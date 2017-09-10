Precursor – Irma Drains Tampa Bay – Marco Island is in The Bulls Eye…

Today is a good opportunity to reference the conversations we have discussed about this in the lead up to today. In 1960 Hurricane Donna drained the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers during her NE turn toward Jacksonville. Ironically That was September 10th, 1960. The tidal flows will play a role in the pending Storm Surge.

Tampa Bay, moments ago:

The top of the storm is moving water away from the gulf beaches and barrier islands in proportion to the timing of the tide. However, all of that water -along with the water carried by the storm’s energy, will come back in with the backside of the storm. And if that times with an incoming tide…. The results are a fast and widespread storm surge, even up river as all the water piles up.

It looks like Marco Island is in the bullseye.

Took this video just before we left to take cover. This is the #Caloosahatchee River, near the US-41 bridges. #Irma @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/QMPW3IGqBL — Jesse Pagan (@JessePagan_) September 10, 2017