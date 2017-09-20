First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Remarks To U.N. Luncheon…

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks during a luncheon at the United Nations, emphasizing the future of every nation rests with our children and what we teach them today. [Note: unfortunately CNN video feed had best audio]
.
“Our choices on how we raise and educate our children will, in fact, provide the blueprint for the next generation,” stated Mrs. Trump, who called being a mother to Barron Trump, 11, her “most important and joyous role.”
“When we join together as parents caring for children, whether they live in our own families, across the street, across the nation, or across the globe, we claim our responsibility to the next generation to ensure they are prepared to accept the torch of leadership for the world of tomorrow.”
Beauty & Truth – the best kind of lovely. We are so blessed to have a First Lady who loves our country, and all peoples.
LikeLiked by 16 people
this is the first time I think her outfit looks horrible
LikeLiked by 12 people
The outfit and shoes may be “on purpose”, especially with the speech topic. Wear a color and silhouette that libs and lying media may be tempted to criticize, exposing them as hypocritical bullies. I’ve followed Melania’s fashion style since the early 2000s when we were both in our early thirties in NYC. This look is quite a departure.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maybe she was hiding the bullet-proof vest?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Could be. Wasn’t that Keith behind her in one of the photos?
LikeLike
Mary Kate, good observation. , Melania knows how to play her audiences just like PDJT. Melania is having fun with the audience it was done on purpose to put her audience (and MSM) on the spot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Pussycat-bow blouse by Gucci, worn by Melania at the debate 2 days after the Access Hollywood tape was “found”. She knew exactly what she was doing.
Also, as a fashion fanatic, I know Melania also wore Delpozo over the summer in France, a navy sleeveless dress with an exaggerated skirt width and abstract motif. I didn’t love it but she may know/love the designer. Delpozo just showed their spring 2018 collection at NYC Fashion Week, last week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMGosh – I googled this and see exactly what you mean about the pink striped dress. The yellow one wasn’t too bad. Thanks for this info, I’m a reporter and you may know that reporters are the worst-dressed women on the planet! And they don’t care ’cause they are intellectualls, dontcha know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. Bad color, bad style. Oh well, every other on has been gorgeous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought she looked lovely. I’m sure she is trying to tone it down and not make everyone else feel so frumpy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Color is not the easiest to pull off and may be distorted by the cameras. I’m not crazy about color or style but she looks beautiful in anything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree, not crazy about color and style, but she is beautiful in anything!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can you imagine if a not so tall, slim and gorgeous person wore that dress? Yikes! It’s the sleeves. That doesn’t seem to be her color either. But I don’t care….I think she is wonderful.
Wish I knew her secret to wearing those shoes all the time. I’d break my neck.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do they make them with training wheels?
LikeLiked by 4 people
To add to your imagination, do you imagine Hillary in it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not unless they stitched on two giant pockets on the front with contrasting trim, put a pair of matching elephant leg pants under the dress and put her in some flats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the sleeves are the best part of the dress…love them! I do not like the color; pink is not my thing, and I do not like bright colors in clothing, so shocking pink is not my favorite. But she looks lovely in it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, those sleeves are bad. I wouldn’t be able to walk at all in those shoes. My feet cramp just looking at them. But she looks great in them. You go, Melania!
LikeLike
Great! Another comment disappeared. Trying again: This is the SECOND time I think her outfit looks horrible. The first time was that hideous flowered jacket she wore overseas (gross). This one makes her look like a giant blob of watermelon bubblegum.
But, of course, I don’t have to like everything she wears!
Like
My wife wanted that flower coat. Both she and Melanie could pull it off.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your wife has great taste. That’s a $60k Dolce & Gabbana coat. It’s a work of art and Messrs Dolce and Gabbana say they are honored and delighted to dress this FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I thought that jacket was beautiful on her. Appropriate for the season in Italy. I do not like this fuchsia dress though.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ah, Bella!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it was Michelle Obama there would have been copy cat articles how to make it yourself on every craft page.
LikeLike
Oh I loved that coat….but it’s sort of a wear it once only coat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you notice how the coat lining matched her sheath dress? It was a gorgeous outfit, but I agree margarite1, it’s kind of in the wedding dress category that you can only wear it once because everyone will remember it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may also be the lighting — or the filters make it look really bright.
I also hate pink, so it’s nice that others don’t like the color either, because then I know it’s not just me.
I’d be curious to see what other shots there were of it in natural lighting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s also the fact that some outfits don’t look so well on screen.
Remember how the studios use to do screen tests for wardrobes back in the day?
I imagine the dress looks fine in person, but the sleeves read as blobs on camera.
I do think the hot pink color suits her complexion, though.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pinks and reds are difficult to photograph. Try taking a picture of a poppy and you will see it often looks off/fake.
The top of the dress we see above the lectern is not flattering for her.
I love fuchsia a lot and wear it myself. It goes well with her facial and hair coloring.
But I am overstaying my time commenting on frivolity … (cfr. Alison)
LikeLike
!st thought…she’s wearing a pink balloon..what the. Not flattering in the least, Can’t believe it. What was she thinking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
nighter, I agree with you in this one. I don’t like that kind of sleeves in that kind of material. May be if was a chiffon or something with more weight would work out better. She looks lovely, as always thou 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the first time I’ve seen her wear something unflattering. I’m okay with the color, I think the camera is playing it off weird.
LikeLike
I thought the same thing….the fushia color is good- but the sleeves are too bulky for her frame my opinion….( especially with a form fitting dress).
Now for the good…Such a lovely and soft spoken woman….she exudes kindness.
Teach you children well……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Teach YOUR Children well….
LikeLike
I agree.
LikeLike
My exact thought. The color is horrible on her and makes her look like an obese marshmallow . Hideous.
LikeLike
I have to agree. Part of that for me, though, is that I just don’t like that color. Thought it might just be me, but it looks like more than a few are not crazy about the outfit. Having said that, the occasional off day, fashion-wise, just makes the on-days stand out even more.
LikeLike
The dress:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Much prettier here – some photos may be intentionally distorting the color:
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ummm . . . no, that’s not any better. It looks horrible no matter how you look at it (in my opinion)!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a dress that wears the wearer, even Melania.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here it is at DelPozo –
https://www.delpozo.com/en/pret-a-couture/pre-fall-2017-delanica-curve/#&gid=1&pid=DELPOZO+PREFALL+2017+-+11
Melania wears the coat more as a dress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DelPozo designed the ‘Freedom/Liberty’ dress Melania wore in Poland:
https://www.delpozo.com/en/pret-a-couture/pre-fall-2017-delanica-curve/#&gid=1&pid=DELPOZO+PREFALL+2017+-+19
LikeLike
You know, some high fashion you just can’t warm up to, and this pink coat is one of those times. I am sure there were special reasons for Melania’s, shall we say, “unique” choice.
It is definitely not eye-pleasing, as most all of us here agree.
The pink is neon to me, which is unpleasant and attention-getting at the same time.
Think positive, folks: we can be thankful we never had to look at and listen to Michelle and Hillary in neon pink.
LikeLike
Meaningful, purposeful, and measured in her presentation and appearance.
I’m very proud of our lovely, First Lady Melania.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I think there might be something to Founding Fathers Fan comment above about the bullet proof vest the First Lady might be wearing today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Camaraderie with Mexico (earthquake) and the Caribbean (Hurricane Maria) – Spanish Design House – modern design/shape; colorful and noticeable!
She stands out in the crowd and carries herself with the same elegance as always!
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Such a lovely woman, in every sense. We couldn’t ask for a finer First Lady to represent our nation and its ideals.
I can’t help but compare and contrast beautiful, elegant, refined Melania with the repellant creature who previously filled the role, and was a complete embarrassment to America.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Sedanka you are back..:) Good to see you..:)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I totally agree with you, well said
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree – she makes me so proud
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sendanka you are so right with everything you said.
LikeLike
Funny, how no one in the media EVER made a negative remark about the Wookie’s wardrobe … hideous as it was. Agree — this was not Melania’s best choice, but just having her for FLOTUS is such a wonderful blessing! She can wear a flour sack for all I care.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’d like the dress if it didn’t have those gigantic sleeves. Regardless, she certainly is stunning in anything she wears.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a very graceful, elegant, and very eloquent lady. We are very blessed to have Melania as our FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Who the hell thought that this terrible dress would be a good idea? Whoever it was, they must be fired for sabotage. I felt annoyed and distracted from her otherwise very good speech.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Given the other photos of the dress, it’s the media at work again with their lighting and camera filters.
I’m not a fan of pink, but the second set from Melania Trump Style were much, much better.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I, too, think it is the photos that are not doing her or the dress justice. The photos on the vogue link here are MUCH better. Also the mic stand in front really does something to the photo too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Speech by Melania!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I thought she sounded not so confident then normal..”
Something seems off. I hope she is ok..?
She looks as if she was in the tanning bed..? Maybe is just the lighting.
I think the dress might be gorges but on TV it might not come across that way. She seems to like the puffy sleeves…?
Yesterday she looked so elegant.
LikeLike
It is the color from the dress reflecting, I think.
LikeLike
The color looks beautiful on her, it’s the design of this dress she wore today. But in this picture looks good in fuchsia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It seems like she’s proud of being beautiful but doesn’t seem the least bit obnoxioius about it. Some of the supermodels come off as arrogant and self-obsessed but not Melania.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct. The color makes her look tanned. The gathered sleeves look puffy at the podium, and the podium hides the slim skirt part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought she sounded a bit nervous. I know I would be!
LikeLike
I agree singingsoul, she sounded extremely nervous to me. She has given speeches many times before so I am wondering if something or someone upset her earlier. I am not a fan of that color since the 70’s but minus the sleeves the dress would have been a winner.
LikeLike
Agreed, same dress sleeveless or with short cap sleeves and it might have been better. I like the color on her in other circumstances but the lighting at the luncheon leaves a lot to be desired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be right about TV doing some distortion. My daughter saw Karen Pence in person and said Ms. Pence was much, much prettier than she had ever looked on TV.
LikeLike
Indeed. A wonderful speech. Too much emphasis on high fashion. I’m sure she had a good reason for it. Avant garde, but she’s lovely in any case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe the dress is covering lots of kevlar? Or covering another dress underneath for something she has to attend quickly after her speech? Trust her.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Kevlar was my first thought. When I saw her wearing a jacket along with the President in Florida that was my first thought.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So sad if our beautiful first lady has to wear a bulletproof vest. That’s just showing how evil people have become.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh oh!!!! She was wearing stilettos…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
She needs to get out more and do “small” speeches, only way she’ll get better and become more comfortable. Although, no one is born into public speaking – she has a lot of guts!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I could hear the tremble, I thought it humanized Melania and reminded everyone she’s not a politician or a politicians wife.. shes MAGA real!
LikeLiked by 12 people
When I falter a bit during a sales presentation, I can usually feel the empathy and good vibes building from the other attendees. Normal people seek to make a nervous person feel more at ease. “Mormal” America is falling deeply in love with this angel of a FLOTUS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Normal America.
LikeLike
Exactly! Very well said. So nice to see a REAL person representing the People and not a grand-stander, nor attention-grabber.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’d just love to catch her making a mistake, even though English isn’t even her second language.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great to see and hear our lovely first lady. What she wears is irrelevant, what she IS is what matters! So glad she is representing our nation.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Donna: ^^^
LikeLike
She was so nervous … bless her heart
Great speech
Not my style of dress …my lease favorite outfit and that color pink on my monitor is not her friend
Now the SHOES … ahhhhhh I love them
LikeLiked by 6 people
I saw her at her first and only solo campaign rally during the election. She was nervous, but actually seemed pretty comfortable in her body language. She was greeting the various women who spoke before her in a very relaxed way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
While I was looking for other pictures, this is what I came up with – an article about her immediately being bullied over the dress.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/melania-trump-cyberbullied-over-pink-dress/article/2635051
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s haute,
And they’re not.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LOL 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was pretty funny! Some of the tweets were hilarious – especially the last one.
LikeLike
Love the pic with POTUS in her sunglasses
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great speech. First Lady Melania didn’t omit anything. Nice to hear children so valued and honored by any government spokesperson. Proper education and training of children is essential in a civil society.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was waiting for the globalists to boo children.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CNN is messing with the colors. So harsh there’s no absolutely no shadows. Childish.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God bless her! She looks so nervous and she did a great job!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she picked that color specifically to anticipate their color games.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t think it looked bad, especially in the full on side views. She looks fantastic in any item of clothing and carries it off well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s too bad that people jump to immediate conclusions about so many things and now the color of First Lady Melania’s dress. First of all, I have been in color theory study to include decorating homes and then in a salon setting with women for 30 years now.
First Lady Melania wasn’t wearing “pink” … she was wearing the color of fuchsia or magenta.
This is a powerful feminine color that even if you don’t like the color and I agree it isn’t the color you would expect her to wear or looks the best, you need to understand the meaning behind it which might make more sense. I am sure there was also some doctoring of the color so it wouldn’t flatter her but that all aside …
Here is the description of “fuchsia” or “magenta”:
Fuchsia (/ˈfjuːʃə/, FEW-shə) is a vivid purplish red color,[1] named after the color of the flower of the fuchsia plant, which took its name from the 16th century German botanist Leonhart Fuchs.
The color fuchsia was first introduced as the color of a new aniline dye called fuchsine, patented in 1859 by the French chemist François-Emmanuel Verguin. The dye was renamed magenta later in the same year, to celebrate a victory of the French army at the Battle of Magenta on June 4, 1859, near the Italian city of that name.[2]
In the RGB color model, used to create colors on computers and television screens, and in web colors, fuchsia and magenta are exactly the same color, made by mixing blue and red light at full and equal intensity.
In color printing and design, there are more variations between magenta and fuchsia. Fuchsia is usually a more purplish color, whereas magenta is more reddish.[3] Fuchsia flowers themselves contain a wide variety of purples.
The first recorded use of fuchsia as a color name in English was in 1892 – Wikepedia
Here is the psychological meaning of the color “fuchsia and magenta” per an expert’s information on a website on the psychological power of color :
The Color Magenta
The Color of Universal Harmony & Emotional Balance
In the meaning of colors, magenta represents universal love at its highest level. It promotes compassion, kindness and cooperation and encourages a sense of self respect and contentment in those who use it. Gentle and caring in its approach, it generates acceptance, tolerance, support and patience.
The color magenta is a color of cheerfulness, happiness, contentment and appreciation for what you have acquired and achieved. Most people feel more optimistic when in the company of magenta.
A strong and inspiring color, magenta can appear outrageous and shocking on one hand or innovative and imaginative on the other. It is creativity inspired by beauty.
Magenta is spontaneous and impulsive, yet resourceful and organized. It is invaluable in negotiating peace and calm in those who are at odds with one another.
So, you still may not like the color on her nor her dress but you might have a greater understanding of what she might or might not have been trying to convey.
The most important of all was her message about children so I hope we can get over the superfluous details of fashion for once and embrace the important message of truth she gave today regarding our children.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thanks for the color lesson.
I’m sure the networks messed with the coloring during her speech. Why wouldn’t they? Their hatred knows no bounds.
She looks beautiful no matter what.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fuchsia seems a new collor for women cloth this fall. I saw it at Talbots.
I am sure the dress is beautiful in person and that is what counts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for this colorful history. Our First Lady Melania loves this color and has worn it in Saudi Arabia and at the Met Gala. Her outfit today did not distract me from hearing her lovely speech.
LikeLike
Yikes! This is the first time I’ve seen her wear an outfit that is so unsuitable for the occasion. Important topic but she looks like a bloated pink balloon. :(- and that really detracts from the ability to deliver a compelling speech
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree. She can wear ANYTHING, anything at all and I’m happy. I don’t care what she wears. I don’t care about all the inane comments and snark lobbed her way. Because none of it is true IMO.
She is a First Lady with complete class, grace, dignity, carriage and, best of all, a caring, compassionate heart. What she wears gets in a long line behind things that really matter in my book.
Of course, she makes anything she wears gorgeous, no matter what harsh filters or camera distortions the hateful media uses to make her look bad. I suspect in person she was absolutely stunning. As always.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TRUTH!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s haute,
And they’re not.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Intended as a reply to MfM ^^^^^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
So beautiful and I loved her speech and her very honest way of speaking. I agreed with everything she said.
The little nervousness only makes her even more human to me and shows how much she is willing to do for the United States and for her husband. She is a human, a mom and a wife to an amazing man. It makes me proud of her even more. I didn’t even notice the dress and am sad to see it has become an issue for the media/public to pick on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As long as the media hates her guts simply because of who she is married to, they will ALWAYS pick on her. They have nothing except bile spewing out of every pore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t consider “our children” to be either the responsibility or the possession of the government. Not any government.
That perspective is very recent.
Slowly the borders, the boundaries, the limits are moved, slowly they move…..and everyone gets used to thinking that “the children are the responsibility of the government and government representatives who say so are to be trusted – because – the children…………….”
Slippery slope and much of it is already up-slope from where we are.
Insert the gif with the whole in the ground and everybody running calmly into it at this point……
My children are neither the responsibility nor the possession of the government and I will never talk about them as though they were. I do not have control over what government has asserted already, has funded (and demands to fund/control), or restrictions already in place. I DO have control over my perspective.
And I will never praise any government representative or FLOTUS because “Oh, my, she mentioned the children.”
My immediate internal response to that is – “And exactly how is that your business???”
If we are going to be so all-fired happy about that kind of perspective, then “we” have no business being opposed to “the Dreamers” as far as I can just.
Just another evaporated border. Another dissolved bounder. Another non-existent limit.
If you want the government to be in charge of your children, I doubt very much you get to choose (especially in light of the UN context of this speech) which countries’ children are being referenced.
SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like it or no, the government already is in charge of many factors that influence the wellbeing safety education and protection of the children in the nation.
And talking about slippery slopes! You want government to have zero/zip to say about children?
Would you prefer to be the sole person who sees to your child’s safety? All by yourself. Meaning no laws nor legal standards regarding children, of course, b/c the mere mention of children is off limits for any person connected with your ideal government.
If one of your kids is kidnapped, for heaven’s sake do not call any person in the government: no FBI, no police: since you prefer to do it all yourself, right? And should the kidnapper turn himself in, no jail b/c a trial would mean the mention of children by a government agency: police, prosecutor, judge. So the kidnapper or even kidnapper-murderer can go free as far as you are concerned.
If a hurricane or other bad natural event separates you from your child, you don’t want a National Guardsman, Policeman, nor any person connected to the government to rescue your child: no, no you prefer to go it all alone.
And if you find yourself in a situation where you must send your children to public schools…whoops, I forgot…in your ideal world there is no publically supported education for children whatsoever: that requires government laws about children.
And school testing levels for the nation, state, or county? According to your idea that government has no say-so whatsoever regarding children, then each and every parent should determine for himself just how much his/her child needs to know, right? Will education sink so low that the laziest parent can simply refuse to educate their child at all, if they so choose?
Should the government make no laws whatsoever, and offer no assistance whatsoever regarding children in general, just because you feel your own kids are fine without any?
So do you feel the children of other people deserve no laws because your kids need none?
And you would be fine with other parents sending their kids to work in bordellos, sweatshops, whatever?
Or selling their children if they so chose, because laws regarding children are “off limits” in your imagined ideal government?
Or perhaps since children are apparently wholly owned by the parents in your ideal world, and government has no right to say anything regarding children, then parents who decide they made a mistake in having children should not even be prosecuted for murdering them? And if you and your spouse should divorce, I guess the kids can each be split in half if you so choose?
Think. Some children need more protection FROM their parents than from anyone else: without government there would be little help for those children.
Still not convinced? Well, what if YOU DIE (and so does your spouse and extended family), but your children survive? Will your “no-laws-regarding-children ideal government” simply leave the tykes to starve or beg, or be stolen and sold?
Slippery slope indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Some children need more protection FROM their parents than from anyone else: without government there would be little help for those children.”
Yes, sadly this is so true.
LikeLike
When she finally relaxed during her speech, with which all can agree is vital important, I no longer noticed the dress because it takes some concentration to focus on her words. Education, civics, history need NEW textbooks at all grades. What is being done to eradicate social engineering in the schools?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania is wearing what we in the South call Azalea pink.
It’s the color of passionate unapologetic, unequivocal femininity and womanhood.
Good color to talk about the children of the world.
It’s a Florida and Caribbean/Latin American color too – think Lily Pulitzer and tropical clothing.
Heh – it’s even more pink than the pussy bow outfit and the pussy hats worn by the silly vajayjay outfits worn by the leftist womyn..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pretty I pink!!!!
LikeLike
Interesting; many, many comments about the color of Melania’s clothes as opposed to the content of her speech. So I’m guessing you guys wrote millions of words of criticism of the previous first lady’s fashion sense over an 8 year period?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wrote tons of criticism on M Obama’s fashion “choices” Media deemed her the most fashion chic person ever living when in real terms her choices were HORRIBLE
I remember ONE outfit a really beautiful gold gown that she looked good in …and honestly that is the only thing I can EVER remember liking that she wore
And I did pay attention … just as I have googled every day to see what our beautiful FLOTUS is wearing. I like fashion
LikeLike
Michelle Obama looked like an overweight clown in daytime attire, imho, but looked very good in most of her evening wear. Now that she’s no longer First Lady, she’s been wearing literal rags in the photos I’ve seen. Such massive swings in style is very weird to me. I plan most business and social outfit months, weeks or at least a day in advance. My voting outfit was laid out in my home office for weeks before the election!
My favorite wardrobe items are my MAGA gear, some of which I had tailored and dry clean after wearing to preserve the MAGAness!
LikeLike
my LORD what shallow comments on her ATTIRE instead of her character and wisdom.
makes me ashamed to be on this particular blog segment.
come on, girlies….let’s not get all Salon and Vogue on the FLOTUS please…
LikeLike
IMHO it has nothing to do with her “character” to discuss whether we like or don’t like what she wore
Some times fashion is easier to digest than the vulgar politics of lame stream media
I don’t think one person here who does not like the dress is dissing FLOTUS. We all love her
LikeLike
I love it. I love how she toys with the enemefia with her clothes.
LikeLike
“Our choices on how we raise and educate our children will, in fact, provide the blueprint for the next generation,”…
100% True.
I see failure in the SJW paremts as well as the DACA parents who broke the law and by example are telling their children it’s an ok thing to do…hence the rude entitlement attitude they exhibit.
Spare the rod…spoil the child.
DISCIPLINE, LAW and ORDER are very good things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, judging from all the comments, it’s nice to see Treepers having a lively discussion showing disagreements among each other, that hasn’t evolved into a name-calling match, terse exchange of ideas, ad hominem and contemptuous expressions. But the REAL THING that matters is:
No matter what we think of her dress, something tells me that particular color is going to become ‘en vogue” and go viral for fashion wardrobes. And THAT alone will drive the left completely mad 🙂
LikeLike
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
4D Chess —
We need to learn to Stay Calm, Trumps got this…..
Melania Trump cyberbullied over pink dress
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/melania-trump-cyberbullied-over-pink-dress/article/2635051
Although Trump spoke about the dangers of cyberbullying, she became a victim of the very behavior she is trying to end. Twitter users quickly responded to photos of the first lady by criticizing her outfit choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I respect “Joshua” for not being interested “going Vogue” on our First Lady, but as a lover of both our First Lady and of fashion, I LOVE this topic! Her sartorial choices are fascinating.
Think anyone would enjoy browsing this link. Mrs Trump is a joy to behold:
https://www.aol.com/article/lifestyle/2017/05/26/melania-trump-floral-jacket-italy/22111143/#slide=5031198#fullscreen
LikeLike
Melania is beautiful and classy….that is why SHE does not need to be commented about to be secure. She has sophisticated and artistic taste…..something lacking from folks that can quote the price and designer’s name of every handkerchief she blows her nose on.
I personally chose to admire her without having to slobber about it.
LikeLike
Joshua, I agree regarding Melania’s exquisitel taste! And I /respect that following fashion is not an interest of yours.
There are thousands of voters who LOVE fashion, and enjoy commenting on the designers, their collections, their customers, and of course the economics of this high-profile industry.
As one of those voters, I love looking at Melania’s fashion choices, from her days as a single model in NYC, to the present day with her gloriously representing our nation.
She is simply fascinating from a fashion perspective, as well as in so many other ways.
It’s just wonderful to have the opportunity to share thoughts about her style with other similarly-interested Treepers!
LikeLike
She should of wore one of those pink pusse’ hats to go with it, that would of shut up most of the new fashionistas; hag patrol.. This has got to be this month’s cattiest blogs. The harsh lights made it glare and blurred its shape, I’m sure it looked great in person, else she wouldn’t have worn it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania would look stunning in a paper bag…..go back and look closely a pictures of Hillary and of Michelle and Debbie W. Shultz and Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi and then comment on THEM instead of our lovely and brilliant First Lady.
LikeLiked by 1 person
here….comment on this clothes hanger of sartorial desolation….
LikeLiked by 2 people
That guy looks like a girl!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the best Joe Scarborough has ever looked….
LikeLiked by 1 person
lolol
LikeLike
Melania does it better –
LikeLike
The pink coatdress is a very different look from yesterday’s pant’s suit.
I think the media was playing games with the color. I think the sleeves were a bit much, but given other photos of her not terrible. It would be interesting to see the designer re-work the dress without the sleeves. I think that would totally change the way it looks and would show off her slim figure.
It must be hard to constantly see what you are wearing on TV and in print. Trying to figure out what you can wear again and were.
LikeLike
For all you mature women out there: if you’re going to wear bright pink, wear it big!! People are not going to forget you & hopefully what you also have to say.
LikeLike
Well, IMHO, our FLOTUS did not disappoint one teeny-weeny bit!
She was very sincere and meant every word that flowed so beautifully out of her lovely mouth.
I love the color of her dress; it is so becoming!
The style is just fine; it was gorgeous and it sent a message to everyone in the world.
The USA is so fortunate to have Melania Trump as our FLOTUS that I was close to tears as she was speaking those very important and impassioned words of her speech.
Ladies and Gentleman: I give you our FLOTUS who always speaks straight from the heart and dresses to send a message to all.
LikeLike