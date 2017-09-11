Prayer Requests
September 11, 2012
That photo is chilling.
God rest those poor, poor men.
Thank you Menagerie for this thread.
Such an appropriate photo…captures everything without needing to say a thing…Powerful🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
There is another 9/11 – in 2011 – that may be connected to the Boston Bombers and the Saudi aristocrat who was visited in the hospital by Michelle Obama and whisked out of the US (just like after 9/11/01 when Saudis were protected and allowed/helped to leave the USA):
http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/186825/did-boston-bomber-murder-3-jewish-men-september-11-daniel-greenfield
Why did the FBI kill the only witness to the connection between the Saudi and the Tsarnaevs in the middle of the night in Florida?
Never forget! Never let THEM forget. They let those men die…for political reasons. Unforgivable !!!
After reading the Rescola article -it dawned on me.
Benghazi was:
1. Stevens was about to squeal on the running of guns to Syria.
hence it was murder most foul..
-or-
2. it was a botched kidnapping-Stevens for the Blind Sheikh.
-with Felonia von Pansuit’s blessing.- or both….
I have put off watching the movie ’13 Hours’ about Benghazi….as well as the movie about Chris Kyle the great military sniper. Need more time.
