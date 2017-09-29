Heads Up – MASSIVE State Department Friday FOIA Dump – Multiple Clinton Documents…

BREAKING: All American Wolverine Katica (twitter link) has spotted a massive FOIA data dump from the U.S. State Department today consisting of thousands of documents, many of which relate to Hillary Clinton’s term as Secretary of State.

FOIA Friday Document Dump of 300 PAGES (20 entries on a page) of emails, documents, etc…  SEARCH ARCHIVE HERE

If you want to help search through the emails and documents –CLICK HERE– then share your discoveries in the comments section below.  Looks like there’s enough documents to keep us all busy through the weekend.

“Oh dear… Resist we much”

53 Responses to Heads Up – MASSIVE State Department Friday FOIA Dump – Multiple Clinton Documents…

  1. Apollo says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Lock her up!

  2. Minnie says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Will be happy to assist.

    Driving now but will report once I’ve settled in for the evening.

  3. FofBW says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Did the state dept have a change of heart?

  4. George True says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Is Tillerson in charge of the State Department or is he not in charge!?!
    Why the hell is he allowing his department to do the Obama era Friday afternoon data.dump??

  5. SB says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Make that “9082” pages with 20 entries per page.

  6. Larry Bucar says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    TY All American Wolverine Katica + SD

    • Southern Son says:
      September 29, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      I second this, and add
      All American Peach of a Patriot!
      Praying here, that soon (at least eventually),
      that Katica’s previous Revelations will be used to Lock Shill Up, for a Long Time.

  7. telerider says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I can see DOJ and State’s logic in having a Federal judge order the release of these documents thereby circumventing Hillary et al from going off on President45 and claiming a lot of needless crap.

  8. Tonawanda says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Well I got 100 documents with a search for “pizza” but darned if I know how to look at them!

  9. Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Thanks for posting this, Sundance!

  10. adoubledot says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Time saver: everything after page 229 is pre-Obama.

  11. tommylotto2 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    9 items come up with search term “benghazi”

    time to start reading

  12. JoD says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    RELEASE THE PEDES!!

  13. Turranos says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Looks like Christmas came early this year. Can’t wait to dig in.

  14. fleporeblog says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    JW and Jay Sekulow’s ACLJ are truly a gift from God! These folks are the ones that don’t allow this stuff to die in the Swamp. They push and push and push until they get what they asked for. Then they go on shows like Lou Dobbs and Sean Hannity to share with the country.

  15. Homesteader says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    I’ll start here. Secretary Clinton Emails. https://foia.state.gov/Learn/New.aspx

  16. Kaiser Roll says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:50 pm

  17. yellowrosetx says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    just browsed the entries on the first page and see that H& Huma had NO PROBLEM talking about their passwords in in their email communications! the Pedes will really enjoy this.

  19. Ziiggii says:
    September 29, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Tons of docs re: Citizen United, but taking a look at a random document say this one
    https://foia.state.gov/searchapp/DOCUMENTS/Litigation_Jul2017/F-2015-15707/DOC_0C06046492/C06046492.pdf
    looking at it there is nothing that seems related to Citizen United case… hmmm????

    SUBJECT: RE: Potential Commitment with Government of Russia on Protection of Health Workers from Bloodborne Pathogens

    The entire email chain starts with Gary Cohen –

    This work is now in an advanced formative stage and the timing coincides well with the CGI Annual Meeting in September. Also, the Russian officials have expressed preliminary interest in partnering on a commitment that would be announced at CGI.

    • Ziiggii says:
      September 29, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      Sorry I did not pay attention to the context – I thought these were supposed to be related to the “famous” Citizen United case, but this is related to Citizen United filing a complaint.

      Today, on behalf of Citizens United, we filed a Complaint under the Freedom of Information Act against the State Department, seeking certain records relating to the William J. Clinton Foundation. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

      http://lawandfreedom.com/wordpress/citizens-united-v-u-s-department-of-state/

      It turns out it is related, just not to the “famous” case.

    • Ziiggii says:
      September 29, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      So that means there are 12 pages of information related to the FOIA request re: the State Department and the Clinton Foundation. (12×20=240 documents [around 720 printed pages of information])

      Looks like /pol/’s /CFG/ is gonna get reborn out of the ashes!

  20. Sandra-VA says:
    September 29, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    So, we interfered in Macedonia, some sort of coup and “CSO”s offered advice on color revolutions? Civil Society = SOROS!

    There are 4 articles at end of the emails labeled JW vs State Dept FOIA and lead with 2017. Read through them… blueprint to overthrow via color revolution!!! In a State Dept FOIA dump!!!!

  21. justme928 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Reddit will be busy going through the docs. Hope they strike gold.

  22. Nigella says:
    September 29, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Nothing “interesting?”

  23. chojun says:
    September 29, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    We need to compile a list of names of individuals and entities contained in the documents so we can cross-reference with donor databases and FEC information. The FEC database dumps are located here:

    ftp://ftp.fec.gov/FEC/electronic/

  24. Jlwary says:
    September 29, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    P 15 is all re: appointments to positions, like ambassadorships. Nothing juicy.

