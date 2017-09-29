Heads Up – MASSIVE State Department Friday FOIA Dump – Multiple Clinton Documents…

BREAKING: All American Wolverine Katica (twitter link) has spotted a massive FOIA data dump from the U.S. State Department today consisting of thousands of documents, many of which relate to Hillary Clinton’s term as Secretary of State.
FOIA Friday Document Dump of 300 PAGES (20 entries on a page) of emails, documents, etc… SEARCH ARCHIVE HERE
If you want to help search through the emails and documents –CLICK HERE– then share your discoveries in the comments section below. Looks like there’s enough documents to keep us all busy through the weekend.
Will be happy to assist.
Driving now but will report once I’ve settled in for the evening.
Did the state dept have a change of heart?
probably more like a change in their butts…they got off them.
Probably not beyond a grudging compliance with FOI statutes.
cd, most probably because Judicial Watch has been after them for quite some time and more will probably be coming. Karma does have a way of catching you up. I prefer no prison for her as she could continue from a cell. We used to tar and feather traitors and then hang or shoot them, which sounds best.
I think I would only quibble with the order.
Oh, there is the Judicial Watch request at the bottom of page 1.
Court made them do it
Is Tillerson in charge of the State Department or is he not in charge!?!
Why the hell is he allowing his department to do the Obama era Friday afternoon data.dump??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pretty sure Bill Clinton started the Friday dumps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make that “9082” pages with 20 entries per page.
Right, but the first 301 were dumped today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, 301. I thought 300 had more marketing power. LOL
Katica – any way you know to d/l these so as to work offline? Thx.
TY All American Wolverine Katica + SD
Praying here, that soon (at least eventually),
that Katica’s previous Revelations will be used to Lock Shill Up, for a Long Time.
I can see DOJ and State’s logic in having a Federal judge order the release of these documents thereby circumventing Hillary et al from going off on President45 and claiming a lot of needless crap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well I got 100 documents with a search for “pizza” but darned if I know how to look at them!
Click the pale blue arrows next to the document title. The arrows indicate expanding open the document so you could read it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try “yoga”. Or is it “yogurt”? 🙂
Thanks for posting this, Sundance!
Thank You, Katica!
You All American Peach of a Patriot, You!!
And there it is…
good job keeping them eyes open Katica!!
Great work Katica, as always.
Time saver: everything after page 229 is pre-Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
9 items come up with search term “benghazi”
time to start reading
RELEASE THE PEDES!!
They’re already on it … Someone posted this CTH thread as a springboard: https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/73ag81/get_in_here_autists_massive_friday_foia_dump/
Looks like Christmas came early this year. Can’t wait to dig in.
JW and Jay Sekulow’s ACLJ are truly a gift from God! These folks are the ones that don’t allow this stuff to die in the Swamp. They push and push and push until they get what they asked for. Then they go on shows like Lou Dobbs and Sean Hannity to share with the country.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, ACLJ & Sekulows are a blessing! Dobbs & Hannity will be fun tonight.
I’ll start here. Secretary Clinton Emails. https://foia.state.gov/Learn/New.aspx
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just curious how this relates to the FOIA documents dump?
LikeLike
dump is on a Friday, so people will pay less attention. It’s bureaucratic sabotage.
Another reason to not trust the media
also keeps the media from monopolizing the narrative. do not forget, we are here now. this is a new game, with new players.
Aah, but this weekend there will be a lot of XNFL fans looking for something to do!😉
just browsed the entries on the first page and see that H& Huma had NO PROBLEM talking about their passwords in in their email communications! the Pedes will really enjoy this.
HHS Secretary Tom Price resigns over private plane trips
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/09/29/trump-says-hell-decide-friday-night-whether-to-fire-hhs-secretary-tom-price.html
Tons of docs re: Citizen United, but taking a look at a random document say this one
https://foia.state.gov/searchapp/DOCUMENTS/Litigation_Jul2017/F-2015-15707/DOC_0C06046492/C06046492.pdf
looking at it there is nothing that seems related to Citizen United case… hmmm????
SUBJECT: RE: Potential Commitment with Government of Russia on Protection of Health Workers from Bloodborne Pathogens
The entire email chain starts with Gary Cohen –
Sorry I did not pay attention to the context – I thought these were supposed to be related to the “famous” Citizen United case, but this is related to Citizen United filing a complaint.
http://lawandfreedom.com/wordpress/citizens-united-v-u-s-department-of-state/
It turns out it is related, just not to the “famous” case.
So that means there are 12 pages of information related to the FOIA request re: the State Department and the Clinton Foundation. (12×20=240 documents [around 720 printed pages of information])
Looks like /pol/’s /CFG/ is gonna get reborn out of the ashes!
So, we interfered in Macedonia, some sort of coup and “CSO”s offered advice on color revolutions? Civil Society = SOROS!
There are 4 articles at end of the emails labeled JW vs State Dept FOIA and lead with 2017. Read through them… blueprint to overthrow via color revolution!!! In a State Dept FOIA dump!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I started at the end. Sounded hinky to me ,I’ll leave the rest to experts.
Reddit will be busy going through the docs. Hope they strike gold.
Nothing “interesting?”
We need to compile a list of names of individuals and entities contained in the documents so we can cross-reference with donor databases and FEC information. The FEC database dumps are located here:
ftp://ftp.fec.gov/FEC/electronic/
P 15 is all re: appointments to positions, like ambassadorships. Nothing juicy.
