Police Scanner Full Audio During Las Vegas “Mandalay Bay Massacre’…

Full police scanner audio of the radio traffic during the response to the Las Vegas shooting. The first radio call start time is approximately 10:08pm (local). Interestingly, only 42 seconds after first radio contact an unknown police officer reports the shooter is located in the Mandalay Bay hotel and gives approximate location of visible gunfire.

It is very likely that officer’s quick identification of shooter location saved many lives.

Warning: It can be disturbing to listen to the emotion during these radio calls. If you are not familiar with the anxiety such real-time audio can produce, you shouldn’t listen.

It is now reported that gunman Stephen Craig Paddock had created makeshift shooting platforms within the Mandalay Bay hotel rooms, and had approximately 17 long-guns in his possession.

The firing distance is approximately 1,700 feet (500 +/- yards). The type of fire heard in video is generally fully automatic. The firing sequences sound like they are 100, 50 and 30 rounds per burst, with the original first sequence sounding like 100.

