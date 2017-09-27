September 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #251

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
President Trump on massive tax cuts and simplification legislation to be rolled out shortly. Will be tremendous for the economy.
I heard there was going to be a rally for this today? Does anyone know if that’s true, and if so the details? thanks –
More of a speech than a rally. It’s at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and by invitation only. Their Dem. Senator Joe Donnelly is slated to make a joint appearance with the President. Here’s a local report from there:
http://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2017/09/25/what-we-know-trumps-visit-indianapolis/701323001/
Trumpism at its core is built on America First! It is Nationalism on steroids. You can’t have Trumpism without our fearless leader.
I think Bannon’s concerns were that people like Ivanka, Jared, Kelly, TREX (all people I adore and admire) may have tried to get our President to swing a little more towards the middle. I don’t think for a minute it was because they hate America First but that more can get accomplished in their minds.
Tonight was a wake up call to all of them that Patriots don’t want any model other than what our President ran on and has successfully implemented to date.
I constantly talk about Generation Z but that is real! They LOVE ❤️ our President! Trumpism is foreign to them at their current age. However, as they become adults, it will be their mantra. Bannon and our President know it. Stay on course and they will be building monuments and mountains with his image for generations to come.
President Trump has an uncanny ability to recognize who can influence whom and where … and where not.
IMO, he is architecting an expanding set of strategies of massive scope and complexity, and ingeniously orchestrating his team to accomplish the seemingly impossible.
Incredibly underestimated and under appreciated … except here.
NFL entering death spiral due to head injuries..Trumppulls the pin..claims the win.
Mueller? Mueller?
Someone make Hillary go away.
An indictment would be nice
She’s the gift that keeps on giving! Why on Earth would we want her to go away? Did the Globetrotters want to run off the Washington Generals?
MESSAGE to NFL:
To the Flag-Kneeling “Protesters”:
• America is the result of Obama’s Transformation.
• The incidents you despise were inspired by Obama’s Leadership from Behind.
The sources of your HATE are the DIVISIONS Obama sewed in America.
You’re every bit the DIVISIVE FAILURES that Obama was:
• You’re deer in the headlights when asked what OUTCOME you seek that “solves your problem”.
• Hell, you can’t even identify the PROBLEM you want solved.
YOU’RE the PROBLEM:
• You’re IGNORANT LEMMINGS.
• You’re MILLIONAIRE RACISTS.
• You’re FRAUDULENT FOOLS.
Super-rich ex-presidents and the law that supports them
http://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/20/former-presidents-act-saddles-taxpayers-with-big-p/
NFL= non-functional losers
How many NFL players does it take to screw in a light bulb? Trick question, they can’t.
Remember when each night this thread would be started with a countdown until Election Day?
HOLY COW! It’s been almost a year since that day. Crazy.
That was SteveInCO that would post it daily. Not sure what happened to him. Someone said he was banned from CTH.
Incredible list of the Kneeling Felons – that is on USA Today, not on Breitbart, is a bonus.
Spread it far, spread it wide !!
SHAME on ANYBODY who still follows the depraved, bestial BFL. You are part of the problem.
https://www.usatoday.com/sports/nfl/arrests/
W. T. H. ??? And how did he get through W.P.? Always have to be on guard. Can West Point do anything?
http://americanmilitarynews.com/2017/09/west-point-grad-army-officer-is-official-socialist-organizer-who-spreads-communist-propaganda-relentlessly/
