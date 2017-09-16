Saturday September 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    September 16, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The kitties smile because IT’S CATERDAY!!!

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

  4. American Georgia Grace says:
    September 16, 2017 at 12:33 am

    I think this was the last painting smiley posted for us as she was making her determinations on evacuating…i remember a Treeper commenting how appropriate it was as the painting is named Wind From the Sea by Wyeth…although this is a beautiful gentle wind not the onslaught that was approaching.

    I post this here tonight to begin the backward countdown to smiley regaining her rightful place here and knowledge of art. I am merely a place holder until her glorioius return to us. We love you smiley if you see us and we cannot wait for the day that you respond and are back with us. Stay in faith and stay strong. We’ve got your six 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 16, 2017 at 12:41 am

  7. Lucille says:
    September 16, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Happy Caturday!

  8. American Georgia Grace says:
    September 16, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Passin’ time twiddling paws til smiley returns

  9. Lori Lee says:
    September 16, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Beautiful! God bless you, Sundance!

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 16, 2017 at 1:11 am

