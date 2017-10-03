More Details Surface In Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Massacre – Shooter Had Cameras Set Up, 23 Guns…

The latest details from the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Massacre highlight some alarming possibilities. It is being reported by several media outlets (AP HERE) and (Daily Mail HERE) that Stephen Paddock had cameras inside and outside the hotel room to monitor and film the carnage.

You might remember the San Bernardino terrorist attack and the FBI reports of recording cameras carried by the shooters. That story disappeared after several days of investigators looking for possible locations of the cameras in the time the shooters had between the shooting and their eventual death in a hail of gunfire.

Apparently, Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock also used cameras to monitor the halls outside his hotel room and possibly filmed himself:

(Via AP) Authorities say the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting set up cameras inside and outside the hotel room where he opened fire on the crowd at a country music concert. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a news conference Tuesday that he believes shooter Stephen Craig Paddock set up the cameras to see if anyone was coming to take him into custody. He did not release further details. (link)

If Paddock had cameras set up it begs the question: how was he monitoring them? If a WiFi monitor was set up inside the room, that increases the possibility he was not only recording, but potentially broadcasting his attack.

Authorities say the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting put a camera in a food service cart outside his hotel room. Sheriff Joe Lombardo also said at a news conference Tuesday that he believes shooter Stephen Craig Paddock had set up cameras inside and outside his room to see if anyone was coming to take him into custody. He did not release further details (link) (Via Daily Mail) […] Stephen Paddock, 64, had made millions from real estate deals, according to his brother; he also owned two planes and several properties across the US, and seemed normal apart from his passion for gambling large sums. But he’d also secretly amassed a massive arsenal of 42 firearms. At least one of those was automatic, while another two had been modified with legal bump-stock devices that allows semi-automatic guns to give full-auto fire of up to 800 rounds a minute. Several had scopes, and packed military-grade ammunition. He took 23 of those guns into his Mandalay Bay suite over several days and set up two rifles on tripods at windows overlooking the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Thousands of rounds of ammunition were also found in the suite, enabling him to fire repeatedly over the course of 72 minutes. His car had several pounds of a fertilizer used in bomb-making. He also set up a camera in his room,apparently to film the mass murder, and others in the hallway to capture police arriving. Before carrying out the shooting, he used a hammer-like tool to smash out two window in his room which he used to fire out of. (read more)

Additionally, [n]ew photos show the horrifying scene SWAT teams encountered when they blew the door off the Las Vegas shooter’s room and found him dead inside – as authorities reveal the mass murderer set up a camera on a room service cart outside the room to warn him when police arrived.

The photos, leaked Tuesday, show Stephen Paddock’s body on the floor of his suite in the Mandalay Bay resort and casino, which he used as a sniper’s nest to open fire on 22,000 innocent people attending a music festival across the street Sunday night.

(Via NBC) Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country of the Philippines in the week before he unleashed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials. But while officials have confirmed that Marilou Danley was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Vegas Strip, it was not known whether the money was for her, her family, or another purpose. (link)

