Beijing Orders North-Korea Businesses to Close Operations in China…

September 28, 2017

Before getting to the heart of the latest announcement it is important to note there is a great deal of rapid economic action taking shape in China ahead of Secretary Rex Tillerson’s arrival.   ¹China has stopped the import of recyclables.  ²Chinese manufacturing is slowing.  ³Comac (chinese aerospace) has successfully tested their latest airliner.

#1 is important because it reflects the opinion of the central economic planners in Beijing that #2 is more severe than currently publicized. #3 is important because Canada’s plan in the Boeing -vs- Bombardier trade dispute was to look toward China to purchase Canadian subsidized aerospace products. Purchases won’t happen because China is creating it’s own airline manufacturing industry with Comac (a Beijing subsidized industry). However, China is more than willing to give the illusion of trade in order to steal Bombardier technology.

Those are all subtle signals of economic activity within China.

However, today the bigger economic story is an outcome of President Trump and Treasury Mnuchin outlining specific sanctions against any entity that engages in economic activity with North Korea.

Beijing understands the consequences to the Trump/Mnuchin sanctions and finds themselves in a tight position where allowing DPRK business interests to operate within China violates the intended purpose to cut off North Korea from it’s economic enablers.

(Via Daily Mail) China has ordered North Korean companies in the country to shut down by January as it applies UN sanctions imposed following Pyongyang’s sixth nuclear test.

The commerce ministry in Beijing said today the companies, including joint ventures with Chinese firms, have 120 days to close from the date the United Nations resolution was adopted on September 12.

The UN Security Council voted unanimously to boost sanctions on North Korea, banning its textile exports and capping fuel supplies.

The announcement comes days after China confirmed that it will apply another major part of the sanctions – a limit on exports of refined petroleum products to North Korea starting October 1 and a ban on textiles from its neighbour.

China’s application of UN sanctions is particularly biting for North Korea.

Beijing is Pyongyang’s main ally and trading partner, responsible for around 90 percent of the hermit nation’s commerce.

The United States has pressed China to use its economic leverage to strongarm North Korea into giving up its nuclear ambitions.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Beijing this weekend for talks with China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (read more)

77 Responses to Beijing Orders North-Korea Businesses to Close Operations in China…

  1. sixbladeknifeblog says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Slowly, slowly, catchee monkey.

  2. rsanchez1990 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Rocket Man just keeps burning out his fuse out there alone.

  3. Kent says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    There are people at work who think I’m smart because I just tell them what I read on Conservative Treehouse which then comes true…the part that gets me is that they never seem to hear CTH or bother attempting to read things for themselves…..oh well…

    • FofBW says:
      September 28, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      sadly Kent, that is very true. However, if we can get just one to come over the the CTH light, it is worth it.

      • Kent says:
        September 28, 2017 at 4:17 pm

        A couple of folks have come over (and I suspect a few wait for ”the news” from me)…one via his sister who now follows and the other is a flaming liberal who finally got so tired of the beat downs that he started following…doesn’t say much these days…lolol…..

    • frank field says:
      September 28, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      Kent: Treepers, especially Sundance, have made me much wiser too. Love this site!

      DRAIN IT

    • frank field says:
      September 28, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      Kent: Treepers, especially Sundance, have made me much wiser too. Love this site!

      DRAIN IT

    • mireilleg says:
      September 28, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      Yeah true but we look so smart.

      • maiingankwe says:
        September 28, 2017 at 5:14 pm

        Afterwards is how I may sometimes look smart when it comes down to how we explain it via Sundance. For instance, I have a few right now who think I’m nuts that our President Trump does not want to go to war with NK and it will be the panda looking like he had calmed the storm through our pressure in economics.

        I know afterwards some may be nodding their heads in agreement, some will ignore everything I’ve said and claim it was all of China’s doing and some will think I’m bloody brilliant even though I give all credit to Sundance. It always seems to be after the fact though.

        I know, one might be thinking I need to change the people around me, but it’s kinda hard when most are stuck as family. It’s all good. As long as I have faith in our President and his cabinet it’s all I care about right now. I’m just going to have to keep notes for when he’s up for election is all. Kinda like a ‘I told you so’ list.

        I’m more than happy those around you think you’re smart all the time rather than mine that only some think it after. As I said, it’s all good. We win no matter what. Be well and stay smiling,
        Ma’iingankwe

    • webgirlpdx says:
      September 28, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      Kent….reminds me of a conversation I had over the weekend. Husband and I were driving back from dinner with another couple friends of ours. The guys started talking about NK and the possibility of pending military action.

      After they finished I told them that the President has no interest in military conflict and they need to look at the President’s motives through the lens of economics. And how Beijing controls Rocket Man so every time he tosses up a missile, our administration puts the economic squeeze on China….hitting THEM where it hurts. I told them to just watch….

      Hubby and our friends looked at me in amazement. Thank you, Sundance and all my amazing fellow Treepers!

  4. Borealis says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    But the neverTrumpers will insist that Trump is trying to start WWIII. The stupid is strong with them.

    • oldtoenail says:
      September 28, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      I am not convinced all of these people are that stupid. Some are just evil and want their way even if it hurts the USA. Actually I guess that is some form of stupid.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    The Chinese are FU….KED! I happen to have Bloomberg Radio on last night and they were doing their Asia market show. One gentleman that knows China very well said that the October 19th China Party Congress is a HUGE deal for President Xi. He is suppose to come out of it as one of the most powerful President in China’s history. He said this is so big that the last thing Xi will want is for the Little Fat Man to ruin his day. I think that is also playing big time into all the actions that China is taking.

    Rocket Man may have seen his last rocket go off! The next time a rocket is launched from NK, he will be tied to it!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 12 people

  6. The Boss says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    An A-Team moment is in the making.
    (Cue George Peppard)

  7. Kaiser Roll says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    The deal we make with North Korea should exchange Spenser Rapone and some BLM actvists in exchange for the Americans held.

  8. Atticus says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    China’s already “appropriated” a lot of the technology that’s required for the manufacture of aircraft and other aerospace product. We’ve (blind U.S. corporations) been “working” with our Chinese partners for over a decade, allowing them to make aerospace hardware for us. Don’t think for a minute that they haven’t outright stolen any technology and methods to set up their own industry.

    • duchess01 says:
      September 28, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      They have – they don’t have the ability to do it themselves – so they steal what others have put their minds into developing – and then – there are the rules – you want to do business here – build your companies here – so we can watch how you do it – master manipulators –

    • carrierh says:
      September 28, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      In today’s world, any company is and will do the same. Competition, competition!

      • Scavenger says:
        September 28, 2017 at 5:43 pm

        Yes indeed Carrierh. Also, often the contract to manufacture includes an agreement that the manufacturer is free to produce similar articles in their own name after an agreed period, say 3 to 5 years. Which explains why a lot of “new” Chinese product that looks an “old model”.

  9. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    My “China-cheating-watching eyes” go immediately to the January date. Watch for foot-dragging that puts actual action PAST early November, when I expect coordinated leftist action against the Trump administration.

    Will the Empire strike back? Count on it.

    Wolverines – eternally vigilant.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 28, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      Love that photo.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        September 28, 2017 at 4:56 pm

        Great, isn’t it?

        DuckDuckGo images is turning into a wonderful place to get images. I used to rely on Google Images until they started messing with me, giving me “politically argumentative” images, or losing the stuff I was looking for. At that time, DDG images weren’t so good. Now, DDG images gives me what I want, and they’re not tied to Google!

  10. Trumppin says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Doing what no man before him could .. Love our MAGA POTUS! .. so much Winning!

    • carrierh says:
      September 28, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      Trumppin, just as Trump planned and why he is a great President. While the media and Congress have problems understanding how he works/thinks/acts, the gets things done that do put America first and they are desperate and don’t know whether to support him or not because either way the 2 parties in 1 are and will suffer for their contempt and thinking they own us and our country. Was so glad to read that Scalise is back to work. Our prayers do work!

  11. tomasianews says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    This is amazing news. Many Chinese support the sanctions. I even got messages from them saying so. They believe the Norks are crazy and they feel ashamed to be associated with them.

  12. Joe says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    NK exports coal and knit jackets.

    NK imports petroleum and yarn.

    Just wondering how much worse it can get for them anyway?

    • backwoodsgirl123 says:
      September 28, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      I don’t know, but I’ve been praying for an infestation of rats so that the prisoners have something to eat.

      They catch rats, but they can’t cook them, so they eat them raw. Sometimes, that’s about all they get. They are starving.

      So I prayed for rats so that the prisoners have something to eat.

      Like

  13. magatrump says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Great winning occuring. Love our Prssident. God bless President Trump.

  14. sharpshorts says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Kudos to sundance for deftly reading PDT’s actions AND clearly explaining them to us all.
    Really impressive thinking and analysis. It’s wonderful when a plan comes together.

  15. joninmd22 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Huh. I didn’t know they made spacesuits in quadruple X.

  16. stillers213 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Rocketman!
    I can’t help but to picture the fat little dictator riding on top of one of those Wile E. Coyote ACME brand rockets that has a fuse on the bottom for propulsion.

  17. yy4u says:
    September 28, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    China could do the NORKs and the world a favor by backing a coup against Rocket Boy. Nobody expects NK to become a Democracy or a Republic — a removal of the obese little psychopath would be a big step in the right direction.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 28, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      They are thoroughly prepared to replace his regime, IMO, should it be weakened sufficiently by a shoot-out with America. The real question – would they replace it with a “new pistol” like the prior Kim regimes, or a “new smartphone” like Vietnam (cheap version) or themselves (smarter)? Both are usable outcomes.

  18. rebel53blog says:
    September 28, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Trump/Tillerson, a winning combination!

  19. sunnydaze says:
    September 28, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Ok. If China actually follows thru on this, it’s huge.

