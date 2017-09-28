Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

Posted on September 28, 2017 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers a White House press briefing for Thursday September 28th, 2017.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EDT.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

5 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

  1. Trumppin says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    The Press is insufferable but I always look forward to watching Sarah slap them around like “wack a mole” too bad she can’t give them a real sledge hammer pounding on the head. But popcorn’s done and I am ready for it to begin! Go Sarah Go!

  2. Regina says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Special kind of stupid – stumbled into CNN trying to find the press briefing on tv, and some moron was saying that because of the way Twitter works, they can now check Trump’s twitter timeline to “see exactly what he was doing for Puerto Rico recovery over the past weeks. We already know he went to a rally instead of helping” blah blah blah (not exact quotes)

    Honest to Pete – I just get embarrassed for them sometimes. Don’t look at FEMA, don’t look at USCG – look at twatter.

    I was thinking the other day that if these people didn’t have Twitter, what would they talk about 24×7? It’s not like they Ever bother with actual news –

  3. fedback says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Sarak Huckabee beats the press

