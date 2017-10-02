Monday October 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like it! Great shade of pink.
But I hate the NFL players wearing pink stuff and colluding with that Susan Komer Foundation or whatever it’s called.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honestly, I HATE that this is now a thing at the WH. I wish they’d never done this for the gay marriage to begin with.
That being said, since it is being done, I do love a Pink House.
LikeLike
For you, our dear friend Tom…we begin the work week without you, but with you, knowing you are looking over our shoulders, keeping us straight, keeping us honest…someday we’ll walk upon the streets of gold💖💖💖
It Is Well💖💖💖
LikeLiked by 3 people
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 2, 2017
Looking Unto Jesus
“Looking unto Jesus”
Hebrews 12:2
It is always the Holy Spirit’s work to turn our eyes away from self to Jesus. But Satan’s work is just the opposite; he is constantly trying to make us look at ourselves instead of Christ. He insinuates, “Your sins are too great for pardon; you have no faith; you do not repent enough; you will never be able to continue to the end; you do not have the joy of His children; you have such a wavering hold on Jesus.” All these are thoughts about self, and we will never find comfort or assurance by looking within.
But the Holy Spirit turns our eyes entirely away from self. He tells us that we are nothing, but that Christ is everything. Remember, therefore, it is not your hold of Christ that saves you–it is Christ; it is not your joy in Christ that saves you–it is Christ; it is not even faith in Christ, although that is the instrument–it is Christ’s blood and His merits.
Therefore, do not look so much to your hand with which you are grasping Christ as to Christ; do not look to your hope but to Jesus, the Source of your hope; do not look to your faith, look to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of your faith (1).
We will never find happiness by looking at our prayers, our deeds, or our feelings; it is what Jesus is, not what we are, that gives rest to the soul. If we are to overcome Satan and have peace with God, it must be by “looking unto Jesus.”
Keep your eye simply on Him; let His death, His sufferings, His merits, His glories, His intercession be fresh upon your mind. When you waken in the morning look to Him; when you lie down at night look to Him. Do not let your hopes or fears come between you and Jesus; follow hard after Him, and He will never fail you.
My hope is built on nothing less
Than Jesus’ blood and righteousness:
I dare not trust the sweetest frame,
But wholly lean on Jesus’ Name.
(1) Hebrews 12:2
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you. I needed this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aided by the tasteful guitar playing of Steve Stills, Judy Collins made the best ever cover of Sandy Denny’s timeless elegiac lament . . .
From Youtube:
“my brother sent me a cassette player when I was in Viet Nam, along with several cassettes, of which this was one. I lay in a bunker, 1 mile from the Cambodian border, in the northern Delta of IV Corps. He also sent early headphones, and I lay there lost in her voice, these lyrics and their situational meanings, the haunting guitar work of Stephen Stills, the clarity of the track. It was surreal, and is with me still, 40+ years later- she had such impact on so many. That time, for all it’s pain, had music the likes of which has not been heard since. I saw her live in Annapolis a couple of years ago.. Very Grey of hair- but the rest is the same Look- voice, kindness. She had me in old man tears of a time and a war and lost team members remembered. “
LikeLiked by 5 people
That album is exquisite-also featuring the legendary James Burton on guitar.
The album was made when Judy and Stills were in love and it shows in every track.
Your story is beautiful. Did you get a chance to talk to her? I bet she would have loved to hear what her music meant to you in that situation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The comments were made by YouTube poster named Joe Wing . I think he speaks of feelings many of us experienced on first hearing Judy sing this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
A few weeks ago we were in Israel and Jordan (Petra) for vacation. What a fascinating place — so much history and diversity of landscape in such a small area! Photos can be found here:
https://swisspix.shutterfly.com/
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hate you! I want to go sooooo bad. Petra is amazing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too me too. Israel is the only place I want to visit, and Petra too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stunning photos 💖💖💖 thank you Mike💖💖💖 Blessings to you💖
LikeLiked by 2 people
Loved the pictures ZM, thank you for allowing us to see the.
LikeLiked by 3 people
From the lowest place on earth to the cliffs of Arbel…enjoy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful, ZM. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PP’s pathetically transparent attempt to retain funding while maintaining Death Row for babies:
Planned Parenthood Clinic Announces it Will Birth Babies in One Room and Kill Them in Another [in Delaware]
http://www.lifenews.com/2017/09/29/planned-parenthood-clinic-announces-it-will-birth-babies-in-one-room-and-kill-them-in-another/
LikeLiked by 1 person
So we’re cleaning up my grandmother’s place that was flooded out by Harvey, right?
We’ve had to throw away A LOT of stuff. I mean A LOT. We went through almost a whole box of Husky Contractor Clean-Up 42-gallon bags just today, to say nothing of the furniture that fell apart when we tried to lift it.
Anyway, I just got word today that FEMA is no longer doing trash pickup here.
Fitting. They turned us down for any help whatsoever, and now we have several trucks’ worth of flooded-out garbage and torn-up carpet and wood tile that we now have no way of getting rid of.
So now I have no idea what to do for my family…complaining here seemed like at least something, since I’m tired as hell from all that heavy lifting, and the headache all this mold is giving me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so sorry to hear of your troubles. What city is your grandmother in? If it’s Houston, check out this. Even though the story is from September 1st, there might be some help available…http://abc13.com/list-of-resources-for-houston-storm-recovery/2367755/
If you’re not in Houston, without giving your exact address, please tell us what intersections you are near and perhaps some Treepers can help you coordinate trash pick-up.
May God give you His peace!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lucille: It’s in Huffman, actually. Out in the middle of a forest.
I appreciate the offer, however. I wish I COULD give the exact address, but I kinda value my anonymity, which is why I’m in such a bind here.
Maybe you could give me your email and I could keep in touch?
Because man, there’s a TON of moldy clothes and sheets, piles the size of several automobiles, that we just can’t afford to hire someone to lift it all onto trucks for taking to a dump for us.
All this has made me realize just how out-of-shape I really am…on top of turning 35 next month and being autistic. (Yes, really, diagnosed in the mid ’90s. By a real doctor, not a self-diagnosis.)
Speaking of, it’s one reason I’m surprised you people have been so understanding–I am misunderstood so dang often, it’s not even funny. I normally rely on tone of voice to glean the intent and meaning, but in text, I don’t have that.
Actually, it just occurred to me–maybe I should just set up a GoFundMe or something, so I can ask for money for my family to be able to hire people to take this junk away…but my guy tells me to not beg like that and to just pick myself up by my bootstraps and work harder with the other family members helping out. Should I just swallow my pride and do it?
Anyway, I’ll get photos of the place the next time I’m there.
LikeLike
Gut, not guy. Man, I’m tired.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, I never give out my email address, having had it compromised in the past. There are thousands who come to The Conservative Treehouse daily and putting personal info online isn’t advisable.
Can you contact a church in Huffman and ask them if there are any volunteers which can take away the heavy items? The lighter items can be convoyed to a local dump in several pickups, perhaps?
Even putting up a sign at the front of your property saying you need help in disposing of the trash and FEMA won’t help might bring some neighbors to assist.
If you are on Facebook, go here: https://www.facebook.com/huffman.talk
Check out this info: Go to http://www.houstonemergency.org for emergency information
Go to http://www.houstonrecovers.org for flooding recovery information
LikeLike
I am ever so sorry, what a sad and heartbreaking day you went through. All of the furniture and belongings has got to hurt, all of the memories.
I do want to say your family is very lucky to have you and call their own. To work so hard and try so hard for your Grandma says a great deal.
I wish I could give you answers to your troubles with FEMA and trash pick up. Hopefully, someone wiser will come after me and help out with ideas.
You can vent here anyday, especially after working so hard and being so tired. I pray bluer skies and sunshine days will come your families way, lots of love for your grandma too.
Be well and take care,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike
Perfect response, Maiingankwe.
TPT, what you did today is some of the hardest, most grueling work there is, physically, mentally and emotionally. Is it possible to call your city offices and ask what suggestions they have or what assistance is available? I’ll pray.
LikeLike
Tis the season when the walnuts fall from the trees. Better get you some while you can.
Pretty much all the walnuts available in grocery stores are actually English walnuts and they’re all grown in California. I prefer our American black walnuts. You’ll have to fight the squirrels for them. When you go walnut hunting take a .22 or maybe a pellet gun if you’re in a populated area and then you can harvest meat and nuts. I like to harvest the medium sized nuts. Leave the small ones for the squirrels. I plant the big ones in the hopes that they’ll grow up into a tree that produces big nuts. Just smash ’em into the ground in an area where they’ll get some sunlight and won’t get mowed. They have to go through the freezing process of winter in order to sprout next spring. Hopefully the squirrels don’t find them. God’s creation is pretty cool. Happy walnut hunting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief. These individuals are a sorry bunch 😆
~~~
Haunting clip of FOX News anchor Sean Hannity leaks online
Sep 26th 2017
Leaked footage of FOX News host Sean Hannity shows what news anchors do while pre-taped video packages air during their shows.
The footage shows what the “The Sean Hannity Show” host does after prompting his viewers to “watch this” — and one of the things he does to pass the time may shock you
Hannity then proceeds to look down at papers on his news deks, scratch his back, stare into space, chug some water and, quite shockingly, smoke one giant puff of an pre-lit cigarette. Yes, that’s right: Sean Hannity smokes cigarettes while he tapes his FOX News show.
It’s unclear when, exactly, the clip is from, though it appears to be from a recent episode taping.
Hannity took to Twitter to respond to the clip saying it’s “NOT real” and says he doesn’t “smoke cigars anymore.” He notes that the company NJoy has advertised on his show before, which implies that what he’s smoking in the leaked footage is an e-cig, not a real cigarette.
The leak comes a week or so after footage went viral of MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell, who was shown having a massive meltdown between commercial breaks on his show. Watch the clip in the video at the top of the page.
https://www.aol.com/article/entertainment/2017/09/26/sean-hannity-fox-news-leaked-clip/23223709/
LikeLike
Hmmm Seems like the video in that piece is of Lawrence O’Donnell.
Here is the “shocking” one the article was about re S. Hannity.
LikeLike
Let the mountains bring peace to the people, And the hills, in righteousness. Ps 72:3
LikeLike
The world has gone mad! How could there be so many people that choose to spend their time slamming others…. especially others that have absolutely no bearing on their little lives. Must have pretty empty lives. Or, you know what they say when you point a finger at some one there are three more pointing back at you. Oh, well c’est la vie.
~~~~
Tiffany Trump criticized for posting ‘tone deaf’ glamour shot amid Puerto Rico crisis
Oct 1st 2017
First daughter Tiffany Trump is facing backlash for posting a glamorous photo of herself on Instagram as Puerto Rico struggles to recover from its post-hurricane devastation.
[…]
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/10/01/tiffany-trump-criticized-for-posting-tone-deaf-glamour-shot-amid-puerto-rico-crisis/23229086/
LikeLike
Thanks to all who post such beautiful music here, night after night.
LikeLike
Active shooter in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay?
LikeLike
I came here to say this and to tell all the CTH PRAYER WARRIORS to get busy. Photos from the scene show multiple people shot and laying on the ground.
Lord Jesus in heaven please protect all the innocents there and all LEO and first responders. Please allow them to stop this threat ASAP. Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLike
yikes.
LikeLike
LikeLike