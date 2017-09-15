President Donald Trump Weekly Address – September 15, 2017

President Donald Trump provides the weekly address for W/E September 15th, 2017:
FLORIDA-Just like TX, WE are w/you today, we are w/you tomorrow, & we will be w/you EVERY SINGLE DAY AFTER, to RESTORE, RECOVER, & REBUILD! pic.twitter.com/phRMudujxJ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017
WE ARE WITH YOU FLORIDA!
Emergency Information 1-800-342-3557https://t.co/zbWkR5VmDp
Volunteer 1-800-FL-HELP-1https://t.co/ghkbVajBN0 pic.twitter.com/2Jj85weO1U
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017
I stand with Trump 100%.
#MAGA
Many many patriots have given their lives for our constitution and for which it stands. The forces of evil will always be against it.
Remembering what PT says, we are “Children of God”.
Much is required of us
He said a couple weeks ago, in the future, he wants people to look @ this Adminstrations response to Hurricane Harvey, and say “That’s the way to do it.”
Well, he knocked that one the hell out of the park.
Twice.
I’m still sitting in the front row of the Trump Train with my hair blowing in the wind and a huge grin on my face!
Move over. You got your elbow in my ribs!
Frank “FX” Giaccio-On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania & myself, THANK YOU for doing a GREAT job this morning! @NatlParkService gives you an A+! pic.twitter.com/135DxuapUI
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017
Too cool! Love this kid! And this WH! ❤
Sooo cute ! As our President would say “you just became famous”.
Honda got a plug too.
I love my Honda mower. Starts on first pull every time. I love this kids work ethic too.
That was beyond beautiful! This you man will have stories and pictures to share that will be passed on for generations when he has kids and they have kids ……..!
I will stand with you and my family will stand with you, President Trump! And May God Bless America Again ❤
‘Children of God’. That’s exactly the sort of thing fake Christian Pelosi would say.
Most of you folks have heard the term Sunshine friends…yes they are the ones who are with you when thins are going well and all is sunny…..but when the rain and storms come they are no where to be seen…they jump off the train…
We are blessed to have a man like Trump as POTUS he stands with we the people…we are blessed to have Sundance a brave loving man that takes action and reaches out to help those in troubled waters.
We are blessed to have so many Treepers that stand together when so many fall away..
if this nation is to stand it will be because of people like this ..not Sunshine friends…
hang tuff Treepers
burnetto44 they don’t make them like you! What you did for your friend being by his bedside in those final days has left an impression on me that I will never forget!
fleporeblog…thank you it was an honor for me to be with him…thank you for all you do
Great speech. The word Citizen was used extensively in it.
No mention of DACA and the illegal aliens that if it is passed will make the word US Citizen have little meaning.
As it stands now we have four categories of Americans: Birthright Citizen, naturalized Citizen, Green Card holding aliens and undocumented illegal aliens. The first two categories have all the God given and lawful rights and benefits given to US Citizens under the Constitution. The legal Green Card holder has most Constitutional protections except that they can not vote and are subject to deportation for committing unlawful acts. They pay taxes too and many obtain benefits available to US Citizens. The undocumented illegal alien amazingly has all of the rights given to the other three categories except no legal voting, they pay no income taxes and they are represented in both state and federal government by elected officials. Illegals are now protected under many state and some federal law as if they had all the rights of US Citizenship,even though THEY NEVER EARNED IT.
How is it that undocumented aliens gained all of these Citizen rights without becoming US Citizens? What does it mean to be a US Citizen in 2017?
After mowing the @WhiteHouse Rose Garden lawn – Frank and his father Greg Giaccio visit @POTUS @realDonaldTrump in the Oval Office…. pic.twitter.com/cy6ETme1jf
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 15, 2017
His dad looks like a skinny Chris Christie, LOL!
Damn your right! I can’t stop laughing.
How cute. Frank is posing like President Trump. You can tell the Preaident has a lot of positive influence on Frank. The dad should be proud his boy chose a winner to admire.
Thank you for sharing that because it went over my head when I first viewed the picture.
Somebody cleaned up his desk, too, lol.
Article 1 Section 8 of the constitution states clearly that ONLY congress can create laws for immigration. President Trump put it back in the entire congress to make a law on DACA or any other type of refugees. President Obama ignored the constitution like many other times with pen in hand and trampled on our constitution. President Trump will not step an inch over the constitution. By doing this Trump has put the ball and chain on congress and just before their bi-annual reelection. Do not worry, we the people will remember. I predict this will go nowhere except with strings attached like speak english, no crimes, no giveaway programs, and many other strings attached to those DACA folks! Many will be leaving by right now adhearing to the strings of the agreement. Trump has stated clearly NO AMNESTY for any of em’. Trump has set them up (Congress) to do things his way and sooner than later! All those promises both sides of Congress continue to try to split Trumps base. DO NOT fall for the charades of news cycles and hot bladders in congress!
If McConnell and Ryan can't legislate, let's get Frank in Congress and let Mitch and Paul mow the WH Lawn for @POTUS https://t.co/tDg0ptI0H8
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 15, 2017
Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/u4f2DtLvu6
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 15, 2017
the vile left is even attacking this kid. you cant read twitter these days. it’s horrible
What an incredible video in the first tweet SD shared. My eyes watered when the older woman was telling our Lion how much she and they LOVE him! She even told him she was an American Indian. You can’t script any of that. That is pure love for our President and vice a versa! AMERICANA AT ITS BEST!
Thank you GOD for this incredible gift at this time.
One has to know our founding principles before one can dedicate one’s self to those same founding principles.
(How do we counteract the –relentless– disinformation put out by and attack on patriotism, nationalism, Christianity and its basic principles by our media and entire educational construct?).
Wish I had some answers, as it seems we have only ONE GUY on our side.
(P.s. Mr. President, a small thing….. please stop allowing the side camera view)
I like how they signed the video “First Lady Melania”
it sounds kind of warm and informal.
