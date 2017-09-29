State Department Pulls Cuba Embassy Personnel, Issues Cuba Travel Warning…

Against the backdrop of targeted sonic-weapon attacks against American diplomatic personnel the U.S. State Department removes non-essential employees and issues a travel warning against Americans traveling to Cuba.

STATE DEPT – Over the past several months, 21 U.S. Embassy employees have suffered a variety of injuries from attacks of an unknown nature. The affected individuals have exhibited a range of physical symptoms, including ear complaints, hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues, and difficulty sleeping. Investigators have been unable to determine who is responsible or what is causing these attacks.

On September 29, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Havana, as well as all family members. Until the Government of Cuba can ensure the safety of our diplomats in Cuba, our Embassy will be reduced to emergency personnel in order to minimize the number of diplomats at risk of exposure to harm.

In conjunction with the ordered departure of our diplomatic personnel, the Department has issued a Travel Warning advising U.S. citizens to avoid travel to Cuba and informing them of our decision to draw down our diplomatic staff.

We have no reports that private U.S. citizens have been affected, but the attacks are known to have occurred in U.S. diplomatic residences and hotels frequented by U.S. citizens. The Department does not have definitive answers on the cause or source of the attacks and is unable to recommend a means to mitigate exposure.

The decision to reduce our diplomatic presence in Havana was made to ensure the safety of our personnel. We maintain diplomatic relations with Cuba, and our work in Cuba continues to be guided by the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States. Cuba has told us it will continue to investigate these attacks and we will continue to cooperate with them in this effort.

The health, safety, and well-being of our Embassy community is our greatest concern. We will continue to aggressively investigate these attacks until the matter is resolved. (link)

  1. Howie says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Send in the B-52’s. It is the only thing that will help the Cubans.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. mazziflol says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Sounds like an act of war to me…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. CaptainNonno says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Thought I read somewhere hat China or NoKo is suspected of being involved?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. KBR says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    If it is sonic weapons, why do they state that “investigators have been unable to determine what is causing these attacks?” Not doubting the SD report, just wondering why they say they don’t know?
    Is there a defense against sonic weapons for those who stay as “essential personnel?”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. woodstuff says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    What are the emergency personnel that will stay?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I am happy our folks are getting the hell out of their! If and when we get to the bottom of this, I pray that Cuban heads will be rolling down the streets of Havana! Are these Morons thinking Barry is still in the WH. They will learn soon enough who is the new sheriff in town! Russia won’t be coming to protect them this time around!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. georgiafl says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Remember, Trump hits back 10x as hard.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. KBR says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Another question: was Cuba not a disaster area due to hurricanes? I Have not heard much hurricane news from there, but it seems odd if Cuba was spared severe damage since Irma moved right there offshore Cuba for quite a while. I guess the hurricane did not affect the sonic weapons. Too bad it did not destroy them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. FofBW says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    NoKo probably experimented on the American (forgot his name) that was recently released and died mysteriously.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. georgiafl says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    What’s to stop this kind of attack inside the USA?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. stats guy says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    you know, there seems to be a pattern here. The Trump appointees from the Congress tend to suck…and the ones from private industry seem to do very well. Hmmm. Pols are Pols, they like cushy jobs, maybe make a speech on two and phone their lobbyist about how to vote. Just a theory

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. hyacinthclare says:
    September 29, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    When Holland America cruise line said it was going to start going to Cuba, I thought, “You all ought to hold off a little while. This isn’t going to last.” Apparently it hasn’t lasted.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. scott467 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    “STATE DEPT – Over the past several months, 21 U.S. Embassy employees have suffered a variety of injuries from attacks of an unknown nature. The affected individuals have exhibited a range of physical symptoms, including ear complaints, hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues, and difficulty sleeping. Investigators have been unable to determine who is responsible or what is causing these attacks.”

    ______________

    Sounds like an act of war.

    The very least we can do in response is to shut down Cuba using the same tactics we’re using to shut down North Korea.

    Tell the Cuban People that we support them, and have full confidence they will do the right thing with all the guns that were mysteriously dumped on their shore last night.

    .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. smadallib says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Any problems with the personnel at Gitmo? (OURS not prisoners…)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Sedanka says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Have Mattis draw up a plan to overthrow the current govt of Cuba, then make Marco Rubio their “President for Life” – two problems solved.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Landslide says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    This is very disturbing, yet intriguing…..so horrible for the ones who lost their hearing or have brain issues. Can’t even imagine. Sounds like a science-fiction novel.😳

    Like

    Reply
  17. BillRiser says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Here is the source

    Like

    Reply
  18. mickeyhamtramck says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Re: Cuba in Hurricane Irma. Havana is a city of concrete and stone, needs a paint job badly, but built 500 years ago. Been through many storms when Florida was only a swamp. Most cities in Florida are lucky to be but 150 years old with “modern construction” , trailer parks galore since the last 70 years, and in many cases ignoring hurricane potential. Beach front homes . canal homes, etc. Yes, tin roofed Cuban barrios got hit, but fortress Havana has been through much worse. Our media only concentrated on “the Florida Disaster” and not how a 500 year-old city next door survived. Oh, yes….Havana was NOT built by communists back then. I am sure Castro era construction got bent up bad.

    Like

    Reply
  19. free73735 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    I watched a series of videos a few years back showing the on going “experimentation” of using “sound” as a weapon. I don’t recall off hand the source of the video. This has stirred up my curiosity though, to see if I can find it. There is so much “stuff” out there, that the source’s are questionable.

    Like

    Reply

