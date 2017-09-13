Fuel Shipments at Port of Tampa – Statistical Optimism?…

This is a great picture:
If anyone with with an analysis background has the time to run some stats, I’d love to see what your results would be to overcoming this fuel problem and the duration of it.
teekay has some initial thoughts:
Tampa and Everglades ports reopening:
https://www.platts.com/ShippingNews/26803256
Port Everglades petroleum statistics:
http://www.porteverglades.net/cargo/petroleum/
Typical product capacities by vessel class (ocean):
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=17991
Typical fuel truck capacity:
https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-average-gasoline-delivery-size-to-gas-stations
Given a shorter ocean delivery distance, presumably the GP vessels will dominate. Each can deliver 3.2-8 million gallons of refined product. A fuel truck carries about 9000 gallons. Hence each ship can fill 350-880 fuel trucks.
SD reports FEMA stating 800000 gallons/day to continue power company operations. That’s about 9o fuel trucks. Hence one GP vessel can support 4-10 days of power company operations. At least ten vessels are inbound to Tampa, so 40-100 days of operational support if all of this fuel were dedicated to these activities.
In terms of motor vehicles:
10 gallons (sub-compact)/tank – 36 gallons (3500 truck) / tank == 900 – 250 personal vehicles / fuel truck.
350 – 880 fuel trucks / GP vessel == 315000 – 792000 (cars) or 87500 – 220000 (trucks) / GP vessel.
10 inbound vessels == 3.15M – 7.92M (cars) or 875K – 2.2M (trucks).
Please correct any math mistakes. Assuming it’s correct, help definitely appears to be on the way.
Assuming: Effected min 10 million population or 5 million vehicles. 50% of population start day #1 at zero. Everyone needs to fuel up. Burn rate on gasoline = 1 tank per week (normal driving), and 5 gallons per day on house generator (750,000 running generators). FLSERT and National Guard need 800,000 gals per day for ongoing activity.
Obviously we don’t know how many fuel delivery tanker trucks exist in Florida.
Question(s).
1) Is it actually possible for the fuel distribution system to catch itself up?
2) How Long?
I love this site, been sharing since I ran into it a few months back… may the Holy Spirit continue to lead SD.
Side Note… I expect Interest rates to bottom long term here in Fall of 2017… Happy Fall Everyone! And May the Lord God of our Savior Jesus Christ help our country in these trying times… esp citizens in FL, TX, and others.
pinch points Sundance, pinch points.
You’re an educated chap, we get that from your unequivocally educated posts. A system’s overall speed or effectiveness is governed by its slowest distribution node. No amount of maths will give you an overall answer ; identify your slowest node.
Yes, it’s interesting considering the “pinch points” (Port Everglades and Port of Tampa).
I guess that’s my question. Is the funnel upside down now and can never catch itself?
Are you sure that’s not shipments to the power plant on Tampa Bay (used to be TECO, 30 years go, not sure anymore). The ships looked just like that.
Ignore that. Just read the post more carefully…need more coffee here…
Keep the faith, Sundance, I believe the fuel supply will catch up. God knows how to work miracles and God knows how many millions of people are praying for Harvey/Irma areas. Peace be with you, Sundance, and may God send angels to assist you as you carry out His work of helping others.
Catching up is months out. It’s now incremental improvement over time that’s sufficient to increase capacity for cleanup./restoration of services. Other pinch points are open roads to access gas stations, stations with power etc.
Hang in there. The Funnel will tip your way soon.
right…it’s not just rigs that can be filled at the ports…its inbound rigs from other states, heading down 75 and 95, with surplus, that can help FL catch up, right?
I wish I was a numbers gal to be able to help ya…
I have had mostly unsuccessful attempts at contacting family in Naples area…cell service y-day before noon…since then crickets…… oh, so much to do. God bless you Sundance and everyone who is helping or who has been affected and probably has to-do’s lists longer than any piece of paper.
You’ve got the concept. I remember Agnes and things were rough the first few weeks then slowly improved. We had to boil water for months though and my father and uncle sometimes couldn’t get the building supplies they needed right away. It all got done in the end.
Looks like we’re exporting oil to ourselves. MAGA
Yup, in the fire dept we had large fires a few miles from hydrants. You need X flow per minute where each engine holds 500 gallons with a few minutes to hook up and fill the supply engine and then the time to travel to the hydrant and fill up, then return (turnaround time). You just needed to fill in the number of engines required to keep flow; however, we only ever “caught up” once the fire was winding down, after the spread had stopped, although we could’ve always kept the fire smaller if we had more engines in the beginning but that was always a factor of the initial dispatch getting to the fire and ordering more engines and then they had a long travel time, the fire grows requiring more.
I always over ordered when I was able to be the Incident Commander as the initial arriving engine, always order more than you need because that won’t be enough!!
The system will catch well after it’s needed; however, I have more faith with Trump’s admin handling resource management. Trump understands these issue, the community organizer had no clue.
“Trump understands these issue, the community organizer had no clue.”
Few of any of PDJT’s predecessors understood, I dare say.
The early “disaster” declarations have been essential.
The previous administration had a penchant for no or slow response.
Note the fires in Texas in 2011…
Yep. Then factor in his perverse intent to inflict pain on red states.
Zero CREATED fires.
To your point, Secretary Zinke stated this morning that forestry mismanagement has intensified these forest fires while burning up what is going to be an essential resource in the rebuilding of hurricane ravaged localities.
YUP! Bingo!
you are assuming that PDJT’s predecessors wanted to understand and be efficient….
The ships will unload into tank farms, which will then unload into the tanker trucks. We can probably assume that once the ships start unloading, that will keep the tank farms filled. The tanker trucks will form lines to their various loading stations, so can probably assume a nearly-continuous flow of fuel into tank trucks, from however many stations exist for the tank farm. Since some of the tanker trucks will be traveling to distant gas stations, that enroute time will be a pinch point.
An interesting question would be: Do all of the gas stations get gas in turn? Or, is there some priority for the gas station closer to the docks? Doing them all in turn would be a more democratic way of doing it. However, getting the closer ones back to normal first, and then having that condition spread to the further ones would move the fuel out of the tank farms quicker.
It would be interesting to know which way the emergency planners have chosen. Also, any deliveries will be impacted by the conditions of the streets. So anyplace with a large amount of fallen trees, will probably also have delayed fuel shipments.
I posted this last night and it makes perfect sense for Florida and would work in situations like this I believe….
http://www.orlandosentinel.com/opinion/os-ed-hurricane-irma-lessons-learned-20170912-story,amp.html
But more permanent, pro-active measures can be put in place for the future. The U.S. Department of Energy created a gasoline reserve for the Northeast after Superstorm Sandy caused shortages in New York and New Jersey in 2012. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, has called for the department to create a similar reserve here. The idea makes more sense for Florida, given our state’s higher vulnerability to hurricanes.
I read an article that 90% of regular supply is brought in on tankers. That seems like very poor planning. Are there no refineries in FL? I agree a reserve would make sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently there are no refineries in Florida.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Petroleum_refining_in_the_United_States
Got a E-mail from Sen.Smerkley -again unsolicited. saying that wind ,solar and electric cars are our salvation.
With a big “Keep it in the ground” letterhead/
How are you going to fight fires with wind power? Solar powered 747’s?
Idiot.
Senator from Oregon = Swamp Creature Scumbag
In addition, Florida is not on the pipeline that normally supplies the east coast with much gasoline, oil, & other fuel. It’s mostly shipped into Tampa and Port Everglades, if I recall correctly.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/colonial-pipeline-issues-likely-to-disrupt-gas-supply-on-east-coast-1473978662
Luddite environmental wackos have stopped refinery construction for decades.
Yep, the last oil refinery built in the Pacific Northwest was built in 1971.
Wow.
EVAC permanent or mobile fueling stations along egress routes would be very effective, right down to the psychological empowerment of the evacuees.
Maybe FL needs its own pipelines and/or trains in the medians of I 75 and I 95.
yes to all of the above, and also because of the bottleneck shape of the state / lack of a decent number of evacuation routes / re-entry routes…
solar power or wind power maybe? not likely….
amazing story on the internet about the Tesla autos in Florida.
seems that Tesla has software controls over the amount of charge the batteries will take, thus limiting the distance available for travel…story is…that Tesla REMOTELY adjusted the software on Florida autos to INCREASE the charge capacity on the existing installed batteries to a higher level which otherwise would be a purchase only option…..but after a month they change will revert automatically back down……
who would have thought that the TESLA was totally under corporate software control as to locations, ability to read and modify operational issues…..think about the implications of your car managing YOUR control over YOUR travels.
Not the cars controlling. Who’s finger is on the button and who says to push it?
Elon Musk with the Government’s blessing.
Oh I have. That is why I drive a 30yr old pickup truck.
Wife has a Chevy Volt which is an amazing machine yet I want nothing to do with it.
Now think about who can remotely control airplanes, ships, trains, etc. because we DO know *they* can and have had the technology for many, many years.
Wow.
Apply one’s imagination to how this agenda driven policy will metastasize with self driven autos. No onder that big government types are already ramming thru bills to enable the rapid arrival of these potential monstrosities.
Scary, huh…
Not to mention that consumers were being ripped off. Maybe an investigation of the Government by the Government?
Yeah, that’ll work out.
I have a whole house genset hooked all by it’s self to a 250 gallon propane tank. I would guess a good many people might use propane or natural gas rather than gas or other type of fuel. I have ran 8 days straight on propane and still had plenty of fuel in the tank.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As I said below..
Yippie! WooHoo! – wheatie told you the Calvary was Coming – Doing Happy Dance Here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It may be that the utility of pipelines to supply fuel will be realized this time.
I’ll bet in almost every problem subjected to a rigorous RCA gvt interference/intervention will be found.
Also a lot of people will willingly pay $8-$20 gal for bottle water or $50/gal for Starbucks coffee yet scream bloody murder at someone wanting to sell gasoline for $10/gal.
Had a thought-what about using the US Military’s capacity to deliver fuel?
Trucks, C-130′ s hauling fuel bladders, C-17’s etc. Not a permanent solution.
but it might take the edge off …
What about generator needs?
Those of us too far away to physically help are sending prayers and donations.
May God hold you in the palm of His hands
and send His angels round about to comfort and strengthen you
Gov. Scott needs to blast the air waves and tell everyone to MINIMIZE driving and generator use. So many people on FaceBook have commented that they have ‘toured’ neiborhoods to see the damage. Ever if you have gas or your stations have gas, everyone needs to conserve for a while. Those returning after evacuating, need to stay put an extra day out two. Minimizing usage would go a long way toward fixing the fuel shortage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
plz tell me there won’t be a test on this.
btw Sundance, from my perspective, you are doing a great job!
