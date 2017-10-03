President Trump and First Lady Melania Meet With Puerto Rico Officials and First Responders…

Posted on October 3, 2017 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Puerto Rico to thank those responding to Hurricane Maria’s aftermath, and visit with the people struggling to recover. This video is a little longer than most and was selected great because it includes a hot-mic at table catching First-Lady Melania’s words of warmth and encouragement.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Puerto Rico, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

74 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Meet With Puerto Rico Officials and First Responders…

  1. SeekerOfTruth says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Will the San Juan mayor be there?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Leadership on display… refreshing to see.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Naslod says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Let’s see if she is criticized like Melania was for wearing heels on the plane to Texas. so hypocritical!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Bob Thoms says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    What a man; love the way he starts to sit down, then gets up and shakes /greets everyone. What class and normalcy……………exactly how a leader of a great country should be.

    God bless you Mr. President.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  5. Skinner says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Gotta show up for the hand out – where would socialists be without Uncle Sugar?

    Like

    Reply
  6. MM says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Picture worth a thousand words.
    Melania wearing work boots.
    Mayor of San Juan wearing stilettos!

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  7. ystathosgmailcom says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Gosh does P45 know how to hand out the compliments, kudos, hand shakes? What a leader and the Gov of PR gave very high praises.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      October 3, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      President Trump is a very inclusive kind of guy, a “Team Work” mentally- if you will. I love how he uses people’s first names– which denotes an actual knowledge and relationship with the people he is interacting with.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  8. Just some guy says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    That looney mayor must be (quietly) going crazy in her little corney of the room, while Trump hoists praise on everyone involved. 😂

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    God Bless President Trump & His Wife(our first lady) Melania

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. woohoowee says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Unknown female: “Thank you for being here, you have no idea…”

    First Lady Melania: “It’s so important, I want to be here…”

    🙂

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  11. MIKE says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Mayor McGimme doesn’t look like she’s dying… looks rather well-fed, to me.
    Oh… while I’m here… I don’t appreciate Jim “soft hands” Acosta’s tweet addressing of our President; He never called the Fake Usurping Kenyan* HEAD by his given last name.

    *acronym optional

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Fleporeblog says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Our President is completely AMAZING! He isolated that POS Mayor from San Juan. That woman wanted to crawl in SH…T to get out of there if she could. The Governor’s wife seemed to fall in love with our Beautiful FLOTUS.

    After today, you will not hear another single word about Puerto Rico because those 17+ minutes blew up in the MSM and Democrat faces. I love the fact that he went there with Katrina in terms of the number of people that regrettably lost their lives in comparison to the current number in PR. That puts that comparison back in the ground once and for all!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  13. gymcy81 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Haiti had an earthquake in 2011.
    We gave Haiti A LOT of help and funds.

    When flying over, 3 years later, at night time – on the the way to PR, there were no visible City lights. Darkness throughout the island.

    Are their now City lights in Haiti, in 2017?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Really, really, really, really good!
    Really!

    Like

    Reply
  15. auscitizenmom says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I thought it was pretty rude of that woman sitting by Melania to be talking while the President was talking, etc.

    Like

    Reply
  16. decisiontime16 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Very uplifting! Very appreciative of the President and all the dedicated people who provided resources, sacrifice and service to help our fellow man. Seeing this video was like breathing fresh clean air.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. aqua says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Amazing. Thanks for the coverage – we get the truth here, not the MSM spin, after they sort out their attack points of the day and “align” their message.

    I love our President and First Lady. They are working so hard, turning disasters into healing and opportunities.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Rogimoto Veritas says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    How to get food and water to people DIRECTLY. Anyone with Trump’s ear, please get this info to him.
    http://www.drbill.us/foodforrefugees.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. czarowniczy says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Watching Fox where a (Fox employee?) commentarista in PR is telling us how it took the Guard two weeks to start delivering food to the hinterland and showing how the food delivered was inadaquate (emergency rations with crackers, raisins and Vienna sausages) and ran out.
    The careful way the blurb was done made it seem as if the Feds are to blame, not that the Guard belongs to the island’s governor and that they should have been staged when the possibility of the storm hitting was on the far horizon.
    The food issue was presented as if the Feds (Trump) should have had food under the desk, ready to drop into the outstretched hands of the needy on a minutes notice..what about all of those Fed ads telling people to have a few days of supplies on hand just in case? We in hurricane zones get that beaten into our heads each season and most of us, especially Katrina vets, do. It takes days for the food to be pulled from warehouses, transported and distributed. Local government is supposed to hold the fort for the first few days and it appears that PR has done squat to prepare…then again we do send them over $21-billion in welfare a year.
    The sneaky visual showed Guard 18-wheelers with supplies going down squeaky clean roads without the talking head mentioning that the ports, airports and roads had to be cleared before the supplies could move. That operation that requires military and civilian heavy equipment to accomplish and fueling points for that equipment and takes time to accomplish. Should I mention that these things should be Guard and PR Homeland Security responsibilities as they have the means and are on-site, shouldn’t have to wait for military from the mainland? Also no mention was made of the problems with getting local truckers to get off their rusty-dusties to haul, that story’s gonna be buried deep in an unmarked grave.
    It seems Fox is slowly buying into the standard MSM prog news service. There are many instances of PR screwups, why not put them out there if for no other reason than they serve as ‘lessons learned’? Why this idea that the Feds should step in instantly and kiss evetyone’s boo-boo, make it all better even if the ‘victims’ hsd a hand in their own victimhood?
    We’re at where we’re at and we’re hoingbto have to clean up the PR mess. As part of that the island should be required to have commonsense disaster remediation in place, especially as they are smack in the middle of the hurricane bullseye, and especially especially as we’re going to be footing the bill.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sedge2z says:
      October 3, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Hurricane rations: Vienna Sausage: YES! I’ve been through many, many hurricanes in Florida. When we were little, we thought hurricanes were FUN: no school, got to camp out inside the house with family and…..Vienna Sausage!
      In our most recent hurricane, there was no bottled water, no gas, and the store shelves were emptied of Vienna Sausage!
      All standard Hurricane supplies.

      Like

      Reply
  20. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Waiting for liberals to explode about PDJT’s man-spreading.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Glenn E Stehle says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    It’s nothing short of appalling to see the lengths that the NFL, the MSM, Hollywood and the rest of the glitterati will go to demonize and dehumanize our first responders and the military. One of the reasons they do this is so they can get to the president, who unflinchingly defends our first responders and the military.

    Here’s a great example I just received:

    Viewing the video of the actual event, one can see the extent to which the newspaper goes to twist the content and tone of the president’s remarks:

    George Orwell rendered a very harsh critique of those who bash the military and first responders:

    A humanitarian is always a hypocrite, and Kipling’s understanding of this is perhaps the central secret of his power to create telling phrases. It would be difficult to hit off the one-eyed pacificism of the English in fewer words than in the phrase, “making mock of uniforms that guard you while you sleep.” …. He sees clearly that men can only be highly civilized while other men, inevitably less civilised, are there to guard and feed them.

    — GEORGE ORWELL, “Rudyard Kipling”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. indiamaria2020 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Soak it all in and watch carefully. This a once in-a-lifetime Natural Born Leader. A Pure Leader worthy of a Land of People who continue to be the Last Great Hope of all Mankind. I’ve only read about such Men, able to grasp the moment in history to and lead The People to ever greater heights. It simply takes one’s breath away.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      October 3, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      Very true! We are living in historic times with President Trump. Historic times are fraught with crises and danger where true leadership is required for a good outcome. George Washington was the man for such times in his era and President Trump is the man for such times in our era. The USA was in danger, Donald Trump volunteered to lead us and Thank God, We the People allowed him to do so. In my opinion, President Trump is already there with Washington, Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. It is no coincidence that those men were hated by the elitists of their time. Any President who actually represents We the People is always hated by the elitists. President Trump is in good company.

      Like

      Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      October 3, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      A breath of fresh air.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Pam says:
    October 3, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Like

    Reply
  25. DeplorablePatriotInCa says:
    October 3, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Just heard Shepherd Smith on Fox news call Conservative Treehouse “fake news” , saying that the Puerto Rican truck driver strike is not true.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Trumppin says:
    October 3, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Truth Hurts – liberals want emotion not facts

    Like

    Reply
  27. TwoLaine says:
    October 3, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    OMG Sundance! Stilletto’s and a new pantsuit. Cause all the old ones are gone with her house. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. jeans2nd says:
    October 3, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Stilettos, huh? Was too busy looking at the p poor fit of those slacks, which are def NOT slack in the, um, rearward parts. Mayor Whatsits needs a tailor. Or a trainer.
    1st Lady Melania she is not.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Pam, thanks for posting all these great videos. The video of Trump meeting with the people was really interesting. He was asking all kinds of questions and you could see his building mind working in thought at this moments. He was asking what parts of their homes survived (cement) and which parts were destroyed (wood), etc. You can just tell he is evaluating what needs to change in reconstruction process.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    I think the democrats are starting to distance themselves from the San Juan mayor. I saw a discussion on Fox news with a Dem strategist who admitted the mayor was playing politics.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Like

    Reply
  32. paulraven1 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Trump manspreading! The horror!

    Also looking directly at Mayor as he corrects her exaggerated death toll.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s