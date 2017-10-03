More Details Surface In Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Massacre – Shooter Had Cameras Set Up, 23 Guns…

The latest details from the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Massacre highlight some alarming possibilities. It is being reported by several media outlets (AP HERE) and (Daily Mail HERE) that Stephen Paddock had cameras inside and outside the hotel room to monitor and film the carnage.
You might remember the San Bernardino terrorist attack and the FBI reports of recording cameras carried by the shooters. That story disappeared after several days of investigators looking for possible locations of the cameras in the time the shooters had between the shooting and their eventual death in a hail of gunfire.
Apparently, Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock also used cameras to monitor the halls outside his hotel room and possibly filmed himself:
(Via AP) Authorities say the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting set up cameras inside and outside the hotel room where he opened fire on the crowd at a country music concert.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a news conference Tuesday that he believes shooter Stephen Craig Paddock set up the cameras to see if anyone was coming to take him into custody. He did not release further details. (link)
If Paddock had cameras set up it begs the question: how was he monitoring them? If a WiFi monitor was set up inside the room, that increases the possibility he was not only recording, but potentially broadcasting his attack.
Authorities say the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting put a camera in a food service cart outside his hotel room.
(Via Daily Mail) […] Stephen Paddock, 64, had made millions from real estate deals, according to his brother; he also owned two planes and several properties across the US, and seemed normal apart from his passion for gambling large sums.
But he’d also secretly amassed a massive arsenal of 42 firearms. At least one of those was automatic, while another two had been modified with legal bump-stock devices that allows semi-automatic guns to give full-auto fire of up to 800 rounds a minute. Several had scopes, and packed military-grade ammunition.
He took 23 of those guns into his Mandalay Bay suite over several days and set up two rifles on tripods at windows overlooking the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
Thousands of rounds of ammunition were also found in the suite, enabling him to fire repeatedly over the course of 72 minutes. His car had several pounds of a fertilizer used in bomb-making.
He also set up a camera in his room,apparently to film the mass murder, and others in the hallway to capture police arriving. Before carrying out the shooting, he used a hammer-like tool to smash out two window in his room which he used to fire out of. (read more)
Additionally, [n]ew photos show the horrifying scene SWAT teams encountered when they blew the door off the Las Vegas shooter’s room and found him dead inside – as authorities reveal the mass murderer set up a camera on a room service cart outside the room to warn him when police arrived.
The photos, leaked Tuesday, show Stephen Paddock’s body on the floor of his suite in the Mandalay Bay resort and casino, which he used as a sniper’s nest to open fire on 22,000 innocent people attending a music festival across the street Sunday night.
(Via NBC) Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country of the Philippines in the week before he unleashed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials.
But while officials have confirmed that Marilou Danley was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Vegas Strip, it was not known whether the money was for her, her family, or another purpose. (link)
2016—
Someone said this photo is from 2016?????
this tweet has the expanded timeline (I couldn’t read the first one) – why 9 hours before the two shooter reports?
*between, not before
Believe thats minutes not hours
ah, ok – thanks Georgia
Pleasure😊
.Regina—- Is there a source for this or did it come out of the air? Any idea? tia.
As I looked around, I see you guys have been sifting thru some lies and conjecture.
Difficult to tell fact from fiction I’m sure. Conspiracy theorists are on the loose 🙂
So pls let me know, again, thx.
Hannity cut away so I jumped to cnn and the presser was still going!! The sheriff can’t confirm if the shooter was self taught, no mention of any gun range used but it was asked. Can’t confirm $$$ sent to Philippines cause they’re waiting on financial subpoenas. Few other muffled questions I couldn’t hear. Sheriff urged public to “pay attention to elected officials in the state” because of their partnership/help.
>The sheriff can’t confirm if the shooter was self taught, no mention of any gun range used but it was asked.Can’t confirm $$$ sent to Philippines cause they’re waiting on financial subpoenas.<
I think the question was "was the money sent to his GF"?. I thought that's what I heard and I believe the sheriff's response was not that they can't confirm the money was sent, but that it was sent to her. Not sure though, it was hard to hear the questions.
Part of my post got screwed up
>The sheriff can’t confirm if the shooter was self taught, no mention of any gun range used but it was asked.<
The sheriff responded that he "was aware of the internet rumors too". I wonder what those rumors are?
I heard that too but haven’t read any rumors. He could shoot in the desert although it seems harder to find good spots from what I’ve seen online. This has a map/other info:
http://nevadacarry.blogspot.com/2016/01/desert-shooting-spots-in-southern-nevada.html
OK, thanks. I had the tv blasting and still couldn’t hear all of it
Sheriff Lombardo? Involved with the Bundy stand-off.
Anybody know if he used tracer rounds?
Pretty sure that’s a no. Not sure if those are available outside the military anyway.
There are several “interesting” tidbits within the crime scene photos; most which have already been touched upon by other commenters in various threads. However, the one thing that really stands out to me is the rifle at Paddock’s feet.
I find it unlikely that, after shooting himself in the mouth, whether standing, kneeling; or whatever, Paddock’s foot would have found it’s way under that rifle (so neatly) just by chance.
I have been a first-responder at many self-inflicted gunshot scenes, and I have never witnessed something like what we see here. Of course, my personal experience certainly does not mean that such positioning is impossible, but I do find it more than a little suspicious.
Just my 2 cents …
Hmmmm…..Sheriff Joe Lombardo was involved with the Bundy/Bunkerville stand-off.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is that good or bad?
Very bad
There is another rifle under his hip/arm and what looks like a stand across his legs.
The more I look at the room photos, the more I see a room setup exactly as needed to create:
(1) a plausible direct connection between Paddock and the weapons that were fired; and, (2) enough shock value to sway public sentiment towards support for a full ban on “military style” weapons and accessories. SMH.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, but they’d never feed the public phony pics…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fed my parents, several states away, phony film footage of a riot at my college right after Kent State to take the heat off the National guard who killed unarmed students.
I was on campus from 7:00 AM til 5:00 PM and there was NO RIOT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: Official story of Las Vegas shooting unravels; physical impossibility of lone gunman senior citizen makes narrative ludicrous
https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-10-02-lone-gunman-theory-of-las-vegas-shooter-is-complete-nonsense-stephen-paddock.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is that blue tube thing?
And why does he have a shirt sleeve on his left hand? He surely couldn’t shoot with that on.
He is wearing a glove.
I think his employment might have been in using those two planes. Short trips To/from places when he didn’t ‘need’ to present a passport. He had a home in Melbourne, FL. I’ve flown in/out of MLB “International” (tongue in cheek) Airport numerous times. It’s international as small planes fly to/from Bahamas or Caribbean Is. Lots of illegal stuff to transport from there.
He had a home in Mesquite, NV. Also Mesquite, TX (I believe). Had lived in southern California. Little towns, little airports, little planes all bordering Mexico.
He was a rich guy, without an employment record. He could have been in the illegal transportation business and couldn’t afford to miss work so he had a ‘back-up’ 2nd small plane.
Along the way he hooked up with the girlfriend….
No, he had an employment record.
Just watching Tucker – he worked for the IRS, as well as Lockheed/Martin.
Still does not explain the amount of money the guy was tossing around.
LikeLike
Who can say…..his brother said he made his money in real estate? Doesn’t matter – IMO, it was a set-up from the get-go.
This is amazing. It will raise your heart rate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Someone will be able to do a deep study on this one. The taxi driver is sitting in the Mandalay entrance area. She drives all around the area and you hear the bursts of gunfire from different locations. I agree. This one is a key recording.
Arms trafficking is my guess as to his source of income. Some years ago in California, a Senator was implicated with a Chinese gang boss (Shrimp Boy) of gun trafficking to the Philippines. Our shooter has ties in California and Philippines. Just a guess.
May account for quantity and variety of weapons. Let’s see where the weapons trace to. No Digital footprints? Strange
I believe it was the Hong Kong triads…
If you ask me, the guy may have been a millionaire but he was likely bankrupt if he lived large with two private planes, gambled, traveled and prone to excessive spending. Renting those two rooms adjoined to each other is fairly lavish not to mention number of guns owned far beyond normalcy for a regular citizen. He sent $100,000 overseas which may have been a one-time payment for his part in the massacre.
The cameras inside the hotel rooms was probably for a third party to monitor him closely to ensure he didn’t speak to others. The cameras outside the room in the hallway was again for third party to make sure the area was clear of outside communication. The Paddock guy may not have been permitted to leave his room once checked in.
In all likelihood, being a high stakes gambler, the double suite of rooms were a comp.
Highroller, gambling $10,000 a night.
Is it possible the elderly Filipina was informed some of her family or their children had been kidnapped and the ransom was a directed massacre? If you have status with the clubs you can get a specific room as an SOP. As proof of the event, a GoPro gets streamed live to whatever terrorist org.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Here’s a bird eye view
http://wintersoldier2008.typepad.com/summer_patriot_winter_sol/
crowd control …. another reason why i don’t think the las vegas shooter acted alone ….
i am here to say that in a crowd of 22,000 people 400 yards distance it is awfully hard to pick out individuals, let alone specific targets, or to see what the crowd is tending to do: is a group making a dash for a fence, another group on the other side of the crowd heading towards an exit, is a person in charge of security trying to marshal a portion of the crowd to follow his lead towards an exit tunnel? and, to try and watch all of this with a view to keeping everybody all gathered and grouped together so they can be fired upon is awfully tough.
i think in order to command the crowd as he must have done, to have kept all those people in front of his rifles so that he could shoot them, demanded an awareness of what they were doing that he could not have exercised by himself.
he had to have had help watching them. he had to have had spotters to watch the crowd, and to direct his fire to a certain portion of the crowd to keep them down, and in front of them. i watched a short film tonight of some people getting up, and edging away from where they were exposed, only to come under fire again, causing them to hit the ground and huddle in fetal positions, hoping for the best. it was the reaction you would expect of soldiers coming under artillery fire in the open, with no place to hide. if you ever watched a herd of sheep being driven by a good sheep dog, you will see the one on the outside trying to get to the safety of the inside of the flock, at the expense of crowding those out already in the center of the flock. the dog watches this, and exploits it.
i am told by the talking heads that the shooting went on for some time, without the crowd rushing for cover. or, trying to escape the venue….”
The gunshots from 32nd floor were extremely loud, too loud at that distance.
Someone mentioned it’s 4 football lengths! I agree they would have needed spotters to keep it dense for shooting, but if there weren’t any real shots and people injured, then people were confused and stayed put. 500 injuries could mean a scraped knee kind and the hospital wouldn’t be able to confirm 500 flooded their emergency ward. No reports from hospitals on the extent of this massive scale. 500! No one could tell you if 58 really died or not because they’re from out of town and shipped back home for “funeral”. I didn’t see ambulances. Even the local taxi driver said it was bizarre. Definitely people were scared, but they were spooked. The photos of the area didn’t show a lot of injured or dead. I don’t know what to make of this.
Just know the sounds you hear in the videos from victims is not the gunfire, it’s sonic ‘crack’ of the bullets. We would hear the same thing while tending targets at the range during quals in the Marines. Sounded like the crack of a whip.
Liz Wheeler has a few questions for liberals who are calling for gun control! WATCH:
Yeah, no, I won’t watch her any more – not after she slammed PDJT over Charlottesville.
she has that Megyn Kelly quality to me – not impressed
Hmmmm…..now this is interesting….
“An Iraq war veteran was in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the October 1 massacre that left 59 people dead and over 500 injured. He has come forward with a shocking revelation about the attack, and this changes everything about what you previously heard.
According to Daily Mail, Chris Bethel, an Iraq war veteran who was in Las Vegas for an IT convention, was in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino the night that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock launched the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Bethel’s room was just a couple of floors beneath Paddock’s, according to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.
During a recent interview with CBS, Bethel made a shocking revelation. Right after the shooting started, he called the police, the hotel across the street, and the Mandalay Bay front desk in a frantic attempt to tell someone exactly where the shooter was located.
Stephen Paddock’s room was not breached until 72 minutes after the first call was made to police. Bethel wants to know why it took over an hour to take Paddock down. Police received their first report of gunfire at the music festival at 10:08 p.m.
According to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, Paddock’s room was not breached by Las Vegas SWAT officers until 72 minutes later. Bethel is asking why the first responding officers to Paddock’s room were not allowed to engage him.”
http://symbolofstrength.info/2017/10/03/watch-iraq-war-veteran-staying-in-mandalay-bay-hotel-makes-shocking-revelation-about-attack/
and at last presser they didn’t confirm the time of SWAT entry, correct??
LikeLike
Can we discuss how bizarre that last press conference was? The undersheriff looked like he was going to explode.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The more I see, hear and read the more the “official story line, the media story line, and the political story lines all stink ! Occam’s Razor logic dictates the whole thing is “too cute ” i.e. contrived .
He used a ballpeen hammer – you can see it lying on the floor.
“How do you “knock out” hotel windows on a high-rise hotel ?”
I tried to “knock out” the windows on my door with ZERO luck after locking myself out. I couldn’t even scratch them with a big rock or a hammer. That hammer looks like the 6 pound sledge I used.
Probably polycarbonate bulletproof/ resistant ‘glass’
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m not one who normally goes in for conspiracy theories. All signs thus far point to multiple shooters. It is possible that one of the people that were killed…was of importance to someone.
Maybe we should be looking at the history of one of those people.
both the shooter and his brother have a circular scar over the eyebrow similar to john McCain’s scar.
Maybe they were reprimanded by their psychopathic dad with the same object as youngsters.
Hmm, maybe they are one and the same person.
“SOTN Major Update:
The following video presents irrefutable evidence that an automatic weapon was fired from the 4th floor, not the 32nd floor, of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as reported by law enforcement. This, of course, means that Stephen Paddock is an FBI-selected patsy. Hence, the official narrative already begins to fall apart within 24 hours of this complex criminal conspiracy.
False Flag Validated: Shots Fired from 4th Floor, NOT 32nd (Video proof conclusive)”
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=85146
Daily Mail: “But he’d also secretly amassed a massive arsenal of 42 firearms.”
_________________
42 guns is by no means a “massive arsenal”. Many collectors have hundreds, sometimes thousands of firearms.
Many people buy two or three of each firearm they possess. In the case of a pistol, one might be used for the range, one might be used for everyday carry, and the third is a back-up in case either of the first two need to go in for servicing / repairs, and/or used for parts.
Many collectors have at least 3 or 4 AR15s, 3 or 4 AK47s, 3 or 4 shotguns (Remington, Mossberg, Benelli, etc.), 3 or 4 bolt action hunting rifles, assorted .22 caliber target shooting rifles, a couple of .308 AR-type rifles (look like an AR15 but a little bigger and heavier, designed to shoot the .308 round, a.k.a. AR10).
Then you have the handguns. A couple of revolvers, a .380 pocket gun, at least several Glocks (.380 ACP, 9mm, 45 ACP being the most common calibers, multiple models for most calibers), Smith & Wesson M&P (full size, compact and subcompact M&P Shield) in several calibers, Colt 1911 (so named for the year it first went into service and still loved by many today), and on and on. You can get to 42 firearms easy, even if you just buy 4 or 5 per year, and that’s easy to do, especially if you buy two or three of the same gun as described above.
It would only be described as a “massive arsenal” by a NY or CA or DC Leftist (reporter or politician) who knows nothing at all about guns.
.
.
“At least one of those was automatic, while another two had been modified with legal bump-stock devices that allows semi-automatic guns to give full-auto fire of up to 800 rounds a minute. Several had scopes, and packed military-grade ammunition.”
_______________
I would LOVE to know what the author means by “military-grade ammunition”.
.
.
“He took 23 of those guns into his Mandalay Bay suite over several days and set up two rifles on tripods at windows overlooking the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.”
_______________
The rifle in the photo has a TWO-pronged support near the muzzle.
TWO = BIPOD.
Three would be a trIpod.
Tripods are commonly used for cameras, so they can stand alone.
Bipods are commonly used for rifles, because the stock of the rifle acts as the third leg when it is not lifted to the shooter’s shoulder.
For those of you who don’t “do” FB, this is a screen-shot of a Google search done on “Stephen Paddock: What we know about Las Vegas.” The first 3 results – CNN – dated September 29; on 1430wcmy.com – dated September 29; on news.jooj.com.us – dated September 30.
Posted by Phil Detrick with this comment: “This is how deep state works – they always screw up and post the stories with the dates before it happens….I have seen this in the past several times.”
Also, J.B. Williams of the North American Law Center (NALC) also believes this was a false flag.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Daily Mail: “Thousands of rounds of ammunition were also found in the suite…”
_______________
Thousands of rounds of ammo is also common (though NOT in your hotel suite).
Ammo is often purchased in bulk 1,000 round cases because it’s cheaper that way, and when it costs 25¢ (up to $2.00 or more for some ammo) every time you pull the trigger, most people are at least somewhat cost-conscious.
When ammo goes on sale, maybe you buy a case (1,000 rounds). It adds up.
If you go to the shooting range just once a month, and go through just 200 rounds each time, that’s 2,400 rounds per year. And that’s just for ONE firearm.
If you have an AR15, an AK47, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38 / .357 revolver, and pistols in .380 ACP, 9mm and 45 ACP, and you have ONLY one case of ammo for each, that’s 7,000 rounds of ammunition right there.
That’s not uncommon.
Or even double that amount.
If you have an AR15, an AK47, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38 / .357 revolver, and pistols in .380 ACP, 9mm and 45 ACP,…
Damn, scott… Have you been peeping into my gun safe?? 😉
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its why my hubby always pooh poohs the dramatic nonsense about people having a few dozen weapons and lots of ammo. And that might be on par for a gun safe but what about a second one for knives too?
It is for someone who supposedly is not a “gun nut.”
Then you start reloading and since it’s cheaper you buy more… because you don’t know when the next shortage will be.
The victims? Conveniently out of towners so no one can check. Listen to the strange lady being interviewed. One of the girls in the hospital has last name “Gasper”. Some kind of crazy joke going on. Where are the videos of ambulances? I hope President Trump sends someone to check out the main hospital in LV.
So what, why don’t you think the last name “Gasper” is valid? I know someone who lives three towns away from me who has that very name.
It’s a pattern of things. Did you watch the woman being interviewed? I guess you’d call that normal too where she glances to see if the interviewer believes her tale.
“FALSE FLAGS” are LEGAL PROPAGANDA PRODUCED by the Department of Defense
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=29475
This is a silly thing but he’s wearing gloves that look to be cotton. Now I know not to burn himself but did he still have both gloves on when he ‘shot’ himself OR did he take one of the gloves off? Are we sure he’s right handed? I know most people are but what a twist that would be if he was left handed. Also with the gloves my first thought was they look like cotton so it can be easily pulled onto a dead body.
And wouldn’t he need protection for his ears?
“And wouldn’t he need protection for his ears?”
____________
Yes, good point.
Even if you didn’t plan on surviving the night, he would have practically deaf (and probably in a lot of pain) after the first minute, firing weapons like that inside a closed space.
I was just reading a well-known police/fugitive report the other day where the officer fired his Glock 21 (.45 ACP) twelve times from inside his patrol car, shooting through his own windshield, at an attacker who was firing at the officer as the attacker ran towards the patrol car.
https://us.glock.com/products/model/g21
(Glock 21 magazines hold 13 rounds, but apparently this officer routinely loaded only 12 rounds into his magazines)
The perpetrator ran out of ammo at the same time as the officer did. The perp returned to his own car to get another gun, giving the officer time to get out of his vehicle and take cover (not sure why he didn’t use his vehicle as a battering ram at that point, but that’s not what he did).
The officer eventually won the ongoing gunfight, where a total of 58 rounds were exchanged in what was claimed to be 56 seconds (IIRC, here is the article: https://americanhandgunner.com/the-lessons-of-tim-gramins/ ).
The officer suffered permanent hearing loss in one ear, from the initial 12 shots he fired from inside the confines of his patrol car.
Shooting several thousand rifle rounds inside a hotel room?
If the shooter didn’t have hearing protection, I would expect him to be completely deaf by that point, and not just deaf, but probably in a lot of pain (ear drum pain).
Wow…
I can relate to that. Had an m60 machine gun muzzle going off a couple of feet from my ear. It HURTS!
I was just thinking about why SWAT took so long to breach his room. They were certain they had the right room, they may have even been talking to him.
He’d stopped shooting out the windows so there was no need to rush him. They didn’t know if he’d sabotaged the doors so they were taking their time.
not sure if this has been brought up…but in the “snipers nest” cut away graphic…theres a room next door that has the word “stairs” in it….fire escape stairwell? assuming the cut away is correct…it would seem possible that if there were others involved they could have used this to get away moments before the cops arrived.
