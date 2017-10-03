Updates: Mandalay Bay Massacre – Gunman Wired $100k to Philippines – First Look at Weapons…

Yesterday the relationship between shooter Stephen Craig Paddock (64), his girlfriend Marilou Danley (62), and the Philippines was part of the discussion. Today it is revealed that Paddock wired $100,000 to the Philippines the week before he carried out the worst mass shooting in U.S. history:

(Via NBC) Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country of the Philippines in the week before he unleashed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials. But while officials have confirmed that Marilou Danley was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Vegas Strip, it was not known whether the money was for her, her family, or another purpose. (link)

Additionally, a reporter from Boston25 was able to get pictures of at least two of the weapons used by Stephen Paddock during the shooting:

(Via Boston25) Boston 25’s Jacqui Henrich obtained the photos early Tuesday morning, and they clearly show the gun on the floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel room, and also shows numerous rounds of ammunition. A hammer that was presumably used to break the windows of the room, which was on the 32nd floor, is also seen beside the gun. The bipod used to stand the weapon on as he sprayed the crowd with bullets is also in view. On Sunday night, investigators said Stephen Paddock, 64, broke two windows with a hammer and began to shoot people attending the Route 91 Country Music Festival across the street from the facility. Las Vegas police said he had 23 guns inside his hotel room, including semiautomatic rifles. Also, investigators said, 19 guns were found in his home along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. He killed himself as police entered his hotel room. (link)

Shooter Stephen Craig Paddock – DEAD !

( *Note* No neck tattoo )

New Footage:

