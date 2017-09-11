September 11, 2012

Posted on September 11, 2017 by

benghazi

Image | This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to September 11, 2012

  1. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    That photo is chilling.

    God rest those poor, poor men.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. FofBW says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Thank you Menagerie for this thread.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. American Georgia Grace says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Such an appropriate photo…captures everything without needing to say a thing…Powerful🇺🇸💖🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply
  4. georgiafl says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    There is another 9/11 – in 2011 – that may be connected to the Boston Bombers and the Saudi aristocrat who was visited in the hospital by Michelle Obama and whisked out of the US (just like after 9/11/01 when Saudis were protected and allowed/helped to leave the USA):

    http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/186825/did-boston-bomber-murder-3-jewish-men-september-11-daniel-greenfield

    Why did the FBI kill the only witness to the connection between the Saudi and the Tsarnaevs in the middle of the night in Florida?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. auntiefran413 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Never forget! Never let THEM forget. They let those men die…for political reasons. Unforgivable !!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. tgmccoy says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    After reading the Rescola article -it dawned on me.
    Benghazi was:
    1. Stevens was about to squeal on the running of guns to Syria.
    hence it was murder most foul..
    -or-
    2. it was a botched kidnapping-Stevens for the Blind Sheikh.
    -with Felonia von Pansuit’s blessing.- or both….

    Like

    Reply
  7. georgiafl says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    I have put off watching the movie ’13 Hours’ about Benghazi….as well as the movie about Chris Kyle the great military sniper. Need more time.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s