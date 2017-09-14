President Trump Speaks in Fort Myers, Florida After Hurricane Irma

49 Responses to President Trump Speaks in Fort Myers, Florida After Hurricane Irma

  1. Gil says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Let’s hope they survey central FL and give Sundance a flyover, at least.

    • LafnH2O says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      That would be “Da Berries!!”

      I can almost picture it…

      Starfish Boy…
      This is Marine One…

      Marine One,
      This is Starfish Boy.
      Call the ball, over

      Starfish Boy,
      Marine One…..

      Roger,.. Ball

      What?!?
      It could Happen!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸😎😎

  2. Happy Flower says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Two major hurricanes in two major states in less than a month, plus North Korea, plus the failed of Republicans Leadership, plus Snake Dems. Is a lot. Trump is doing so well under the circumstances. In Naples, FL the situation is doing better in less than a week after Cat 3 Hurricane. In other countries right now will be a Calamity Situation, gas, electricity and help will be arriving 7 days later and very limited. We need to be more than grateful what they are doing guys. So stop criticizing and count your blessings which are a lot.

  3. valheisey says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    When I was evacuating going west on I10, I saw convoys of bucket trucks and first responders heading to Florida. As I continued to Louisiana, I saw many convoys heading east. Coming home on Monday, I continued to see more of these convoys and LEOs and escorts of tanker trucks. The nation came to Florida to help and we are grateful.

    Another observation… Marco sure seemed uncomfortable standing there and didn’t even smile when PDJT suggested that our Governor run for Senate. What’s up with that?

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      val, wasn’t it great to see lil Marco trying to peek over PDJT’s shoulder for face time. I almost feel sorry for him, as he is a failed opportunist. After PDJT recognizes Marco he turns right to Scott with praise. The suggestion he runs for the Senate was a dig at Marco even though Marco isn’t running in 2018. One thing about PDJT, he is gracious enough to praise rivals, but when he does not cite any of their accomplishments it is empty praise.

    • carrierh says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      I saw Marco and thought he is trying to hang on Trump’s coattails in hopes of getting ahead. No way, Marco, you are not competent and hence not needed to represent FL. The man of the hour is Gov. Scott who didn’t think, sit around, but got busy and always thanks to our services members, and VP and Perry for being there as well. Good men and women who deserved being noticed and respected. That is the Trump way and not that of a narcissist that we all dislike intensely and glad he is gone out of our WH.

    • MfM says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      Bill Nelsen who was born in 1942 and a Democrat is up for re-election in 2018. He’ll be 76 and going up a popular Governor might not be what he wants.

  4. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Where’s Marco!? Oh there you are (looking down). I want to thank you a lot little feller.

  5. MfM says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Oh no, Melania isn’t wearing a Florida cap. What will the media say about that!?! /sarcasm

  6. 17CatsInTN says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    What is up with little Marco? He stood there scowling the whole time. Didn’t even smile when our President thanked him and shook his hand. Hmmmmmm…………

  7. chowgirl says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Kudos to Governor Rick Scott. He is doing a fantastic job. Things in north central Florida are better than expected for the most part.

    • NJF says:
      September 14, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      Wow. Watching outnumbered, the food FLOTUS & POTUS are handing out was donated by them personally!!!

      • carrierh says:
        September 14, 2017 at 1:22 pm

        So who is the most liked President? Easy. Trump and having the FLOTUS is always great because we the people get to meet and greet them PERSONALLY. Amazing, delightful, and will be long remembered for their love and caring of America and its (legitimate) citizens! altho for sure illegals will be there because they, too, at this point need food and drink as well as they prepare to leave our soil. Sorry they are suffering from this storm, but time for them to go back to whichever country they have come from.

    • lisabrqwc says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      Such a genuine heart our President, FLOTUS, and VP have — listening to the genuine interaction between them and the people coming through the line made me cry. And PJDT, “Take a sandwich. Take two. Take one for your dog” made me laugh through tears. I love this man!! ❤

    • Larry Bucar says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      this is great, must see!!!!!

  9. dbethd says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    POTUS mentions “outside of the Keys” as being hit dead center and needing work. Is this the rural farming communities that Sundance is helping? Just wondering if he’s referencing the same area?

  10. Rev.Bro. Generik Broderick says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Little sweaty Marco sure was distracting. He wiped his mouth area dozens of times. Might have even snuck in a quick nose pick. Disrespectful behavior from a little man. Or a bad tooth. Or both.

    • valheisey says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      Can you even imagine him as President? He looked like a confused little boy, wandering around not knowing where to go or what to do. Prolly afraid his handlers will cut him off if he looks like he is fully supportive of our President.

    • joninmd22 says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      Senators generally aren’t used too being out of doors and in the company of working class people and Rubio spends 95% of his time in DC which outside of June, July, and August are not very humid.

  11. slawinlaw says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Funny how all the NeverTrumpers take Pelosi and Schumer’s statements at face value. They trust the Dems but not Trump. I trust Trump

  12. Larry Bucar says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    the faKE news press is worse than the paparazzi

  13. Larry Bucar says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    hahahhahah little marco still drinking water hahahah

  14. NYGuy54 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    That’s it. He spoke in Ft Myers. I can’t support him anymore.

