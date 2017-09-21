Trump Delegation Surprises Shinzo Abe with Birthday Celebration…

Posted on September 21, 2017

Fun stuff at the U.N. as Team U.S.A celebrate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s birthday.

This entry was posted in Japan, President Trump.

82 Responses to Trump Delegation Surprises Shinzo Abe with Birthday Celebration…

  1. anotherworriedmom says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Sometimes it’s the little things that really count.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 21, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      OMG – Trump is a MASTER statesman. I’m in awe. Absolute awe. Although there may be one very smart T.rex smiling quietly from behind a curtain, too.

      Very few Westerners would know to do this. Kinda stunned. Trump is too smart. This isn’t even fair.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        September 21, 2017 at 7:34 pm

        Abe is pretty smart, too. He must have played his part perfectly.

        Chalk another one up for SD. THIS is proof of another SD prediction RE Japan coming true.

      • redtreesquirrel says:
        September 21, 2017 at 7:35 pm

        Know to do what Wolfmoon? Explain…

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          September 21, 2017 at 7:57 pm

          In my opinion, Japanese are much more impressed by a quiet celebration, a celebratory meal, an private honorary occasion, etc., than by even the most perfect physical gift, or other forms of appreciation. And then doing it as a personal surprise party (tough to do non-awkwardly), and in such a way that it happens naturally, and is magnified by the world-wide importance of the venue, but again – naturally and quietly. Big honor!

          This is something people do for their close friends and those who they admire and look up to – lots of respect. BIG respect! Trump just diminished Kim’s brand by going bombastic on him, and raised Abe’s brand HUGELY by REAL respect!

      • Trumppin says:
        September 21, 2017 at 8:19 pm

        You just said it all….. nothing to add except GOD I LOVE TRUMP!

      • Rebcalntx says:
        September 21, 2017 at 9:55 pm

        Wolfmann 1776, Master Stateman is correct. Trump family has meantioned that in their business it is personal relationships before negotiations began. Trump knows that establishing those relationships are so important. Celebrating along the way.

        • Paco Loco says:
          September 21, 2017 at 10:07 pm

          In China it’s called Guanxi (to build and maintain a relationship). Kizuna in Japanese. I worked with Mitsubishi Corp, for a few years. Japanese business men are much into gift giving and personal celebrations. Abe was very honored by President Trumps gesture.

  2. lurker99 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    “Team USA” ……. wow.

    Remember when then candidate DJT said he would be getting the best people to get things done ?

  3. Mark Thimesch (a "wannabe") says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    And it’s that little gesture right there, that will be remembered for a very long time 🙂

  4. rsanchez1990 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Our President really knocks diplomacy out of the park. I bet Xi Jingping wishes he was that close to President Trump.

  5. Gil says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Considerate, thoughtful, and major RESPECT.
    That’s how you treat an ally and friend.
    Thats my POTUS.

  6. trialbytruth says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Two scoops?

  7. Pam says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    That is pretty awesome.

  8. fedback says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Thumbs up from President Trump
    The ultimate birthday present

  9. Minnie says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Diplomacy 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

  10. WSB says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Abe only got one scoop!!!!!!!

    Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Abe!

  11. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Nice touch – China must be freaking……

  13. Publius2016 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    👍🏻🇱🇷

  14. In Az says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Awesome!!
    My mother’s oldest brother married a Japanese woman who was born and raised in Japan.

    My daughter became best friends three years ago with a Japanese exchange student. To this day they send all kinds of stuff to each other that can not be gotten in their native countries. For example… the Japanese friend loves oatmeal and it is not available in Japan.

  15. Aubergine says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    We’re Americans again! This is just how we behave on the world stage. THANKING GOD every day that we got this man to be our President!

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 21, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      Yep. Thank GOD we no longer “have” to apologize for who and what we are.

      The (no-so- ) great impøster apologized to the miscreants and tyrants every chance that he got. He should have apologized for being a fraud, a fake, and a crook…

  16. jackphatz says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Optics…. seen around the world!

  17. G3 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Nice work, Team USA!

  18. deplorabledooku says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    PDJ Trump: Great optics -> Huge persuasion = Huge Results
    WAY BIGLY THAN (Madeleine Halfbright + Lurch Heinz + Hitlery) = Less than Chamberlain + $$$$

  20. NJF says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Very nice!!!!

  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Too cute. He looks pleasantly surprised.

  22. fedback says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    This is a fascinating video from the UN luncheon
    President Trump enters the room and completely owns the room
    Then at 2.30 min Shinzo Abe sees the President, the deep bond between them is obvious
    Great stuff

  23. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    I’m so proud to have this thoughtful man as our president! And our whole delegation seemed to be honoring him.

  24. JM Covfefe says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Think I would get nervous when the bring out the cake. Especially if is really delicious chocolate cake.

    The timing of all of this is no accident. I’d bet there are many eyeballs staring at little rocket man right now. Waiting for his reaction.

  25. annieoakley says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    The only name calling against our President is from Iran, NK and our lame Senate and Representatives. OUR country is his biggest negative right now.

    • Q&A says:
      September 21, 2017 at 8:53 pm

      During the primaries, as an escape, I started watching NHK, a Japanese PBS-type TV network. It has short (aprox. 30 min) shows alternating with Japanese and Asian centric newscasts. Almost daily, their news sympathetically showed protests of the US Okinawa base, complete with interviews of the governor as well as various protesters referring to the US military as invaders. Even Abe seemed uncomfortable in answering questions and remain non-committal.

      When DJT won, the news readers practically sneered his name, referring to him as Trlump, not President Trump. Probably like our PBS network, NHK is run by liberals. This went on until Trump honored Abe with his first foreign leader meeting after the primary. After that, a memo must have gone out because the ungrateful attitude and disrespect disappeared. Now, there are no televised protests – not a hint, but lots of coverage of NK missiles and the US response as well as the US promise of support for Japan. I wonder if this attitude change towards Trump and the US is reflected in the Japanese population. Fearing for my life and having a protector close by would definitely change my perspective.

  26. Trumppin says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    😤😤😤😤 You just know every democrat is pissed as Trump/Abe Light up Social Media 😤😤😤😤
    ha ha ha!

  27. Curry Worsham says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Abe Birthday to you!

  28. CiscoKid says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    I’m hoping that HRC and Barry the Failure see this and lose sleep over it.
    😼 Bad kitty.

  29. 804hokie says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    A real, American Statesman

  30. 94corvette says:
    September 21, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    But, did President Trump give him an iPod with his speeches on it?

  31. Sue in MT says:
    September 21, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    I LOVE MY PRESIDENT! 🙂

  32. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    September 21, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Trump built an empire in real estate and HOSPITALITY

  33. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Bravo. POTUS knows how to treat people. It is obvious all of the world leaders love our President. What a difference from the past. And the MSM didn’t think the POTUS had foreign policy skills. He and his teams’ skills are impressive to say the least.

  34. Kristin says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Masterful but also very classy. We are so truly blessed with our President and his cabinet.

