with just days prior.

    Everyone assumes it was for the FBI position and Mueller is bitter… but Trump to this
    day refuses to fire him and says he’s doing a good job…Even poked the Trump Train into
    screaming “Where’s Jeff Sessions” some more..(alabama rally)

    Comey has said many times Trump was NOT the target of investigation
    it doesn’t matter how the democrats spin it, fact is Trump wasn’t the FBI’s target.

    From where i sit, I see Mueller doing more to uncover democrat ties to russia
    than trump….

    Trump has always said he would never let the enemy know his plan in advance and I believe him on that…. I don’t think that big thinking stops at the pentagon.

    I think letting the base all scream “Where’s Sessions” and “Lock her up” continues a very shrewd ruse for the enemy (Clinton/Obama & clan) Don’t forget , they too believe nothing is being done and the focus is on PDJT …so to have Mueller investigate it all behind closed doors where not even Clinton obama comey et al know what’s going on may end up being brilliance. or our worst nightmare.. i agree there is that possibility.

    I may be wrong, Pray i am not, but I’m saying that we don’t know what we don’t know…..
    I am going to keep believing & Trusting PDJT and that he has the good guys in charge and justice will be done in the end and we’ll look back in amazement that Trump was really on a much higher chess board than we even thought possible and feel silly for being impatient and un-trusting.

    Trumpism’s To Remember –
    “There will be so much winning, you will get tired of winning and beg for the winning to stop”
    “if you’re going to think you might as well think big”
    ” Complicated Business folks, Complicated business”….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bobjasper says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      Yea and mueller can’t be bitter because his interview was 1 day before and then became sc and at that point trump didn’t pick wray until June 7

      Like

      Reply
  29. Dean Schechinger says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Reuters is reporting that the Special Counsel took over the investigation into the sources of the dossier. If the FBI created this then Special Counsel wil be investigating them.

    Like

    Reply
  30. repsort says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I suspected that he was the most dangerous kind of enemy/swamp creature when he tripped all over himself to get outta the way as they came for Trump with the Russia BS.

    The most dangerous kind of enemy is the one you think is your friend.

    Like

    Reply
  31. BakoCarl says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    I’m sort of stuck in this line of reason –

    Either PTrump knows what’s happening here or he doesn’t.
    I think we can safely conclude that he knows.

    Then, PTrump either has the authority to stop this or he doesn’t.
    Again, I think we can conclude he has the authority to stop this:

    Then either PTrump wants it stopped, but the negative political consequences are prohibitive . . .

    OR

    PTrump doesn’t want it stopped because he sees that the ultimate positive results will outweigh the current and future negative aspects.

    I don’t have facts – not speculation – to proceed further. I really don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes.

    Any help with that out there?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Bobjasper says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Read langdale.ca twitter

    Like

    Reply
  33. Rick says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    How do so many sick, discombobulated losers get to fill the 538 seats of Congress?

    It truly is amazing how fckn stupid these people really are.

    They’re so obvious in their disdain for the common man/woman, paying only brief attention to their constituents during their next election cycle. After that, they crawl back into their life of privilege and high society.

    I say primary every one of these miscreants!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s