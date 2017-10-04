Attorney of Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend, Marilou Danley, Delivers Press Statement…

After speaking to the FBI for approximately five and a half hours in Los Angeles, the attorney for Marilou Danley, Matt Lombard, delivers a statement from his client.

235 Responses to Attorney of Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend, Marilou Danley, Delivers Press Statement…

  1. Guffman says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    What a B’S statement. She had NO IDEA that something was wrong…
    No honesty here whatsoever.

    Reply

    Reply
  2. jello333 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Perfectly decent statement, and even sounds truthful. HOWEVER… I shall wait and see whether my initial reaction is justified, or just naive. Hmm…

    Reply

    Reply
  3. The Devilbat says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Thats all very nice. Now arrest her for having two social security numbers.

    Reply

    Reply
    • jahealy says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      I believe that info, originally contained in the Newsweek article, has been retracted.

      Reply

      Reply
      • filia.aurea says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:32 pm

        This woman is no angel, even if she’s not a bigamist. She has major ties to casinos, her ‘trip’ to PH included a week in Hong Kong.

        Reply

        Reply
        • jahealy says:
          October 4, 2017 at 10:38 pm

          I’m sure she’s no angel. Might not be much of a devil, either, though. High stakes Filipina Nevada casino hostess with some miles on her meets “multi-millionaire” with some miles on him to grow old with. Not exactly a Norman Rockwell painting, but not all that unusual, either.

          Reply

          Reply
        • mireilleg says:
          October 4, 2017 at 10:51 pm

          Which would indicate she is not muslim. I think.

          Reply

          Reply
        • A2 says:
          October 5, 2017 at 1:14 am

          Organised gambling has been illegal in Hong Kong since 1977. The exceptions (horse racing, lottery and sporting events) are regulated by the government and taxed heavily. The Jockey Club has the govt monopoly and excess profits go to charity (biggest contributor).

          However, if she wanted to go to a casino, Macau is only a short ferry ride away. It looks like Las Vegas.

          Reply

          Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:23 pm

      That should remove her of her naturalized citizenship. Can we also arrest her for bigamy?

      Reply

      Reply
  4. RedBallExpress says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Reply

    Reply
  5. deplorabledooku says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Why hire the attorney who defended Terry Nichols, McVeigh’s accomplice, in the OKC bombing? Who advised her to hire Lombard? He’s no longer a household name, if he was ever one.

    Reply

    Reply
    • missmarple2 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      A very good question! I didn’t remember his name, and I am not a Filipino immigrant.

      Reply

      Reply
      • James W Crawford says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:39 pm

        She went to an attorney, probably a criminal defense attorney, who knew her case was beyond him but knew how to look this guy up.
        Remember, if prosecutors decide to press charges for complicity, she could face consecutive prison terms for 59+ counts of felony murder. Complicity in terrorism related murders could be worse.

        Reply

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:30 pm

      Do you have a link? I can’t find anything on the net.

      Reply

      Reply
      • woohoowee says:
        October 4, 2017 at 11:06 pm

        Newzweak did retract and TPTB would like us to focus more on what Newzweak got wrong instead of what they got right. She wasn’t married to two men at the same time and no two ssn’s, but it looks like they were likely right about some of her different residences. Sundance knew the story about her was gonna morph when he posted that thread and stated as much in his post. It’s easy to catch up from the end of the Newzweak thread and also today’s thread after the FBI talked to her. Happy reading 🙂

        Reply

        Reply
    • James W Crawford says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:34 pm

      Attorney’s who have represented mass murders are rare. He has unique skills and experience.

      Reply

      Reply
    • armie says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:47 pm

      He was still in law school during the Nichols trial, and was part of the defense team, but not his attorney. As a rule of thumb, a low key but experienced defense attorney is a better choice in a high profile case than some famous, flamboyant, hustler whose primary record consists of getting his client convicted while advancing his own fame. She wants to portray a modest, naive, and unsophisticated image, hiring him does nothing to impede that.

      Reply

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      I’ll wager she talked to Lombard before returning to the US. This whole thing seems as contrived as the shooter’s brother’s interview from Florida.

      Reply

      Reply
      • mireilleg says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:57 pm

        I am sure she did talk to him before returning. She would be very stupid to come back without doung so. Do you really trust the system of justice in today’s world? I, not so much.
        Let’s not convict this woman without facts. I have to say that I did not think she was coming back and she did. There is so much more to learn.

        Reply

        Reply
  6. missmarple2 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    This is a reporter for the local Fox affiliate in Las Vegas.

    Reply

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:27 pm

      Ok so now it is a multiple Lone Wolf…..mkay.

      Reply

      Reply
      • missmarple2 says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:31 pm

        The sheriff this evening said that it was hard to believe he did this without any help somewhere along the way.

        Brian Kilmeade just had a terrorism expert on who said that if he was trying to blow up those jet fuel tanks (line of site past the concert venue) then this had the hallmarks of an al Qaeda operation. (Beginning of the 10PM hour on Fox News.)

        I try not to be a conspiracy nut, but there sure is some strange stuff in this case.

        Reply

        Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          October 4, 2017 at 10:40 pm

          No Kidding…. had that been his objective he could have done it… as planned as this was they would have studied distance, winds, velocity of the bullets- from what I have read the guns he was using are not very good as accurate shots- they are to spray bullets. I dunno. sigh

          Reply

          Reply
          • Gil says:
            October 4, 2017 at 10:50 pm

            Ar 15s are accurate, its what cops have in their units. But from that distance he was just spraying and reloading. So I was told by a gun guy. And even at his age could have done the shooting by himself. I think he was part of something much bigger, like most of us do.

            Reply

            Reply
            • Sayit2016 says:
              October 4, 2017 at 10:55 pm

              I guess time will tell……there was a video of a police officer explaining about the type of gun he was using his name was Office Brandon I forgot his last name. He was saying you have to be highly trained with these guns as they are not accurate which is why the police do not use them.

              Reply

              Reply
              • Gil says:
                October 4, 2017 at 11:56 pm

                Youre in ca arent you like me? This is what they use. Ar 15 is VERY accurate. Used in shooting competitions. Easy to use, almost no recoil. It is like a super charged .22

                Anyone who says ar 15 arent accurate and cops dont use them knows zilch about guns.

                I am quoting from a lifelong educated gun person.

                Reply

                Reply
          • Rudy Bowen says:
            October 5, 2017 at 12:08 am

            No, they can be very, very accurate. I have a friend with a match grade AR15 style rifle and he routinely pops empty shotgun shells at 100 yards…with iron sights.
            The 5.56 or .223 Remington in civilian speech was originally developed to shoot prairie dogs and such at long distances (a varmint round), not for military use. It was used for that in bolt action rifles until adopted for the M16. It is and always has been an extremely accurate round. However, it sheds energy fast. Standard 55 grain ammunition starts out almost 3ooo ft. per second and around 1000 foot pounds of energy, and at around 500 yards carries a bit under 200 foot pounds of energy, about the striking force of a standard .38 Special bullet from a revolver, point blank.
            This guy just sprayed the crowd, a heavier cartridge would probably have killed many more. Oh, one more item…the 5.56 in military use is designed more to wound than kill. So although not a cartridge designed originally to spray it was misused that way in this case. Las Vegas could have been much, much worse. Part of the reason the military adopted it was low recoil, easy to train. The weapon it replaced was a true battle rifle.

            Reply

            Reply
        • Guffman says:
          October 4, 2017 at 10:44 pm

          Yeah, like maybe the fact that he only shot for 9 to 11 minutes and then nothing til he shot a security guard in the leg almost a hour later before the police blasted their way into his room.

          What was he doing for those 53 minutes? He apparently had tons of firepower and ammo left, so why stop shooting and inflicting maximum damage?

          And where is Mandalay’s security footage of him checking in and making numerous trips in/out with large suitcases… was he with anyone? And what about the paper/pen on the table… What was written there?

          A LOT of the story we’re not hearing yet…

          Reply

          Reply
          • Sayit2016 says:
            October 4, 2017 at 10:50 pm

            I agree…. why stop shooting when there was ammo left and the police were not there….

            Reply

            Reply
          • Proud American from Texas says:
            October 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

            A couple of points to add:
            Gunman shot for 10 minutes. At that time, the security guard approached the gunman’s room and was shot. Two minutes later, cops arrived and noted no more gun shots occurred from inside the room.
            This was from the timeline presented at press conference tonight.

            Reply

            Reply
          • armie says:
            October 4, 2017 at 11:14 pm

            The radio traffic indicates that the shooting of the security guard came at about the ten minute point. He stopped shooting after he realized he’d been found. Presumably that’s the point where he realized he wasn’t going to just be able do a lot of damage and then scamper away before he got caught. It’s interesting to speculate what he was thinking about for the next 53 minutes.

            The traffic is really revealing. (Several sources on YouTube) A Vegas officer went directly to the 31st floor when the shooting started and reported he could hear the gunfire on the floor above. A few minutes later, he reported being on 32 and finding the security guard. Shortly after that, he reported the room number. Those reports fell into the old “fog of war” hole and didn’t get the attention they deserved. The officer stated multiple times that he’d located the room the shots were coming from, meanwhile teams of officers were searching half a dozen different locations before SWAT got to him. They were dealing with a significant number of reports of different locations where the shots were coming from. At about the one hour point, they also got reports of additional shooting incidents at several other hotels. The whole thing’s a pretty classic example of the chaos that surrounds events like these.

            Reply

            Reply
          • Patriot1783 says:
            October 5, 2017 at 12:11 am

            Yes, think it’s time to refer in general term as Gunman…no one actually saw Paddock shoot anyone, yet someone in the room shot the Hotel Security Guard. Until autopsy returns time of death via body temp he could have been dead before the shooting.

            Reply

            Reply
          • Rudy Bowen says:
            October 5, 2017 at 12:15 am

            I thought the shot through the door was eleven minutes in, then the police withdrew? Then breached the door almost an hour later? Perhaps he was dead all that time.
            I won’t continue, ’cause that starts getting in tin foil hat territory again.

            Reply

            Reply
        • KRs2 says:
          October 4, 2017 at 11:29 pm

          I think it’s high time we all give ourselves permission to question the “official” story and let go of worrying about the “conspiracy theory” label. Afterall, the pejorative was created by the Fed govt. in the first place. We know msm lies. We know our govt lies. We’d be Insane not to question Everything they say.

          Reply

          Reply
      • jello333 says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:37 pm

        On NPR the past couple days, every single time they talk about this story they use the term “lone wolf” or “single disturbed individual”… without fail, from what I’ve heard. So they really, REALLY want that “fact” to get out there, eh?

        Reply

        Reply
      • bofh says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:40 pm

        Dear Law Enforcement: You keep using the word “Lone”. I do not think it means what you think it means…

        Reply

        Reply
      • mireilleg says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:59 pm

        How do “lone” wolves multiply?

        Reply

        Reply
  7. Ziiggii says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    I honestly am more interested in the Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse’s statement at tonight’s presser!

    Reply

    Reply
  8. Sayit2016 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Hmmmmmmm…. the guy gambles excessively and finds a cheap ticket and 100 K is sent. Why would she think he was breaking up with her ? A lot of people have said he was a quiet guy and it sounds like he was kind to her… could he really be a patsy ??? Would love to see what those cameras in the room caught in film….as well as the camera in the hallways at the hotel– there is a major piece missing.

    Reply

    Reply
  9. LKA in LA says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Another one gets away!

    Reply

    Reply
  10. 1footballguru says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Your husband/boyfriend wires you $100k and your first thought is they are going to break up with you? Sure, all guys give women they plan to break up with $100k. Hears $100k, go buy a house because we are going to break up. Not buying that one, nope, not even for a second.

    Reply

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:31 pm

      For “normal” relationships, no, but in the “mail-order bride” lifestyle, yeah I’ve heard of a lot of that kind of stuff going on. A guy “buys” a girl/woman, and after awhile changes his mind. So rather than go through a lot of drama… “Here, here’s a little parting gift.”

      (And no, I don’t know for sure this was the relationship they had, just guessing)

      Reply

      Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:42 pm

      If my husband did that for me he would be getting me out of the way far far away and letting me know I may never see him again…and oh, play the dumb widow….I would have had an inkling of what he was up to but not the dirty details….

      Reply

      Reply
    • Martin says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      Many give ’em many times that.

      Which comedian was it that said, “Why go through divorce, when you can just find a woman you don’t like, and give her a house?” I’ve not read anywhere that Paddock had any kids, so if he was as solvent as indicated, he’s gotta do something with it.

      Reply

      Reply
  11. TexasDude says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Sure does not look like a Matt Lombard

    Reply

    Reply
  12. Guffman says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    This guy had clearly been planning this attack for weeks, if not months (or had been involved in something bigger that spun out of control). One way or the other, how do you live with someone and see NO signs that they’re collecting massive amounts of expensive weapons/ammo and that they are exhibiting absolutely NO signs of being a homicidal, suicidal maniac?
    I’m not buying it.

    Reply

    Reply
    • luke says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      Absolutely, I heard on Fox news again tonight that he did purchase 30 of his rifles this past year. I know to pull off what he did 3 or 4 max should have been plenty. I bought anotger one (2 total lifetime) this past year and figured I flagged something (paranoid I guess). I bought it just in case the Trumpster wasn’t able to pull out the win. Silly of me I know. I was glad I had it especially when I thought Hurricane Irma was going to go straight up the Peninsula of Florida at Cat 5 force.

      But 30 AR/AK style rifles in a year? I’m not good with that and not only should the girlfriend have been alerted but the ATF as well. If you’re buying that many damn guns without a dealers license you’re up to no damn good. I couldn’t care less about a bump stock, its a novelty accessory and actually tells me the guy really didn’t know what he was doing or he wouldn’t have used one in the first place.

      I commented about this the other night. I may have ruffled some feathers but I don’t care. I am willing to give up my freedom to by 5 assualt rifles a month if it will help curtail this crap and the straw buyers filling up the hood with illegal guns. I doubt the govt is doing it though I believe they did in Mexico with the fast n furious operation. All the guns in dindu land are not the results of theft either. They’re from assholes like this guy that know they won’t get caught and buy a lot guns and sell them thru several distribution sources before they are filed down and sold to gang bangers. This is wrong and I will not defend it.

      Reply

      Reply
      • MNCarryPermitHolder says:
        October 4, 2017 at 11:58 pm

        30 in a year? Amateur. I know a guy that does 30 in a weekend – when he finds a good estate auction. He works for a liberal university and enjoys buying guns and ammo with the money they pay him. Never sells, just buys and buys and buys. Probably has a couple thousand by now. He certainly hasn’t killed anyone – why make his hobby harder?

        Reply

        Reply
  13. mazziflol says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    I cant even spend 200$ at the gun store with my GF getting on my case. He spent cloase to 100,000$ I heard. How do you keep that a secret?

    Reply

    Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Thank God President Trump is our President because the truth and nothing but the truth will come out! Las Vegas will not allow this to be swept under the rug. They need people to come to Vegas in order to survive. As much as some in the Deep State would love for no motive to come out, that will not happen because that would be the death 💀 of Vegas.

    Reply

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      I think the Sheriff is a white hat. Maybe even the local FBI agent who was at the presser tonight.

      I hope they have each other’s backs. And I know that if this was some kind of twisted Obama/deep state stupidity, PT should be all over it.

      Reply

      Reply
    • mireilleg says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      Unless the truth is scarier and would hurt the tourist business more than a lie. In that case what happened in Vegas will stay…

      Reply

      Reply
  15. Thurstan says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    If she is lying all theories are in play.

    However, if she is telling the truth, then several observations are of interest.
    1. Police chief comments regarding secret life mean that his secret life was even secret from her.
    2. He showed no signs of mental breakdown as explanation. No sudden trigger.
    3. The $100000 may have been parting gift from someone who knows he is likely to die and wants to leave bequest.

    Seems like covert soldier who knows he may not return. Spook for someone.

    Reply

    Reply
  16. Jenny R. says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    It’s a press statement; all lawyers say things like this during a press statement. What’s being said behind the scenes is often a different story.

    Reply

    Reply
  17. xyzlatin says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Is it possible to be deceived by the person you marry or live with? Absolutely. I think of my nephew who, after the death of his wife in an accident, found she had run up debts of over $100,000 on seven bankcards he never knew she had. I think of another friend who married a man who never told her that he earned twice what he told her, and was keeping another woman and child. I think of the many people who find out their spouse has been having one or more affairs for years. Many people live double lives. Let’s let the police do their job and stop with the wild and unsourced conspiracy theories about this woman.

    Reply

    Reply
  18. Honest Abbey says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    The statement she gave is BOGUS!

    He told her he found a cheap ticket to the Philippines and wanted her to go home for a visit………

    If that were true, wouldn’t the first thing out of her mouth be AREN’T YOU COMING WITH ME?? So what reason did he give her for why he would be staying home?? No reason was given because THAT conversation never took place, otherwise it would’ve been included in her statement because it is critical information.

    Reply

    Reply
    • bambamtakethat says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:53 pm

      I am following you. Also he sent the$100,000
      Dollars for her to buy a house in Philippines?

      She is a citizen of Australia. Her sisters live
      there. She has been in US for 2 decades. Why
      would he expect her to buy a house in Philippines?

      Reply

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      I am guessing that she had a feeling that he wasn’t coming with her because he had something else going on, and she didn’t fight it.

      I remember long long ago reading an article about Cybil Shepherd and Peter Bogdanovich, who had an affair with Shepherd while Mr. B. was very married and had kids. The article said that when Mrs. Bogdanovich figured out what was going on, she took the kids, went out of town and waited for the storm to pass, and acted like it was no big deal?

      I don’t know any of the people that the gossip rag focused on, or if this scenario was factual, but I can see how someone practical might cope with a breakup (and possibly a pretty young thing from Mindanao?) by taking a sensible non-dramatic trip to visit family

      Reply

      Reply
      • Honest Abbey says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:09 am

        Hi wondering999, Note the difference between “Mrs B” this girlfriend “Marilou”.

        “When Mrs B figured out what was going on, she took the kids and went out of town”

        Girlfriend Marilou had no idea what was going on, took herself out of the country.

        Reply

        Reply
    • TAS says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:13 pm

      Why would he buy a “cheap” ticket when he’s sending her a 100 grand? First class too expensive?/s

      Reply

      Reply
      • armie says:
        October 4, 2017 at 11:37 pm

        That’s a useful way to answer the question “why now”? “Because there’s a special on, dear”.

        Reply

        Reply
        • Honest Abbey says:
          October 4, 2017 at 11:46 pm

          It also poses the question “Since it’s so cheap why don’t you come with me?”

          She had to have asked him why he was sending her on this vacation by herself.

          She is not being honest.

          Reply

          Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:14 pm

      Some reports are that Paddock bragged about many trips THEY took to the Philippines. Why does a millionaire find a cheap flight for his beloved sweetheart? And why send her by herself? You are completely right.

      Reply

      Reply
      • patrickhenrycensored says:
        October 4, 2017 at 11:35 pm

        Having money doesn’t necessarily denote generosity.
        Being a notorious cheapskate is fairly common amongst the wealthy.

        Reply

        Reply
      • Honest Abbey says:
        October 4, 2017 at 11:54 pm

        Hi WSB, It’s not as if he had a job that would prevent him from taking a spur of the moment vacation, so naturally she would at least be curious as to why he was sending her on a solo trip half way around the world, right?

        I personally don’t know any woman who wouldn’t question his motive in this instance.

        Reply

        Reply
    • Rodney Plonker says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:48 pm

      She’s no spring chicken and if she was in it for the money, she hasn’t got much bargaining power. I doubt she even liked him.

      Reply

      Reply
  19. JoD says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    FOX reported that the gun shop owner who sold Paddock several weapons, told them that Marilou would accompany Paddock to the shop to purchase firearms.
    So, at a minimum she had to know that he was a avid gun owner with an extensive collection.
    No red flag for her.

    Reply

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:51 pm

      I raised that issue before and now it has come true…she was his recent buddy and now we know. well aware of his gun buying. Wouldn’t she ask what he was intending to do with all of these guns or was that the norm and she caught on it was one of his businesses besides gambling.

      Reply

      Reply
  20. ladyliberty11 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Watching that press conference, what struck me was how worried the LEO’s looked. Very worried. Like 9/11 level worried, when those who swore to protect and defend our nation were in a total panic because they did not know what might be coming next.

    Reply

    Reply
  21. treehouseron says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    I know many won’t agree…. but my hunch is to believe her story. She flew back on her own which says a lot, and her story is plausible.

    My thinking on the guns is that he didn’t have all of them in the house. She likely saw him with guns but that doesn’t mean he’s going to kill people. My brother has actually MORE guns than this guy in his house (a lot more handguns and shotguns, no rapid fire military weapons or anything)… and my brother isn’t going to go on a murderous rampage.

    I still think there’s more to HIS story, but I think his girlfriend probably honestly didn’t know what he had planned.

    Reply

    Reply
  22. patrickhenrycensored says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    This guy brought an arsenal into one of the most surveillance intensive environments in the country. That’s some heavyweight discretion.
    He was no doubt aware of this woman’s previous liaisons, and she probably wasn’t ‘picked’ for her acumen, so that he could keep her in the dark about most things is plausible.
    Stands to reason that once he decided to do what he did, he would get her out of the picture if he cared about her, and/or her presence could interfere with his plan.
    From the looks of it, he had not planned to survive; so sending her money makes sense as;
    where else could he send it without raising suspicions?

    Reply

    Reply
  23. POP says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    The poor NRA. Rocks and hard places. They never give an inch because they know a mile will be taken on gun rights. So they will likely oppose the banning of bump stocks, not because anyone but a clown playing or a criminal has a use for one but because it’s going to be used as the thin end of a very thick edge.
    The NRA should swallow this one and propose itself that the bump stock be banned before it gets anywhere near Congress.

    Reply

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

      they may… if I remember last year they actually were involved with some stuff they were promoting as common sense gun legislation, it was around the time they endorsed President Trump.

      I’m pretty wide open on it, but it won’t offend me if they make some laws to get rid of some of the craziest stuff like the bump stock or whatever.

      Reply

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      Always ask yourself what kind of arsenal would the government have to take out your town…and then…get all of the above. Or more. Francis Marion would approve.

      That’s why they are called Militias. Locals who have personal arsenal and ban together to make sure the US stays the US.

      Reply

      Reply
      • Kaiser Roll says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:52 am

        The 2nd Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. It is about having the same weapons as the military (the Founders did not plan on a standing army, and we should not have one).

        Reply

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          October 5, 2017 at 1:19 am

          The reason we need to rely on each other!

          The beauty of 2A is that it clearly defines private ownership as an original license, with combined militia force! Unfringed.

          Reply

          Reply
  24. Tejas Rob says:
    October 4, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    The sheriff tonight was asked about her saying she knew nothing and had no involvement and he said something like “I’d say that too” like he didn’t believe her.

    Another shocker for me was the sheriff saying they were certain he planned on getting out alive.

    Reply

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:13 pm

      I tend to believe her… but frankly it’s good that the cops don’t. They should research the hell out of everything she said and explore every possible connection and relation, this is a huge deal and massive resources need to be brought into this to find out what the hell the deal was.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    Reply
      October 4, 2017 at 11:19 pm

      So, after shooting for 10-12 mins., why didn’t he leave? It was 72 mins. before LEOs stormed the room. If he planned to leave afterwards, escape… why does ‘official story’ say he killed himself? If he did the shooting alone, where’s the damage to the room from all the smoke and heat?

      Followed comment made at zeroHedge:

      “I will write the following for what it is worth.
      Was an Inf Lt in Vietnam from 1968-69.  Very familar with the M-16 and its predecessor, the M-14.
      Lawfully own a Springfield MIA, which is the civilian version of the M-14.  My rifle is semi-automatic – you must squeeze the trigger to fire a round.
      Now, I am 74 years old and occasionally fire my rifle for target practice ( I do not hunt).  I am possibly in better physically shape than the shooter.
      I fire my rifle outdoors. The rounds are 7.62 x 51 NATO or .308, per Remington standard.  Most of my rounds are 150 grain full metal jacket.
      Ok, why did I write all of this.  Because the recoil from one round would injury an untrained person’s arm.  How about the smoke – I shoot outside.
      Indoors, the stench and the oxidation from exploded cartridges in the chamber can not be understated.  How did the guy breath in the room – but the room was big (1700 s ft).
      How about muzzle flash.  Ok, he could have stuck the end of barrel through the hole in the window – but, there would still be flash and smoke.
      You have to be strong to just lift these rifles with large ammo magazines.  And, stronger yet to fire them continuously and reload and reload.  Ok for a 20 year old kid in ‘Nam.  A 60 year old in Vegas – I have doubts.”

      Reply

      Reply
      • flounder, rebel, vulgarian, deplorable, winner says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:10 am

        I am dubious this is of any worth. An AR is 8-10 pounds, and in 5.56, is of minimal recoil. An 11 year old girl could hoist and shoot it. My 15 year old niece fired roughly 30 rounds of .270 Win at the bench and standing before one hunting season. And while you would feel that recoil, LV murderer was shooting some 7.62 from an AR, the weight and semi aspect of which would reduce felt recoil substantially.

        As an aside, 33 weapons in a year is excessive, and he may well have been operating as an unlicensed firearms dealer. But 50 total for 20 years collecting is not outrageous, IMO, nor is having thousands of rounds on hand. Sounds more like prudence.

        Reply

        Reply
    • MfM says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      There were stairs right outside his room. I wonder if he had another room on a lower floor or was planning to just book down them and out. Going down can be quick even if you are 64.

      Reply

      Reply
  25. Paco Loco says:
    October 4, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    I’m guessing that LVMPD thinks there was another individual in the suite with Paddock and that after Paddock was dead, the other shooter quickly disappeared into a hotel room on another floor. The police went room to room on the 32nd floor and I believe on the 29th floor. Did they search all the hotel rooms on all floors? The forensics in this case will reveal if Paddock had GPR on him which will indicate that he was a shooter. If no GPR, then he’ll become a victim with the killer still on the loose. My hunch is that Paddock was a patsy, and that he was set up by a deep state operator and it was indeed a false flag op to rekindle the debate over gun control.

    Reply

    Reply
    • Proud American from Texas says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:34 pm

      The guy had gloves on, so residue would probably not be present on his hands. But, another shooter could have worn them to get residue on them and then placed them on the dead guy.
      But, the security guard and other cops were in line of sight of the entry way. They would have seen another shooter leave the room. The stairwell door was barricaded.

      Reply

      Reply
    • Dubs says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:55 pm

      Paddock mentions he has guns in his travels. Shady folks take note and interest. Later they offer to buy a few. But they want them sighted in with accessories. Sounds great, make money, reduce debt, help a “friend”, establish new business? Folks meet, transaction made, drinks and roofies for some. Death by suicide.

      Then other plan is effected. Too well thought out, lots of oddness. Mass shooting, aviation tanks, confusion, escape, patsy. Public and government swell to ban? Or defeat suppressor vote? Or latent long plan left in place to create new limits?

      Sounds from many cell phones sound like two guns, say my combat friends. Bursts have different tone and rate. Yes, bump fire is variable. These were long strings. Belt fed? Real MG’s removed afterwards. Lights on the 4th floor? Video turned off? Just to show “sophistication” or planning? Lots of odd angles.

      Reply

      Reply
  26. Michaele Clarke says:
    October 4, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    We won’t put words into #EricPaddock’s mouth. You decide what he intended to say:
    “Steve had no help… Steve didn’t take help… it did not take a village for Steve…” “Steve was an arm…”
    **Eric Paddock Realizes Mistake**

    “I’m sorry… Please don’t…. I’m using a colloquial term…” There are two likely possibilities for what Eric Paddock meant to say.

    First, shooter Stephen Paddock recently wired $100,000 to the #Philippines, a country known for an illegal arms trade that in 2014 led to the arrest of a #Californian Senator. Thus, is it possible Eric Paddock meant to say, “Steve was an arms dealer,” prior to cutting himself off?

    Here is the short clip of his “mis-speaking”

    Thoughts? Alternative media sleuths across the world are trying to get to the bottom of the #LasVegasshooting and the following video, made available by Twitter user Red Pill, is going to lead to even more questions. We won’t put words into #EricPaddock’s mouth. You decide what he intended to say: “Steve had no help… Steve didn’t take help… it did not take a village for Steve…” “Steve was an arm…” **Eric Paddock Realizes Mistake** “I’m sorry… Please don’t…. I’m using a colloquial term…” There are two likely possibilities for what Eric Paddock meant to say. First, shooter Stephen Paddock recently wired $100,000 to the #Philippines, a country known for an illegal arms trade that in 2014 led to the arrest of a #Californian Senator. Thus, is it possible Eric Paddock meant to say, “Steve was an arms dealer,” prior to cutting himself off? Or, perhaps, he intended to say, “Steve was an army of one,” a slogan used by the U.S. Army in recruiting commercials. You decide: What was #StephenPaddock’s Brother about to say here before his earpiece told him to shush? “Steve was an Arms…” *realizes his mistake* 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PME7Utu75W — Red Pill (@IWillRedPillYou) October 4, 2017 Here’s how internet users interpreted his statement: Arms dealer would explain where he got the $$ — BostonJohn (@BostonJohn9) October 4, 2017 No. He was about to say “army of one” — Mike Csencsits Jr. (@MikeyCsencsits) October 4, 2017 Sounded like he was going to say an arms dealer. — John Vilseck (@Darkness_DNC) October 4, 2017 Narratives seem to be falling apart at the seams. This man appears fearful not in mourning. — Delaluz321 (@Delaluz_321) October 4, 2017 Paddock was a patsy who was set up with an arms deal gone south. That explains wiring $100,000 to the Philippine & why he had so many guns — Robin Poe (@10thCrusader) October 4, 2017 Would explain why he flew planes. — All American Mom~ (@1PatrioticBitch) October 4, 2017 What do you think? 🖐🏾More in comments👇🏾

    A post shared by Exposing Lies & Sharing Truth (@freedom_faction) on

    Reply

    Reply
    • Proud American from Texas says:
      October 4, 2017 at 11:52 pm

      On Hannity tonight, Adam Hausley (sp) mentioned at end of his segment that the brother has been caught in a couple of mis-statements. I think he meant to the FBI, but it was not specified to whom or what the mis-statements were.

      Reply

      Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      October 5, 2017 at 12:12 am

      Why would he stop himself he was going to say army of one.

      Reply

      Reply
  28. BillRiser says:
    October 4, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Here’s a good article from the Daily Mail gives some history on the guy. It seems he started having severe allergy reactions to drugs, makeup, cleaning fluids so he always wore gloves. Was a avid gun collector for the last 20 years.
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4949402/Stephen-Paddock-huge-gun-room-says-friend.html

    Reply

    Reply
  29. ladyliberty11 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Dr Michael Welner is a forensic psychiatrist and Chairman of The Forensic Panel, who discussed in an interview on FNC that adults Paddock’s age commit acts like this for a cause (not notoriety).

    Mass murder is a plan that is developed for years. He says there are one of two motivations for such a heinous act, either a spectacle crime to make the mass killer larger than life and enduring. This.kind of transcendent notoriety crime is a young man’s crime.

    But a 64 year old millionaire who had formed himself as a mature adult, and had accomplishments commits such a heinous crime for a cause – i.e. against Las Vegas to destroy it (Casino industry), or against a class of people that he has come to hate and demonize. The link below is an audio interview on Fox and is very good, but some of the things he mentioned in the television interview are not in the radio interview. If anyone has that Fox TV interview, please share if you can.

    https://radio.foxnews.com/2017/10/03/inside-the-mind-of-the-las-vegas-shooter/

    Reply

    Reply
  30. treehouseron says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:20 am

    What if, his plan was originally to blow up the tanks, and then escape….

    but the tanks didn’t blow up, so he started shooting people at the concert instead. Once you kill innocent people, bullet, point blank (as opposed to a big explosion that might hurt some people nearby), there’s really no going back so he decides to end his own life.

    Just throwing out theories, I still think there was more than 1 shooter but trying to think of other explanations….

    Reply

    Reply
  31. Kaiser Roll says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:54 am

    What are your thoughts on the /pol thread referring to former DHS Secretary Chertoff?

    Is there something there, or is it just a hoax?

    Reply

    Reply

