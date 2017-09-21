Trump Delegation Surprises Shinzo Abe with Birthday Celebration…

Fun stuff at the U.N. as Team U.S.A celebrate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s birthday.
Sometimes it’s the little things that really count.
OMG – Trump is a MASTER statesman. I’m in awe. Absolute awe. Although there may be one very smart T.rex smiling quietly from behind a curtain, too.
Very few Westerners would know to do this. Kinda stunned. Trump is too smart. This isn’t even fair.
Abe is pretty smart, too. He must have played his part perfectly.
Chalk another one up for SD. THIS is proof of another SD prediction RE Japan coming true.
Yeah, wolfmoon, they have a bromance (based on mutual respect) going on and it makes me smile.
Know to do what Wolfmoon? Explain…
In my opinion, Japanese are much more impressed by a quiet celebration, a celebratory meal, an private honorary occasion, etc., than by even the most perfect physical gift, or other forms of appreciation. And then doing it as a personal surprise party (tough to do non-awkwardly), and in such a way that it happens naturally, and is magnified by the world-wide importance of the venue, but again – naturally and quietly. Big honor!
This is something people do for their close friends and those who they admire and look up to – lots of respect. BIG respect! Trump just diminished Kim’s brand by going bombastic on him, and raised Abe’s brand HUGELY by REAL respect!
Kinda like hiku.. subtle, but …
You just said it all….. nothing to add except GOD I LOVE TRUMP!
Wolfmann 1776, Master Stateman is correct. Trump family has meantioned that in their business it is personal relationships before negotiations began. Trump knows that establishing those relationships are so important. Celebrating along the way.
In China it’s called Guanxi (to build and maintain a relationship). Kizuna in Japanese. I worked with Mitsubishi Corp, for a few years. Japanese business men are much into gift giving and personal celebrations. Abe was very honored by President Trumps gesture.
“Team USA” ……. wow.
Remember when then candidate DJT said he would be getting the best people to get things done ?
And it’s that little gesture right there, that will be remembered for a very long time 🙂
Mark don’t be shocked that Abe lifts the ban on US Beef in the very near future. Also keep in mind that Abe has spent the most amount of money on his military hardware since WWII. You and I both know who he is buying that hardware from!
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics-Economy/Policy-Politics/Japan-s-defense-ministry-eyes-record-fiscal-2017-budget
From the article linked above:
TOKYO — The Japanese defense ministry plans to request a record 5.1 trillion yen ($51 billion) or so in the fiscal 2017 budget amid growing concerns over China and North Korea.
The ministry sees another increase as necessary for next fiscal year amid growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.
A portion of the requested budget will go toward joint development of the Standard Missile-3 Block IIA with the U.S. The next-generation missiles will be deployed on Aegis-equipped destroyers of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force.
The Block IIA will be able to shoot down incoming missiles at an altitude of 1,000km or more, compared with roughly 300km for the existing SM-3s. Japan and the U.S. are working to improve the new model’s capability in response to a North Korean Musudan missile whose altitude exceeded 1,000km in a June launch.
Fleporeblog,
I brought this VERY ISSUE up at the coffee shop today. All the farmers said;”You don’t know what you’re talking about” and scoffed.
Something tells me that I may just have the last laugh 🙂
Yes you will!
Our President really knocks diplomacy out of the park. I bet Xi Jingping wishes he was that close to President Trump.
Hopefully that will be the end game. Wouldn’t that be awesome?
….and (hehe) Vladimir Putin!
For Putin’s birthday, let’s give him something he’s always wanted…George Soros!
I’ll chip in some money to have Soros shipped in a crate to Putin.
Me too!
I’ll personally tie a pussy bow around his neck.
I’ll build the coffin, er box, I mean crate.
Semantics….
🙂 🙂 🙂
He’ll be pin(e)ing away for a trip back home…
(Though it gets awful hot where Soros is gonna go, unless he changes)…
Can I hold the hammer? 😆😆😆
Potato….potahto.
Really, REALLY tiight 🙂 But not TOO tight…
Perfect! A gift to Putin and every American at the same time.
Yes, with his head on a platter.
The Boss: This ^^^^^^
Actually it’s the loonie left that wishes Vladimir Putin was as close to President Trump as Shinzo Abe is! 😂
Considerate, thoughtful, and major RESPECT.
That’s how you treat an ally and friend.
Thats my POTUS.
Treating our friends as friends and our enemies as enemies. Love our POTUS!!!
MAGA
Amen!!!!
Two scoops?
I think Trump deserves bottomless scoops on this one!
..of Covfefe…?
That is pretty awesome.
Happy Birthday Prime Minister Shinzō Abe – on behalf of President Donald J. Trump & the American people! #USAatUNGA🇺🇸#UNGA 🇺🇸🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/ONi3v8Z4Vr
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 21, 2017
Thumbs up from President Trump
The ultimate birthday present
Diplomacy 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Abe only got one scoop!!!!!!!
Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Abe!
Nice touch – China must be freaking……
Do you suppose, IJS, that they noticed the three flags in the backdrop to the US delegation? Three of the “six” I believe, for the “six-party talks.”
The flags may be an acknowledgement and celebration of what President Trump said at the UN and that these nations are identifying with it.
“The nation-state remains the best vehicle for elevating the human condition. Our success depends on a coalition of strong and independent nations that embrace their sovereignty, to promote security, prosperity and peace for themselves and for the world.”
I bet Xi Jingping is scrambling to memorize the name of Vladimir Putin’s wife (and Kim Jong-Un’s many concubines, for that matter), trying to manufacture the closeness between his half of the six parties that President Trump has built with his half.
i’m, while optics are important, I believe this is a genuine gesture (not strategic) because President Trump respects, TRUSTS and likes PM Abe and visa versa. China will always be the odd man out from the perimeter looking in.
I agree.
Sorry, s/b “vice versa.” fingers not fully engaged w/brain sometimes. 🙂
Agree. Nevertheless this genuine warmth has implications to China beyond the relationships themselves.
Bigly. 😉
Very nice.
👍🏻🇱🇷
Awesome!!
My mother’s oldest brother married a Japanese woman who was born and raised in Japan.
My daughter became best friends three years ago with a Japanese exchange student. To this day they send all kinds of stuff to each other that can not be gotten in their native countries. For example… the Japanese friend loves oatmeal and it is not available in Japan.
We’re Americans again! This is just how we behave on the world stage. THANKING GOD every day that we got this man to be our President!
Yep. Thank GOD we no longer “have” to apologize for who and what we are.
The (no-so- ) great impøster apologized to the miscreants and tyrants every chance that he got. He should have apologized for being a fraud, a fake, and a crook…
Optics…. seen around the world!
Nice work, Team USA!
PDJ Trump: Great optics -> Huge persuasion = Huge Results
WAY BIGLY THAN (Madeleine Halfbright + Lurch Heinz + Hitlery) = Less than Chamberlain + $$$$
“Madeline Halfbright” – Hilarious! I love all your nicknames for these loons….
We are so blessed.
Very nice!!!!
Too cute. He looks pleasantly surprised.
This is a fascinating video from the UN luncheon
President Trump enters the room and completely owns the room
Then at 2.30 min Shinzo Abe sees the President, the deep bond between them is obvious
Great stuff
I’m so proud to have this thoughtful man as our president! And our whole delegation seemed to be honoring him.
Think I would get nervous when the bring out the cake. Especially if is really delicious chocolate cake.
The timing of all of this is no accident. I’d bet there are many eyeballs staring at little rocket man right now. Waiting for his reaction.
The only name calling against our President is from Iran, NK and our lame Senate and Representatives. OUR country is his biggest negative right now.
During the primaries, as an escape, I started watching NHK, a Japanese PBS-type TV network. It has short (aprox. 30 min) shows alternating with Japanese and Asian centric newscasts. Almost daily, their news sympathetically showed protests of the US Okinawa base, complete with interviews of the governor as well as various protesters referring to the US military as invaders. Even Abe seemed uncomfortable in answering questions and remain non-committal.
When DJT won, the news readers practically sneered his name, referring to him as Trlump, not President Trump. Probably like our PBS network, NHK is run by liberals. This went on until Trump honored Abe with his first foreign leader meeting after the primary. After that, a memo must have gone out because the ungrateful attitude and disrespect disappeared. Now, there are no televised protests – not a hint, but lots of coverage of NK missiles and the US response as well as the US promise of support for Japan. I wonder if this attitude change towards Trump and the US is reflected in the Japanese population. Fearing for my life and having a protector close by would definitely change my perspective.
Interesting post! Thanks for sharing!
😤😤😤😤 You just know every democrat is pissed as Trump/Abe Light up Social Media 😤😤😤😤
ha ha ha!
Abe Birthday to you!
I’m hoping that HRC and Barry the Failure see this and lose sleep over it.
😼 Bad kitty.
A real, American Statesman
Hear! Hear!!
But, did President Trump give him an iPod with his speeches on it?
The ipod is sooooo 2008.
I LOVE MY PRESIDENT! 🙂
Trump built an empire in real estate and HOSPITALITY
Bravo. POTUS knows how to treat people. It is obvious all of the world leaders love our President. What a difference from the past. And the MSM didn’t think the POTUS had foreign policy skills. He and his teams’ skills are impressive to say the least.
He truly is a people’s person.
Masterful but also very classy. We are so truly blessed with our President and his cabinet.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
