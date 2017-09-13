Wednesday September 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

18 Responses to Wednesday September 13th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:16 am

    25 Colorized Photos in a Cool video

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:24 am

  3. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:31 am

    The fake “Russian Election Tampering” stories will not stop without a confrontation.

    Stranahan says that SPUTNIK media actually endorsed Hillary last year.

  4. Lucille says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:40 am

    The Lord’s Prayer – Susan Boyle

  5. Janie M. says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:45 am

    White Sands, NM., been there a number of times as a teen. Gorgeous scenery like this makes me homesick for NM.

  6. American Georgia Grace says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:52 am

    In honor of smiley, until she can post beautiful paintings for us again. I could never do it like she does with info and links, but love ya smiley💖…hurry back to your branch when you can💖🇺🇸💖
    https://imgbb.com/“><img src="https://image.ibb.co/ihnYBv/03.jpg

  7. nimrodman says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Chilling. And we know exactly who’s going to be tagged as “argumentative” now, don’t we?
    Star Chambers, anyone?

    Utah Valley University Faculty Must Report ‘Argumentative’ Students To ‘Behavior Assessment Team’
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/12/utah-valley-university-faculty-must-report-argumentative-students-to-behavior-assessment-team/

  8. nimrodman says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Similar topic. Colleges need to get out of the kangaroo court business.

    Rape is a crime. If a female student is raped she should go to the police, have a rape kit made, and let police investigate it and forward for prosecution.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/12/fordham-university-investigates-title-ix-coordinator-for-questioning-controversial-campus-rape-statistic/

  9. Lucille says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:53 am

    Egyptian journalist gloats over Hurricane Irma, calls it “sign from Allah,” quotes Qur’an
    September 11, 2017 by Robert Spencer

    “And He will show you His signs, and what signs of Allah will you deny?” is Qur’an 40:81. Again we see an Islamic supremacist assuming that those who are zealous in obeying Allah are spared natural disasters.

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/09/egyptian-journalist-gloats-hurricane-irma-calls-sign-allah-quotes-quran

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 13, 2017 at 1:58 am

      What would they know about wildfires anyway, since they live on desert lands?

      If they gloats, it proves the hardness of their hearts, if they even have one.

