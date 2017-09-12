If You Have Kids, Share This Video With Them

When I first watched this video, I was sitting here with tears running down my face. That was two years ago, but it is well worth watching today.
We are all precious, each child is precious, and all they need to know is that someone cares, someone sees the good in them.
Beautiful.
Thank you stella.
WOW, so powerful.
Wow. Just wow.
Need to stop cutting onions in here.
This, plus the pledge of allegiance, must be required in all schools. It doesn’t take a village. It never will.
WOW!!! thank you so much for sharing..
I do believe my eyes have rain in them. 😦
This video is heartbreaking and really hits home.
Good video…didn’t cry though
Powerful…..thx Stella 🙂
It made me weep.
Awesome Video and Message !
You need to put an allergy warning on this.
Thank you for sharing.
Wow. Just SOpowerful. THIS is the best kind of school assembly that Betsy DeVoss can recommend to all school districts!
Deep crying here. I miss my Mom every day. No one loves you like your momma and if you didn’t have that imperfect but wonderful love I am very sorry. My Mom was far from perfect but she gave me what she had, her best, and loved me deeply. I so wish I could pick up the phone and call her right now or sit beside her for a hug or just talk to her.
One of the times I miss her the most is on my bday as she always called, always made me feel special and as if that day was super special to her too. My bday has literally been forgotten by my husband and my son was too young to know the difference. That was a very lonely day! (my husband is very good to me but just doesn’t think of things like that and is not very expressive. since then he has put it in his calendar and now usually remembers to wish me happiness but he is good to me every day. I know this but I miss my Mom’s attention!)
I miss her during the holidays, on her bday, on the anniversary of her death, on Mother’s Day, on my sister’s bday, on my son’s bday, on sunny days outside when its so pretty, when I cook something special, when something nice happens to me and I want to share it, Every day. Just yesterday, for a split second, I thought to call her and tell her… Oh, yeah, no can do. Such a hole that will never be filled by another human! And she was not perfect to me nor did she give me a perfect childhood. But, boy did she try hard to give me what she had to give!
If she was still with us, she would bug me and get on my nerves — that is reality! 🙂 She would do crazy things and would Always be on her cell phone. When she passed, in a matter of days, she went from normal Mom that I loved despite her faults to a wonderful lady whose faults I couldn’t hardly remember unless I really try and even then they didn’t seem like such a big deal.
I wish I was then who am now with today’s perspective so that I could tell her more all that I appreciate about her, all I admire and all that I love, more than I expressed when she was living. I am a detailed, fact oriented, task focused type of person who isn’t very touchy feely and emotional (thankfully, I have easily gotten in touch with that side of myself when relating to my son). She was the opposite of me in that way. I wish understood myself and her better then so I wouldn’t have been such a harsh critic and would have been more expressive, accepting of differences and loving v. so matter of fact, judgemental and uncomfortable with deep emotions. I wish I had been more accepting of her during her life and softer. I am so grateful for all the love and respect I did express but its not enough after they are gone. I didn’t realize how much I valued her companionship and her listening ear until I had to deal with its missing hole in my life.
If you have watched the video and still have your Mom with you, call her, hug her, value her for what good she has given and can give. Please. And be that Mom or Dad for your children.
Katherine so beautifully said!
Yes your post made me teary thinking of my mom. I took care of my mom the last several years of her life and she had a long life. My mom’s dementia was hard to watch those last few years of her 92 years. Now that she is gone I remember her goodness and kindness and the funny little person she was…..she had a cute little Italian accent and she was hilarious and oh so cute . She made everyone laugh because she had the cutest personality. I tried to tell her all those things and how grateful I was to have a mom like her. I always told her that but I hope she heard me at the end.
She knew. Moms always hear with their hearts. I am sure she could feel it in her spirit. I had the privilege of taking care of my Mom at the end of her life too. So grateful for that opportunity despite how hard it was!
LikeLike
If you the video gives you teary eyes then you need to watch this too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K95XgPpZkxs
Well if that doesn’t pull your heart strings you’re either missing the strings, the heart, or both.
When your heart feels like it’s in your throat, it’s reaching p to God.
Done!
Thank you so much ❤️
Thank you Stella.
Thank you Stella…That is why we ALL need to nurture everyone around us. Including our spouses. There are a number sayings about love and what it means but I am going to share something that I learned one morning at 3:00 A.M. I was taking care of my late wife for all of her needs, including the personals. And on this particular morning I was picking her up…She said in the clearest and sweetest voice: “I love you”. I never heard her voice again and I am sitting here with tears because of WHAT she taught me as she was dyeing and what it means. So Love all you can, don’t be afraid to say it and mean it…it is a gift that you give to someone else.
Please, please no one take this the wrong way, there is NO negativity intended or implied:
There are many people around us who have had no loving parents, mother or father or both.
There are many people around us who have had just the opposite, various means of abuse, neglect, and abandonment.
It is ok to talk about the loss of a beloved, but not ok to talk about suffering inflicted.
Childhood stuff never goes away, it was so deeply felt, at a time of utmost vulnerability.
There is no point to what I am saying. It just occurs to me on these occasions.
