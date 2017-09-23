NBA Star Says He Doesn’t Want to Attend White House Championship Visit – President Trump Says Don’t Bother…

Well, well, well. For years ordinary middle-America, and the punditry class of pop counter-culture thinkers, have wanted someone to push back against the insufferable leftist anti-American-patriotism within pop culture. In a brilliant turn of events, President Trump has stepped directly into the gap.

Last night President Trump pointed out the disrespectful behavior of NFL players fueling anti-Americanism via their refusal to stand for our national anthem. The NFL, an organization who has succumb to the influence of cultural Marxism and enabled their players to become social justice warriors, responds by doubling down on their position.

Yesterday NBA player Seth Curry (Golden State Warriors) took a similar SJW approach to kneeling by saying he didn’t want to attend the traditional White House visit customary for championship winning teams. Today, President Trump responds by accepting the reluctance of the NBA player and telling him not to bother:

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn’t want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don’t bother showing up. Trump responded Saturday on Twitter to star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors — who’s made it clear he’s not interested in a traditional post-title White House visit. Curry told reporters on Friday: “I don’t want to go … my beliefs stay the same.”

Trump weighed in Saturday from his golf club Bedminster, New Jersey. He said: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” (read more)

It might seem odd at first for a U.S. President to confront these leftist expressions of protest against the country that affords them such opportunities for success. However, in the larger picture, what President Trump is doing is directly confronting the years-long erosion of American patriotism and saying ‘enough of this nonsense’.

The NFL as an organizational entity is replete with like-minded leftist leadership that doesn’t necessarily carry the same ideological objectives as the owners. Therefore the NFL can be expected to fight against President Trump as they virtue signal to their echo-chamber. However, the predictable response will be well more than half of the country turning their back on football.

President Trump is simply highlighting and expediting the natural conclusion to these cultural marxist sentiments that diminish American exceptionalism. POTUS Trump didn’t create the social justice NFL nonsense, but his action -directly confronting it- is going to bring the controversy toward a majority conclusion, bigly.

Similarly, the NBA approach, giddily pushed by a left-wing media, will be to rally around a “teammate narrative”; whereby the Golden State Warrior organization can be expected to align with their star player, create a victim narrative, and refuse the White House visit as an expression of unity with the SJW player whose reluctance originated the entire issue.

Again, President Trump doesn’t create the Seth Curry issue, but he’s willing to confront the underlying issue head-on. Much like the NFL, the NBA issue will assert a position where the sport entertainment consumer will have to decide if politicization of sport is a worthy endeavor and if they are willing to support it.

When President Trump draws these boundaries we’ll note he never initiates the originating issue.

POTUS Trump simply highlights the issue as it exists (kneeling disrespect, reluctance to visit White House etc.) and takes the position that America-First isn’t just a economic campaign, it is is also a cultural campaign to push back against those who consistently undermine The United States and push a narrative that America is ‘less than’.

Yep, President Trump stands fearlessly in the gap to praise America; and call out those who indulge a life of benefit provided by Lady Liberty while criticizing her values.

