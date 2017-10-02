CBS Senior Legal VP, Hayley Geftman-Gold, Fired For Callous Las Vegas Victim Statement…

Allow liberals to express their views openly, without filtration, and you will usually find a streak of hatred, vitriol, anger, rage and general propensity toward violence that surfaces as an outcome of their intolerant worldviews. Unfortunately it’s not the exception, it’s the norm:
“I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”
NEW YORK – CBS has parted ways with one of the company’s top lawyers after she said she is “not even sympathetic” to victims of the Las Vegas shooting because “country music fans often are Republican,” when discussing the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas late Sunday night.
“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families,” a CBS spokeswoman told Fox News.
Hayley Geftman-Gold, the network’s now-former vice president and senior counsel, took to Facebook after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and sending more than 500 others to hospitals.
“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs [sic] will ever do the right thing,” Geftman-Gold wrote in a now-deleted message. Geftman-Gold continued: “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc [sic] country music fans often are Republican gun toters [sic].” (read more)
Fear is at the core of liberalism, and love/trust is at the core of conservatism. Liberalism is about control. Conservatism is about self-empowerment.
Control is a reaction to fear.
Think in terms or politics and society – the fear behind liberalism is the fear that someone might withhold things (opportunities, money, whatever) from me, fear that if you live your life in a way I dislike that it might affect my life, fear that if you get that job, there will be nothing left for me.
Fear that if you make tons of money, it’s means there’s less money out there for me. So people who believe in liberal ideologies seek control as a means of trying to create guarantees and safeguards against those circumstances they fear.
Modern liberals try to control the world and people to enable their comfort and happiness. Which, as we know, is an endless quest. Trying to control others does nothing in the way of making oneself happy. By extension, voting in this mindset so that government can try to control others will also – shocking – not lead to a happier, more comfortable life.
The conservative (and moderate, independent, but for the sake of expediency, the conservative), on the other hand, relies on himself to meet his own needs. And the trade off of being free to live his life as he wishes is also understanding that he has to make peace with how you live yours.
By extension, aware that he wants to be able to hold onto this liberty and freedom forever, the conservative votes accordingly, so that everyone can remain free and in charge of his or her own life.
But here’s the crucial difference, perhaps, particularly where misery on the left stems: The conservative does not worry, so to speak, about you. The conservative knows that you were born with the same access to self-love, self-empowerment, self-determination and self-reliance that we all were, no matter the circumstances into which you were born. (Think about the millions of people this country has allowed to crawl up from poverty into prosperity – the conservative KNOWS this is possible.) And the conservative believes that if you want prosperity, or a good job, or a good education, you can make it happen – but you have to work hard.
The conservative hopes and intends that the free markets bring you all of the affordable and positive opportunities and resources that you need. The conservative also knows that on the other side of that hard work is great reward – material and, more importantly, emotional, spiritual and mental.
The conservative understands that not only is it a waste of time to try to control you, it’s actually impossible. Humans were born to be free. And if we put a roadblock in front of you, you’ll find another way around it. So we see attempts at control as a waste of resources, energy and time at best, and at worst, creating detrimental results that serve to hinder people’s upward mobility or teach dependence. We see much more efficiency, as well as endless opportunity, in leaving you to your own devices. And we want the same in return.
This is where the media and democrats inappropriately disparage MAGA republicans as heartless. The conservative believes that there is one and one path only to sustainable success and independence – and that is self-empowerment. All other avenues – welfare, affirmative action, housing loans you can’t actually afford – ultimately risk doing a disservice to people as they teach dependence on special circumstances, the govt, or arbitrary assistance (that can disappear tomorrow). And the real danger – they will ALWAYS backfire, and leave the recipient in equally or more dire circumstances. Any false improvement will always expire.
The conservative believes in abundance. The liberal believes in scarcity.
The conservative believes man is born free and will be who he is, no matter what arbitrary limitations or rules are put on him. The liberal believes man is perfectible, and by extension, believes a society at large is perfectible, and command and control is justified in the quest to a “perfect” utopian society. (Sounds familiar!)
The conservative tends to be more faithful – and not necessarily in God, but in the ability of the individual to find great strength in himself (or from his God) to get what he needs and to be successful. Therefore the conservative has an outlet for his fear and disappointment – trust and faith in something bigger.
The liberal believes the system must be perfected in order to enable success. Therefore disappointment is channeled as anger and blame at the system. Voids are left to be filled by faith in the govt, which they surely then want to come in and “fix” things.
And therein lies the roots of love and fear respectively.
For the conservative, when life presents great struggles, he knows he has the power to surmount them. Happiness stems from internal strength and perseverance. For the liberal, when life presents great struggles, the system failed, therefore they were at the mercy of a faulty system, and they believe that only when the system is fixed can their life improve. Happiness is built on systemic contingencies, which they will then seek to control or expect someone else to.
One blames himself. The other blames anyone and everyone but himself.
And there it is. There’s where the meanness comes from. The liberal ideology causes that person to cast anger at the world when things go wrong or appear “unfair.”
She constantly chooses only to see the “injustices” – and that makes for a very miserable, mean, blame-casting existence.
One last point that we have seen over and over and over with many (not all) of our liberal friends:
Extreme stinginess and cheapness.
In our conservative community growing up, we were always taught that you give when people are in need – make donations to the Red Cross when there’s an earthquake, donate to charity when you can afford it, etc. Even if it’s just $50 here and there – it’s the right thing to do.
Generally, conservatives see this as the responsibility that comes with gaining from the capitalistic system; if you happen to benefit greatly from the system, it’s your duty to give back.
The liberal, on the other hand, does not seem to share this same viewpoint, at least not in my experience. And perhaps think this is linked to believing in scarcity, and that your dollar comes at the cost of mine.
So it seems that liberals, on some level of consciousness, feel guilty about not being voluntarily charitable. Therefore, to write off their guilt, they outsource their “generosity” to the government by voting for wealth re-distributive policies. Thus, the liberal cheats himself of the joy and addictiveness of direct generosity. (Not to mention – re distributive policies ALWAYS end up dis-empowering those who they’re meant to help.)
However each of us got here, it’s probably a fact that we have the turmoil of those storms in common, perhaps some unease that we could share and always, we also find fresh ground to cover from day to day. We’re developing valuable relationships as we trust one another in our community in the woods. The chatting in the branches encourages, strengthens and equips each of us for some serious walking.
We think the Treehouse is a good armory for those who doing long distance walking for the sake of our nation. We hope you’ll think so, too. Find yourself a good branch ….or just pull up a rock to the campfire.
You’ll find there’s far more of us, than them. BIGLY.
Bigly indeed.
The gun control wacko’s are out of their cages again. The same groups that gave us promotion of Fast and Furious followed by coverup. Same groups of the sixties that cried “no nukes” then gave Iran the path and the money. The same groups that stole the humanitarian aid money in Haiti relief effort. The same groups that happily invited illegal radicals to kill, rape, abuse legal American citizens then protect the criminal actions with sound bites. The Russian, Russian, Russian or cornflake head roll losers etc.
FYI pack your tent and go anywhere but the USA. Since the above proves you can not fix stupid. Bye, bye. MSM, DNC, Press Room Suckers. Rocket Man hires stupid people, hurry.
Awesome!
Very well said.
Hear, hear!
Great post.
I will never ever concede this right. Never.
Triple like!
We know where she was “coming from” and there are a lot more where she came from.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So glad she was fired because as an attorney she can say this disgraceful stuff? She should be thankful she even was allowed to study to be an attorney here and hired at a great job and salary. So brainwashed and sick minded not to realize how this horrendous killing took place and she thinks because some are republicans (I am an Independent) are too stupid to like this type of music means they are easy to dispose of. She is no human nor humane but a soulless individual and karma came rapidly and probably will while who will want to hire her as she is mindless, untrustworthy and against America and Trump. A fool is born every minute and she surely was and is one.
Brooklyn? Correct.
LikeLike
She even looks stupid.
A typical NYC (rhymes with) dishrag.
Great essay Sundance, and how true your words are. This leftist woman is just like hillary Clinton–full of hate and rage for anyone that doesn’t think exactly like her.
The question I have is, do they actually think? They seem to have been brainwashed – indoctrinated from childhood.
my FB wall has instantly filled with anti-gun propaganda (same language coming from various friends in various cities). Liberalism is a cult.
snarky, but they will expect police to take care of them, they generally have guards if they have money. Hypocrites to the nth degree. Have read where many leftists are learning to fire weapons and failing miserably at doing so. Their minds are warp from brainwashing education, leanings towards communism without realizing what the really is and it would not put up with them before killing them off. So many sick minded and they think we are.
What a wonderful, concise, and succinct explanation of the difference between how conservatives see their role in the world as opposed to how liberals see theirs – it is all about CONTROL – in every instance – every event – every argument – it is about control – gun control – mind control – narrative control – system control – and the most heartless of all – government control!
It is difficult enough to ‘control’ one’s own life let alone the lives of great numbers of people – and yet – liberals consistently poke and prod the sleeping, peaceful Lion – for whatever crazy reason – perhaps, because they have been ‘in control’ for so long – they don’t want to relinquish ‘control’ to anyone else – in other words – they have lost control – and they don’t like it!
For eons, our media has been in the business of ‘thought control’ – as that irrational irritant, Mika, reminded us – it is our job to tell you what to think – is it really – I took critical thinking in school – I certainly don’t need your help discerning anything, Mika!
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/mika-slips-job-tell-think/
Don’t know about y’all, but I am not only offended by Backwards Liberal Think – I am sick of it!
Spot on, duchess.
Tanks, Minnie!
Interesting thoughts, duchess.
Regarding “control”: many of us Christians believe that, though we have been given freewill to choose and act, ultimately God is in control. We realize is that we do NOT have control over our own lives: we cannot force our heart to beat if it stops. I don’t sweat the lack of control, because He Who loves me and controls all knows what is best. Even if I get killed in a shooting like this, I know God allowed it for a good reason, and that my eternity with Him is secure.
Oh, fuzzi – I totally agree with you – about God – however, God is very missing from the ungodly liberals – I don’t mind God being ‘in control’ at all – I just don’t like liberals controlling everything – and calling us despicable names if we disagree with them – destroying everything we hold dear – including God!
I am glad God is ‘in control’ – even though I know ‘that other guy’ is ‘prince of this world’ – he is NOT KING!
When will CBS can Colbert for all of his crap?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do you think they will?
We can probably count on Colbert to say something insane and equally offensive on his show tonight. I’ll just wait to see what gets reported about it tomorrow since I never watch his show. He’s not funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is what they call a scalawag. A native son of the South that betrayed his people.
Each time one of these things happen I feel even more strongly about the 2nd amendment. Throughout history, true hard tyranny is ALWAYS preceded by gun confiscation. Leftists have smartened up some. They take the guns away and leave people with the illusion that they have any real say in their countries decisions. Doubt that? Look at the hatred stirred up against Trump. He dares to interfere with their plans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rush had a caller who mentioned that many so-called Blue Dog Democrats listen to country music.
I know for a fact, New Yorkers who vote frequently for Democrats are still country music fans.
Where do they find these ignorant examples of BPD?
Do they hatch them in a petri dish in the CBS basement? How mentally defective is that, inventing excuses to not care about innocent Americans because of erroneous perceptions of who they are and how they probably voted?
I thought guilt by group was something SJWs fought against.
Guilt by association is what they fight against until they themselves are in power. Once they are in power, Lefista demonize everyone else.
In places like NYC, the bubble is so thick they don’t even realize they are outnumbered outside the bubble.
I don’t think Leftists ANYWHERE think they are outnumbered. They are much too narcissistic to allow themselves that kind of introspection.
Not hard to see why and how W.V and KY turned Red.
Brooklyn Jewish American Princess with her nerdy husband are quite a team of Hillary fund raisers with a neighborhood go fund me account…..what a joke….
I’m sure she apologized too. You know, the usual crap after they show their real faces.
The Harvest Festival was a no gun zone. The shooter had illegal guns. All day the left blame guns with no conclusion, just no to guns. All they want is to abolish guns but it won’t happen with our current and future supreme court. Thanks DJT.
But the left say it fine to ask for gun control today because death supports what they think proves thier point.
Today there is at least 58 souls that have yet to be turned over to there families and no good reason why this madman murdered thier love ones, so please (the Left) give these family the time to morn, its called respect! As some stated earlier if evil wants to kill they will find another way.
There are already gun laws on the books and it didn’t stop the criminal perpetrator from acquiring automatic weapons did it. NEWSFLASH – CRIMINALS DO NOT OBEY LAWS..
Only law abiding citizens obey laws – as witnessed by THE VICTIMS..
This was a cowardly ambush on UNARMED CITIZENS..
No new gun laws or bans will stop CRIMINALS.. It will only further prevent LAW ABIDING CITIZENS from protecting themselves – which the UNIPARTY and cowardly COMMIE LEFTISTS WANT..
CULTURE WAR gone HOT.. And the commie leftists have started it..
Awsome! Thank you! Thanks for letting me have a small branch in this Treehouse. Smores anyone? 😉
I simply don’t believe that this woman’s views are “deeply unacceptable” to everyone at CBS.
What she wrote was public. That’s her firing offense.
While so many in media spend so much time pretending not to know things, that’s public-facing. The internal is that they spend even more time pretending that we don’t know that’s who they are.
That said, it does no good whatsoever to condemn these people, for they have already condemned themselves.
Very astute, Martin.
Yes. They all feel exactly the same way. They all secretly seethe with contempt for us.
Ha, I had just mentioned the same thing to my wife a few minutes ago! She wasn’t fired for the sentiment as it is probably very common at CBS, just for her bad pr move of putting it in public writing.
The left is totally unhinged.
Today at USC:
I received messages from both of my kids today that attend USC. The university notified all students via text that there was an “active shooter” in the business building and to take precautions. Everyone locked themselves into classes, dorms or their apartments. Fortunately, it was a nutcase professor.
one of my granddaughters lives on the downtown LA one. I think that its it.
I’m sure the CBS big shot thought her comments were cherry picked and taken out of context. At least that is what they usually say when they get caught with their pants down
As reported by Kevin Nealon, SNL’s “Mr. Subliminal” (subliminal thoughts in brackets)
……………………
“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year [barely knew her], violated the standards of our company [yeah, right!] and is no longer an employee of CBS [until the heat is off]. Her views [which we privately endorse] as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS [unacceptable that she expressed it publicly]. Our [dark] hearts go out [virtue signal] to the victims [who no doubt deserved it] in Las Vegas and their families,” a CBS spokeswoman [propagandist] told Fox News.
…………………….
That is brilliant, scott467.
I enjoyed watching Kevin Nealon, btw – on “Man With a Plan” last year. A comedy on CBS. It starred Matt LeBlanc – who appears to be a nice Conservative guy. AND smart too! LOL Alas – it looks like CBS has canceled it for a second season. No surprise there.
Top Media Lawyer Makes Mistake, Publicly Admits Deplorable Lives Don’t Matter To Elites
Another example of same mentality which defended Haggy Griffin, mocked the Scalise shooting, blamed hurricanes Harvey and Maria on Trump voters, and justifies Antifa violence as peaceful resistance.
Despite their protestations, Hate Trumps Love with these people. Always.
We, here at the Treehouse, Believe we are stronger in the Struggle for Liberty.
Hard Work, requires you to enjoy the reward More, Because of our efforts.
I, personaly, find it hard to accept anything free. I feel obligated to give Something back in return.
It’s all in the raisin’.
But Any individual can teach themselves this trait.
It just requires a little yearning for more, from Life.
This Communist moron, is Proof of how hypocritical Lefties are.
She says repugs (anyone who disagrees with her), do nothing when Children Die (Sands Hook?), yet she is surely a proponent of Infanticide.
Typical, run of the mill Liberal.
It’s easy to assume, she was promoted to VP entirely Because of her Communist Ideaology.
Slowly they are being purged, because Communism cant/won’t fly in America.
It has run its course here.
But it may take more blood in the streets to complete the Purge.
They will have it no other way.
There Are more of Us.
And We are just now, startin’ to push back.
Sandy Hook.
Okay. I have never had posts removed and my posts honoring each victim including law enforcement have been removed.
Why would you remove them?
O/T
She was just stupid enough to actually say what all the alt-left Hillary supporters are thinking.
And an expensive Columbia law school brand of stupid, at that.
Re: Haley ‘whatever’- you stupid, stupid girl.
Fantastic essay, sundance!
Hayley Geftman-Gold was fired because she publicly identified herself on Facebook as an employee of CBS. Her posts immediately went viral and it reflected poorly on CBS. Regardless of the beliefs held by CBS executive management she made them look bad. She’s a NYC elite and was reacting within a limited echo chamber but once other eyeballs saw the horrific thoughts they rightfully flipped out and shared it with everyone. The amount of hatred against Trump, the GOP, gun owners, country music fans, Christians, and southerners burst forth and ripped that mask right off her pretty face. Fully revealing to the world that she is nothing but an angry, filthy, hurtful, little wretch of a human being. Compare that to the RN from Tennessee who threw himself on top of his surgeon wife to shield her from the bullets and gave his life to save hers. Or others dragging the wounded to shelter and applying basic first aid while the bullets were still flying.
Hayley Geftman-Gold has deleted her social media accounts including LinkedIn and has managed to completely flameout her entire career for the foreseeable future. The Internet has an endless memory. Hayley Geftman-Gold is now a nuclear hot potato and she will continue paying for this mistake for at least a decade. Her husband’s career could also be at stake just having his name associated with her hyphen’d maiden name. Could you imagine what his coworkers and friends will think of him being married to that heartless harpy? They are going to have to go through a legal name change and move out of state. Imagine the shame her parents will be exposed to. She may land a job in a few years when most have forgotten and some fellow minded Leftist takes pity on her but she will never attain the same height nor salary. She will be relegated to a basement office where no one will know her name because one Google search and it starts all over again.
I for one love that Trump has been able to push the buttons on people like Hayley Geftman-Gold to the point that they are so angry they do something remarkably stupid and literally implode. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. These people are wearing masks and they walk among us. Trump is just the perfect catalyst to push them over the edge of sanity to the point where they forget they are wearing the mask and that their thoughts should be secret. That’s when you see the real person on the inside, the one that matters. The NFL players continue to protest and they continue to hemorrhage money. It will be curious to see how far they let it progress. I suppose it will take months before the bean counters start flipping their lids. Denial can be a wonderful thing.
History is full of those who wished to control people being the worst humanity has produced. The whole concept of control is oppression. Stalin, Mao, Kim, Hitler, Khmer Rouge, many Roman Emperors, etc., etc., etc. What makes America, America is that it is still We The People and thank the Lord Almighty for that!
So keep it up Trump, keep pushing those buttons you push so well.
Now go do…that voodoo…that you do…so well…!
Sad to say but I sincerely doubt she will face any further “inconvenience”. CBS fired her to keep the plebes in line. That’s all.
Sundance – I love you and I’m so glad I found this place. Saying thank you will never, ever, ever convey my gratitude for all you do. But, thanks…..from the bottom of my heart.
Interesting sobriquet, that. Your comment illustrates that for some, it isn’t a wilful rejection of truth, but rather abject blindness.
Sundance, this alone would completely validate my relatively new found preference for your website. Out of the ballpark…hmmm. Given the kneeling and praying and all of that in ballparks these days, I could go off on a tangent and commend you for being able to take the ballpark incident and apply the bigger message of it to the environs outside of it.
Hubbie said:
Conservative values represents God’s values.
Liberal values represents Satan’s values htese days.
CBS did not fire this woman for having hateful thoughts.
CBS fired her for drawing negative attention to CBS.
Lots of other people at CBS think the exact same way that she does. In all likelihood, her replacement will be someone just like herself.
TC
Dear Hayley,
I would like for you to go to a LV hospital and run that line by a survivor or dead victim’s parents or family. Oh yea, just in case you don’t know a good oral surgeon, I can recommend one for you, no problem.
Sincerely,
Dr. Knockers
To all gun grabbers:
Feel free to come down and walk your talk.
Fair warning: you will need to put your bravest out front.
Govern yourself accordingly
A special place in HELL awaits you, Hayley Geftman-Gold.
Absolutely the best run down I have seen.
Thanks,
Bruce
