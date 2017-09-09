Notes on CTH and Hurricane Irma From Sundance – With an Important Message From Sharon…

As part of FL CERT (Citizens Emergency Response Team), we are forced to reposition outside of the storm surge area. As a consequence during the logistical move I will be out of the loop for most of the afternoon and evening. We will respond to recovery efforts from positions East of SWFL.
Hopefully, I’ll be able to check back in and give updates later tonight.
To ensure continuance of communication, CTH has auto-scheduled posts set up throughout the next week which will run automatically without any need for human data entry. [ie. the website is secure and will function as normal – and site admins are disbursed throughout unaffected timezones] Other than my absence (hopefully sporadic), you should not see any disruption.
What can YOU DO?
Please pray for the people of Florida. This is an extremely stressful time for many people, including a significant number of elderly. Unfortunately, due to modern disconnection a considerable number of people do not have frequent contact with family.
If you know people in Florida, please just reach out to them via social media and let them know they are in your thoughts and prayers. You don’t have to call them, your don’t need to look for a response, but a short note -just touching base- via social media (facebook etc.), with kind words, can mean the world to people who might be feeling isolated.
Trust me, I’ve been seeing and reassuring those faces all day. It matters.
Just touch base. Positive messages. Don’t talk about their emergency status or involve them in discussions of what’s going on.
People are buried in that right now.
What I’m finding people need is just a kind word, a gentle ear, a warm heart and perhaps an appropriate dash of humor where possible.
Maybe you know someone, or one of your friends knows someone, anyone, who you might find via your social network. If so, just let them know two important details: #1) YOU CARE and are thinking of them. #2) THEY MATTER and are cherished by others.
If you can do this, trust me you will be providing a lifeline in multiple ways. The benefits are exponentially valuable to the recipient; and also to those of us who are hardened to the immediacy of crisis and need calm in order to focus on the urgent details in the week ahead.
A note from Sharon:
The knowns and the unknowns continue to sort out as bullseye hours approach.
Windows for effective action are fewer and time frames shorter.
Some people are frozen into inactivity in such times; others pick up the pace.
We humans are quite the creation, with both limitations and capacities that are very real, even though they vary greatly from person to person.
Those of us far out away from these immediate danger can’t fix a thing, and many of those in the midst of have little capacity for fixing either. However, there is a primary thing that can be of great significant to every single person involved: our/your/my very presence can and does matter.
Some years after my sister-in-law died, and just after my husband died, my brother was sharing this with me: the people who were most meaningful to me during those days were the ones who had the ability and willingness to simply be with me. Didn’t feel compelled to try to fix. Did forever try to explain how they felt. They were able to just Be. With. Me. Sometimes sitting with me in silence for a long, long time, because they accepted that There. Was. Nothing. They. Could. Do. to change the world I was caught in. The world I had to deal with for those moments, days, months.
I have increasingly recognized since he told me that how very, very few people are capable of and willing to be PRESENT in helplessness with one who is suffering and having to risk it all. What grace is ours, if we will, just to offer our presence.
And in saying that, those of you who express such feelings of helpnessness at “not being able to do something” – please recognize that your PRESENCE MATTERS.
Why is that so many have expressed in these threads, to those in Florida, “Please check in as soon as you can?” That’s easy – their presence matters to all of us. We want to know that “they are back among us….”
Well, when they do come back and answer roll call, your presence matters to them.
Your presence matters. You are not helpless. You, being alive in this moment, standing and watching, bearing witness, loving them – oh, my. This matters.
They are not alone. They know they are not alone. They know you are waiting to hear from them. No matter how long that takes.
Your presence matters. You don’t have to fix anything. Just keep loving. Your presence brings great value. Even when there are no words.
Oh yeah, and just for good measure, from the bottom of my heart and tip of my well calloused hands, please remember…
I love all y’all…
Amen.
Thanks to both of you for your strength and insight. We are here…you cannot get rid of us!
Godspeed.
We will keep you and all affected in our prayers.
Thank you Sundance.
Prayers and thoughts from this part of B.C.
V. From lightning, hail and destroying tempest,
R. Keep us O Lord, Jesus Christ.
V. Show us your mercy, O Lord,
R. And grant us your salvation.
V. Lord, hear our prayer,
R. And let our cry come to You.
V. The Lord be with you,
R. And with your spirit.
We are,,, we are with you…
Amen
Prayers of love and strength to all in Irmas path.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sharon, will take this to heart.
We are praying and getting ready to send aid, when it will help.
Thank You–
Stay safe you all and remember all of your Treeper Family is with you and surrounding you all in prayer and loving thoughts..
From Northeast Oregon I am praying for all of you. My Ministry was/is this weekend and everyone in it offered up prayers for all in the path of Irma, and those trying to recover from Harvey.
God Bless–May the good Lord hold you all in His loving protective hands.
Amen to that-from another NE Oregonian.
{{{{TGM}}}}
Lord, keep these helpers safe and return them whole to us as soon as possible . We love and need our Sundance and Wolverines !
I’m trying to be gracious and open hearted. I’m crying a bit though I admit for me.
Please take care of yourself too.
LOVE you too!!!!!!!!! Please be safe.
{{{{{{{{{{{{{{ PRAYERS }}}}}}}}}}}}}}
Please donate too to CTH so that SunDance sees a big whopping safe haven when he gets back. Mod Squad Strong!
I am praying steadfastly for you and all those in affected areas. Stay safe and strong. God bless you all.
Such wise words. We all want to be able to help, thank you for helping those of us who are far away know what to do.
I send much love from Wisconsin for Sharon, Sundance, and all the Treepers, especially our brother and sisters in the path of this storm. May God bless you and keep all of you. You are in my thoughts and prayers daily. I love you all.
Sundance and Sharon – Even when you are by yourself you will not be alone. You will have the our thoughts and prayers with you. God Bless……………
I do not have the ability to click like so I will just send out a big “LIKE” to every post!
Amen
Most days I am so thankful to have found this place, especially after a post like this. Thank you SD & Sharon.
God speed to everyone in Irma’s path.
Many Treepers have loved ones in the storm’s path.. communication is vitally important.. communication towers will go down. Please post when communications are lost, what area, and last known conditions.. there could be other Treepers with contacts in the same area that are still up, so please report.. that will help ease tensions for those of us intently watching, waiting and wondering about loved ones in the same area..
Hope all of you that are in the path of this storm will do everything you can to hunker down and stay safe!
We Texans are tough. We made it through Harvey. Florida, be assured we know, we understand, we are here.
We’ve seen our red-haired cold anger lady many times, but this is the first time I’ve noticed The Cross in her hair.
Thank you for spotting that!
A reminder for everyone: not only is Sundance doing God’s work, but in addition to his own preparations, he has been doing yeoman’s work keeping everyone updated on CTH.
Find a button like this an use it! Keep our General Sundance supplied for the next battle!
Sundance, Thank You for everything you and yours do for so many souls.
I just put $50 where my mouth is. Enough for a good bottle of 12yo scotch to relax with after you finish this battle. Safe travels.
Love you, Sundance. Thanks for all you do for us, your national neighbors, and for all you do for your local neighbors too. Give them hugs, and handshakes, and maybe even some high fives, from all of us elsewhere.
You, and they, are in my prayers.
I am praying for you too, and looking forward to your next post!
You and all the people who will be affected by Irma are in my prayers and meditations.
“You shall not be afraid of the terror by night,
Nor of the arrow that flies by day;
Nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness,
Nor of the destruction that lays waste at midday.
Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge,
Even the Most High, your dwelling place,
No evil shall befall you,
Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling” (Ps.91)
Will donate to the Red Cross and the SPCA today toward disaster relief.
God be with you. Be strong.
I love all y’all too. We’ll get through this!
My prayers are with all of you🙏
Please be safe, Sundance and all here. I have a number of extended family members in FL whom I am concerned about. I pray for all in the path of this horrible storm. Thank you, Sundance, for all of your information, your posts, even as you are preparing for the storm yourself. God bless you for remaining there to help others. I pray for your safety.
Don’t even know you and love you all and what you do so very much. May God keep and protect you all and every soul in FL.
Dear God, I just want to retreat to a corner and cry. Made it safely out of Florida and my pets and I are okay. Just start feeling sorry for myself today. I am oceanfront in Cocoa Beach and realize my entire home and belongings could be gone. Then I start thinking of all those who had to stay, elected to stay, all the wildlife and strays and remember how fortunate I am. God bless us all.
Sending prayers, strength, Good Energy to you.
