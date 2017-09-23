Saturday September 23rd- Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

17 Responses to Saturday September 23rd- Open Thread

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Happy Caturday, Dear Treepers.
    This week has been amazing to follow
    Praise God He is with our President Trump.

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:30 am

    “And not only this, but we also exult in our tribulations, knowing that tribulation brings about perseverance; and perseverance, proven character; and proven character, hope;” Rom 5:3-4

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I knew my kitties were looking at me expectantly. Tomorrow’s CATERDAY!!

    Here’s a wonderfully lyrical piece set to one of the stanza’s of the famous Spanish poem, “Platero y yo”.

  4. Lucille says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Fridrik Karlsson – Cruisin (HD) *THE SMOOTHJAZZ LOFT*

  6. millwright says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:44 am

    On a lighter note, the AP just gave us another example of the “new journalism” when they initiated a wide scale attack against Sec. Ed. Ms. B. DeVos for her “private jet travel ” and free lodging and maintenance while traveling. Except they failed to perform their “due diligence “; the “private jet ” cited belongs to Ms. DeVos ! IOW she travels on government business on her own dime ! The accusatory AP tweet was up until the outrage grew too loud to ignore, then the snide “retraction” very quietly was slipped into the twitterverse .

  7. Janie M. says:
    September 23, 2017 at 12:55 am

    I know it’s Caturday but decided to post something different:

  9. Lucille says:
    September 23, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Liz Wheeler: What Democrats don’t want you to know

