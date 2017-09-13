Irma Recovery: Day #2 – Life as a Starfish Kid…

Did you ever read that little story about the kid walking down the beach throwing starfish in the water, when the old man says he can’t save all of them, so why bother? Well, that a parable for Day #2 in Irma’s impact zones. That parable also explains why this follow-up is reaching y’all well after midnight on Sept. 13th.
[Hurricane relief work is a little like keeping a farmers schedule. As I understand it, the work schedule of a farmer extends the necessary shift until the job is done, which has entirely nothing to do with a clock…]
I said yesterday I thought that 50% of the residents of South Florida might be home. I was wrong. That estimation was overstated. Maybe a third of the regular residents were home on Day #1 – a few more showed up today (Day #2)…. and based on south-bound traffic observed, a whole bunch more are in in route tonight.
They ain’t going to like what awaits.
First things first. Yes, we found fuel – it took driving past 47 empty gas stations to find one open with fuel. More than 100 cars (easily) were around the block for this station at 8am. We dispatched a volunteer to wait in line, and went about doing what we could w/out fuel, SCOUT. Three hours later 40 ten gal cans caught up with us. Oh, and another station opened around noon.
Tonight the police were not only escorting gas, but local police were guarding the gas stations upon arrival (saw it first hand). Somehow fuel has reached such a valued commodity that even the rumor of a delivery sends the fuel starved swarm into a frenzy. Controlling that swarm is now added duty of police. At approximately the same time as a 3,000 gallon tanker driver removes his hose from the ground intake, the tanks he just filled run dry. You’ve just got to see fuel piranhas in action, to believe it.
Grown women driving SUV’s, whip out 2 jerry cans and are more than willing to throw down the Mad Max gauntlet if that’s what it takes to keep their babies formula cold. There ain’t no class society structure here. It’s beyond Thunderdome. Hence the police directing pump flow, and trying to stave off the tired, desperate guy with a shotgun, running on fumes, who has had enough of waiting eight hours for a possible chance at gas pump lotto.
The first birds returned today. Weird to notice a bird making a noise, then realizing you haven’t heard a bird chirp in two days. I wonder where they go?
♦ Have you ever seen a 200 person outside line -wrapping all the way around the building- for a possible seat in a Waffle House? Methinks it ain’t the pancakes. Remember, only about a third of the town-folk stayed/arrived. Now imagine that 200 person line tripled; imagine those gas lines tripled; imagine SUVMom -vs- Mad-Max-Shotgun-Guy TRIPLED.
Two thirds of local residents, who left with ZERO prep, return to discover what smells like a rotting carcass in their fridge, and no air conditioning, ….Yeah, one might imagine the next few days could be rather sketchy nerves for more than seats at the Waffle House…
♦ When we are looking for root problems, one of the boots-on-the-ground tricks is to follow the collective hum of generators. •Question: You got power? Answer: No? •Question: Do you know why you have no power? Answer: (variations of words used to describe what happens when a cow licks you square in the forehead and someone asks you why).
With most hurricane power outages you can find something, usually a tree, that has actually severed the top power line on a neighborhood grid. If the tree is massive, with or without taking down the pole, the tree has to be removed first. If the power company has to remove a tree before they can restore power to an ordinary residential neighborhood, they drop the priority to “some later time”, and move on to quicker repairs… Ergo most of those without power, end Day #3 (September 13), will not see power until their rotation on the tree removal list comes up; sometime around the end of the month (two weeks away), or later.
Insurance companies (via quick claims settled to contracted tree removal), or a bunch of fast action roughnecks with chainsaws, can both deliver the identical amount of relief and speed up the process. Bob, Jeff, Phyllis, Gus, Gustav, Erik, Jose and Baby Francesca, found out today how that works. Gustav’s tree, though he willingly disclaims ownership, took down Bob, Jeff, Phyllis and about 50 other people’s electricity service. Jose, a young chap wrecked with guilt and a 6 month old baby, happened to be custodian of another tree that took down the electrical convenience of about 150 more.
Gustav’s tree, a well saturated Australian Pine, is about the dimension of a gasoline tanker trailer in the parts that matter. Jose’s oak tree, one of the reasons Grandma told him to buy that specific house-while harboring visions of cradling her new grand-baby underneath it’s shade, is even more awe inspiring. Well, that is, if it wasn’t the cause of so much damage. FUBAR. Both jobs need cranes, slings, major league heavy equipment rental, eminent domain/easement use and two 6 men crews for two full days etc.
•Problem #1) 84-year-old Phyllis, whose kids don’t call her any more, needs her medication chilled and wears a CPAP to sleep at night. •Problem #2) Jose family w/baby Francesca needs her formula cold etc. = No power two weeks. √Solution: move Mr. and Mrs Jose, w/ baby into my house to care for Ms. Phyllis who also needs power. One generator + two family problems solved = a neighborhood.
♦ On my way North today I did see about 20 fuel tankers headed South. Unfortunately I also saw one tanker with an armed escort being followed by a blood thirsty wolf pack tracking his cargo just to be first in line for the swarm. Hopefully the fuel piranhas can be satiated in a few months or a million+ tanker trucks, whichever comes first. According to FEMA as heard on radio interview, the collective power companies need 800,000 gallons per day, just to keep their crews operating in Florida…. Do the math.
I also saw a massive convoy of power company trucks headed down I-75 from the upper East Coast (they must have crossed I-4). There’s lots of resources flowing…
Right now our priority remains just keeping people moving forward, or at least looking forward. There are tremendous challenges in front of a great deal of really good decent people. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the scope of the challenge and allow the sheer enormity of it to drown you. Don’t let it.
Every day, every hour, every minute… the goal is the same; just one step. Don’t look at what cannot be solved, look at what can.
Please check in on your neighbors. Please reach out to friends and family in Texas (Harvey), and/or Florida (Irma). Just let them know they matter, and despite the yuck of all this mess – they are cherished. The most inconsequential of life’s ordinary scheduled tasks can seem like a daunting challenge when cast against the backdrop of these crises.
You don’t have to operate a chainsaw. Help someone to see just the next step forward. Pick up a prescription for someone. Make them a sandwich. Give a can of fuel to someone who has that annoying whir of a generator running. Wash someone’s car, or offer to do their laundry. Pay attention to the conversations around you. Try to do something you find of value.
Be “Starfish-kid”…
Port Everglades is running wide open. Gas trucks coming out in pairs. More power coming on every day. Wilma put power out for three weeks. FPL is going to have the whole state done in three weeks. We’ll make it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
–The Trump Effect–
–The Trump Deplorables know how to MAGA–
–Winning–
…… in the meantime–for those of us who is unable to physically be there to help, we continue to pray for you all and help in other ways.
—-May the Lord take care of you all and bless you all for the good things, no matter how little, to shine, like the Starfish Kid.
–Treeper Strong–Florida Strong–Texas Strong–America Strong–
LikeLiked by 1 person
Six million Florida homes without power yesterday, service restored to two million today.
Help is coming.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, my comment sent before I was done.
Thank you for checking in with us. I wish your update provided better news. It sounds pretty darned grim. Your neighbors are blessed to have you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“To bring in more from other countries in a time like this would be the ultimate insanity.”
Read it all.
The refugee industry (the resettlement contractors and the cheap labor lobby) want you to think that the President must submit a determination of at least 50,000 for the upcoming fiscal year, but it just isn’t so!
Tell the President what you think by clicking here to get instructions…Tell your members of Congress and US Senators too!
America First!
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/09/12/consider-the-optics-mr-president-thousands-of-impoverished-people-arriving-in-the-us-when-americans-are-homeless/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great report Sundance. So proud to know you (even if it’s just thru this crazy electronic gizmo all the way across the country).
Amazing story. Leaving me a bit speechless. Prayers your way friend.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Beautiful, Sundance. Doing manly things. I bet many of the women on the scene are doing manly things too. God bless all and good fortune as much as possible in the coming days and weeks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love never quits. I always liked that story and am so glad you’re able to check in to keep us updated while being neck deep in recovery mode. My husband and I will be donating to the Treehouse hoping it will help you continue to help others.
LikeLiked by 5 people
One in a million, to have the strength to be starfish kid and then put together such a well written article.
I am amazed my aunt+uncle+cousins were so eager to get back to Miami. In my little slice of North Florida we never lost power, although lines for food and fuel are still very long. I guess the need to know their home made it is stronger than their need for a comfortable place to stay. Some reports say 50% of Miami is without power so it’s still Mad Max times over there.
Hopefully as people wake up again to the values of neighborhood and community in the aftermath of Irma, they’ll work on cultivating both again, especially in South Florida where everyone is from so many different places.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not going to happen, but here’s to hoping. “Everyone from different places” does not excuse ignoring reality. It happens pretty much every year about this time. Coming from other places fails to ignore the fact these events are always national news. People plan for spring and summer and they plan for Christmas for a LONG way out. But planning for disaster? Isn’t it strange in a way? I suppose not when we face the fact that we’re so often glutinous and indulgent as people.
Personally, I feel I am more shaped and driven by that which I want to avoid than by that which I want to have. That makes me a cautious person by nature. And I very much prefer learning from other peoples’ mistakes than from my own.
Still, I am always shocked by what people fail to do. Shocked, for example when I lived close to DC, every snow/winter resulted in a mad run on the stores. I found it amazing and shocking. One thing I cannot say is there was an abundance of people from other places. Instead, it’s just a regional reality that people do not plan for hard times. Could be because living conditions are far tighter for so many people but mostly, I just see bad priorities and a lot of people who TRULY do not care about one another. They are the worst people I have ever lived among where one neighbor will bury another neighbor in snow without any remorse and at the same time will tell themselves and others that they love living there. I find that hard to reconcile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A month, post Andrew, the stop lights were still down in major thoroughfares in Miami.
LikeLike
Actually good news, all in all. Glad to hear you’re well, though obviously and rightly tired. Rest some; you can’t help others if you’re sick or fatigued and can’t help yourself. Chainsaws, vehicles, and fatigue–very very bad combos.
Despite the hardships, it definitely sounds like things are on the upswing. Also re: downed trees, in addition to the local gov’t crews and power crews, we had Corpse of Engineers crews come through cutting and removing trees. It was a good while after the storm, before they came around, but they even took out a tree that the brackish flood water killed, but that was still standing (@ 45′ tall). Really smoothed out my anger toward the Corpse (and no, that’s not a typo, that’s what I call ’em still). Prayers still going up for allaya’ll!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like quite the mess; thank goodness infastructure repair is on the US agenda.
So glad that you are calm, patient, wise and smart. Prayers sent up for safety, harmony, health and electricity. ♡
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Two thirds of local residents, who left with ZERO prep, return to discover what smells like a rotting carcass in their fridge, and no air conditioning, ….Yeah, one might imagine the next few days could be rather sketchy nerves for more than seats at the Waffle House…”
Yeah… that feels like a win in a way. I somehow felt that it would be a quarter of local residents or less. It just seems as if these are people who have never lived without fuel/energy available and don’t know what happens when it’s gone or scarce. I somehow find that to be unlikely. What seems more likely is they are quick to forget or quick to ignore or quick to refuse to accept reality.
If I were a political leader right now, I’d start running a campaign based on disaster readiness frequently citing “Remember Irma” or perhaps “Remeber Irma and Jose?” There must be improvements in this type of matter — especially in Florida. I just don’t see how people can be so far out of touch with life’s dependencies. I see that it happens, but I find it hard to understand how that works in the minds of those who are out of touch.
Again, I am a child of tornado alley. I grew up under such conditions in N.Texas. On the whole, tornadoes are much more localized in effect but sometimes cause huge problems on a wider scale depending on what had been hit. I know the kinds of behaviors Sundance describes as I’ve witnessed that too many times and as a child, I saw that behavior as horrible and well worth avoiding being one of them. (I feel similarly about drugs, alcohol and the sex industry… to put it in a few words, “I don’t want to be one of those people.”) And since the effects are generally smaller, there are more people who can help and they often do. I’ve been involved in those efforts myself. It just comes naturally because it’s not hard to imagine it happening to me.
People think I’m lacking or cold or judgemental when all I want is for people not to suffer needlessly. Again, I understand when it’s something which simply strikes without warning. But there’s no such thing today as a hurricane without warning. And hurricanes are no stranger to Florida. To me, I see two sane options — either be very prepared or prepare to leave that area. Outside of that, I find being a member of the 2/3rds group to be unacceptable. At what point should people be forced to wear the blame?
And can we expect this to repeat? Yes. Absolutely, it will. That’s what I find the most disturbing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daniel. There have been problems, no question. But this is a big state, with a huge population and peculiar geographical challenges. Add in an absolute monster of a storm that ended up beating a tough forecast, where do you start? Florida and it’s residents have great institutional knowledge about hurricanes, and we’ll learn more from this one. Go back to Charley in 2004, we’ve improved everything. In 2004, generators were scarce. Now they are common. Game changing stuff. FPL has spent the last 12 years hardening their grid. In 2005 Katrina and Wilma put power poles on the ground everywhere. I haven’t seen one knocked down in Dade or Broward. Sundance is one in a million, that is a million amazing Floridians doing their part, helping those in need. Gratitude is putting it lightly. You saw it in Texas, too. We are going to fix this country. We are still one. It’s a relief to know that. Keep it up Sundance. Major kudos. I’ve got family up and down 27 and 17. Avon Park. Wachula. Bowling Green. Ft. Meade. You’re helping my people. I am deeply grateful. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How do you eat an elephant?, one bite at a time,BBQ sauce helps.
it ain’t easysomebody’s gotta get their hands dirty or it will never get done.
Once some resembalance of the new normal takes shape,
.. folks will begin the resume life patterns after IRMA. New patterns
Take care all..Be kind to one another
Help spread some of the love I’m sending your way
GodBless
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for taking the time to give a ground report. I know it is a stressful time and you are very busy. I hope the recovery goes quickly and smoothly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance. Middle of the night and I can’t sleep, a not unusual night for me, Checked in to see if you posted anything. Very glad you are ok. You are such a good Samaritan to all those close to you. Did you really take in the elderly lady and the family with the baby? Amazing guy! I would be so proud to call you my son if you were.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for the update, Sundance. FYI I went to send an extra donation this month and discovered that our bank account has been hacked, and wiped out, so had to cancel my subscription (and my paypal, which was also hacked at the same time). As soon as I can arrange a new means to donate I shall do so, and make up the difference. May The Lord protect you, yours, all treepers, and everyone else dealing with hurricanes and other issues at the moment.
Compared to what’s going on elsewhere in my large circle of friends, my other half’s recent kidney surgery, my health problems, and having our financial matters destroyed seems to be rather minor, all things considered 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ty for the update and God Bless you Sundance, it sounds like you’re keeping a positive outlook and that is a must. Between my military service, my first husbands military service, work, etc I’ve lived or worked in over half of the states in this country. At one home with acreage we owned outside of the town we worked in, we watched from our hilltop as the mother of all tornados leveled that town. Years later we lived through the mother of all blizzards that kept the roads frozen and us stuck on our hilltop for 2 weeks without electric. And then as fate would have it my current husband and I decided to move to East TX the year Rita came a visiting. Do I have a tendency to move to the 100 yr event areas before they happen???
Many of us here have experienced and shared these events with each other. Like you did in all the prep posts, you ran and re-ran thru all of the pre-event to-do lists. When life is back to normal you thank God and every time another event comes close to you, you pray earnestly that it skips you this time. But you never forget….
I will never forget my shock and awe of how inhumane other humans on this earth can be. I’ll never forget ice cold showers, washing with water that is not safe to drink, (water is about the only thing I do drink) wishing I had more bottled water, how much I appreciate a/c and the nastiness I feel when unable to take at least one hot shower daily.
And I wouldn’t wish those conditions on an enemy if I had one. Thank God Trump is president during these events!
Again, God bless you, God give you strength, thank God for our CTH family and know that we are praying for you. You and your family and community are in our prayers. ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something that I’d like to mention for people who are not in areas prone to natural disasters but applies to every city is what I find a disconcerting fact: There is not enough gas or food in town to supply everyone at one time. Our society depends on CONSTANT resupply and when everyone needs food and gas, it runs out with many people left without.
Down here in FL, when a storm is projected to hit, the first thing you see is every gas pump in town with 3-4 cars lined up. After a few hours you see Out of Gas signs everywhere. Now if there is still time before the storm, you can likely get a resupply but sometimes not.
The grocery stores are mad houses and after a few hours, they too are bare of what you need to survive the storm. They are less likely to get a resupply before the storm than the gas stations due to their delivery schedule. Of course, plywood flies off the shelf and that stuff is very expensive these days. Even here in Pensacola, just the possibility of Irma hitting here caused a run on gas, food and plywood.
This is why people are encourage to stockpile supplies but that’s hard to do for most people usually due to economics and certainly space limitations and the fact that big scale natural disasters are not very common which is a good thing. But they do happen and life is turned upside down like it is in Central FL right now. I am encouraged that re-supply is being handled better than I’ve ever seen it. After Ivan, it was several days before that started taking place in Pensacola when the National Guard arrived in force and had to direct traffic flow because there were no traffic lights. You have to experience the chaos when there are thousands of cars and no working traffic signals. Re-supply is not possible without traffic control.
We are fortunate that we beat the rigged system and elected President Trump. I suspect that after these two disasters, there will be great improvements made to responding quickly and effectively because he improves on everything. I see it already happening with the mobilization of fuel delivery and work to get the power back on. All necessary so that re-supply can take place to give people what is needed to live.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless you Sundance for being caring enough to look out for those in your neighborhood who need help the most. Sometimes we forget how blessed we are until we see someone who is truly having a much harder time surviving than we are. I will continue to pray for you and all of those who are struggling just to get by down there.
LikeLike
This update provides vivid insight into the difficulties you all face. I was in Sarasota without air conditioning for two days a while back, just about drove me to distraction, even though I had fans running. I’ve just seen some distressing predictions on Jose’s future path, and also speculation (forecast) about Irma circling around and back out to the Gulf. Prayers for all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike