September 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #240

Fantastic, Frank! 👍
Love it.
Bravo, Frank! He has on a MAGA color shirt while mowing the WH lawn. Melania had competition today for excellent wardrobe selection!
I can’t get enough of Frank’s story. I love it. Omg, when he was so focused that he ignored President Trump – so funny.
Fake News Analysis: White House promotes child slave labor.
Theresa May is too blind to see the truth. The UK should’ve brexited twenty years ago.
Instead they GAVE their country to islam. How goofy is that?
And then she talks trash when our president speaks the truth.
She knows that she’s got blood on her hands.
She needs to shut her big mouth and wake the heck up!
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41283984
France may have finally figured out they have a problem.
I promise that on October 1st, I will stop talking about Obamacare! I wrote the following a few hours ago:
Folks I nearly had a heart attack when my brother called me to check my emai! He said that you may get your miracle! I immediately went to see what he was talking about. When I saw it and read it, I felt my heart beating rapidly. I had to take five minutes to calm down. Rand Paul’s greatest nightmare was coming to life.
Governor Beven from Kentucky LOVES the Graham/Cassidy/Heller/Johnson Bill!!!!
How the hell can this “Principled MORON” say he hates a bill that the Governor of his state wants. Keep in mind the Governors will have full control of the Healthcare model for their constituents.
Please continue to pray for our President and his agenda! Make sure to pray for this bill. Our Father may just have had enough with these creatures that he feels he needs to get involved once again for our beloved country!
Side note 📝 Breitbart must be ALL in for Rand Paul because they mistakenly or not go after McConnell. McConnell said that he is in and has asked John Coryn to whip the votes and told the CBO to expedite their review because he wants to be prepared for the Senate to vote on the bill during the week of September 25th.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/15/kentucky-gov-bevins-support-for-graham-cassidy-obamacare-repeal-puts-mitch-mcconnell-on-notice/
From the article linked above:
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said on Friday that he informed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of his support for the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal legislation.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) revealed this week that Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin supports the Graham-Cassidy legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare through block grants. Graham said on Fox News,
Matt Bevin, the governor of Kentucky, came out for the block grant approach. Matt Bevin is a great conservative; he’s figured out that if I take the money that would have been spent on Obamacare and you give it me in Kentucky with flexibility I can get better outcomes for the citizens of Kentucky, rather than some bureaucrat in Washington.
THE NEXT PARAGRAPH IS HUGE!
Gov. Bevin response:
I have and I know that there is pressure. Both the Senate and the White House themselves have said that the votes are just not lined up waiting to be cast, there is a lot work to be done. I spoke with Sen. Cassidy about that earlier today. He is confident as they are able to make the case to folks that it is easier and easier for people to understand. It’s a function of communication and education. We’ll see there is a limited amount of bandwidth here; there is a lot that needs to be done in the month of September. We’ll see what happens, but Sen. Cassidy and Sen. Graham are very confident that they will be able to find those votes. We’ll see if they do.
PLEASE KEEP IN MIND THAT THE HOUSE IS NOT RESTRICTED TO VOTING BY SEPTEMBER 30TH! JUST THE SENATE HAS TOO!
On Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Kevin McCarthy signaled their support for the Obamacare repeal bill, suggesting that they could expedite the bill’s passage through the House if it were to pass through the upper chamber.
Andy Slavitt’s is a BarryCare mule! He is scared 😳 out of his mind. Going to share some of his tweets. One shows you the effect of the Graham/Cassidy Bill on all 50 states. Please keep in mind that BarryCare gives 40% of all funding to 4 states that only account for 20% of the population.
From #7 above:
I have been posting the following on every single one of his tweets:
Flep, why is it that I Retweet and Like your Tweets, but that does not change the numbers at the bottom of your Tweets?
I will call Ducey and ask our Grassroots in AZ to do the same!
You’re our expert so you must post!
This guy talks about how bizarre it is that the Left has a problem with the “Make America Great Again” slogan. It surprises me that not many people talk about this. (RINOs have a problem with it too, but I won’t nitpic here. Good on him for bringing it up at all):
That needed to be said. Thanks for posting it!
YW. Hopefully, calling them out for slamming the MAGA slogan will become more common.
UniParty just wants us all to be good little slaves to Globalism.
So sick of it.
Check this out, from The Donald. This is the wall in Israel…. someone painted a YUGE mural on it.
This is real. No photoshop. This exists in Israel.
The story:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4760650/Possible-new-Banksy-graffiti-surfaces-West-Bank-barrier.html
OMGoodness. I sure hope you don’t mean the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem! This image is more than unsettling regardless.
Why is it unsettling? It’s not painted on the Wailing Wall, it’s painted on the border wall
I have never been in the military and don’t know much about it and I am a woman. But there are some comments on the article below regarding Rand Paul telling Trump to get out of Afghanistan and stop listening to the Generals.
The posters one is particular Chris King is saying that our Military is running security for China as they are harvesting minerals from their vast mining operation there. They are being killed and injured because we are always in a never ending war. I do remember seeing an article about China entering into an agreement with Afghanistan to mine.
Americans are war weary and if that is indeed the case then we will never stop fighting anywhere. We will just continue to blow people and things up while our warriors die. If our army is “rented out” then what do we get for doing that? Maybe Trump will not end the War because there will always be someone looking to take us on. Russia and China aren’t fighting anyone but we always are. That is very depressing to me.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/15/exclusive-rand-paul-on-afghanistan-yemen-trump-should-trust-instincts-stop-listening-to-generals-who-talk-in-his-ear/
Follow the money. Some of my classmates who served in Vietnam at rather high levels insisted that war was all about the drugs, and some generals became millionaires many times over by keeping that war going. They brought in the Hmong to cultivate never-ending fields.
Afghanistan’s poppy crop has increased multi-fold since we entered the picture.
http://www.businessinsider.com/opium-poppy-production-increasing-in-afghanistan-during-war-2016-11
Part #5 of Charlie Rose’s interview with Steve Bannon is on now in my area.- I don’t know how to get you all tuned in via this thread, so look for it tomorrow. This is the best take down of our political system over the last three administrations! Bannon really appreciates PDJT’s strengths. I’ve got to watch the rerun/video of this one again!
Afghanistan cannot be left to fester in the current climate in the Middle East. We ,the western coalition invaded it rightly or wrongly and have to try to leave it stronger. If P Trumps strategy doesn’t work then I believe he will pull out but he has to try.
John Robb posits that the Trump Insurgency is over. Key quote:
http://globalguerrillas.typepad.com/globalguerrillas/2017/09/the-ooda-loop-of-trumps-insurgency-has-been-smashed.html
In short, by controlling Trump’s information flow with social media/networks, the generals smashed the insurgency’s OODA loop (observe, orient, decide, act). Deprived of this connection, Trump is now weathervaning to cater to the needs of the establishment (as seen with his new stance on DACA and the Wall).
This has my attention, but I don’t think it is true. For example, the immediate statements on the DACA uproar. Trump heard our voices.
But, assume it is true…or possible…how to proactively route around that?
There was a scene in The Year of Living Dangerously where an actor put up a sign in front of some leader’s motorcade and the regime immediately tore it down before the leader could see it.
I do not want the equivalent of that to happen to President Trump.
I think I will post this to /pol once I figure out how to log into /pol (or find it…(: …
LOL, so President Trump has been cut off from Social Media?
found /pol….think I will pass on that approach.
I would like to proactively bypass the (possible) threat that Robb claim’s exists though.
Meh…I don’t think that is happening, at all.
I mean, are you kidding?
Pres Trump knows how to use his phone and a computer.
So…he can see what’s going on on social media at any time he wants to!
Some people have just been butt-hurt because they now have to make an appointment to see him…and can no longer just burst into his office whenever they want to see him.
So they’re starting rumors like this.
That article is disturbing to say the least. I don’t know if I believe all of it like Trump speaking to Maggie Haberman daily at the NYT for he hates that paper. In 7 to 10 days we will know about DACA and if that angers supporters and they leave him then we will know it is true. Trump has not been tweeting as much as he first was when he became President so time will tell.
Next thing you know we’ll be hearing that Kelly won’t allow the President to communicate with his sons either anymore.
Oh yes! And no more late night TV for you anymore, Mr. President!
Sheesh…this doesn’t even begin to pass the smell test.
St Louis protest with live feed:
Windows broken including the mayor’s home. Flags burned. Police cars vandalized. Two LEO’s sent to hospital after being hit with bricks (one serious).
I was watching this on YouTube earlier and a CNN reporter in the crowd told Don Lemon that the protesters were peaceful until they busted out the windows of the Mayor’s house.
He said, as the protesters were walking down the street making their way to this neighborhood, they passed a hospital and there was an ambulance coming down the street and the protesters moved out of the way to let the ambulance through, so that was a humanitarian act on their part.
OMG!
No Words!
Is there any possibility of TCTH being hosted by some entity other than WordPress? The struggle to get it to work right has gone on way too long, or has Word Press joined other media like Twitter and Facebook, censoring who can “like” and who can “Reply”. The biggest problem is the lack of consistency and, as I’ve mentioned before, the lack of a written routine for login that works ALL of the time.
I have zero problems with posting here….but some may have problems with my posts.
Free speech is a progressive’s kryptonite
Stores are putting up Halloween decorations; HilLIARy sticks her head out of her snake hole and starts hissing. Coincidence? I think NOT!
LOL… I notice Hillary didn’t show up during Fashion Week, but the minute the witches hats went out on the shelves, in swoops Hillary on her broom. Coincidence? I think NOT!
Didn’t I speak to you a day or so on this? So did many others, point by point. Repeatedly ranting and raving again today, and saying mostly ridiculous stuff (because nothing is settled yet) is time wasting and troll like. And don’t tell me you are entitled to it. No you are not. And your abuse of PRESIDENT Trump is over the top and just plain wrong.
Well I don’t know where the original post was I replied to???
Were you replying to that long screed by “Trumpire”? If so, he and it are both in the trash bin. Sorry, we must have both posted simultaneously.
Jeff Sessions is foul – adding to his resume of obstruction of MAGA agenda:
DOJ refusing to prosecute Lois Lerner (or any of the deep state thug puppet criminals)
ANOTHER LOSS in court ruling that he can’t withhold federal $$ from sanctuary cities
worst of all, the FBI refusing to release rodham’s email content WT%@#$?
acting for all intents and purposes like obama’s surrogate…SHAMEFUL
this little, clown lifelong swamp dweller has single handedly done more damage to the President, The MAGA agenda, the American taxpayer, freedom and the constitution than the entire rest of the swamp combined…
the plan? implant yourself in Donald Trump’s campaign, recuse days in WITHOUT informing President Trump, and then sit back and DO NOTHING while your thug puppet buddies go full on attack dog, KNOWING that The President CAN’T fire him
makes me ill
