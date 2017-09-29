September 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #253

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Gotta love Mr. President’s use of Twitter 🙂
39,547,780 followers – 12:30 am – 9/29
I have been following his numbers since first of Sept. He averages adding 100,000 new followers per day. It is just amazing the reach he has. Gotta love him.
He reaches Much, much more than that number if you include the ones who dont do twiter , like me , and always read his twits by proxi, either here or other places.
I’m one of those uncounted, too.
I go read his twitter all the time, several times a day… and I don’t have a twitter account. I think tons of people do that.
All I can say is WOW!
What a generous and kind hearted man our President is!
President Trump did NOT have to do that.
Just got this from Numbers—-We need to burn the phone lines down and type our fingers raw sending emails.
GOP Sens. Tillis, Lankford, Hatch Declare War On American Workers with Amnesty Give-Away!
FIGHT BACK!!!
NumbersUSA activists in these Senators’ states of North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Utah have already been pounding the phone lines to the point that some are being shut off.
For those in the other 47 states, this is a brand new fight. Senators only listen to their constituents and that is who is calling now. For the rest of the nation, WE STILL NEED YOUR HELP TO STOP THIS AMNESTY.
Just as the President is pushing for much-needed laws to fix our immigration system, key members of his own party reveal just how bitterly they oppose stopping the flood of illegal — and unnecessary legal — immigration.
This week, Senators Thom Tillis, James Lankford, and Orrin Hatch released the awful “SUCCEED Act”, which is an amnesty-only bill for millions of young-adult illegal aliens. Just who does this Act help succeed? Not American workers. Not taxpayers, either! They get nothing in return for this massive amnesty.
While the Senators claim the bill addresses Pres. Trump’s concern with chain migration, amnesty recipients would be able to bring in chains of family members as soon as they receive citizenship. There would be no end to chain migration for anyone else either.
About the (ugh!) “SUCCEED Act”:
●This bill WOULD NOT stop chain migration.
●This bill WOULD NOT mandate E-Verify.
●This bill WOULD NOT stop further illegal immigration.
●This bill WOULD NOT DO ANY of the things necessary to keep this problem from happening again.
We already learned from the disastrous 1986 amnesty that simply giving an amnesty to present illegal aliens only encourages millions more illegal aliens in the future.
Right now, Pres. Trump is working towards negotiating an immigration bill with Congress. The SUCCEED Act is Sens. Tillis, Lankford and Hatch declaring whose side they’re on. And they’re on the side of the cheap labor lobby, against American workers, American taxpayers, and law-abiding American businessmen.
We’re fighting for you. We have already started a phone campaign to these senators’ offices to tell them that we see through their sham claims to end chain migration. The phones are ringing off the hook with constituents telling their Senator that this will not fly.
As if to demonstrate how absurd his own bill was, Sen. Tillis released a list of core priorities for the “SUCCEED Act”.
Compassion? How does this show compassion to the 20 million Americans already here who are looking for a job but can’t find one? How does it reward their merits and achievements? Prevention? It certainly won’t prevent the problem of illegal immigration from continuing. Fairness? Is it fair to American workers and their families? Is it fair to legal immigrants?
After Tillis, Lankford and Hatch dropped their back-stabbing “SUCCEED Act,” NumbersUSA President Roy Beck rushed the news to our members in the senators’ three states, asking:
“Did [their state’s] voters elect [their senator] to pass perpetual serial amnesties? That’s what this bill would do! … [The] amnesty bill allows outlaw employers to continue to freely hire illegal workers. That’s what caused the so-called ‘DACA & Dreamer’ problem in the first place. Those of you who consider yourselves supporters of your senator need to help him and his staff see the errors of this amnesty bill.”
Remember the CEO of Hardwick clothes who stopped advertising on NFL? Here is more on him.
The CEO for a company that advertises during NFL games and provides wardrobes for NBC’s on-air NFL analysts and sportscasters has decided to take a stand against taking a knee. In fact, he has announced that he is pulling all ads and will no longer provide clothing to NBC talent
That CEO is Allan Jones, owner of the payday lending chain Check Into Cash and Hardwick Clothes — billed as America’s oldest suit-maker.
“Our companies will not condone unpatriotic behavior” in the NFL, Jones said in a statement. Jones, who has been a big supporter of President Trump, ordered his media buyer — ad agency Tombras Group in Knoxville — to pull all ads for Check Into Cash, Buy Here Pay here USA, or U.S. Money Stores from all NFL games “for the entire season.”
p: 423-303-1442 or 800-251-6392 f: 800-442-7394
a: 3800 Old Tasso Road NE, Cleveland, Tennessee 37312
w: Hardwick.com e: kfreeman@hardwick.com
We need more Patriotic American businesses to pull their advertising. Otherwise they could be tainted as Anti-American Communist businesses. I hope they are intelligent.
I don’t see it as “patriotic businesses” pulling their advertising. I see it as just “any business” not wanting to turn away 63+ million people from buying their product or service. Business sense dictates that it’s not wise to turn away current and/or future sales.
Protests, like politicians, come and go.
Once a customer is turned away… they never come back.
citiczen817: Not sure of your intent – like I’m to of so many of the LPE persuasion – but I don’t see this gentleman’s decision as “virtue signaling ” ! Are we on the same page ?
Not saying that this particular company is virtue signaling… just saying that businesses, all of them, exist to make money. Just not wise to alienate customers, current or future ones. His decision to pull advertising, I don’t believe is solely based on his personal feelings. I think it’s more based on profits for good will today, vs losses tomorrow.
Dedicated to the pro BLM/anti-Police NFL:
The great Russ Tamblyn singing and dancing. Hard to believe he is 82 now. West Side Story in 1961 enumerated in this song, as well as the terrific “America” everything that is still the trouble in America today. I laughed at the section where he sings he’s a mess, his sister has a moustache, his brother wears a dress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was the best one in the movie followed by Miss Moreno.
So…. fitting.
OMG Sunnydaze – that is perfect!!! I cannot believe you remember this song & realized how timely its message is!
They most definitely have a social disease – in fact a few of ’em: Liberalism, Communism, racism, victim-ism, I’m black-ism, you’re privileged-ism, din du nuffin-ism, hate USA-ism
West Side Story was on TV tonite. (!) Caught the section with this song. Couldn’t believe it. The words/excuses were Right.On.Target!
60 years later and still the same old stuff. Only now, of course, these people are lauded by Elites and their Institutions r/t than dealt with or made the object of satire/ridicule.
This was when Hollywood and Theatre were still dealing with “realities”, and in very creative ways.
Yikes. Just realized that this song is so Un-PC that this movie will probably be up on the SJW hit list.
*hit* as in “want to take it out”, not “popular”. LOL.
As it should be!
Maybe the MLB learned something about protest a few years ago when the players wanted more money & the fans stopped supporting them. I still to this day do not watch or support them the way I did before the strike.
(1994-95 MLB strike).
Baseball really is the favorite American past time. As of right now, not politicized. Next to baseball, I would say horse racing runs a very close second. And horse-racing is one of the most dangerous sports to play, both for jockey and horse. Although the National Anthem is not played to start the races…you see all the players (jockeys) pray before a race sometimes, and definitely after a race is over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am a MLB junkie and diehard Cubs fan, but I swear if they start politicizing like NBA and NFL, I will be done, and that cable cord will be cut. I personally want to cut that cord now but convincing hubby to agree is difficult. He has been put on notice, if the Cubs join in on the nonsense, I’ll call and cancel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why did PTrump make this statement……I do not believe this is about a flag. I have posted my comment before but I have read that there is resentment among black players that white team owners use them to make billions of dollars. I believe this is about bankrupting the team owners
https://www.infowars.com/video-trump-says-nfl-owners-are-afraid-of-their-players/
God, the Left hates this man. There is nothing they hate and fear so much as American prosperity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The whole point of Hollywood films is to be escapist and since Hollywood refuses to let this be the case, what’s the point of going to movies?
LikeLiked by 6 people
The theater will be empty and its a great place for a nap?
Because paying $10 for popcorn is fun?
Same with any entertainment. When performer make their personal opinion something to force on me, they lose me. Making fun of a president is okay, belittling him or the institution is not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Got that, Dinesh. Pro has become really really boring.
My college team (USC) plays tomorrow night. We will see…
Interestingly I have found that the current reality of the Trump presidency is so great that I don’t need to escape to movies or tv shoes or sports!
LikeLiked by 2 people
TV shows not shoes lol.
Yup. I agree. Only problem with it is it’s all encompassing and it’s hard to get any work done watching the President be Great. If I go work for an hour when I come back i’ve missed all kinds of stuff!
Sorry such a long post. Tried to really pare it down…
1993: a North Korean trading company purchases of 12 decommissioned Russian FOXTROT class patrol submarines and GOLF II class ballistic missile carrying submarines for scrap metal.
2004: two Russian generals, both EMP experts, warned the EMP Commission that the design for Russia’s super-EMP warhead, capable of generating high intensity EMP fields of 200,000 volts per meter, was “accidentally” transferred to North Korea.
2013: a Chinese military commentator stated North Korea has super-EMP nuclear weapons.
2014: ROK Ministry of Defense sources came to the conclusion that North Korea has built a submarine capable of carrying and launching ballistic missiles that may be operational in 1-2 years. (Sinpo 67-meter class submarine)
http://www.38north.org/2014/11/editor110414/
2015: North Korea conducted a submerged ballistic missile test on about May 9, 2015. An “ejection test” designed to evaluate stabilization systems and the process of ejecting a ballistic missile from a submerged submarine.
http://www.38north.org/2015/05/jbermudez051315/
Jun 2, 2017: North Korea Nuclear EMP Attack: An Existential Threat
http://www.38north.org/2017/06/wgraham060217/
Sep 28, 2017: North Korea Continues Work on Second Barge Used for SLBM Testing
http://www.38north.org/2017/09/nampo092817/
Sep 31, 2017: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson embarks Thursday on his second trip to China, seeking Beijing’s cooperation on a “maximum pressure.”
Oct 10..18, 2017: South Korea expects more provocative acts by North Korea next month, to coincide with the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean communist party and China’s all-important Communist Party Congress.
http://en.apa.az/world-news/asia-news/south-korea-expects-more-provocative-acts-by-north-korea-in-mid-october.html
Methinks it is likely the next test will be a full system test SLBM + warhead. From 100 mi off the Cali coast, not much of a heat shield is required, and multiple stages are not needed.
Methinks it will be the end of North Korea as we now know it. What you think will happen won’t…China and Russia will never allow it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My vote is for “end of North Korea as we know it.”
I didn’t mean to imply that they will EMP Cali. But it makes sense that SLBM/EMP is their goal, and they are probably close enough to do a test in the Pacific. That coupled with Ri’s statement…
And how does this antiquated boat get there without detection by SOSUS ? I suspect the USN has the sonar profile of every submarine that’s ever sailed in the past five decades on file . Getting close to our West Coast “clean” ain’t in the cards ! Running an attack profile while being tracked isn’t going to end well either !
LikeLike
(Sept. 11, 2017 PUGET SOUND, Washinton: USS Jimmy Carter)
Why U.S. launched a missile interceptor from California
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/the-conversation/sd-us-successful-icbm-missile-defense-launch-20170530-htmlstory.html
An accidental 250-kiloton detonation of a nuclear bomb on North Korean soil would be so broad and destructive that it would be difficult to determine the cause.
http://www.9news.com.au/world/2017/09/29/11/54/the-nuclear-accident-that-could-be-worse-than-a-north-korean-attack
I’d like to see Mash-up of Bernie saying “Millionayuhs & Billionayuhs” mixed in with clips of NFL players and owners taking a knee and virtue signaling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
UNDERCOVER IN ANTIFA: Their Tactics and Media Support Exposed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was just going to post this! I watched it live on YouTube tonight and was shocked that none of the MSM wanted anything to do with. Shocked! /s
I hope Will and Grace had low ratings. https://twitter.com/GaysForTrumpFL/status/913603774500962304
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of Will & Grace, did you see the article about Megyn Kelly’s failure? This was after the Jane Fonda episode.
“That on-air drama came after Messing, the Emmy-winning star of ‘Will & Grace,’ was asked on Instagram why she appeared on the show with her fellow cast members on Monday.
‘But why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That’s a fail!!’ asked a fan of the actress.
Messing immediately responded to the question, stating: ‘Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.’
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4929926/Megyn-Kelly-bails-Edie-Falco-interview-second.html#ixzz4u2ZS7Eb3
Yeah I saw that. Apparently MK’s show is not going well. Conservatives hate her and apparently so does the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The right hates her cuz she tried to take down Trump.
The left hates her cuz she was on Fox News.
She’s a person non grata across the board. hahahha
LikeLiked by 3 people
Megyn Kelly is so busy kissing leftist b-tt these days; what could she have possibly said that upset Debra messing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
She will never be able to kiss enough butt with Leftists to get beyond being on FOX for so long.
Surprised the brainiacs at NBC didn’t know that. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
When North Korea is collapsing and Kim Jong-Un is either forced out or forced to give up the nukes, without a single military strike from the US, watch for people like Alex Jones, Mike Cernovich, Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka to take credit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It won’t even be an “I told you so”, because they are definitely not telling us so. It will be, “our MAGA people finally got to the President, finally got around Kelly/McMaster/Javanka who tried to isolate the President, and because we kept talking against war on our shows, websites, and Twitter accounts, the President backed down.”
I do not normally read Townhall, but this article caught my attention – what say you?
GOP, Can You Hear Us Normals Now?
Kurt Schlichter Kurt Schlichter |Posted: Sep 28, 2017 12:01 AM
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/09/28/gop-can-you-hear-us-normals-now-n2387296
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t care much for townhall, but I really like Kurt Schlichter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happened to see a bit of CNN on the way out the door — my goodness, so many references to 3.5 million “Americans” in Puerto Rico! Who knew we had a secret 51st state?
That is the exact same thing I was thinking. Very overt propaganda to add another libtard dependent voting block.
omg y’all have to read the comments on this article about pos librarian who returned the books the first lady sent. Note: these are the kind of comments you get when people post on a non-msm site that also is not google or facebook. 100% of the posters hate her guts.
http://www.slj.com/2017/08/industry-news/liz-the-librarian-liz-phipps-soeiro-2017-hero-of-family-outreach/
It has only just begun
BACKLASH: NFL Loses First Sponsor Over National Anthem Protest
“Our companies will not condone unpatriotic behavior!”
http://www.dailywire.com/news/21660/backlash-nfl-loses-first-sponsor-over-national-amanda-prestigiacomo
Another example of what actual Americans think v. what the media tells you. I was called to participate in a focus group and one of the screening questions was what you thought of muh- russia (not in those words, obviously lol). I answered that it was a “political witchhunt” and the woman asking the questions said she wished she had a rubber stamp for that response 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam Praises Brother, NFL’s Cleveland Browns Owner, Who Attacked Trump over Anthem-Kneelers
On Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam praised his brother Jimmy Haslam, the owner of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, who aggressively attacked President Trump for his comments criticizing NFL players who publicly protest the national anthem by kneeling when it is played before the start of a game.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/28/tn-gov-haslam-praises-brother-owner-nfls-cleveland-browns-attacked-trump-anthem-kneelers/
“Everybody ought to be thanking their lucky stars every day
that Trump is president.” ~ Alex Jones
