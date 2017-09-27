September 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #251

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. decisiontime16 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    President Trump on massive tax cuts and simplification legislation to be rolled out shortly. Will be tremendous for the economy.

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. fleporeblog says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Trumpism at its core is built on America First! It is Nationalism on steroids. You can’t have Trumpism without our fearless leader.

    I think Bannon’s concerns were that people like Ivanka, Jared, Kelly, TREX (all people I adore and admire) may have tried to get our President to swing a little more towards the middle. I don’t think for a minute it was because they hate America First but that more can get accomplished in their minds.

    Tonight was a wake up call to all of them that Patriots don’t want any model other than what our President ran on and has successfully implemented to date.

    I constantly talk about Generation Z but that is real! They LOVE ❤️ our President! Trumpism is foreign to them at their current age. However, as they become adults, it will be their mantra. Bannon and our President know it. Stay on course and they will be building monuments and mountains with his image for generations to come.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:45 am

      President Trump has an uncanny ability to recognize who can influence whom and where … and where not.

      IMO, he is architecting an expanding set of strategies of massive scope and complexity, and ingeniously orchestrating his team to accomplish the seemingly impossible.

      Incredibly underestimated and under appreciated … except here.

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:25 am

  9. Garavaglia says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    NFL entering death spiral due to head injuries..Trumppulls the pin..claims the win.

  10. Gil says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Mueller? Mueller?

  11. fleporeblog says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:29 am

  12. Harry Lime says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Someone make Hillary go away.

  13. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:34 am

    MESSAGE to NFL:

    To the Flag-Kneeling “Protesters”:

    • America is the result of Obama’s Transformation.

    • The incidents you despise were inspired by Obama’s Leadership from Behind.

    The sources of your HATE are the DIVISIONS Obama sewed in America.

    You’re every bit the DIVISIVE FAILURES that Obama was:

    • You’re deer in the headlights when asked what OUTCOME you seek that “solves your problem”.

    • Hell, you can’t even identify the PROBLEM you want solved.

    YOU’RE the PROBLEM:
    • You’re IGNORANT LEMMINGS.
    • You’re MILLIONAIRE RACISTS.
    • You’re FRAUDULENT FOOLS.

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Super-rich ex-presidents and the law that supports them

    http://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/20/former-presidents-act-saddles-taxpayers-with-big-p/

  15. joeknuckles says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:37 am

    NFL= non-functional losers
    How many NFL players does it take to screw in a light bulb? Trick question, they can’t.

  16. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Remember when each night this thread would be started with a countdown until Election Day?

    HOLY COW! It’s been almost a year since that day. Crazy.

  17. rsmith1776 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Incredible list of the Kneeling Felons – that is on USA Today, not on Breitbart, is a bonus.

    Spread it far, spread it wide !!

    SHAME on ANYBODY who still follows the depraved, bestial BFL. You are part of the problem.

    https://www.usatoday.com/sports/nfl/arrests/

