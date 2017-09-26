President Trump Announces Visit To Puerto Rico on Tuesday (Video)…

Posted on September 26, 2017 by

During a meeting at the White House with congressional committee members, President Trump announced he is planning to visit Puerto Rico, and possibly the Virgin Islands, on Tuesday of next week.

The visit is being timed to avoid any impact on first responders, U.S. military units and FEMA crews who are currently working in “urgent mode” to reestablish basic elements of recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s devastation.  WATCH:

.

President Trump’s Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert and FEMA Director Brock Long have been in Puerto Rico reviewing recovery efforts and coordinating the administration’s efforts to assist the island.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, FEMA, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to President Trump Announces Visit To Puerto Rico on Tuesday (Video)…

  1. Alison says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    The lion never sleeps!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    *BOOM*

    Take that all you nasty, nasty naysayers.

    Hopefully, Mr. President holds a presser going and coming!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Declane says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    God Bless President Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. andyocoregon says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Despite her criticism of President Trump’s federal aid to Puerto Rico, I wonder how much Hillary has sent to help them? She and Bill are multi-millionaires. They could afford to help the storm victims, but no, all she can do is whine and complain.

    Like

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Like

    Reply
  7. sundance says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Like

    Reply
  8. Atticus says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    This should quell the “President’s not doing anything about Puerto Rico” drumbeat that the MSM was starting.

    Like

    Reply
  9. fedback says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Trump / Rajoy press conference coming up

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s