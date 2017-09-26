President Trump Announces Visit To Puerto Rico on Tuesday (Video)…

During a meeting at the White House with congressional committee members, President Trump announced he is planning to visit Puerto Rico, and possibly the Virgin Islands, on Tuesday of next week.
The visit is being timed to avoid any impact on first responders, U.S. military units and FEMA crews who are currently working in “urgent mode” to reestablish basic elements of recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s devastation. WATCH:
President Trump’s Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert and FEMA Director Brock Long have been in Puerto Rico reviewing recovery efforts and coordinating the administration’s efforts to assist the island.
