Sunday Talks: Senator Tom Cotton -vs- The Smug Filled Toady…

Good grief, it’s obvious Will Rogers never met Chuck Todd. However, that said, the Tom Cotton part of the interview, despite the ridiculously smug condescending and antagonistic questioning, was quite good.
.
There ain’t a table wide enough…
Sen. Cotton is excellent. A smart cookie!
One wishes some of the NeverTrumper freshmen, like the obnoxious Ben Sasse, would take a cue from Sen. Cotton!
I guess most of us would flip the table on its side and start shooting.
I wish Cotton had asked Chuck, why no transgender TV News host? How many TV producers are trans and would the network have a problem with hiring and promoting trans folk to be on TV… as prominent anchors…or would it be ” if they could get the job done”…. and there’s your answer for the military… and no… the military should just say, if you decide to transition AFTER joining, cya later. If you had all your surgeries and are ready to serve, then we’ll assess your qualifications. We don’t need folks signing up for a 4 year hitch only to train and then proceed to have 2 1/2 years of light duty b/c they are recovering or going through therapies and surgeries , on the Government dime btw.
Excellent post.
Bravo Mr. Cotton, well done. He did a much better job of articulating what is supposed to be the GOP’s position on each of those issues very clearly. Todd is indeed a toad!
I’m sorry I can’t take Chuck Todd seriously, his hair looks ridiculous.
I know!!! What IS that hair? My five year old combs his hair on his own better than that !
And it’s clear that it’s styled that way; he didn’t just brush it all down without looking in the mirror. We haven’t even mentioned his eyebrows. Sophia Loren must be green with envy.
We are at war.
It is 1935 and we are Europe.
I hadn’t seen Sen. Cotton speak before, and in this interview I believe he was outstanding.
He spoke well in favor of U.S. policy about N. Korea (as set forth by Trump and Tillerson), and I like how he refused to be trapped the ever-present trans questions.
Once again, our side indulges the smugness and condescension as if it’s a perfectly normal part of business. The day we stop doing that is the day the culture starts changing.
He emits class and knowledge. He was respectful of the toad and did not attack his leading stupid leading questions. He played HIS game quite well.We need more like him.
Why do we need more people “respectful” of the toads. I maintain we need just the opposite.
we need more Dr. Gorkas, articulate, whip-smart and fearless…
I would characterize Sen. Cotton’s demeanor as polite or civil, and I don’t believe he looks up at all to Todd.
He spoke MAGA without being rude, and I think that’s excellent.
And where does that get us? Sorry, I’m done with the Marquis of Queensbury rules. You go on these shows and you cheerfully attack the interviewer from the opening bell. You question his every question, challenge his every premise, and totally turn the tables on him. He has zero moral or intellectual authority or right to serve as an interrogator. None. He’s the enemy. He’s not a journalist. He’s not a fair inquisitor into truth. He is not a conversational partner. He’s a vicious enemy who despises eveything you stand for. And you treat him that way. You push his buttons and trigger his anger and force him into a defensive corner. And you emerge victorious.
Or, you can play the same old game that we’ve been playing for 50 years and see where that gets you. “Thank you, Chuck, glad to be hear.” “Thank you for having me.” That is, “Now ask me all the stupid, loaded, lying, hack questions you want and I’ll do my gosh-darned polite best to politely answer without every questioning why you’re such a freaking condescending lying sh*tbag.”
In that case, we lower ourselves to their level. Sometimes the best way to make the point is to actually take the moral high ground, show them up for what they are without verbally calling them out on it (show, don’t tell.) There’s a time and a place for both.
A surprisingly good interview. I’ve liked what I’ve seen of Cotton, and we’d be better off with a lot more like him.
Todd, tried some gotcha questions like the transgender thing, but it wasn’t the hostile interview I was expecting.
If only we could clone Sen. Cotton…I like him enough to have “suffered this fool” and watched. The Toad always waits to talk but never listens.
I was glad to hear a “no deal” because I am 100% against DACA amnesty (my exception are those in the armed forces.) And hope somehow, someway my insignificant voice might just be heard.
I have a real life, live it everyday reason for this position: I am posting from the Mexican colony of California.
I don’t want TX of FL colonized next. We can & must retain the power to MAGA – once President Trump has served his terms – even with the most populace state in the Union a Mexican colony.
But forget MAGA if TX & FL are turned into a colony.
I implore Treepers: don’t accept amnesty by speaking up NOW. President Trump is the ONLY man who can stop it. No doubt he has our backs – but he needs to know we will support him in this.
Those two states are right on the cusp. Wasn’t FL won by a hairbreadths? 100,000 or something. I saw statistics on DACA numbers in each state pending…will have to look up unless someone else has that info handy. I’m all for compassion but..
Cotton is great. The Smug Toad’s man bangs LOL!
Ha – true. Looks like the devil to me.
(I like your avatar, holly100.)
This interview was, to me, a complete waste of time. Cotton was bland, Toad bland with an edge – like pablum spiked with broken glass.
I want to know why Sen. Cotton showed up at that island conclave, held by the GOPe and other elites, off the coast of Georgia, prior to the election. Their purpose was to stop DJT. Don’t get too excited about this player.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Intelligence gathering?
That is a head scratcher, jkcinsalem.
🤔🤔
He is my senator, I have wondered the same thing. I wrote him about this and received nothing. I called his office when the GOP recessed and allowed the never trumpers to stay in session so as to not allow our President Trump any recess appointments. His office knew nothing. I’m watching.
I cannot watch or listen to Todd. Sounds like Tom Cotten did a good job. Good for him!
>
The Toad needs to get some Joe Biden plugs into that scalp.
Croak, croak, Trump, croak…..croak…
I love the fact that Tom Cotton was on the show because it shows me that our President is not going to agree to anything involving DACA without the RAISE Act being part of the Final Agreement. He was absolutely right to say that the WALL only requires funding. No reason to include it as part of this because our President is going to push it in the budget bill or through a new bill that will require Mexicans as well as Central and South Americans to pay a remittance fee (~5%) every time money 💰 is wired back to those countries.
The RAISE Act is so HUGE! For me it is jut as important as the WALL. To be able to cut the number of legal immigrants from 1 million to 500K a year is awesome. The use of E-Verify nationally plus using a merit base system to determine legal immigrants will mean future immigrants will come from countries like China 🇨🇳, Japan 🇯🇵, South Korea 🇰🇷, India 🇮🇳 and Eastern Europe. Instead of Mexico, Central and South America. It also KILLS chain migration which accounts currently for 750K of current legal immigrants. It also will kill the need for ESL teachers and courses in our K-12 schools.
The other great bonus is the fact that the new immigrants will be voting Republican for generations to come. This would be a major coup because the CoC wants absolutely Nothing to do with the RAISE Act!
