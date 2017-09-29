State Department Pulls Cuba Embassy Personnel, Issues Cuba Travel Warning…

Against the backdrop of targeted sonic-weapon attacks against American diplomatic personnel the U.S. State Department removes non-essential employees and issues a travel warning against Americans traveling to Cuba.
STATE DEPT – Over the past several months, 21 U.S. Embassy employees have suffered a variety of injuries from attacks of an unknown nature. The affected individuals have exhibited a range of physical symptoms, including ear complaints, hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues, and difficulty sleeping. Investigators have been unable to determine who is responsible or what is causing these attacks.
On September 29, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Havana, as well as all family members. Until the Government of Cuba can ensure the safety of our diplomats in Cuba, our Embassy will be reduced to emergency personnel in order to minimize the number of diplomats at risk of exposure to harm.
In conjunction with the ordered departure of our diplomatic personnel, the Department has issued a Travel Warning advising U.S. citizens to avoid travel to Cuba and informing them of our decision to draw down our diplomatic staff.
We have no reports that private U.S. citizens have been affected, but the attacks are known to have occurred in U.S. diplomatic residences and hotels frequented by U.S. citizens. The Department does not have definitive answers on the cause or source of the attacks and is unable to recommend a means to mitigate exposure.
The decision to reduce our diplomatic presence in Havana was made to ensure the safety of our personnel. We maintain diplomatic relations with Cuba, and our work in Cuba continues to be guided by the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States. Cuba has told us it will continue to investigate these attacks and we will continue to cooperate with them in this effort.
The health, safety, and well-being of our Embassy community is our greatest concern. We will continue to aggressively investigate these attacks until the matter is resolved. (link)
Send in the B-52’s. It is the only thing that will help the Cubans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Puff and the Warthogs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You forget MOAB?
LikeLike
Sounds like an act of war to me…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thought I read somewhere hat China or NoKo is suspected of being involved?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wouldn’t surprise me that the ChiComs are testing something.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If it is sonic weapons, why do they state that “investigators have been unable to determine what is causing these attacks?” Not doubting the SD report, just wondering why they say they don’t know?
Is there a defense against sonic weapons for those who stay as “essential personnel?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. We are capable of using instruments to measure if there is a sonic attack on our people. So I don’t know what is going on with the “we don’t know what is causing the attacks”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You do not give away knowledge.
We are so used to blabbermouths in government and the Press that we do not remember when sensitive information was kept out of the news as a matter of course.
LikeLike
http://weinterrupt.com/2009/09/homebrew-defense-against-navys-sonic-weapon/
LikeLike
What are the emergency personnel that will stay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am happy our folks are getting the hell out of their! If and when we get to the bottom of this, I pray that Cuban heads will be rolling down the streets of Havana! Are these Morons thinking Barry is still in the WH. They will learn soon enough who is the new sheriff in town! Russia won’t be coming to protect them this time around!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Remember, Trump hits back 10x as hard.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Another question: was Cuba not a disaster area due to hurricanes? I Have not heard much hurricane news from there, but it seems odd if Cuba was spared severe damage since Irma moved right there offshore Cuba for quite a while. I guess the hurricane did not affect the sonic weapons. Too bad it did not destroy them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, Cuba got hit hard by Irma.
There were a few photos and accounts coming out right after it hit…but as Irma hit Florida, the main attention understandably when there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Destroy them meaning the sonic weapons.
(Bad leaders does not always mean all of the people in general are bad.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
NoKo probably experimented on the American (forgot his name) that was recently released and died mysteriously.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Otto Warmbier
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks georgiafl
LikeLiked by 3 people
Woah, that’s a gruesome thought…but you might be right.
The Norks don’t value human life, so I wouldn’t put it past them.
There have been rumors of a ‘microwave weapon’ for years.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It is possible to convert a microwave oven to a weapon. However, just taking a microwave oven apart can be deadly. And if someone manages to make a weapon out of it, they are just as likely to fry themselves, as to do damage to anything else. However, whatever was being done in Cuba was not a microwave weapon. Wrong kind of symptoms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“not a microwave weapon”
Correct.
Infrasonic.
At the other end of the spectrum, very low frequencies, lower than your subwoofer.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Infrasound
… judging from what I’ve read in the news since first announced 2 months or so ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Microwaves … If you ever want to simultaneous destroy one AND pierce a hole in your kitchen ceiling, just microwave a vacuum insulated bottle. Curious nephew, probably age 6 or 7 at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s to stop this kind of attack inside the USA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Border walls and extreme vetting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’ve got an abundance of alleged Chinese nationals in the USA – who’s to say they aren’t NK spies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ever go to a nail salon where the people working there cannot speak a single word of English?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A surprising number of Chinese immigrants are ethnic Koreans. I do know that the Norks have slipped a few ringers into the United States a long time ago – and I suspect that the problem has only gotten worse.
My wariness of the ChiComs started back in the Bill Clinton days, when they were selling off a lot of old armaments to the US firearms market. At that time, several large caches of illegal fully automatic Chinese AK rifles were discovered in the US – obviously NOT for the US market, but with no apparent owner.
The question at that time remains – who were they for? They may have been for top-dollar illegal sales, but they also could have been pre-positioned for commandos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean like this situation:
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/dead-la-man-1-200-guns-identified-part-alien-article-1.2301594
“Los Angeles police found more than 1,200 guns, nearly 7 tons of ammunition, bows and arrows, knives, machetes and $230,000 in cash inside Lash’s home … they also discovered a Toyota SUV designed to drive underwater among the 14 vehicles registered in his name”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could not imagine this underwater vehicle although I tried
LikeLike
LOL! That’s actually a *different* WTF!!! 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
You might be right. It scares me how vulnerable we are. Our enemies are here running free, buying property, installing factories and learning at out Universities. What would happen if we have a war with China, some Muslim country or whatever?
LikeLike
“What’s to stop this kind of attack inside the USA?”
Don’t reelect Obama!
LikeLike
you know, there seems to be a pattern here. The Trump appointees from the Congress tend to suck…and the ones from private industry seem to do very well. Hmmm. Pols are Pols, they like cushy jobs, maybe make a speech on two and phone their lobbyist about how to vote. Just a theory
LikeLiked by 4 people
Given they don’t know how to do their jobs writng bills, your theory is ROCK SOLID.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When Holland America cruise line said it was going to start going to Cuba, I thought, “You all ought to hold off a little while. This isn’t going to last.” Apparently it hasn’t lasted.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“STATE DEPT – Over the past several months, 21 U.S. Embassy employees have suffered a variety of injuries from attacks of an unknown nature. The affected individuals have exhibited a range of physical symptoms, including ear complaints, hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues, and difficulty sleeping. Investigators have been unable to determine who is responsible or what is causing these attacks.”
______________
Sounds like an act of war.
The very least we can do in response is to shut down Cuba using the same tactics we’re using to shut down North Korea.
Tell the Cuban People that we support them, and have full confidence they will do the right thing with all the guns that were mysteriously dumped on their shore last night.
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any problems with the personnel at Gitmo? (OURS not prisoners…)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have Mattis draw up a plan to overthrow the current govt of Cuba, then make Marco Rubio their “President for Life” – two problems solved.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Foam parties for all.
LikeLike
Give Cruz some position too. We dont need him either.
LikeLike
Cruz as VP
LikeLike
This is very disturbing, yet intriguing…..so horrible for the ones who lost their hearing or have brain issues. Can’t even imagine. Sounds like a science-fiction novel.😳
LikeLike
Here is the source
LikeLike
Re: Cuba in Hurricane Irma. Havana is a city of concrete and stone, needs a paint job badly, but built 500 years ago. Been through many storms when Florida was only a swamp. Most cities in Florida are lucky to be but 150 years old with “modern construction” , trailer parks galore since the last 70 years, and in many cases ignoring hurricane potential. Beach front homes . canal homes, etc. Yes, tin roofed Cuban barrios got hit, but fortress Havana has been through much worse. Our media only concentrated on “the Florida Disaster” and not how a 500 year-old city next door survived. Oh, yes….Havana was NOT built by communists back then. I am sure Castro era construction got bent up bad.
LikeLike
I watched a series of videos a few years back showing the on going “experimentation” of using “sound” as a weapon. I don’t recall off hand the source of the video. This has stirred up my curiosity though, to see if I can find it. There is so much “stuff” out there, that the source’s are questionable.
LikeLike