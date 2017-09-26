September 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #250

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Remind me of the following by Sundance –
Rat Fink Ryan Pushes Passage of Puerto Rico (Bain Capital Bond Seller) “Rescue” Through House…
Posted on June 9, 2016 by sundance
“Meanwhile the insufferable MSM will avoid all mention that the construct of the Rescue Authorization itself puts Bain Capital (Mitt Romney) bond holders at the top of the repayment and bailout benefactor list…. I digress. This crony capitalistic schtick is blood boiling.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/06/09/rat-fink-ryan-pushes-passage-of-puerto-rico-bain-capital-bond-seller-rescue-through-house/
Gosh just a few months ago FALN terrorist Oscar Rivera was leading the Puerto Rican Day parade, to cheering throngs. Yep, probably time to put away the Puerto Rican flags until the United States fixes everything, then we will be the oppressors again
Mit Romney and Schumer bonds.
When Moore wins, it’s going to be interesting seeing how the media attempts to spin that as a loss for Trump.
Trump can count on this household’s votes.
This is one of the best tweets I’ve seen yet from our Lion, it’s magnificent trolling.
I’d like to see him tweet something about how disgusting it is for Hillary and her allies to be trying to use the disaster in Puerto Rico to deliberately divide this nation racially.
Repeal and REPLACE McCain.
‘You’ve been TRUMPED, McCain! Great tweet.
The power of this tweet really is amazing! He went after the “Maverick” the day after his 60 Minutes piece about having the worst type of brain cancer imaginable. Every single Uniparty Republican will not be able to sleep this evening. If our Lion 🦁 is willing to go after Lucifer given his supposed cancer of the brain, he would enjoy killing them as well.
This was not meant for Healthcare but for his Tax Reform Bill. If you dare to cross him, he will eat you for dinner and invite 100+ million Deplorables to witness it!
TEXAS REP. LOUIS GOHMERT CALLS FOR SENATOR JOHN McCAIN “RECALL”…YEAH!
https://personalliberty.com/texas-rep-louie-gohmert-calls-sen-john-mccains-recall/
Our President retweeted this tweet! Pat Tillman is a TRUE HERO that gave his life for his country! If you want to buy a jersey, his is the one to buy!
Not sure how many folks know the story about Pat Tillman. He was a star linebacker for Arizona State University. He was drafted by his hometown team, Arizona Cardinals, who played in the same stadium as his college at the time. He was a ferocious player on the Arizona Cardinals. He had recently signed a multi year contract paying him nearly $4 million dollars a year.
He walked away from all of it to fulfill his duty to his country after 9/11. He was killed in Afghanistan 🇦🇫 by friendly fire.
http://www.foxnews.com/sports/2017/08/31/arizona-state-unveils-pat-tillman-statue-at-sun-devil-stadium.html
From the article linked above:
A bronze likeness of perhaps the greatest Sun Devil in school history now adorns the north end of Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium.
“Pat spent his whole life trying to be the best person he could possibly be,” Tillman’s brother, Kevin, said before the drape was dropped. “He didn’t focus on money, he didn’t focus on fame, he didn’t focus on a pretty statue. It was, ‘How can I make myself a better person in all these different facets of my life?’ And ASU gave him an opportunity to do that.”
Tillman played at Arizona State from 1994-97 and went on to play for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals before walking away from a multi-million dollar contract to serve his country in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Tillman became an Army Ranger in 2003 and served until he was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.
In addition to the images, Graham said the football team will start a new tradition of touching the statue as they charge onto the football field, according to ASU Now.
“I want to challenge our players with this,” he said. “If you come out and touch that statue, you need to pour everything you have onto the field and play with passion because that’s what his life was about — having a passion for what you’re doing.”
Jessie James Decker says NFL husband was tricked into national anthem protest
https://www.yahoo.com/beauty/jessie-james-decker-says-nfl-husband-tricked-national-anthem-protest-175528777.html?soc_src=social-sh&soc_trk=tw
Excerpt:
Country star Jessie James Decker is being criticized for defending her NFL husband, who she says unknowingly participated in a national anthem demonstration.
Before a Sunday game between the Tennessee Titans (for which Jessie’s husband, Eric, is a wide receiver) and the Seattle Seahawks, both teams remained in their respective locker rooms during the national anthem. On Monday, Jessie told TMZ, “My husband was not made aware it was time to go out for the game. Unfortunately a decision was made for him without him knowing.”
Wait till the NFL tries to put the toothpaste back in the tube.
Wow, Megyn Kelly got a Scathing review of her shows 1st day. WAPO called it a “Bride of Frakenstein Creation” LMAO! The Trump curse continues…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/arts-and-entertainment/wp/2017/09/25/nbcs-megyn-kelly-experiment-unveils-its-latest-creation-a-morning-show-bride-of-frankenstein/
Love it!
The Steelers and NFL are truly screwed! When you have fans like the gentleman below saying enough is enough plus Generation Z and 70 million strong coming up the pipeline, you have killed the golden goose!
These Morons don’t realize that Generation Z is the most conservative generation since the WWII Generation! That is 70 million people that will destroy the NFL in the future and beyond. Everyone takes them for granted! They LOVE ❤️ their Lion 🦁 and will do anything for him when he asks.
They will carry Trumpism for the next 50+ years!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3790614/They-don-t-like-drugs-gay-marriage-HATE-tattoos-Generation-Z-conservative-WW2.html
From the article linked above:
– Youngsters, part of Generation Z, surveyed on range of social topics
– They were more conservative than some older generations on drugs
– Teenagers were more cash savvy than all but the prewar generation
– Experts think teens ‘don’t have enough time’ to engage in ‘risky activity’
Teenagers born after 2000 – the so-called ‘Generation Z’ – are the most socially conservative generation since the Second World War, a new study has found.
The youngsters surveyed had more conservative views on gay marriage, transgender rights and drugs than Baby Boomers, Generation X or Millennials.
The questioned were more prudent than Millennials, Generation X and Baby Boomers but not quite as cash-savvy as those born in 1945 or before.
Only 14 and 15-year-olds were surveyed, by brand consultancy The Gild, as they were classed as being able to form credible opinions by that age.
When asked to comment on same-sex marriage, transgender rights and cannabis legislation, 59 per cent of Generation X teenagers said they had conservative views.
One in seven – 14% – of the 14 and 15-year-olds took a ‘quite conservative’ approach, while only two per cent of Millennials and one per cent of Generation X.
Again only the prewar generation came ahead of today’s teenagers for holding an even more shrewd financial head.
They Absolutely LOVE ❤️ Their LION 🦁!
And this grandma is helping my 4 gen Z granddaughters to love our Lion every chance she gets 😀🇺🇸👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is long, but a really great rant. He pretty much covers every base here of why the whole thing is a major turnoff for many/most Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treepers are on a roll tonight!!! ❤️👍😂
He makes RINOs drop to their knees too:
Man, that was such a fun Primary!
😂😂😂when it comes to our magnificent President, these things always have a way of backfiring on the left. Stupid is as stupid does. Fools.
Haha! Over on The_Donald some guy posted a rant about Dallas taking the knee and it made me laugh. This is really turning bad for the NFL and people have had it with their virtue signaling. Anyway, here is a great rant…
“So the Cowboys are kneeling BEFORE the anthem, to support those kneeling during the anthem, but then stood for the anthem out of respect, but locked arms because they didn’t want to show TOO much respect. THIS IS F**KING RIDICULOUS. F THE NFL. HOW ABOUT THROW SOME TOUCHDOWNS? This SJW shit is destroying the league like everything else it touches.”
Well I’ve decided this is my new sport.
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/border-collies-gather-australia-576-world-record-charity-fundraiser-adelaide-a7965836.html
I am not really into NASCAR, even thought that is a Southern pastime.
Consequences have actions….
Denver Broncos’ Von Miller, Salary $19 million
Protest national anthem
As a result of his actions before the game, Phil Long dealership asked CBS4 and other television stations to stop airing their ads featuring Von Miller. The general manager of Phil Long Ford in Denver told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Miller has not been fired, but instead they are changing some advertising.
Phil Long Dealerships Statement:
We are evaluating the events of the weekend. It is important to state that we haven’t fired Von. We are in the middle of contract renewal and this weekend’s events remind us that sometimes we feel that we best represent ourselves. We support Von and his first amendment rights, we know Von and he’s a good person. He donated a police car to his hometown police dept. All that notwithstanding when we bring in celebrities to represent us we run the risk of being misrepresented.
We, like millions of Americans are concerned and will respond consistently with our values as a proud American company founded by a war hero (Phil Long). While we can’t control the actions of others we can be responsible for how we support our nation and community. That is why, years ago, our principal owner, Jay Cimino, founded the Mount Carmel Veteran’s Service center, and is supported by all Phil Long Dealerships. We support this cause not just with our words, but financially as well, and it is serving hundreds of veterans in need right here in Colorado. This would be a great time for our community to show support for our military community by supporting this cause or others that continue to serve them after they serve us.
Here is Phil Long Dealership information if you want to contact and let them know you support their decision.
Phil Long Dealerships
1212 A Motor City Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
(719) 550-3025
Email is on eform on website: http://www.phillong.com/?http://phillongbodyshop.com/contact.php
Twitter: @phillongdealers
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/phillongdealers/
President Trump gave an interview to Rick and Bubba in Alabama. They discuss Luther Strange, for some of y’all who need to educate yourselves:
“Well, I think that Luther will be absolutely fantastic in terms of agenda. He wants the wall.”
“I don’t know Roy Moore at all. And I think it’s perhaps indicative when somebody doesn’t even know his name.”
“It’s gonna be a very very tough race for Roy, and it’s gonna be a no-contest for Luther.”
He called him Ray at first… cracked me up!
Not One More Dime: NFL Stadiums Have Collected Over $1.1 Billion in Federal Subsidies – Time to Cut Them Off –
September 25, 2017, 7:59 am by Jim Hoft 251 Comments
“Varney reminded the FOX and Friends hosts that NFL stadiums have collected over $1 billion in federal subsidies.
Stuart Varney: There’s $1.1 billion in direct subsidies from taxpayers to the NFL… Taxpayer subsidies go to the building of stadiums. There have been 20 new NFL stadiums since 1997. All of them have received a degree of taxpayer subsidies.
According to FOX Sports over the last 20 years, the American public has spent more than $7 billion dollars to build or renovate NFL stadiums, taking on 46 percent of the total costs of those projects.
It’s time to cut them off.
They don’t respect the country. Why should the country respect them?”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/enough-enough-nfl-stadiums-collected-1-1-billion-federal-subsidies-time-cut-off/
Kick the NFL to the curb and use all of those beautiful stadiums for President Trump rallies!
NFL Owner Says He Is ‘F*****g Livid’ At Players Who Protest The National Anthem
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/25/nfl-owner-says-he-is-fg-livid-at-players-who-protest-the-national-anthem/
Excerpt:
An NFL owner reached out to The Daily Caller Monday night to express his extreme displeasure with players protesting the national anthem.
“I am f*****g livid right now. I see this s**t and I lose my mind. It needs to end immediately,” the owner stated during the brief phone conversation on background Monday.
“I’ll give up football completely and find something else to do with my time if this continues,” he added. “This horse s**t must end. These players are so out of touch. They disrespect our flag and then wonder why Trump won. It’s a no-brainer. This is so disrespectful.”
Please Note:
This is NOT what it appears to be. This “owner” is an owner of the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers owners are the Packer Fans, so this particular owner, tho technically an “owner” is just a regular guy or gal.
Petition update: 158! The first threshold has been passed, well within the 30 day limit.
This means it’s now listed on the site
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petitions?page=4 our humble little guys is the last one on the tent, now at 160. But not for long!
The next threshold is a bit higher…100,000 😱 Fingers crossed we can get this thing to go viral.
What petition? https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/end-white-house-visit-invitations-sports-organizations-replace-merit-based-policy-great-citizens
Done.
Very emotional short speech. This guys first name is Torrance but dang, the person who uploaded this FAILED to give credit to him, no last name given and I can’t remember it. He made a *lot* of pro-Trump vids during the Primaries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good Man. Good video..
This is a long twitter thread but is interesting for those who are holding out hope for A.G. Sessions.
(hopefully there is truth to it) 35 tweets in thread. here are a few.
https://www.city-journal.org/html/hard-data-hollow-protests-15458.html
Hard Data, Hollow Protests
FBI crime figures paint a very different picture of crime and policing than this weekend’s demonstrations suggest.
Well if anyone was planning on watching The X Files you may wish to reconsider. Hollywood & football swirling the drain together:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn, why is Hollywood so dumb!
Thanks for the heads up…I didn’t even know they were going to be on again.
I will look forward to not-watching them.
The cast of the new Star Trek TV show “Discovery” posed for a picture on one knee as well.
Yes it’s the in thing to do now… They don’t even have to play the National Anthem to get in on the craze!
Weaponized Empathy – this is exactly what this civil right attorney is trying to use on Hannity, dodging questions about this NFL kneeling disrespect, Kaepernicks pig-cop socks he wore on field
Great blog on this tactic
http://thedeclination.com/?s=Weaponized&submit=Search
Fellow Treepers–It has begun!
The Big Ugly Nightmare has begun on them Anti-America losers. Keep up with the Boycott Movement (BM-lol). That is our strength and power to MAGA.
This is the best news site ever! Thank you all you treepers for being MAGA researchers, reporters and hunters for true news, for all the right reasons!!! Praise God for you all, for Sundance and for our blessed President Trump! I so appreciate what you all are doing here.
“And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith.” Heb 12:1-2
New Development – Investigators Close In On Phony Dossier About Trump.!
Dick Morris Reports Video 03:36 Minutes Sep-25-2017;
Dick Morris TV: The Lunch ALERT.!
Steve Bannon on Sean Hannity tonight……FANTASTIC……he tells it like no other….except for President Trump. He blasted the swamp!!
I think PTrump did not really want to support Strange because he too millions from McConnell and he will be beholden to him and the rest of the criminals…….I believe his strong supporters are out there for Judge Moore.
If somebody asks you who will win the Super Bowl this season, say “The Deplorables..”
