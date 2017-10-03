President Trump and First Lady Melania Meet With Puerto Rico Officials and First Responders…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Puerto Rico to thank those responding to Hurricane Maria’s aftermath, and visit with the people struggling to recover. This video is a little longer than most and was selected great because it includes a hot-mic at table catching First-Lady Melania’s words of warmth and encouragement.
Will the San Juan mayor be there?
Yes, I see she is there to beg in her best duds. Maybe she realizes that the people really should come first.
Nice pantsuit, looks like her hero HIllary.
Not likely. A political advisor probably told her she was looking bad and needed to change her stance.
Like any good liberal, the people only come first when it’s politically expedient.
No, she’s busy memorizing the DNC talking points for the day.
Look up 😉
last picture. She’s the woman with Michelle O’s bum.
The idiot SJ mayor already got a taste of what it’s like to diss 45 via Twitter. There was no sense in calling her out personally in this forum. The implicit dig, delivered by complimenting the governor for not playing politics, was all that was needed to finish the job. Nicely done.
I like the SJ mayor use….when I first read in my mind I read Social Justice mayor…if the pantsuit fits 😉
The Master at work.
..test
Yup . He sure did . He also told Ricky that although every death is a tragedy only 16 people died.
Made Ricky give him the actual number of deaths . Then went on to say that as compared to the thousands of death in Katrina we saved many lives for a category 5 She was scowling and looking angry the whole time while he was speaking as he was looking directly at her. So where’s the genocide ? Well done Mr President . Class act as usual
A “genocide of 16”
Sad for the decedents, certainly.
But we’re not talking Rwanda or Armenia, now, are we?
Leadership on display… refreshing to see.
Let’s see if she is criticized like Melania was for wearing heels on the plane to Texas. so hypocritical!
She’s wearing her best Hillary pantsuit, I see.
I noticed that, too. Stilettos…in a flood-ravage zone?
Melania wore heels this morning from the WH to Marine One but has changed into suede work boots. You name the shoes, she can rock them.
What a man; love the way he starts to sit down, then gets up and shakes /greets everyone. What class and normalcy……………exactly how a leader of a great country should be.
God bless you Mr. President.
Gotta show up for the hand out – where would socialists be without Uncle Sugar?
Picture worth a thousand words.
Melania wearing work boots.
Mayor of San Juan wearing stilettos!
I see
Gosh does P45 know how to hand out the compliments, kudos, hand shakes? What a leader and the Gov of PR gave very high praises.
President Trump is a very inclusive kind of guy, a “Team Work” mentally- if you will. I love how he uses people’s first names– which denotes an actual knowledge and relationship with the people he is interacting with.
That looney mayor must be (quietly) going crazy in her little corney of the room, while Trump hoists praise on everyone involved. 😂
God Bless President Trump & His Wife(our first lady) Melania
Unknown female: “Thank you for being here, you have no idea…”
First Lady Melania: “It’s so important, I want to be here…”
🙂
That was the Governor’s wife.
PR’s governor seemed absolutely dumbstruck to be in the presence of our Most Excellent President Trump. His wife sitting next to our Gracious Melania would not shut up and kept waving and emoting fake smiles. She (and daughter?) showed no respect for the heroes in that meeting. Very distracting.
Mayor McGimme doesn’t look like she’s dying… looks rather well-fed, to me.
Oh… while I’m here… I don’t appreciate Jim “soft hands” Acosta’s tweet addressing of our President; He never called the Fake Usurping Kenyan* HEAD by his given last name.
*acronym optional
Our President is completely AMAZING! He isolated that POS Mayor from San Juan. That woman wanted to crawl in SH…T to get out of there if she could. The Governor’s wife seemed to fall in love with our Beautiful FLOTUS.
After today, you will not hear another single word about Puerto Rico because those 17+ minutes blew up in the MSM and Democrat faces. I love the fact that he went there with Katrina in terms of the number of people that regrettably lost their lives in comparison to the current number in PR. That puts that comparison back in the ground once and for all!
Haiti had an earthquake in 2011.
We gave Haiti A LOT of help and funds.
When flying over, 3 years later, at night time – on the the way to PR, there were no visible City lights. Darkness throughout the island.
Are their now City lights in Haiti, in 2017?
No, but Hiraly Clanton’s brother has secured gold-mining rights in Haiti. So, i guess the Clantons are making some progress happen there.
Really, really, really, really good!
Really!
I thought it was pretty rude of that woman sitting by Melania to be talking while the President was talking, etc.
I guess that was the Governor’s wife.
She was probably just very excited!
Probably. Or, she could be like me and once my mouth starts, sometimes it is hard to get it stopped. 😦 🙄
Beatriz Rossello. She’s actually quite lovely in a JLo-esque way and was a Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2007 contestant. If she would have won, she would have likely met the Miss Universe co-owner, Donald Trump, at that time.
Very uplifting! Very appreciative of the President and all the dedicated people who provided resources, sacrifice and service to help our fellow man. Seeing this video was like breathing fresh clean air.
Amazing. Thanks for the coverage – we get the truth here, not the MSM spin, after they sort out their attack points of the day and “align” their message.
I love our President and First Lady. They are working so hard, turning disasters into healing and opportunities.
How to get food and water to people DIRECTLY. Anyone with Trump’s ear, please get this info to him.
http://www.drbill.us/foodforrefugees.html
Watching Fox where a (Fox employee?) commentarista in PR is telling us how it took the Guard two weeks to start delivering food to the hinterland and showing how the food delivered was inadaquate (emergency rations with crackers, raisins and Vienna sausages) and ran out.
The careful way the blurb was done made it seem as if the Feds are to blame, not that the Guard belongs to the island’s governor and that they should have been staged when the possibility of the storm hitting was on the far horizon.
The food issue was presented as if the Feds (Trump) should have had food under the desk, ready to drop into the outstretched hands of the needy on a minutes notice..what about all of those Fed ads telling people to have a few days of supplies on hand just in case? We in hurricane zones get that beaten into our heads each season and most of us, especially Katrina vets, do. It takes days for the food to be pulled from warehouses, transported and distributed. Local government is supposed to hold the fort for the first few days and it appears that PR has done squat to prepare…then again we do send them over $21-billion in welfare a year.
The sneaky visual showed Guard 18-wheelers with supplies going down squeaky clean roads without the talking head mentioning that the ports, airports and roads had to be cleared before the supplies could move. That operation that requires military and civilian heavy equipment to accomplish and fueling points for that equipment and takes time to accomplish. Should I mention that these things should be Guard and PR Homeland Security responsibilities as they have the means and are on-site, shouldn’t have to wait for military from the mainland? Also no mention was made of the problems with getting local truckers to get off their rusty-dusties to haul, that story’s gonna be buried deep in an unmarked grave.
It seems Fox is slowly buying into the standard MSM prog news service. There are many instances of PR screwups, why not put them out there if for no other reason than they serve as ‘lessons learned’? Why this idea that the Feds should step in instantly and kiss evetyone’s boo-boo, make it all better even if the ‘victims’ hsd a hand in their own victimhood?
We’re at where we’re at and we’re hoingbto have to clean up the PR mess. As part of that the island should be required to have commonsense disaster remediation in place, especially as they are smack in the middle of the hurricane bullseye, and especially especially as we’re going to be footing the bill.
Hurricane rations: Vienna Sausage: YES! I’ve been through many, many hurricanes in Florida. When we were little, we thought hurricanes were FUN: no school, got to camp out inside the house with family and…..Vienna Sausage!
In our most recent hurricane, there was no bottled water, no gas, and the store shelves were emptied of Vienna Sausage!
All standard Hurricane supplies.
Unless, apparently, you’re a Fox talking head and expect your post-disaster event catered by Trader Vic’s.
Waiting for liberals to explode about PDJT’s man-spreading.
It’s nothing short of appalling to see the lengths that the NFL, the MSM, Hollywood and the rest of the glitterati will go to demonize and dehumanize our first responders and the military. One of the reasons they do this is so they can get to the president, who unflinchingly defends our first responders and the military.
Here’s a great example I just received:
Viewing the video of the actual event, one can see the extent to which the newspaper goes to twist the content and tone of the president’s remarks:
George Orwell rendered a very harsh critique of those who bash the military and first responders:
Soak it all in and watch carefully. This a once in-a-lifetime Natural Born Leader. A Pure Leader worthy of a Land of People who continue to be the Last Great Hope of all Mankind. I’ve only read about such Men, able to grasp the moment in history to and lead The People to ever greater heights. It simply takes one’s breath away.
Very true! We are living in historic times with President Trump. Historic times are fraught with crises and danger where true leadership is required for a good outcome. George Washington was the man for such times in his era and President Trump is the man for such times in our era. The USA was in danger, Donald Trump volunteered to lead us and Thank God, We the People allowed him to do so. In my opinion, President Trump is already there with Washington, Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. It is no coincidence that those men were hated by the elitists of their time. Any President who actually represents We the People is always hated by the elitists. President Trump is in good company.
A breath of fresh air.
Just heard Shepherd Smith on Fox news call Conservative Treehouse “fake news” , saying that the Puerto Rican truck driver strike is not true.
He’s an idiot, I don’t even have a voice left after yelling at the TV screen. He needs to issue an apology and retraction. Shep Smith is Fake News every single day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
well at least we now know CTH is getting out and getting attention 🙂
Yelling about Shepherd Smith, while it may be therapeutic, is not the answer. I agree he is a smarmy punk but just “claiming he is wrong” is not enough.
The Treehouse should provide proof that there is a trucker strike of some sort in Puerto Rico.
I eagerly await. This will be telling. Those claiming a trucker strike will either prove it (which I hope) or will have played into Shep’s loving hands.
He should know all about fake news; he spews it everyday.
Wow… Sundance making news! 🙂
No, Sundance accused of fabricating news.
Let’s get this fixed ASAP.
Truth Hurts – liberals want emotion not facts
Yukin-Cruz is making a run for Governor, so her motives are 100% political.
My tax payer dollars are helping you, you ignorant fool Ms. Carmen Hyphen Cruz.
STFU and be grateful.
… so being told one has to pay one’s own way “proves a lack of sensibility”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
such a nasty person
OMG Sundance! Stilletto’s and a new pantsuit. Cause all the old ones are gone with her house. 😉
Stilettos, huh? Was too busy looking at the p poor fit of those slacks, which are def NOT slack in the, um, rearward parts. Mayor Whatsits needs a tailor. Or a trainer.
1st Lady Melania she is not.
Pam, thanks for posting all these great videos. The video of Trump meeting with the people was really interesting. He was asking all kinds of questions and you could see his building mind working in thought at this moments. He was asking what parts of their homes survived (cement) and which parts were destroyed (wood), etc. You can just tell he is evaluating what needs to change in reconstruction process.
I think the democrats are starting to distance themselves from the San Juan mayor. I saw a discussion on Fox news with a Dem strategist who admitted the mayor was playing politics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump manspreading! The horror!
Also looking directly at Mayor as he corrects her exaggerated death toll.
I got scolded for “mansplaining” this year.
That relationship is no longer extant.
