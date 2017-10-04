Attorney of Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend, Marilou Danley, Delivers Press Statement…

After speaking to the FBI for approximately five and a half hours in Los Angeles, the attorney for Marilou Danley, Matt Lombard, delivers a statement from his client.
What a B’S statement. She had NO IDEA that something was wrong…
No honesty here whatsoever.
And see…. you may be 100% right, but as I said below I had a different feel toward it. Her saying she was worried that the trip and the money was his way of breaking off their relationship sounds believable to me. Also, didn’t I hear that she’ll Muslim? If so, are they “allowed” to just use the word “God” rather than “Allah”?
(“she’s” not “she’ll”…)
I haven’t yet seen anything stating that she was Muslim. Only statements of various percentages of Phillipine population belonging to various religions. Is there a reference yet?
I have a friend from the Philippines. I asked about that. Not all are Muslims. He was raised Catholic.
Mr. Anecdote chimes in. (that’s me)
I have been in the Philippines FIVE times,to see that Catholic religion is dominant there,about 80%,most Muslims are in the far south end of the nation,as the minority religion.
A Phillipine woman asked me to video her mother’s funeral, though it wasn’t my profession. Everyone would cry and the tape to the family would make them cry to mourn their mother. I was a good choice. When the fight started over the sister visiting the mother not often enough and the funeral director freaked over their possibly breaking the casket, I moved for a closeup. A very Catholic family. Totally family oriented.
I read she is Catholic, but who knows if that is true…I believe nothing any more. I think the Phillipines is a majority Catholic country.
Plane tix out of the country and 100K as a kiss off?
Nice return.
Perfectly decent statement, and even sounds truthful. HOWEVER… I shall wait and see whether my initial reaction is justified, or just naive. Hmm…
My initial reaction was the same. Sounds truthful. We shall see.
Oh, how about $100,000 going to victims? Than maybe I’ll believe!!!!
Thats all very nice. Now arrest her for having two social security numbers.
I believe that info, originally contained in the Newsweek article, has been retracted.
This woman is no angel, even if she’s not a bigamist. She has major ties to casinos, her ‘trip’ to PH included a week in Hong Kong.
I’m sure she’s no angel. Might not be much of a devil, either, though. High stakes Filipina Nevada casino hostess with some miles on her meets “multi-millionaire” with some miles on him to grow old with. Not exactly a Norman Rockwell painting, but not all that unusual, either.
Which would indicate she is not muslim. I think.
Organised gambling has been illegal in Hong Kong since 1977. The exceptions (horse racing, lottery and sporting events) are regulated by the government and taxed heavily. The Jockey Club has the govt monopoly and excess profits go to charity (biggest contributor).
However, if she wanted to go to a casino, Macau is only a short ferry ride away. It looks like Las Vegas.
That should remove her of her naturalized citizenship. Can we also arrest her for bigamy?
I supposed you missed that Newsweek retracted the entire article stating that she had two SSNs and was married to two men at the same time.
Wonder whether Newsweek had some encouragement to retract.
So, Newsweek has a false story. OK, biting fingernails.
We will see what the other story is then. No multimillionaire purchases a cheap ticket (one way?) for his long time live-iin just for kicks, and she knows nothing about it or asks?
Why hire the attorney who defended Terry Nichols, McVeigh’s accomplice, in the OKC bombing? Who advised her to hire Lombard? He’s no longer a household name, if he was ever one.
A very good question! I didn’t remember his name, and I am not a Filipino immigrant.
She went to an attorney, probably a criminal defense attorney, who knew her case was beyond him but knew how to look this guy up.
Remember, if prosecutors decide to press charges for complicity, she could face consecutive prison terms for 59+ counts of felony murder. Complicity in terrorism related murders could be worse.
Do you have a link? I can’t find anything on the net.
Newzweak did retract and TPTB would like us to focus more on what Newzweak got wrong instead of what they got right. She wasn’t married to two men at the same time and no two ssn’s, but it looks like they were likely right about some of her different residences. Sundance knew the story about her was gonna morph when he posted that thread and stated as much in his post. It’s easy to catch up from the end of the Newzweak thread and also today’s thread after the FBI talked to her. Happy reading 🙂
Attorney’s who have represented mass murders are rare. He has unique skills and experience.
I’ll bet he does. Probably came highly recommended.
That wouldn’t be what’s known as a backhanded compliment now… would it?
He was still in law school during the Nichols trial, and was part of the defense team, but not his attorney. As a rule of thumb, a low key but experienced defense attorney is a better choice in a high profile case than some famous, flamboyant, hustler whose primary record consists of getting his client convicted while advancing his own fame. She wants to portray a modest, naive, and unsophisticated image, hiring him does nothing to impede that.
Somehow the name F. Lee Bailey comes to mind…
Heh.
Mickey Sherman.
I’ll wager she talked to Lombard before returning to the US. This whole thing seems as contrived as the shooter’s brother’s interview from Florida.
I am sure she did talk to him before returning. She would be very stupid to come back without doung so. Do you really trust the system of justice in today’s world? I, not so much.
Let’s not convict this woman without facts. I have to say that I did not think she was coming back and she did. There is so much more to learn.
This is a reporter for the local Fox affiliate in Las Vegas.
Ok so now it is a multiple Lone Wolf…..mkay.
The sheriff this evening said that it was hard to believe he did this without any help somewhere along the way.
Brian Kilmeade just had a terrorism expert on who said that if he was trying to blow up those jet fuel tanks (line of site past the concert venue) then this had the hallmarks of an al Qaeda operation. (Beginning of the 10PM hour on Fox News.)
I try not to be a conspiracy nut, but there sure is some strange stuff in this case.
No Kidding…. had that been his objective he could have done it… as planned as this was they would have studied distance, winds, velocity of the bullets- from what I have read the guns he was using are not very good as accurate shots- they are to spray bullets. I dunno. sigh
Same.
Ar 15s are accurate, its what cops have in their units. But from that distance he was just spraying and reloading. So I was told by a gun guy. And even at his age could have done the shooting by himself. I think he was part of something much bigger, like most of us do.
I guess time will tell……there was a video of a police officer explaining about the type of gun he was using his name was Office Brandon I forgot his last name. He was saying you have to be highly trained with these guns as they are not accurate which is why the police do not use them.
Youre in ca arent you like me? This is what they use. Ar 15 is VERY accurate. Used in shooting competitions. Easy to use, almost no recoil. It is like a super charged .22
Anyone who says ar 15 arent accurate and cops dont use them knows zilch about guns.
I am quoting from a lifelong educated gun person.
No, they can be very, very accurate. I have a friend with a match grade AR15 style rifle and he routinely pops empty shotgun shells at 100 yards…with iron sights.
This guy just sprayed the crowd, a heavier cartridge would probably have killed many more. Oh, one more item…the 5.56 in military use is designed more to wound than kill. So although not a cartridge designed originally to spray it was misused that way in this case. Las Vegas could have been much, much worse. Part of the reason the military adopted it was low recoil, easy to train. The weapon it replaced was a true battle rifle.
Yeah, like maybe the fact that he only shot for 9 to 11 minutes and then nothing til he shot a security guard in the leg almost a hour later before the police blasted their way into his room.
What was he doing for those 53 minutes? He apparently had tons of firepower and ammo left, so why stop shooting and inflicting maximum damage?
And where is Mandalay’s security footage of him checking in and making numerous trips in/out with large suitcases… was he with anyone? And what about the paper/pen on the table… What was written there?
A LOT of the story we’re not hearing yet…
I agree…. why stop shooting when there was ammo left and the police were not there….
A couple of points to add:
Gunman shot for 10 minutes. At that time, the security guard approached the gunman’s room and was shot. Two minutes later, cops arrived and noted no more gun shots occurred from inside the room.
This was from the timeline presented at press conference tonight.
That same timeline is evident in the radio traffic.
The radio traffic indicates that the shooting of the security guard came at about the ten minute point. He stopped shooting after he realized he’d been found. Presumably that’s the point where he realized he wasn’t going to just be able do a lot of damage and then scamper away before he got caught. It’s interesting to speculate what he was thinking about for the next 53 minutes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the shot through the door was eleven minutes in, then the police withdrew? Then breached the door almost an hour later? Perhaps he was dead all that time.
I won’t continue, ’cause that starts getting in tin foil hat territory again.
I think it’s high time we all give ourselves permission to question the “official” story and let go of worrying about the “conspiracy theory” label. Afterall, the pejorative was created by the Fed govt. in the first place. We know msm lies. We know our govt lies. We’d be Insane not to question Everything they say.
Conspiracy Theorist – Someone who questions the statements of KNOWN LIARS!
On NPR the past couple days, every single time they talk about this story they use the term “lone wolf” or “single disturbed individual”… without fail, from what I’ve heard. So they really, REALLY want that “fact” to get out there, eh?
It appears so….
Broadcast media is written for a 5th grade level. Perhaps that’s why print, written for an 8th grade intellect, is failing. So, they’re keeping it bumper sticker simple. Leftist bumper stickers.
Funny thing is, wolves travel in packs. Rarely, if ever, are the “lone”. (Unless you want to consider the Greens’ reintroduction of the wolf to Germany)…
Dear Law Enforcement: You keep using the word “Lone”. I do not think it means what you think it means…
Yep. Lone wolf. Might as well be lone shark.
(Cue the land sharks)…
How do “lone” wolves multiply?
Very carefully.
I honestly am more interested in the Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse’s statement at tonight’s presser!
Are you able to post a link to that?
I’m having trouble finding a link. I watched it live. I’ll keep looking though
That would be great Ziiggii if you can find it.
Begins @ 16:56
Nice TY
TY!
Smug SOB
Col Jessup!!!
TY Aghast !
I had to stop when he said, “the fundamental trust of the American people in the fbi…” Click. Pisses me off
He thinks Americans trust them b/c of their discretion? That’s odd.
And SA Rouse says starting @17:39: …”so there’s a lot of information that’s going to change over time as we determine more facts.”
The information changes? Maybe he means they’ll get more information? Or maybe he means they’ll prove or disprove information?
Not sure if this is it
I think that was last night
Hmmmmmmm…. the guy gambles excessively and finds a cheap ticket and 100 K is sent. Why would she think he was breaking up with her ? A lot of people have said he was a quiet guy and it sounds like he was kind to her… could he really be a patsy ??? Would love to see what those cameras in the room caught in film….as well as the camera in the hallways at the hotel– there is a major piece missing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://fox4kc.com/2017/10/03/baristas-at-las-vegas-shooters-local-starbucks-remember-him-for-berating-girlfriend/
Does make the 100K seem more suspicious.
Starbucks ? 🙄
http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/04/us/paddock-profile-house-cash-fence-invs/index.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And was he wearing gloves because of the heat, to leave unnoticed, or because he liked the James Bond story? Save for the room service receipt havinh is own name on it, or were the gloves were placed on him? Again, nothing makes any sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wore gloves do to allergies. It seems he was allergic to everything. Hotel cleaned floor with water only. Lived on sealed homes due to allergies.
sorry …Lived in sealed homes. He was a gun collector for 20 years
Why would a person who is intent on killing hundreds and then killing himself care about his allergies?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
he could not take pills
Whoa, never heard of allergies that bad. Sounds more like a phobia of some kind. Wonder if he wore gloves when he gambled? Don’t those machines get wiped down with more than just water?
LikeLike
This is a “cheap” AR upper being fired with a full-auto lower. It doesn’t last long before catching fire and failing.
That might be why he was using gloves.
From the LEO insight, many of the weapons jammed, so it is possible that he moved on from one hot weapon to the next.
He was wearing COTTON GARDENING GLOVES and not leather gun gloves to handle top of the line guns??
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
That doesn’t make any sense.
I watched the presser tonight. The Sheriff said that the numerous cameras in the room were NOT turned on. Yeah…..sure!
Really ??? that makes NO sense. He sets up camera in the room and I believe hall and does not turn them on. Were the Casino’s cameras working in the hallways ? The guy was there for 4 days who came and went into that room ?
Honestly the Sheriff is either extremely exhausted or he’s scared $hitless. His demeanor was off, off, off.
No matter the baby monitors, etc., the hotel has eyes in the sky on EVERY corridor.
Which means that mandalay Bay should have footage of anyone entering or leaving that suite for the last five days.
He said not recording, as in no DVR. He did not say they were not broadcasting an image.
Yep. Strong is the parseltongue in these. Just like Bubba Klintoon with “it depends on what IS is”…
Another one gets away!
Your husband/boyfriend wires you $100k and your first thought is they are going to break up with you? Sure, all guys give women they plan to break up with $100k. Hears $100k, go buy a house because we are going to break up. Not buying that one, nope, not even for a second.
For “normal” relationships, no, but in the “mail-order bride” lifestyle, yeah I’ve heard of a lot of that kind of stuff going on. A guy “buys” a girl/woman, and after awhile changes his mind. So rather than go through a lot of drama… “Here, here’s a little parting gift.”
(And no, I don’t know for sure this was the relationship they had, just guessing)
She is not a mail order bride and has been here long enough to know western culture.
If my husband did that for me he would be getting me out of the way far far away and letting me know I may never see him again…and oh, play the dumb widow….I would have had an inkling of what he was up to but not the dirty details….
Many give ’em many times that.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m not buying it.
Absolutely, I heard on Fox news again tonight that he did purchase 30 of his rifles this past year. I know to pull off what he did 3 or 4 max should have been plenty. I bought anotger one (2 total lifetime) this past year and figured I flagged something (paranoid I guess). I bought it just in case the Trumpster wasn’t able to pull out the win. Silly of me I know. I was glad I had it especially when I thought Hurricane Irma was going to go straight up the Peninsula of Florida at Cat 5 force.
But 30 AR/AK style rifles in a year? I’m not good with that and not only should the girlfriend have been alerted but the ATF as well. If you’re buying that many damn guns without a dealers license you’re up to no damn good. I couldn’t care less about a bump stock, its a novelty accessory and actually tells me the guy really didn’t know what he was doing or he wouldn’t have used one in the first place.
I commented about this the other night. I may have ruffled some feathers but I don’t care. I am willing to give up my freedom to by 5 assualt rifles a month if it will help curtail this crap and the straw buyers filling up the hood with illegal guns. I doubt the govt is doing it though I believe they did in Mexico with the fast n furious operation. All the guns in dindu land are not the results of theft either. They’re from assholes like this guy that know they won’t get caught and buy a lot guns and sell them thru several distribution sources before they are filed down and sold to gang bangers. This is wrong and I will not defend it.
30 in a year? Amateur. I know a guy that does 30 in a weekend – when he finds a good estate auction. He works for a liberal university and enjoys buying guns and ammo with the money they pay him. Never sells, just buys and buys and buys. Probably has a couple thousand by now. He certainly hasn’t killed anyone – why make his hobby harder?
I cant even spend 200$ at the gun store with my GF getting on my case. He spent cloase to 100,000$ I heard. How do you keep that a secret?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You better not get married if you can’t spend $200 as a single man. 🙂
Ha, ha!
Yep and that’s just a slow day at Dodger Stadium 🙂
Thank God President Trump is our President because the truth and nothing but the truth will come out! Las Vegas will not allow this to be swept under the rug. They need people to come to Vegas in order to survive. As much as some in the Deep State would love for no motive to come out, that will not happen because that would be the death 💀 of Vegas.
I think the Sheriff is a white hat. Maybe even the local FBI agent who was at the presser tonight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
However, if she is telling the truth, then several observations are of interest.
1. Police chief comments regarding secret life mean that his secret life was even secret from her.
2. He showed no signs of mental breakdown as explanation. No sudden trigger.
3. The $100000 may have been parting gift from someone who knows he is likely to die and wants to leave bequest.
Seems like covert soldier who knows he may not return. Spook for someone.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And also, if she’s telling the truth, then it’s not so hard to believe that she really didn’t suspect what he was up to… IF he was involved in some kind of covert operation (gun-running or whatever). Because I imagine guys like that are just inherently good at keeping their secrets hidden.
But me saying that does NOT mean I think this was a “lone wolf” operation. Nope, I’m starting to think there WERE others involved. But possibly people far more “experienced” than his wife.
Kind of like this?
Or this?
He’s got a lot more than $100K…didn’t he give his mum and bro a chunk of change, too, recently? Who gets the rest of it? The Feds??
There will be numerous lawsuits against Paddock’s estate by victims and families of the deceased.
My inkling is she is telling the truth. There are a lot of psychos (if you watch the old FBI shows, you know this) who keep their wives completely in the dark about psycho guy’s deviant behavior for years. She’s being pretty forthright.
It’s a press statement; all lawyers say things like this during a press statement. What’s being said behind the scenes is often a different story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Polished statements, doesn’t mean a thing.
It’s what I would of expected from her attorney.
Is it possible to be deceived by the person you marry or live with? Absolutely. I think of my nephew who, after the death of his wife in an accident, found she had run up debts of over $100,000 on seven bankcards he never knew she had. I think of another friend who married a man who never told her that he earned twice what he told her, and was keeping another woman and child. I think of the many people who find out their spouse has been having one or more affairs for years. Many people live double lives. Let’s let the police do their job and stop with the wild and unsourced conspiracy theories about this woman.
Unfortunately true.
Has it been disclosed how long they were together/lived together?
Since 2013 IIRC
Well, wow.
Absolutely. Many of this guys characteristics remind me of my ex-husband. He was a gambler, too, which I didn’t find out until later. I won’t discuss any more of this, except to say certain personalities are able to hide their true selves.
Someone on Fox today said big-time gamblers are very good at keeping their activities secret and show little emotion, which is accurate.
Hugs. And glad he’s ex.
You can deceive your partner & it’s even easier if you berate them. The partner learns to not ask questions due to the verbal abuse.
The statement she gave is BOGUS!
He told her he found a cheap ticket to the Philippines and wanted her to go home for a visit………
If that were true, wouldn’t the first thing out of her mouth be AREN’T YOU COMING WITH ME?? So what reason did he give her for why he would be staying home?? No reason was given because THAT conversation never took place, otherwise it would’ve been included in her statement because it is critical information.
I am following you. Also he sent the$100,000
Dollars for her to buy a house in Philippines?
She is a citizen of Australia. Her sisters live
there. She has been in US for 2 decades. Why
would he expect her to buy a house in Philippines?
Because this is what Filipinos do. They will buy or build houses and the relatives will live in it and the expats will stay there when they come home. This is not unusual whatsoever, as a matter of fact, everything about her screams typical filipina who lives abroad.
Ok. I will accept that I don’t know about their culture and that sounds reasonable enough.
Because for every one Filipino expat, there is an extensive amount of family sitting at home waiting for their relative, with hands out. It is most not uncommon for a filipina/o to build or buy a house then have the family live in it while they reside overseas.
I am guessing that she had a feeling that he wasn’t coming with her because he had something else going on, and she didn’t fight it.
I remember long long ago reading an article about Cybil Shepherd and Peter Bogdanovich, who had an affair with Shepherd while Mr. B. was very married and had kids. The article said that when Mrs. Bogdanovich figured out what was going on, she took the kids, went out of town and waited for the storm to pass, and acted like it was no big deal?
I don’t know any of the people that the gossip rag focused on, or if this scenario was factual, but I can see how someone practical might cope with a breakup (and possibly a pretty young thing from Mindanao?) by taking a sensible non-dramatic trip to visit family
Hi wondering999, Note the difference between “Mrs B” this girlfriend “Marilou”.
“When Mrs B figured out what was going on, she took the kids and went out of town”
Girlfriend Marilou had no idea what was going on, took herself out of the country.
Why would he buy a “cheap” ticket when he’s sending her a 100 grand? First class too expensive?/s
That’s a useful way to answer the question “why now”? “Because there’s a special on, dear”.
It also poses the question “Since it’s so cheap why don’t you come with me?”
She had to have asked him why he was sending her on this vacation by herself.
She is not being honest.
Some reports are that Paddock bragged about many trips THEY took to the Philippines. Why does a millionaire find a cheap flight for his beloved sweetheart? And why send her by herself? You are completely right.
Having money doesn’t necessarily denote generosity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I personally don’t know any woman who wouldn’t question his motive in this instance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The entire story is a black hole.
She’s no spring chicken and if she was in it for the money, she hasn’t got much bargaining power. I doubt she even liked him.
LOL…an arrangement between the two? He weren’t no masterpiece either.
FOX reported that the gun shop owner who sold Paddock several weapons, told them that Marilou would accompany Paddock to the shop to purchase firearms.
So, at a minimum she had to know that he was a avid gun owner with an extensive collection.
No red flag for her.
I raised that issue before and now it has come true…she was his recent buddy and now we know. well aware of his gun buying. Wouldn’t she ask what he was intending to do with all of these guns or was that the norm and she caught on it was one of his businesses besides gambling.
Watching that press conference, what struck me was how worried the LEO’s looked. Very worried. Like 9/11 level worried, when those who swore to protect and defend our nation were in a total panic because they did not know what might be coming next.
Agree, think there is a lot of explosives missing. Others involved, they don’t want to cause a mass panic or tank Vegas tourism.
The sheriff, fbi agent and county commissioner all seemed rattled. They were especially prickly about social media theories—worried the public will figure out something we’re not supposed to
Yup. All except Heller, who is utterly CLUELESS.
That was my thought also, why else would Shep Smith try to discount Sundance/TCTH yesterday on Fox News!
They are reading comments section also, maybe they saw a theory that is over target!
I know many won’t agree…. but my hunch is to believe her story. She flew back on her own which says a lot, and her story is plausible.
My thinking on the guns is that he didn’t have all of them in the house. She likely saw him with guns but that doesn’t mean he’s going to kill people. My brother has actually MORE guns than this guy in his house (a lot more handguns and shotguns, no rapid fire military weapons or anything)… and my brother isn’t going to go on a murderous rampage.
I still think there’s more to HIS story, but I think his girlfriend probably honestly didn’t know what he had planned.
she is not an honest woman…cash is her middle name and she will do and say and tolerate what she has to to keep it rolling in
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
You may have just explained why she agreed to do as told without asking questions too. Tolerate it for the cash.
I tend to agree with you. I can believe her story more easily than the wife of the older Boston bomber brother. I think I would notice my husband buying pressure cookers for bomb-making on the kitchen table. Buying guns and ammo? Paddock could have easily stored them in his gun safe, an attic, or a storage facility without her knowing.
For the guns, lots of women have boyfriends who buy way too many guns and don’t really have a good reason for it other than they want to. It might be a little extreme to have that many but people would probably be shocked at how many people DO have that many guns.
I think he had another storage place though like you mentioned, because the brother also said he didn’t see all those guns when he helped him move. He probably had 12 or so guns of various types in his gun safe and then a whole armory somewhere else.
Future FBI investigation of Bluto, brought in for questioning regarding Mrs. Bluto.
“So, you didn’t find it odd that she bought so many shoes? You built a wing on your house to store shoes and you weren’t concerned?!!!?????”
LOL
Ain’t that the truth!
and how many were STILETTOS!
My DH calls me Imelda Marcos.
Ha! I used to work in one of her buildings!
Very cute, Bluto!!!!!!!! Unless the stiletto has a switch blade on the heel…
If I had a dreadful or ominous secret, the last person I’d tell would be my filipina gf. Although they are pretty good at keeping their own secrets, anything else is fair game for the constant, talkative gossip that they just can’t contain.
We know she flew back on her own?
That’s the general consensus but no of course we don’t know for sure (we don’t know ANY of it for sure, the only official I trust is President Trump)
Do we know she came back on her own accord? Katheryn Herridge reported that there were local FBI agents who were involved in a return trip for her.
It’s quite possible that she flew back on her own; it’s also possible that she ran into someone sent to the Philippines who persuaded her that it was a good idea to return.
Darn it, WSB! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was no doubt aware of this woman’s previous liaisons, and she probably wasn’t ‘picked’ for her acumen, so that he could keep her in the dark about most things is plausible.
Stands to reason that once he decided to do what he did, he would get her out of the picture if he cared about her, and/or her presence could interfere with his plan.
where else could he send it without raising suspicions?
Interesting headline up
Las Vegas Strip shooter targeted aviation fuel tanks, source says
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/the-strip/las-vegas-strip-shooter-targeted-aviation-fuel-tanks-source-says/
yes – this changes a lot of things for me
The story says the second broken window was used for firing at the fuel storage tanks. So that explains why two windows were broken.
Yes and I guess Paddock expected the fuel tanks to blow up spectacularly like in the movies to provide a diversion…
Why not just shoot those, or fly a plane into them?
They were even further away.
Then how could anyone shoot them from that position?
Then, if they were the target, why hole up in the Mandalay? Sorry, just makes no sense.
Finally it’s been brought up: portions of McCarran International are adjacent to the Route 91 Harvest venue.
From Google maps, it looks like the tanks hit were about 500 from Corporate Flight International terminals and/or plane parking.
Puts a whole different perspective on what could have happened or been planned.
According to the LV sheriff at tonite’s update, Paddock had a definite “escape plan,” however, the sheriff refused to elaborate. Doesn’t sound like the guy was planning to kill himself unless he had to.
So the man with the military background in the room underneath him, who likely pointed them in the right direction quickly, saved the day?
He might have been able to get away from the Mandalay in the confusion, but doubtful he could get very far.
There was no escape for him regardless of whether he made it out of the hotel. His every move inside that darn casino was on camera! His life was marked after he fired that first shot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
However, casino hotels go to the extreme of surveilance, so I might expect anything. Maybe wireless equipment? All I know, is that the 32nd floor corridor security footage for five days should reveal a lot.
Are there cameras in the stairwells?
Eother he had gloves on for the look, the heat, or fingerprints.
The poor NRA. Rocks and hard places. They never give an inch because they know a mile will be taken on gun rights. So they will likely oppose the banning of bump stocks, not because anyone but a clown playing or a criminal has a use for one but because it’s going to be used as the thin end of a very thick edge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m pretty wide open on it, but it won’t offend me if they make some laws to get rid of some of the craziest stuff like the bump stock or whatever.
Always ask yourself what kind of arsenal would the government have to take out your town…and then…get all of the above. Or more. Francis Marion would approve.
That’s why they are called Militias. Locals who have personal arsenal and ban together to make sure the US stays the US.
The 2nd Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. It is about having the same weapons as the military (the Founders did not plan on a standing army, and we should not have one).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The beauty of 2A is that it clearly defines private ownership as an original license, with combined militia force! Unfringed.
The sheriff tonight was asked about her saying she knew nothing and had no involvement and he said something like “I’d say that too” like he didn’t believe her.
Another shocker for me was the sheriff saying they were certain he planned on getting out alive.
I tend to believe her… but frankly it’s good that the cops don’t. They should research the hell out of everything she said and explore every possible connection and relation, this is a huge deal and massive resources need to be brought into this to find out what the hell the deal was.
So, after shooting for 10-12 mins., why didn’t he leave? It was 72 mins. before LEOs stormed the room. If he planned to leave afterwards, escape… why does ‘official story’ say he killed himself? If he did the shooting alone, where’s the damage to the room from all the smoke and heat?
Followed comment made at zeroHedge:
“I will write the following for what it is worth.
Was an Inf Lt in Vietnam from 1968-69. Very familar with the M-16 and its predecessor, the M-14.
Lawfully own a Springfield MIA, which is the civilian version of the M-14. My rifle is semi-automatic – you must squeeze the trigger to fire a round.
Now, I am 74 years old and occasionally fire my rifle for target practice ( I do not hunt). I am possibly in better physically shape than the shooter.
I fire my rifle outdoors. The rounds are 7.62 x 51 NATO or .308, per Remington standard. Most of my rounds are 150 grain full metal jacket.
Ok, why did I write all of this. Because the recoil from one round would injury an untrained person’s arm. How about the smoke – I shoot outside.
Indoors, the stench and the oxidation from exploded cartridges in the chamber can not be understated. How did the guy breath in the room – but the room was big (1700 s ft).
How about muzzle flash. Ok, he could have stuck the end of barrel through the hole in the window – but, there would still be flash and smoke.
You have to be strong to just lift these rifles with large ammo magazines. And, stronger yet to fire them continuously and reload and reload. Ok for a 20 year old kid in ‘Nam. A 60 year old in Vegas – I have doubts.”
I am dubious this is of any worth. An AR is 8-10 pounds, and in 5.56, is of minimal recoil. An 11 year old girl could hoist and shoot it. My 15 year old niece fired roughly 30 rounds of .270 Win at the bench and standing before one hunting season. And while you would feel that recoil, LV murderer was shooting some 7.62 from an AR, the weight and semi aspect of which would reduce felt recoil substantially.
As an aside, 33 weapons in a year is excessive, and he may well have been operating as an unlicensed firearms dealer. But 50 total for 20 years collecting is not outrageous, IMO, nor is having thousands of rounds on hand. Sounds more like prudence.
There were stairs right outside his room. I wonder if he had another room on a lower floor or was planning to just book down them and out. Going down can be quick even if you are 64.
I’m guessing that LVMPD thinks there was another individual in the suite with Paddock and that after Paddock was dead, the other shooter quickly disappeared into a hotel room on another floor. The police went room to room on the 32nd floor and I believe on the 29th floor. Did they search all the hotel rooms on all floors? The forensics in this case will reveal if Paddock had GPR on him which will indicate that he was a shooter. If no GPR, then he’ll become a victim with the killer still on the loose. My hunch is that Paddock was a patsy, and that he was set up by a deep state operator and it was indeed a false flag op to rekindle the debate over gun control.
The guy had gloves on, so residue would probably not be present on his hands. But, another shooter could have worn them to get residue on them and then placed them on the dead guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First I am learning of a barricaded fire stair. Is there any link to that?
WSB, I’ve read this a couple places also. Can’t remember off the top of my head where I read it, but if I can find it I’ll link it here for you. I was surprised to read it, as well, and wondered how he did it and how it went undiscovered.
Premeditated, along with the suite, and renting the connector for communication with hotel staff.
Check DNA inside the glove.
Paddock mentions he has guns in his travels. Shady folks take note and interest. Later they offer to buy a few. But they want them sighted in with accessories. Sounds great, make money, reduce debt, help a “friend”, establish new business? Folks meet, transaction made, drinks and roofies for some. Death by suicide.
Then other plan is effected. Too well thought out, lots of oddness. Mass shooting, aviation tanks, confusion, escape, patsy. Public and government swell to ban? Or defeat suppressor vote? Or latent long plan left in place to create new limits?
Sounds from many cell phones sound like two guns, say my combat friends. Bursts have different tone and rate. Yes, bump fire is variable. These were long strings. Belt fed? Real MG’s removed afterwards. Lights on the 4th floor? Video turned off? Just to show “sophistication” or planning? Lots of odd angles.
We won’t put words into #EricPaddock’s mouth. You decide what he intended to say:
“Steve had no help… Steve didn’t take help… it did not take a village for Steve…” “Steve was an arm…”
**Eric Paddock Realizes Mistake**
“I’m sorry… Please don’t…. I’m using a colloquial term…” There are two likely possibilities for what Eric Paddock meant to say.
First, shooter Stephen Paddock recently wired $100,000 to the #Philippines, a country known for an illegal arms trade that in 2014 led to the arrest of a #Californian Senator. Thus, is it possible Eric Paddock meant to say, “Steve was an arms dealer,” prior to cutting himself off?
Here is the short clip of his “mis-speaking”
On Hannity tonight, Adam Hausley (sp) mentioned at end of his segment that the brother has been caught in a couple of mis-statements. I think he meant to the FBI, but it was not specified to whom or what the mis-statements were.
Why would he stop himself he was going to say army of one.
Sorry for salty language but this says SOROS shorted thus casino stock recently.
MGM SHAREHOLDERS: (From Yahoo Finance)
10.30% — % of Shares Held by All Insider
77.56% — % of Shares Held by Institutions
86.47% — % of Float Held by Institutions
586 Number of Institutions Holding Shares
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MGM/holders?p=MGM
Here’s a good article from the Daily Mail gives some history on the guy. It seems he started having severe allergy reactions to drugs, makeup, cleaning fluids so he always wore gloves. Was a avid gun collector for the last 20 years.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4949402/Stephen-Paddock-huge-gun-room-says-friend.html
Dr Michael Welner is a forensic psychiatrist and Chairman of The Forensic Panel, who discussed in an interview on FNC that adults Paddock’s age commit acts like this for a cause (not notoriety).
Mass murder is a plan that is developed for years. He says there are one of two motivations for such a heinous act, either a spectacle crime to make the mass killer larger than life and enduring. This.kind of transcendent notoriety crime is a young man’s crime.
But a 64 year old millionaire who had formed himself as a mature adult, and had accomplishments commits such a heinous crime for a cause – i.e. against Las Vegas to destroy it (Casino industry), or against a class of people that he has come to hate and demonize. The link below is an audio interview on Fox and is very good, but some of the things he mentioned in the television interview are not in the radio interview. If anyone has that Fox TV interview, please share if you can.
https://radio.foxnews.com/2017/10/03/inside-the-mind-of-the-las-vegas-shooter/
All the earmarks of a grudge/revenge motive.
What if, his plan was originally to blow up the tanks, and then escape….
but the tanks didn’t blow up, so he started shooting people at the concert instead. Once you kill innocent people, bullet, point blank (as opposed to a big explosion that might hurt some people nearby), there’s really no going back so he decides to end his own life.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Is there something there, or is it just a hoax?
