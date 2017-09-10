September 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #234

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Such a wonderful President. He’s more involved with the people in desperate times than his predecessor ever was.
I don’t think the IRS thing needs to be revisited by the Trump administration. I agree with Sessions…for different reasoning.
All the investigations… dealing with whatever the crime may have been, including Benghazi, never go anywhere. Like chasing your tail. Yes, we know they are guilty. But where does it ever lead, after millions of dollars spent. It’s a road to nowhere. And no one, at least hardly ever, pays for the crime with so much as charges, or jail. It sucks, but that’s the way it is.
Darrell Issa(IRS), Trey Gowdy(Benghazi)are, and always have been controlled opposition…
just kabuki theater to make you think something will be done.
Obviously, the swamp protects their own. And since there really is only 1 party, aka
The UniParty… we would have critters on both sides of the aisle, complicit in every crime committed by our government.
I think what ever happened during the last administration should stay there.
New President, new Administration, New Agenda.
Enough is enough. No more endless investigations!
Of course, we can dwell on the past, or make the future happen.
Yes you hit the nail on the head.
In addition, Tom Fitton and JW, just more controlled opposition to make you aware.
Just another shill to drive the news cycle.
Another road to nowhere.
You’re full of crap.
You have no rule of law if you don’t prosecute governmental criminality.
I agree blacknight!
I disagree.
This is not a special counsel or Senate/House Committee investigation situation. There is already enough evidence to prosecute.
We need to start prosecuting (past, present and future) criminal behavior if we are to demonstrate that the ‘Rule of Law’ is back (no matter who you are), otherwise it’s just lip service.
This decision was my final straw with Sessions.
I disagree. When the roaches scurry under the counter they just wait for darkness to return. Eradicate them.
You can disagree all you want, but in the end, nothing will happen.
Hmm. But that’s not what we were led to believe with Trump. “In the end” was supposed to have a different meaning, and “nothing will happen” was supposed to be a thing of the past. Or have I misread the last two years?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think you misread the last 2 yrs, but there is only so much one man can do.
Deepstate, UniParty has been doing their thing for 50+ yrs.
It’s not one man. It is the will of the millions who voted him into office. The IRS severely abused it’s power and that very dangerous power needs to ripped away. With extreme prejudice.
Something will happen. The roaches will come back out and continue their plunder until there is nothing left. Not a crumb for a starving child. If there is not equal justice under the law there is no law. There is no justice. So let’s just let that cooked bi#ch walk. Cause it’s too hard to get justice. Eat your injustice. Maybe someone else will eat your sin. Sit down and do nothing. Say nothing. Justice is to hard. Let’s move on and ignore the sacrifices of General Washington and his cold, starving troops.
EFF THAT!
Too many radical judges have been appointed to the bench, making it difficult to prosecute cases. Even the President’s cut-and-dried Constitutional orders, like his national security travel ban, have been challenged. It’s also hard for Sessions to conduct investigations with swamp appointees imbedded in various departments hiding the evidence. For these reasons, I believe justice will be delayed until President Trump can overcome the Deep State obstructionists, aka drain the swamp.
I play a lot of poker. You don’t chase dreams. The swamp is lots deeper than what we think we know. I don’t see the swamp being drained in 8 yrs.
Seems like a false choice of one OR the other. With this miracle of a President, is it so outrageous to expect him and his administration to be able to address at least two or three major past Swamp crimes that need to face justice? Put another way, why not put 90% of effort into future policies, but reserve 10% for respecting the Rule of Law and equal justice for ALL as was enshrined in our Constitution?
LikeLiked by 5 people
So it’s either or? We can’t have justice AND move forward? I don’t buy it. If we can’t make things right ‘re: past injustices, who is to say the same won’t happen in the future.
I suspect that absolutely nothing will be accomplished by our elected representatives.
It’s PDJT and us deplorables vs Everyone!
INTERESTING: BODY LANGUAGE – Trump Schumer Pelosi
PTrump can erase the regulations, the negotiated plans, the executive orders, etc., but not the pain it has caused ordinary Americans over the eight years of Obama’s War of Terror on us.
She blames her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders for inflicting “lasting damage” on her campaign, accusing him of paving the way for Trump’s “Crooked Hillary” campaign.
Clinton also warns Russian President Vladimir Putin “hasn’t had the laugh last yet” after his country’s interference in the election.
“None of this is good for the party,” one former Obama aide told The Hill. “It’s the Hillary Show, 100 percent. A lot of us are scratching our heads and wondering what she’s trying to do. It’s certainly not helpful.”
Desperately seeking attention and relevance. Probably has roots in early childhood neglect. If she’s so utterly clueless at her age, despite the spiritual slap in the face from the election, she’ll go to her grave without learning a damn thing. The sooner the better for everyone!
There is nothing likeable about Hillary.
Not. One. Thing.
She’s used to people being nice to her…because she’s married to Bill.
And this thing she’s doing now is transforming her from being merely ‘unlikeable’, to detestable.
So I hope she keeps it up!
Before long, there will be Dems going to Jeff Sessions and hand delivering all the evidence he could ever want, to Lock Her Up.
Because that’s the only way she’s ever going to shut up and go away.
DACA can’t be children because how can they be here without their parents? That’s abuse.
No, most of them are adults, many applied after crossing the border when Obama encouraged it and then applied. The 2017 election was probably affected causing PDJT to lose NH by a hairsbreadth. Please RT, share now that it’s a hot media topic!
Time for some laughs ’cause cryin’ in our beer jes ain’t productive….
DONALD TRUMP TV COMMERCIALS COMPILATION (McDonalds, Oreo, Pizza Hut, Visa…)
And from the Brit version of National Enquirer:
“READY AND WAITINGUS and Japan stage war drills amid fears North Korea could launch new nuke test as early as TODAY”
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4427379/us-and-japan-stage-war-drills-amid-fears-north-korea-could-launch-new-nuke-test-at-any-moment/
If lil turd does ANYTHING during Irma, my vote is Glass-Em!
