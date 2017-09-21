Former DNI James Clapper Denies Knowledge of Manafort FISA Warrant…

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper appears on CNN last night to deny knowledge of the wiretapping of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
In March Clapper stated he would specifically have known if a FISA warrant was issued against any Trump campaign officials. Last night Clapper stated he held no knowledge of the FISA warrant. Clapper is walking through a legal minefield. WATCH:
It is important to remember that FBI Director James Comey stated on March 20th 2017 he briefed the DNI (James Clapper) and the National Security Adviser (Susan Rice) on the details of the counter intelligence operation. By all intents and appearances the statement last night by Clapper denying knowledge is essentially refuting James Comey’s earlier testimony and throwing Comey under the bus.
They both cannot be telling the truth.
Either Comey told Clapper which means Clapper is lying. Or Comey never told Clapper, which provides evidence of the FBI collusion with the White House; and the FBI working as a rogue intelligence agency for political targeting.
In the abstract the Obama authorized wiretapping of a Trump campaign official is alarming. However when these recent revelations are added to FBI James Comey admitting to keeping the investigations hidden from congressional oversight an even more alarming picture emerges.
Watch the first 3 minutes:
Add James Clapper’s statements together with James Comey’s admissions, then overlay the unmasking requests from Susan Rice and Samantha Power and the weaponization of U.S. intelligence for political purposes becomes clear.
…But it’s actually worse. The Obama administration officials may claim they held not weaponized intent to conduct surveillance on their political opposition, but that denial runs into the reality of their prior use of the IRS to target their political opponents:
Now, ask yourself: Why would Lois Lerner be delivering 21 CD-ROMs of data, lists of every American who joined arms with the Tea Party, to Eric Holder in the FBI ?
WASHINGTON […] “After the Justice Department turned over the database to the Oversight Committee this month in response to a subpoena, the Justice Department says it was informed by IRS officials that it contains legally protected taxpayer information that should not have ever been sent to the FBI and it now plans to return the full database to the IRS,” a statement from the oversight committee said.
According to material obtained by the committee, the IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
The transaction occurred in October 2010. (link)
Add it all up and there’s no denying the larger issues….
I do hate to be so cynical, but I wonder if all these (and any future) MSM revelations are basically “in your face/you can’t touch us” reportage? Basically sticking out their tongue at the American people. If so, that is so very depressing. Totally totally criminal and easily RICO type charges and nothing will ever happen.
I guess the only thing that would change it is get lots and lots of real pro America people in congress. Perhaps the AL Senate race can be a good call to arms of what will happen next year. Here’s hoping.
That kind of tongue wagging was hard on the French monarchs. They all ended up a head shorter. When the electorate looks like hungry wolves behind a three foot fence its a bad idea to toss fresh meat.
Problem is in all likely hood they would not get the principal actors in the conspiracy just the visible idiots.
Obama and his posse lie so much they don’t even know when they are lying. I am so disgusted this continues and there are still no consequences.
I have to agree! It is beyond disgusting and disappointing! I can’t believe a WORD that Clapper says..I can’t forget the image of him before Congress rubbing his forehead and very duplicitously giving what was obviously a false answer! That is Clapper in his “can’t quite tell the truth here” persona!
he said something like he was trying to frame the “least untruthful” answer
Yes, who on earth would say that other than a professional liar. I have lost all faith and trust in these people. Thank God for President Trump.
To this sounds like there was a FISA warrant on Manafort. This gives him deniability on his previous statements as well as any actions. Clapper appeared to be very specific that there was not one on Trump, Trump Tower, or the Trump Campaign. The media is like, Trump lied.” They are being deliberately obtuse…at best.
What Trump witnessed long before he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower was there was/is a very real underground, shadow of lawless people holding the levers of power from the WH to Congress to Governors to Judges and so on. Some refer to this entity as a shadow government or the establishment or New World Order.
This rather large group of lawyers, doctors, congress critters, judges, lobbyists, former Prez’s/VP’s and their cabinet members, nonprofit leaders, military contractors, corporate media, corporations that are now ‘people too’, bankers and more sole goal was/is to remove constitutional governance from the American landscape and replace it with their own technocratic/neoliberal/neocon form of government. PERIOD.
This cabal exists and the sorry ‘Third Way’ LOSER was to be the one to usher in this new form of government since it is she and hubby who created, advocated and sold the vision to a bunch of folk back in the early 90’s, and as many have written this force got legs following JFK’s assassination, who hold no loyalty whatsoever to America, our founding documents, our founding forefathers nor our founders vision.
In order for this cabal to achieve their wet dream to rule over the entirety of the world, which would eventually fall on the shoulders of their children to continue to lead, they had to break a lot of laws, ingratiate themselves via the taxpayers trough to enrich themselves, slowly water down constitutional law, destroy the cohesion of American cultural/educational/social life, reduce the number of American children being born so as to make the case for increased numbers of legal/illegal immigrants, reduce wages, increase debt and so much more.
As Sundance has written a gazillion times Trump’s win, at least temporarily and let’s pray on bended knee permanently, thwarted this cabal’s efforts. And as SD has also said over and again there are TRILLIONS at stake. SD is spot on in his observation and analysis.
All of this said, you don’t take down a cabal of treasonous swamp rastards overnight. You may wish for that but that is not the way law works. And to suggest AG Sessions is just sitting quietly in his office twiddling his thumbs is just silly.
RICO, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is the only kind of investigation that makes any sense as it relates to crippling, weeding out and thoroughly destroying this cabal. Not an investigation solely focused on one critter or another but on ALL OF THEM.
And the only way American’s will win our country back without firing a shot is to give this time, have a great deal of faith, learn to be patient, pray, support and try as you might, trust the man you put in the White House, and vote for the individuals he is putting his weight behind in the upcoming elections.
We didn’t get here overnight. It took decades for this cabal to solidify and implement their underhanded, sinister coup. We are living in pre revolutionary times, folks. If Trump and Team are successful in rooting out this Anti-American Pro-Globalist Cabal then we have a shot at making sure future generations of Americans can thrive as proud citizens of the USA.
Outstanding post.
Bravo.
And the success or otherwise of Trump’s agenda will resonate and change the rest of the world. We’re praying with you daily for your President, and that God will strengthen the week knees of our political leaders on this side of the Atlantic.
LikeLike
Agree with most of this. Nonetheless, little indicates that Sessions is doing more than “twiddling his thumbs.” The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
Additionally, we still observe American rights being violated, without any punishment for the malefactors. Realistically, if one wants to inspirit the support for the clean up, there have to be tangible actions that people see, that strengthen and fortify the support for the long road ahead.
Amen! This Sessions is proving more and more every day to be a complete ‘LOSER’, sorry to have to say! He just can’t get up the courage to do anything really important and meaningful! What can be done if he won’t step up and take the ball?? He has been so disappointing!
Solid thesis, worthy hopes, plausible explanation of a Vast Anti-Constitutional Criminal Conspiracy Rollback/RollOver in-work. I share your hope & your prayer vigil.
So say we all!
d2i, excellent post. Thank you.
To this sounds like there was a FISA warrant on Manafort…probably obtained at the state level. This gives him deniability on his previous statements as well as any actions. Clapper appeared to be very specific that there was not one on Trump, Trump Tower, or the Trump Campaign. The media is like, “Trump lied.” They are being deliberately obtuse…at best.
I don’t remember this being a big deal, but now it seems it maybe
JUNE 23, 2017
The partnership was unexpected given Mr. Manafort’s early opinion of his son-in-law, as described in text messages belonging to Andrea Manafort, one of Mr. Manafort’s two daughters, which were hacked last year and posted on a website used by Ukrainian hackers. In the messages, Ms. Manafort said in 2013 that her father “wholeheartedly opposes” her sister Jessica’s marriage to Mr. Yohai, whose financial problems had deeply concerned Mr. Manafort.
July 26, 2017 — Raid on Manafort’s home
August 10, 2017
Paul Manafort hiring new legal team amid Mueller probe
http://nypost.com/2017/08/10/paul-manafort-searching-for-a-new-lawyer-amid-mueller-probe-source/
Manafort had primarily been represented by Reginald Brown of WilmerHale — the same DC law firm that employed Robert Mueller until he was appointed special counsel in May to investigate allegations that Trump colluded with Russia in the election
He will hire Miller & Chevalier, a small D.C. tax-focused law firm, to represent him, according to a report.
The hiring of the tax-focused law firm is motivated by the financial nature of the documents taken from Manafort’s home in July, according to one person familiar with Manafort’s plans.
I don’t remember hearing anything about Manafort’s daughter being “hacked” — and what website did this appear on ??
Also how could the fact that at the time of raid/and investigation – Manafort was represented by the same firm that employed Mueller prior to him being appointed – not be a conflict of interest?
Found my answer to question 2 —
Newly appointed special counsel Robert S. Mueller III will undergo a Justice Department ethics review that will examine possible conflicts of interest regarding his former law firm
For the past three years, Mueller has been a partner in the Washington office of WilmerHale, whose attorneys represent former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Trump’s daughter Ivanka and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.
Federal regulations prohibit officials from participating in matters involving their former employers for two years after joining the government unless they receive a waiver to do so.
Bruce Berman, WilmerHale’s general counsel, said that Mueller had no involvement in the representation of Manafort, Kushner or Trump, or any client in connection with any Russia-related inquiry. The firm says there are no potential conflicts regarding Mueller’s role as special counsel, Berman said.
If Mueller did not work for any of the three clients, then when he leaves the firm, he’s purged of any conflicts the firm has because of that work. He’s sanitized. He’s vaccinated,” said Stephen Gillers, a professor of law at New York University who specializes in legal ethics. “The public might say, ‘He was at Manafort’s firm, he has a conflict,’ ” Gillers added. “But the rule is, if he didn’t work on the Manafort matter or learn any confidential information, once he leaves it’s as though he was never there.”
Hey if all the corrupted DC swamp says it — then that seems ethical — WOW
Doesn’t matter what you deny. There are workarounds. You can even think you are turning an iphone off and get all the “normal” actions and yet it can still be active and aware.
If you cannot remove the battery you can’t be certain it is inert.
The only going for us is that most of us aren’t worth the effort. snicker snark
As far as Congress investigative committees, or Sessions’ DOJ, or even Judicial Watch or others via FOIA …
… obtaining “the database” …
… I wonder if any of them will obtain the actual, physical “21 CD-ROMs”?
Because when asked to turn over a “database” or a “server” or such, we’ve seen how that goes recently with Imran Awan and brothers (Nancy Frizzy-Hair’s Congressional “IT techs”).
When commanded to turn over a copy of a server being subpoenaed, the Awans turned over a fraudulent “image” and that’s what caused Capitol Police to escalate the case and realize they have spycraft and espionage afoot.
So let’s see the physical CD-ROMs, folks.
Not some scrubbed and sanitized so-called “database”.
Clapper stated unequivocally that he had no knowledge of a FISA warrant issued against Manafort. My gut tells me he is not lying. There was such a warrant issued against Manafort, but Clapper didn’t seek it, didn’t know about it at the time, was not informed about if by Comey, and will not let himself be drawn into it now. Comey’s in real trouble.
