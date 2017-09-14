President Trump Speaks in Fort Myers, Florida After Hurricane Irma

Prayer Requests
Let’s hope they survey central FL and give Sundance a flyover, at least.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be “Da Berries!!”
I can almost picture it…
Starfish Boy…
This is Marine One…
Marine One,
This is Starfish Boy.
Call the ball, over
Starfish Boy,
Marine One…..
Roger,.. Ball
What?!?
It could Happen!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸😎😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two major hurricanes in two major states in less than a month, plus North Korea, plus the failed of Republicans Leadership, plus Snake Dems. Is a lot. Trump is doing so well under the circumstances. In Naples, FL the situation is doing better in less than a week after Cat 3 Hurricane. In other countries right now will be a Calamity Situation, gas, electricity and help will be arriving 7 days later and very limited. We need to be more than grateful what they are doing guys. So stop criticizing and count your blessings which are a lot.
LikeLiked by 6 people
POTUS’ enemies don’t realize they keep sharpening the saw!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Two major hurricanes in two major states in less than a month, plus North Korea, plus the failed of Republicans Leadership, plus Snake Dems. Is a lot. Trump is doing so well under the circumstances.”
One word – competence.
I mean no disrespect to those that have suffered under everything that has happened. Personally, I am grateful every day we are fortunate to have some competent leadership in charge now… Leaders lead, bosses just drive a herd…
LikeLiked by 7 people
And liberals mill around aimlessly
LikeLike
Chirp😊
LikeLike
We could be looking at prez hill. That’s enough to get me on my knees thanking the Good LORD
LikeLike
Steele81… 👍
Thank you!!!
Lest I forget!!!
MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Praise, be to God!!
AMEN
LikeLike
Hillary would have dragged her feet to punish Conservative states that didn’t vote for her.
LikeLike
When I was evacuating going west on I10, I saw convoys of bucket trucks and first responders heading to Florida. As I continued to Louisiana, I saw many convoys heading east. Coming home on Monday, I continued to see more of these convoys and LEOs and escorts of tanker trucks. The nation came to Florida to help and we are grateful.
Another observation… Marco sure seemed uncomfortable standing there and didn’t even smile when PDJT suggested that our Governor run for Senate. What’s up with that?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Squeeze
LikeLike
val, wasn’t it great to see lil Marco trying to peek over PDJT’s shoulder for face time. I almost feel sorry for him, as he is a failed opportunist. After PDJT recognizes Marco he turns right to Scott with praise. The suggestion he runs for the Senate was a dig at Marco even though Marco isn’t running in 2018. One thing about PDJT, he is gracious enough to praise rivals, but when he does not cite any of their accomplishments it is empty praise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DM, I am thinking he was told to stand right behind our President. Then PDJT says “where’s Marco? where is he?” Ha! Points out his sweaty uncomfortable demeanor so the world doesn’t miss it!! Hahaha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great observation, val! “lil Marco” was hard to find. Reminds me of the hands to big for the serving gloves comment. PDJT has a great sense of humor!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw Marco and thought he is trying to hang on Trump’s coattails in hopes of getting ahead. No way, Marco, you are not competent and hence not needed to represent FL. The man of the hour is Gov. Scott who didn’t think, sit around, but got busy and always thanks to our services members, and VP and Perry for being there as well. Good men and women who deserved being noticed and respected. That is the Trump way and not that of a narcissist that we all dislike intensely and glad he is gone out of our WH.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope the gov runs! He is a “get-r-done” kind of guy and good friend of PDJT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Nelsen who was born in 1942 and a Democrat is up for re-election in 2018. He’ll be 76 and going up a popular Governor might not be what he wants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’s Marco!? Oh there you are (looking down). I want to thank you a lot little feller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes he was blinking like in a hostage video , uncomfortable for sure , was in presence of alpha and not sure what the alpha was going to say . he is used to prearranged rehearsed set-ups ( remember his memorized repeated robotic debate responses )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice shoes!
LikeLike
😂
LikeLike
Oh no, Melania isn’t wearing a Florida cap. What will the media say about that!?! /sarcasm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Impeachment hearing start for FLOTUS on Monday /sarc
LikeLike
What is up with little Marco? He stood there scowling the whole time. Didn’t even smile when our President thanked him and shook his hand. Hmmmmmm…………
LikeLiked by 1 person
May be bubble boy’s bubbles are about to burst – lot’s of cover up on both sides of the swamp
LikeLiked by 1 person
True dat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Cheerleader doesn’t get much attention while the coach and Quarterback are talking about the big game
LikeLiked by 2 people
Made me laugh out loud….ha!
LikeLike
Kudos to Governor Rick Scott. He is doing a fantastic job. Things in north central Florida are better than expected for the most part.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It was reported this morning on FBN that power was restored to 1.4 million people in 24 hours, that is quite an accomplishment. Not sure who gets credit for that but “does it really matter”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow. Watching outnumbered, the food FLOTUS & POTUS are handing out was donated by them personally!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So who is the most liked President? Easy. Trump and having the FLOTUS is always great because we the people get to meet and greet them PERSONALLY. Amazing, delightful, and will be long remembered for their love and caring of America and its (legitimate) citizens! altho for sure illegals will be there because they, too, at this point need food and drink as well as they prepare to leave our soil. Sorry they are suffering from this storm, but time for them to go back to whichever country they have come from.
LikeLike
Such a genuine heart our President, FLOTUS, and VP have — listening to the genuine interaction between them and the people coming through the line made me cry. And PJDT, “Take a sandwich. Take two. Take one for your dog” made me laugh through tears. I love this man!! ❤
LikeLike
this is great, must see!!!!!
LikeLike
POTUS mentions “outside of the Keys” as being hit dead center and needing work. Is this the rural farming communities that Sundance is helping? Just wondering if he’s referencing the same area?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please, forgive….
“Outside the keys”??
LikeLike
He started talking about power coming back on, about 3:30, and then mentioned “outside the Keys”, at 3:42.
LikeLike
My take was that recovery, in particular, return of electrical power, was going very well… outside of the Keys, which is a special circumstance and was hit by a higher category of storm. Which is accurate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See my comment above. Lets see how many get power back in the next 24 hours. Amazing things happen with great leadership.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little sweaty Marco sure was distracting. He wiped his mouth area dozens of times. Might have even snuck in a quick nose pick. Disrespectful behavior from a little man. Or a bad tooth. Or both.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you even imagine him as President? He looked like a confused little boy, wandering around not knowing where to go or what to do. Prolly afraid his handlers will cut him off if he looks like he is fully supportive of our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Senators generally aren’t used too being out of doors and in the company of working class people and Rubio spends 95% of his time in DC which outside of June, July, and August are not very humid.
LikeLike
Funny how all the NeverTrumpers take Pelosi and Schumer’s statements at face value. They trust the Dems but not Trump. I trust Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
the faKE news press is worse than the paparazzi
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hate those presstitutes!
LikeLike
hahahhahah little marco still drinking water hahahah
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s it. He spoke in Ft Myers. I can’t support him anymore.
LikeLike