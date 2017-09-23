Saturday September 23rd- Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday, Dear Treepers.
This week has been amazing to follow
Praise God He is with our President Trump.
“And not only this, but we also exult in our tribulations, knowing that tribulation brings about perseverance; and perseverance, proven character; and proven character, hope;” Rom 5:3-4
Why are churches failing in Europe?
“Get thee behind me Satan.”
Oh….goodness, me. Are you sure this isn’t just a fashion show for Halloween costumes which is a month away?
These are awful–“Get thee behind me Satan” is correct.
I knew my kitties were looking at me expectantly. Tomorrow’s CATERDAY!!
Here’s a wonderfully lyrical piece set to one of the stanza’s of the famous Spanish poem, “Platero y yo”.
Fridrik Karlsson – Cruisin (HD) *THE SMOOTHJAZZ LOFT*
Between the time I put this in a Word document and subsequently posted it, the YT had been removed for copyright infringement. Sorry.
Found this one for you, Lucille, Hope it’s the one…. I love it so far.
Yes, thanks, Janie. Great relaxation music by Karlsson, who is an Icelander.
It was wonderful, Lucille… so soothing. I may look into getting his CD which has this song. Glad you posted it, a new musician to add to my list. ❤️
On a lighter note, the AP just gave us another example of the “new journalism” when they initiated a wide scale attack against Sec. Ed. Ms. B. DeVos for her “private jet travel ” and free lodging and maintenance while traveling. Except they failed to perform their “due diligence “; the “private jet ” cited belongs to Ms. DeVos ! IOW she travels on government business on her own dime ! The accusatory AP tweet was up until the outrage grew too loud to ignore, then the snide “retraction” very quietly was slipped into the twitterverse .
Yeah, millwright, stir up the rabble and then quietly say….”never mind.”
Emily “Never Mind” Litella (Gilda Radner, SNL) entered my thoughts.
I know it’s Caturday but decided to post something different:
Amen!
Liz Wheeler: What Democrats don’t want you to know
