Mandalay Bay Massacre – 58 Dead, 500+ Injured During Mass Shooting at Las Vegas Country Music Festival…

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured hurt when a 64-year-old gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, armed with more than 10 rifles opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday night, raining down bullets from a 32nd-floor window for several minutes before killing himself.

The death toll, which police emphasized was preliminary, would make the mass shooting the deadliest in U.S. history, eclipsing last year’s massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club by a gunman who pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants.

About 22,000 people were in the crowd when a man police identified as Stephen Paddock opened fire from a room in the Mandalay Bay hotel, causing concertgoers to panic, some trampling on others as law enforcement officers scrambled to find the gunman.

The shooting broke out on the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival, a sold-out event attended by 22,000 and featuring top acts such as Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.

Police say the shooter was 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a resident of nearby Mesquite, Nevada, unloaded thousands of rounds on the festival taking place at Las Vegas Village from a room across the street in the Mandalay Bay Hotel at 10:08pm.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that his officers breached Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor and found Paddock dead inside, among an ‘arsenal’ of 10 firearms. Lombardo said that Paddock shot himself dead.

Investigators are now raiding Paddock’s home in a retirement community in Mesquite, which he shared with a woman named Marilou Danley.

Danley was initially called a person of interest in the shooting, but police no longer believe she was involved after contacting her early Monday morning and finding her out of the country. Police say it appears Paddock used her ID when he checked into his hotel on September 28.

Fully Automatic Rifle Fire – Distance 1,600/1,700 feet

