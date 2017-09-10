Precursor – Irma Drains Tampa Bay – Marco Island is in The Bulls Eye…

Today is a good opportunity to reference the conversations we have discussed about this in the lead up to today. In 1960 Hurricane Donna drained the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers during her NE turn toward Jacksonville. Ironically That was September 10th, 1960. The tidal flows will play a role in the pending Storm Surge.
Tampa Bay, moments ago:
The top of the storm is moving water away from the gulf beaches and barrier islands in proportion to the timing of the tide. However, all of that water -along with the water carried by the storm’s energy, will come back in with the backside of the storm. And if that times with an incoming tide…. The results are a fast and widespread storm surge, even up river as all the water piles up.
It looks like Marco Island is in the bullseye.
Gov Scott delivering a press conference oh hurricane Irma Saturday, but all eyes were on his sign language interpreter. This guy is like a sign language rap artist.
he’s Very good – very natural and conversational…like listening to a new friend over a beer 😉
I’ve always thought of interpreters translating (realtime) After hearing the speaker, but with a written statement like this, do they get a copy in advance? Do they have a teleprompter?
Give that man a raise!
I loved this guy! I actually ended up ROFL during this briefing because of the antics of the sign language guy. Very expressive, to say the least…
He was phenomenal. 😀
I agree partially. Get this guy standing near President Trump at a rally. He’s make the show that much better.
This is about getting the facts out about a dangerous situation. I think we need straight delivery which does not convey emotion in this case.
The emotion is the point. Deaf people can’t hear the urgency of words, they must be able to see it to understand it.
Yes, I even understood what he was conveying just from the facial expressions.
My daughter speaks sign language, as her kindergarten teacher was a ASL speaker and taught the kids. According to her, the more emoting the better, as it conveys the message more explicitly. This guy is really good.
WOW. Delightful to watch this guy hand-signing.
Praying unceasingly
My house on Tampa bay was exactly nine feet above high tide. With five feet of storm surge the water water came right up to the doorways. Stay safe Floridians! Our prayers for you and your families to remain healthy and safe.
Surge is definitely the real danger. My house in Florida was 8 feet above sea level and eight miles from the coast, but Hurricane Ivan pushed the water up the bays and rivers and sent four feet of water into the house with a big log in the water crashing through one side of the house and out the other.
Our Father who art in Heaven
Hallowed be Thy name
Thy kingdom come
Thy Will be Done
On earth, as it is in Heaven
Give us this day
Our daily bread
And forgive us our trespasses
As we forgive those who trespass against us
Lead us not into temptation
Deliver us from evil
Amen
🙏❤️🙏
Amen and Amen
Amen. Amen. Amen.
Amen💖🇺🇸💖
Amen! \0/
anti-storm surge
This song came to mind at this time.
Love this song–live version is killer!! The studio version doesn’t have the same punch
Local NBC -2 is doing a great job. Very informative and local……..they deserve an award for this coverage.
I think they teamed up with local ABC network for this uninterrupted coverage.
Agreed ! They are very professional, very poised and very helpful with calm advice. Kudos to them !!
Yes, if you’re local to SW Florida, that’s probably the best channel to be watching … quite impressive.
In trying to stay positive……………this storm can only help the wetlands, it’s econ system and the fawn and flora that occuppy much of SW Florida?
God’s hand in keeping the planet in sync?
Side by side:
Is the video of the Caloosahatchee river showing it higher than before the storm or just the wind and waves? How wide is it and are there a lot of homes along the banks?
Getting close to Marco then Naples;;;; I have such fond memories of Old Naples……spent a lot of time there in the 70s-80s………….sad to see it change over time…and now this event……I don’t know what to say, except my hopes and prayers to everyone in the path.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As predicted the Wall(gold) or trough of high pressure is ‘scooping’ up the Hurricane…The coverage of this storm is just immense obviously..Take care…
I was wondering if that huge Lake could be an issue?
ROFLMAO 😆
Thank you for checking in Sundance.
You and all are in our unceasing prayers 🙏❤️🙏
God be with you.
I learned from hurricane Ivan in 2004 that the longer the hurricane force winds, the higher the backed up water becomes. Ivan was the most bizarre storm I ever went through. Usually, hurricane force winds clear out in 2-4 hours but with Ivan, the hurricane force winds lasted for 12 hours. It backed up the water in the upper bay so high that the I-10 bridge sections floated off the supports. Many fell off and sank and others were totally misaligned. Needless to say, the people unfortunate enough to have houses on the shoreline level got trashed. After Ivan, there were a LOT of For Sale signs.
Storm surge is a serious problem if you live in low areas. I don’t remember exactly but Ivan backed up the water in the upper bay 20 or more feet. I live 2 blocks from the bay but on a 160′ rise. Storm surge will never be a problem in this neighborhood.
Apparently family members in Tampa (east of downtown) are “fine”… rain and not too strong of winds yet, so they say. Cousin just now nailing plywood to windows; daughter “feels better” –geez I pray their homes are high ground enough.
Family in north Naples, East of 75 are “fine”, though lost power at 10am. Dad says 103 mph winds happening now and he could hardly stand up outside as he was checking the fuel level of the generator. His home has been thru 120 mph winds before and roof just recently inspected and his home is not in low-lying area flood-anticipated area, they are hosting neighbors who have no generator. Neighbors helping neighbors. They are optimistic and have done all they could to prep their area/houses…
Continued prayers for all in Fla!!
