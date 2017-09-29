President Donald Trump Weekly Address – September 29th, 2017

President Trump recaps the week ending September 29th with remarks on the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the recently announced tax reform package.
Thank you, Patriot Donald J. Trump. Juggling THREE MASSIVE hurricanes; a contrary Uniparty, partisan obstructionists on the Left and the Right; virulent Media both MSM and Right Punditry, China, Russia, Pakistan and The Muslim Brotherhood, AND “Supporters Who Want to Teach Him a Lesson”……..he continues to tirelessly battle WITHOUT A PENNY OF PAYMENT, scrap, toil, stick-and-jab, and WIN, WIN WIN for us forgotten American citizens. What a story I can’t wait to tell my grandkids children.
I totally agree.
yep – kinda makes you proud to be an AMERICAN – one who stands FOR the Anthem and stands UP for the President
I wish I could find a tie like that. Our President is a sharp dresser.
bb Mike- Found one for you, Scott Allan Mens Formal Pencil Stripe Necktie @ Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Scott-Allan-Formal-Pencil-Necktie/dp/B00TYZZ8HC/
Our President is so dedicated to MAGA not just for his kids and grandkids but for every other American alive today and yet to be born. We will never ever have a President who is pure in his reasons for eve he does. To be alive to witness it, is PRICELESS to me!
My mind keeps referring back to when his presidency was foretold and the seer mentioned that religion would guide him yet the man himself would not be an obvious religious person.
God is blessing and guiding our president and I think he is enjoying the ride just as we are.
Wow beautifully said!
By the way, I’m RichardStiller4 on the tweeter machine. We have talked several times and I’m pretty sure we follow each other. 🙂
Just followed you Richard!
Sundance, help me here. Where is tax relief for middle class in this? I see lots of corporate and high end giveaways, I see more welfare on the low end, but how do middle class pay less? Does this stink as bad as it looks to me, or am I missing something?
I had the same thoughts. I believe that the real “up or down for the middle class” is going to be in the fine print of the “3 tax brackets instead of 7”. Depending upon those actual levels, the number of people who fall into them, how much those people LOSE from the loss of mortgage interest deductions and state and local tax deductions, and other factors, the key point of the 3 new levels will determine ENTIRELY whether the middle class gets helped or skarewed.
Trump cannot be fooled on this. He lives and breathes tax numbers. He CAN be politically constrained to vote for it, even if it’s BAD. But I’m thinking more like it will be a fail they can blame on the Dems.
Therefore, we have to redirect any attempted blame on Trump BACK on Congress, and specifically on (1) the Dems, and (2) Snake Ryan and the cheating kabuki Republicans.
Not sure how McCain can be used to fail this, if it’s good, but I would not put it past him. Or they sabotage it somehow, so there is some terrible assault on the middle class that is not obvious now. Or they turn it into some kind of hidden Cloward-Piven.
DO. NOT. TRUST. Trust Trump, but NOT Congress.
Really? This wimp let a girl steal his hat? Sounds like he decided to make a scene, and couldn’t back up his play. WAAAAHHHH! A girl stole my hat!!! Just take your hat back, dude.
Or go home and have a good cry.
Looks like she swiped it, and then went to the whine shop to register a complaint about him.
If he had tried to take it back, he’d probably have been thrown out of school.
Very nice to see the insertion of video clips instead of his profile in the Weekly Address. The clips are a nice reminder of the different places he went and people he worked with during the previous week.
