First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Remarks To U.N. Luncheon…

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks during a luncheon at the United Nations, emphasizing the future of every nation rests with our children and what we teach them today. [Note: unfortunately CNN video feed had best audio]

“Our choices on how we raise and educate our children will, in fact, provide the blueprint for the next generation,” stated Mrs. Trump, who called being a mother to Barron Trump, 11, her “most important and joyous role.”

“When we join together as parents caring for children, whether they live in our own families, across the street, across the nation, or across the globe, we claim our responsibility to the next generation to ensure they are prepared to accept the torch of leadership for the world of tomorrow.”

