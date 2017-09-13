Fuel Shipments at Port of Tampa – Statistical Optimism?…

This is a great picture:

If anyone with with an analysis background has the time to run some stats, I’d love to see what your results would be to overcoming this fuel problem and the duration of it.

teekay has some initial thoughts:

Tampa and Everglades ports reopening: https://www.platts.com/ShippingNews/26803256 Port Everglades petroleum statistics: http://www.porteverglades.net/cargo/petroleum/ Typical product capacities by vessel class (ocean): https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=17991 Typical fuel truck capacity: https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-average-gasoline-delivery-size-to-gas-stations Given a shorter ocean delivery distance, presumably the GP vessels will dominate. Each can deliver 3.2-8 million gallons of refined product. A fuel truck carries about 9000 gallons. Hence each ship can fill 350-880 fuel trucks. SD reports FEMA stating 800000 gallons/day to continue power company operations. That’s about 9o fuel trucks. Hence one GP vessel can support 4-10 days of power company operations. At least ten vessels are inbound to Tampa, so 40-100 days of operational support if all of this fuel were dedicated to these activities. In terms of motor vehicles: 10 gallons (sub-compact)/tank – 36 gallons (3500 truck) / tank == 900 – 250 personal vehicles / fuel truck. 350 – 880 fuel trucks / GP vessel == 315000 – 792000 (cars) or 87500 – 220000 (trucks) / GP vessel. 10 inbound vessels == 3.15M – 7.92M (cars) or 875K – 2.2M (trucks). Please correct any math mistakes. Assuming it’s correct, help definitely appears to be on the way.

Assuming: Effected min 10 million population or 5 million vehicles. 50% of population start day #1 at zero. Everyone needs to fuel up. Burn rate on gasoline = 1 tank per week (normal driving), and 5 gallons per day on house generator (750,000 running generators). FLSERT and National Guard need 800,000 gals per day for ongoing activity.

Obviously we don’t know how many fuel delivery tanker trucks exist in Florida.

Question(s).

1) Is it actually possible for the fuel distribution system to catch itself up?

2) How Long?