President Trump and First Lady Melania Meet With Puerto Rico Officials and First Responders…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Puerto Rico to thank those responding to Hurricane Maria’s aftermath, and visit with the people struggling to recover. This video is a little longer than most and was selected great because it includes a hot-mic at table catching First-Lady Melania’s words of warmth and encouragement.

Trump shook San Juan mayor's hand per WH TV pool reporter @Kevinliptakcnn pic.twitter.com/5ylCXgH0j0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 3, 2017

OMG 🤔 San Juan Mayor Yulin is not ONLY shaking hands with, ..with, ..with the enemy, she's actually wearing stilettos. 😂😂 Too rich…. https://t.co/mSnkpChznF — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 3, 2017

Advertisements