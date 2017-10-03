Updates: Mandalay Bay Massacre – Gunman Wired $100k to Philippines – First Look at Weapons…

Yesterday the relationship between shooter Stephen Craig Paddock (64), his girlfriend Marilou Danley (62), and the Philippines was part of the discussion. Today it is revealed that Paddock wired $100,000 to the Philippines the week before he carried out the worst mass shooting in U.S. history:
(Via NBC) Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country of the Philippines in the week before he unleashed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials.
But while officials have confirmed that Marilou Danley was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Vegas Strip, it was not known whether the money was for her, her family, or another purpose. (link)
Additionally, a reporter from Boston25 was able to get pictures of at least two of the weapons used by Stephen Paddock during the shooting:
(Via Boston25) Boston 25’s Jacqui Henrich obtained the photos early Tuesday morning, and they clearly show the gun on the floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel room, and also shows numerous rounds of ammunition.
A hammer that was presumably used to break the windows of the room, which was on the 32nd floor, is also seen beside the gun.
The bipod used to stand the weapon on as he sprayed the crowd with bullets is also in view.
On Sunday night, investigators said Stephen Paddock, 64, broke two windows with a hammer and began to shoot people attending the Route 91 Country Music Festival across the street from the facility.
Las Vegas police said he had 23 guns inside his hotel room, including semiautomatic rifles. Also, investigators said, 19 guns were found in his home along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.
He killed himself as police entered his hotel room. (link)
I wish people would quit spreading that. That doesn’t even look like the guy.
Correct
That Pink Pussy Hat guy it seems is Lex Moser, who can be seen sitting at the table in CTH’s post about the Mandalay Bay Riddles about the Philippines from Oct 2. with the shooter and his girlfriend. If you look at Lex Moser’s Facebook page in 2014…he’s wearing what appears to be the very same watch as in this Antifa picture. I personally think this is very important as it links the shooter to an Antifa member, and if you look at Lex Moser’s profile page on the link provided by Sundance, you will see that Lex was a member of the 82 Airborne division which at one point while in Iraq, provided advice and assistance to Iraqi Security forces. Should have known his way around an assault rifle I would say…
This was a well planned and executed terrorist act of murder. The Mandalay was booked for months because of this concert. He had to know exactly which room to rent and reserve it early. Don’t believe he snapped. This was too well thought out.
Where is the “13” on his neck shown in the other photos?
I blew that picture up and it is actually just old man neck skin, crazy how it does look like the number 13 in pic where he’s holding the drink.
https://imgur.com/a/uV5XI
It doesn’t look like a tattoo to me. A tattoo would have better definition when blown up. I think it looks like marker.
To me he looks more like the bernie supporter pic in this pic.
But I don’t know
Here are some more pictures of Paddock, alive…The more pictures I see of him, the more I just can’t see him have the strength or endurance to shoot those types of weapons that long. (just my two cents).
thier == their
MGM owns Mandalay Bay.
Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM “…announced last week that MGM will match employee contributions to a collection of groups that include extreme leftist organizations and Muslim advocacy outfits….” (wwwDOTreviewjournal.com/opinion/opinion-columns/wayne-allyn-root/commentary-mgms-ceo-risks-angering-many-of-his-customers/
Murren joined MGM in 1998 after spending more than a decade on Wall Street, … is a trustee of, Trinity College,… on the Board of Trustees of the Brookings Institution, and a member of the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs of leading U.S. companies.
He is the visionary behind CityCenter a sophisticated mix of resorts, residences, conference facilities, dining and retail – is among the largest “green” developments globally
From BIO at (wwwDOT)mgmthink.com/JimMurrenBio
MGM SHAREHOLDERS: (From Yah00 Finance)
10.30% — % of Shares Held by All Insider
77.56% — % of Shares Held by Institutions
86.47% — % of Float Held by Institutions
586 Number of Institutions Holding Shares
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MGM/holders?p=MGM
86.47% + 10.30% = 96.77%
I do not think MGM cares about ‘shareholders’
They are going to be sued into oblivion. That ceo will be gone. Probably all their security will be gone too. Except i just checked and you can still book rooms.
MGM was doing business the same way any hotel does. What a silly legal system the US has if they are found negligent. Careful, you’ll be searched / xr ayed leaving your house to avoid the Municipality being sued very soon.
Maybe I am overthinking this I feel the center of the pool of blood is off. I would assume that the diameter of blood would pool from his neck to the top of his head. Especially if he pulled trigger in his mouth. It does look it as if all the blood spills from his mouth and shooting that close up should leave a a good hole at the back of the head to at least letting the blood drop to the floor instead of letting it squirt up.
I do admit it is harder to figure if it is a suicide through the mouth than the temple. Those are easier to tell.
The photo above at the protest is Paddock. He’s wearing a NASA T-shirt at protest in Reno. Paddock is from Florida and lived in Melbourne which is by the Kennedy Space Center. That’s a connected dot!
Blow up the picture. Mr. Pussy Hat is wearing a wedding band.
I wonder if Paddock was smart enough to figure out that the circumstances of his death would have entirely predictable financial consequences?
I want to see very precise testing of the time of death.
Did Paddack die as the massacre stopped or was he killed sometime before the massacre began?
