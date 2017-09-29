President Donald Trump Weekly Address – September 29th, 2017

Posted on September 29, 2017 by

President Trump recaps the week ending September 29th with remarks on the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the recently announced tax reform package.

17 Responses to President Donald Trump Weekly Address – September 29th, 2017

  1. indiamaria2020 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Thank you, Patriot Donald J. Trump. Juggling THREE MASSIVE hurricanes; a contrary Uniparty, partisan obstructionists on the Left and the Right; virulent Media both MSM and Right Punditry, China, Russia, Pakistan and The Muslim Brotherhood, AND “Supporters Who Want to Teach Him a Lesson”……..he continues to tirelessly battle WITHOUT A PENNY OF PAYMENT, scrap, toil, stick-and-jab, and WIN, WIN WIN for us forgotten American citizens. What a story I can’t wait to tell my grandkids children.

  2. smadallib says:
    September 29, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    yep – kinda makes you proud to be an AMERICAN – one who stands FOR the Anthem and stands UP for the President

  3. big bad mike says:
    September 29, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    I wish I could find a tie like that. Our President is a sharp dresser.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    September 29, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Our President is so dedicated to MAGA not just for his kids and grandkids but for every other American alive today and yet to be born. We will never ever have a President who is pure in his reasons for eve he does. To be alive to witness it, is PRICELESS to me!

  5. starfcker says:
    September 29, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Sundance, help me here. Where is tax relief for middle class in this? I see lots of corporate and high end giveaways, I see more welfare on the low end, but how do middle class pay less? Does this stink as bad as it looks to me, or am I missing something?

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 29, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      I had the same thoughts. I believe that the real “up or down for the middle class” is going to be in the fine print of the “3 tax brackets instead of 7”. Depending upon those actual levels, the number of people who fall into them, how much those people LOSE from the loss of mortgage interest deductions and state and local tax deductions, and other factors, the key point of the 3 new levels will determine ENTIRELY whether the middle class gets helped or skarewed.

      Trump cannot be fooled on this. He lives and breathes tax numbers. He CAN be politically constrained to vote for it, even if it’s BAD. But I’m thinking more like it will be a fail they can blame on the Dems.

      Therefore, we have to redirect any attempted blame on Trump BACK on Congress, and specifically on (1) the Dems, and (2) Snake Ryan and the cheating kabuki Republicans.

      Not sure how McCain can be used to fail this, if it’s good, but I would not put it past him. Or they sabotage it somehow, so there is some terrible assault on the middle class that is not obvious now. Or they turn it into some kind of hidden Cloward-Piven.

      DO. NOT. TRUST. Trust Trump, but NOT Congress.

  6. patrickhenrycensored says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Sewer-Mouthed Snowflake Steals MAGA Hat And Utterly Lose Her Mind

  7. bessie2003 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Very nice to see the insertion of video clips instead of his profile in the Weekly Address. The clips are a nice reminder of the different places he went and people he worked with during the previous week.

