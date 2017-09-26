Tuesday September 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
New Development – Investigators Close In On Phony Dossier About Trump.!
Dick Morris TV: Lunch ALERT!
Dick Morris Reports Video 03:36 Minutes Sep-25-2017;
LikeLiked by 1 person
For all those Sessions naysayers, I told you he was working on a lost of cases and now you are hearing he has been. Also, I had read some months ago that McCain turned over either this dossier or another to the intelligence agency, which I can believe considering his never Trump anything. Remember, Trump keeps everything close to his chest before lancing with his spear, and obviously requires his appointees to do the same, but also to work on their on. Thank you, Secretary Sessions for doing what must be done and hopefully removing both the Deputy DOJ and Muellar asap as hindering investigations that we need truly done.
LikeLike
O clap your hands, all peoples; Shout to God with the voice of joy. Ps 47:1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please remember the good people of Owsley county, Kentucky in your prayers.
http://dailycaller.com/2016/03/08/sanders-is-wrong-americas-poorest-counties-are-95-percent-white/
http://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/leonard-pitts-jr/article2518087.html
This is the poorest county in the United States. The poverty is extreme. The people are good and strong and could use your prayers. Owsley voted 84% for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps new businesses could start up there for jobs and income. I think I will email Trump on this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
A favorite, classic Lyle Lovett song. There was a time, not so long ago. . .
The LaSalle restaurant is gone, but you can still find those enchlladas if you know where to look. 🙂
LikeLike
Remember after 9/11 and everyone was sporting American flags on lapels, on cars, on the front porch? I just found this American Flag Brass Buckle from Grunt Style US…nice….
I was also thinking perhaps everyone should use the National Anthem as the ringtone for their cell phones. Be fun to hear the Anthem going off all over the place when merely walking down the street. Maybe arrange with a friend to call you a couple of times during those occasions just to get the reaction of those around you.
LikeLike