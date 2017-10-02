Police Scanner Full Audio During Las Vegas “Mandalay Bay Massacre’…

Full police scanner audio of the radio traffic during the response to the Las Vegas shooting. The first radio call start time is approximately 10:08pm (local). Interestingly, only 42 seconds after first radio contact an unknown police officer reports the shooter is located in the Mandalay Bay hotel and gives approximate location of visible gunfire.
It is very likely that officer’s quick identification of shooter location saved many lives.
Warning: It can be disturbing to listen to the emotion during these radio calls. If you are not familiar with the anxiety such real-time audio can produce, you shouldn’t listen.
It is now reported that gunman Stephen Craig Paddock had created makeshift shooting platforms within the Mandalay Bay hotel rooms, and had approximately 17 long-guns in his possession.
The firing distance is approximately 1,700 feet (500 +/- yards). The type of fire heard in video is generally fully automatic. The firing sequences sound like they are 100, 50 and 30 rounds per burst, with the original first sequence sounding like 100.
Last Press Conference: 6:00pm EDT
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope it’s ok to post this here.
First images of victims. heartbreaking.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you as this makes it easier to pray for the victims who were just there for entertain but were called home to God.
LikeLike
Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching. Prayers for their friends and families.
Prayers for our nation and our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for posting this. I do wonder why, since they identified where in the bldg the firing was coming from, why patrol rifles were not allowed to return fire to suppress. If they are not trained to do so, I think for any big city with this possibility, counter fire should be taught. I also wonder why it took them over an hour to storm the room, but hopefully, tactics will be adjusted, since this was the first event of this type… surely lessons will be forthcoming for LEO’s going forward.
LikeLike
Armed citizens quickly engaged James Whitmore, the Texas Clocktower gunmen. Police continue to refuse to learn lessons from these mass shootings. The only useful response is aggressive engagement, not “securing the crimebscene” or “waiting for backup.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, three or four citizens with a 30.30 or hunting rifle could easily keep this kind of guy pinned down until LEO blows the door in… but.. common sense says the common citizen can’t be trusted…
LikeLike
Well, they would have been shooting back at a hotel. Likely full of people. Would you want to be the officer pulling that trigger, not knowing if your miss might take an innocent person’s life in one of the adjoining rooms? High pressure situation, no guarantee an officer will put accurate rounds on target. The shooter essentially held the adjacent rooms as hostages, because police would’t know if empty or full. Different situation from the clocktower, where he was the only guy up there, so people could fire away. The police have to be sure of what is downrange before they fire, otherwise the consequences will be drastic, and layer more tragedy onto an already horrific situation.
LikeLiked by 8 people
All I can do is pray. This makes me feel vulnerable and afraid, even though I did not listen to the audio. Will life ever be the same? Will America heal from this Satanic attack it is currently under, and has been for the last 10 years… Please pray for God to guide us into His Safe and Loving arms. Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I takes a year at least to get a special Class 3 license. What if these guns came from over the border, or from Ghadaffi’s arsenal. Then the gun numbers went from 9, to 19, to 29 – what’s next, 39 guns total? How odd.
Our friend was stuck in traffic for 4 hours. All the off ramps had police car blocking exits. Why shut down the airport? They would know who is getting on and off, right?
Reminds me of listening to the scanners during the Boston bombing.
LikeLike
And like that event, something doesn’t smell right….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Likely they shut down the airport because the departure path for runway 26, and the final approach for 08, pass close to Mandaly Bay … aircraft there are low and slow. No law enforcement official is going to allow such lucrative targets when yet doesn’t know exactly who the shooter is, how many there are, what weapons they have and just what they are trying to accomplish.
(NOTE: — 10+ years domestic response / anti-terrorism mission experience Las Vegas area.)
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow. Good to hear security from MB made first contact and attempted engagement. There surely will be new protocols written up and trained on for the future. Nothing can undo a determined shooter with no will to live. Very sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
they are discussed in the comms chatter by the 4 man LVPD that was on the 32nd floor.
LikeLike
wyntred, thank you for giving us more information about this murderer. Now why does Nevada allow this type of gun is beyond common sense. This man obviously had a dubious past and this was not an instantaneous killing but planned. Was he alone? We don’t yet but police are thinking there might be others. Did the gf have any clue about this? Somehow I think she did. He sent money to the Philippines and now she went to Tokyo. So much unknown but hopefully within time we will have the whole story.
LikeLike
Mesquite population only about 18k. Like a multitude of others, I’ve stayed overnight there a few times en route to CA; small town along 15. Can’t imagine he could be completely unknown there, and someone had to have seen or heard something sometime, somewhere. If Feds don’t obfuscate and investigation thorough enough, we should know more shortly, I would think.
God help us.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mass-casualty event…. am I missing something, but why isn’t FBI / ATF involved with this event or in these news conferences?
LikeLike
It’s weird. The absence of the FBI and ATF in the pressers is back to the pre-Obama era responses. Locals give their own information, Feds don’t try to control it.
It was Obama DOJ that injected Fed into local pressers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah exactly! With the amount of weapons and reportedly explosives one would think that at the very least ATF would be throwing their weight around.
LikeLike
FBI absent from pressers but within a few short hours they assert the guy wasn’t connected to any terror group, including ISIS. How can they be so sure? They haven’t reached any other motive, have they? If they’re so sure there’s no terror connection, then why aren’t they so sure of what did motivate him?
Weird, indeed.
LikeLike
Maybe he was FBI or CIA?
LikeLike
Perhaps, in this case, the black hats don’t see any need for high-visibility hands-on control because of high confidence in well-trained local surrogates?
LikeLike
GF is in Tokyo— maybe she is changing planes— as she is enroute from Philippines.
LikeLike
Enroute to Philipines?
Left Vegas last night?
LikeLike
Scanner Radio Pro. Get it for your Smart Phone. Set up alerts and you can listen real time. One of my favorite apps.
LikeLike
Call and check need at this time for those in the area:
LikeLike
It will be interesting to find out what kind of guns were used. If the first volley was 100 rounds as reported, I don’t think a modified AK or AR15 could do a hundred rounds without melting the barrel (I could be wrong). Also I believe it would be extremely difficult to be that lethal with a 5.56 or a 7.62 at that range. Just my two cents.
LikeLike
5.56 / 7.62 / .223 – are all lethal out to 500 yds. it just depends on the grain weight and other variables. The real question is where did he sight in these weapons? He would have needed to have been shooting targets at that height and distance to be any type of effective – even for “area suppression” type engagements. This is one reason I’m surprised to not see FBI / ATF supplying info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just use the line of dight range multiplied by the Cosine of the shooting angle to get the effective range to calculate bullet drop or adjust scope. If I was pkanning ro do this, I would measure the range using a laser range finder (available at any sporting goods store), adjust my sights or scope for the range. Once my sights or scope are adjusted, every shot is just cross hairs on center of mass.
However; the audio makes it clear that this guy was spray and pray. Given the stated 22,000 people crowded together, he should have about a 25% hit rate but not such a high lethality rate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, not how many of those weapons had scopes? Reportedly only 2
meaning he shot multiple rounds via iron sights? Spray and pray watching for impact zone and Kentucky wind-age adjustments…
LikeLike
The Vegas tac-team didn’t bust into the shooter’s room until 75 minutes after he opened fire. The mass evacuation of victims didn’t begin until after his room was assaulted.
IMO, most of the dead expired from blood loss.
Add on top of that this that the Shooter was an Alaska big game hunter and planned his attack well, in addition to his tow tripods he did the following planning —
1. The 32nd floor was outside of pistol range and about 350 yards true distance from the center of the area in front of the stage.
2. His position enfiladed the stage from the right
3.. His initial two (90+ round) bursts were into the crowd in front of the stage to get the crowd behind them to run.
4. His other position covered the exit. So the running crowd piled up in another kill zone.
5. There were 22,000 people inside the stage area for the Festival’s final night’s top star performers
6. He was there since 28 Sept so he had two nights of dry runs to work out ! thru 4 above.
LikeLike
This may not be the right time or place, but every one of those NFL players who are protesting against the “evil police” should be forced to listen to the Las Vegas police scanner audio of the mass shooting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘100, 50 and 30 rounds per burst, with the original first sequence sounding like 100.’
Very strange numbers. That indicates some big drum mags. Dead and injured 500 souls, how many shots? Full auto at 500 yards is totally inaccurate, a densely packed crowd explains it. Was there a scoped accurate rifle used while the auto shooting was happening?
Full auto and big military mags are just not available without a lot of effort.
LikeLike
Pop,
This is via a friend of mine —
“The two 90+ round bursts were almost certainly from the two AR’s modified for fully automatic, both mounted on tripods.
And the two bursts is understandable from the way AR’s overheat easily on rapid fire. I had speculated, before reading this article, that the perp had two such weapons with three 30-round magazines each for them.”
See Link and Text:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2017/10/02/las-vegas-shooting/722191001/
“… The official, who has been briefed on the matter but is not authorized to comment publicly, said that police also found two tri-pods positioned at the hotel windows in what appeared to be a fully-equipped sniper’s nest to take better aim at the crowd below.
Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were among the suspect’s possessions, a cache that could have sustained him in a much longer assault, the official said.
The Associated Press also reported that two of the weapons were modified to make them fully automatic, according to two U.S. officials briefed by law enforcement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still unfolding …”
LikeLike
So I heard an officer say there are at least 2 shooters between 19-20 minute mark. Also, how did the security guard get shot in the leg in that same time frame since no shooter is down yet?
LikeLike
So I heard an officer say there are at least 2 shooters between 19-20 minute mark. Also, how did the security guard get shot in the leg in that same time frame since no shooter is down yet?
LikeLike