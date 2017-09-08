Price Gouging Ahead of Hurricane Irma – Thank You AG Pam Bondi: Tear ’em up…

For those who might not be familiar there’s massive and widespread price gouging taking place right now in “South Florida”. The predators know how to maneuver around the areas distant from govt offices and checks. Florida AG Pam Bondi is calling out the individual companies and their franchise holders. THANK YOU.
CTH has had our differences with AG Bondi in the past, but she’s a wolverine on a righteous mission right now – Directly calling out 7-11 stores and Chevron.
Florida is a massive state. Most of what we are seeing on the news is completely incorrect about “South Florida”. There’s “south florida” (as defined by South of I-4), and then there’s “south florida” (as defined by Lake O). There’s a considerable amount of simmering chaos in South Florida south of Lake O.
Give em hell Ms Bondi
Our President gets along very well with AG Pam Bondi. As a matter of fact, he just appointed her to the Opioid Commission under Governor Chris Christie.
She plays her cards right, she could replace Governor Rick Scott who will beat Incumbent Democrat, Bill Nelson, next November for his Senate seat.
http://miamiherald.typepad.com/nakedpolitics/2017/09/donald-trump-will-appoint-pam-bondi-to-a-presidential-commission-addressing-the-opioid-crisis.html
From the article linked above:
Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will appoint Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a political ally, to the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. The appointment was first reported in March but made official on Thursday, the White House said.
““I’ve just known Pam Bondi for years,” Trump told reporters during the campaign. “I have a lot of respect for her.”
Trump signed an executive order establishing the opioid commission in March. The commission is chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and includes Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
Hmmmm…
I’m surprised to see Sundance and a whole lot of y’all supporting what is essentially a desire for THE GOVERNMENT to impose price fixing and price controls.
Should the government force their way into any Floridian home at will to check on “hoarding” violations too?
You obviously don’t live in the affected area. I just love the purity tests.
I heard that the airlines were gouging ticket prices too. Shameful
Yes, it is shameful that people take advantage during a disaster. A few weeks before hurricane Ivan, I had a quote of 4,900.00 to put new shingles on my house. Before I could do so, Ivan came along and did extensive damage to my shingles causing major leaks. I called the same roof company with my quote and they would not honor it. Instead, they wanted 8,000.00. Had I not been so traumatized by the storm, I would have reported them for gouging because the cost of materials had not gone up. And for labor, they sent out two Mexicans that could barely speak English to do the job. The first time it rained after the shingles were replaced, I had leaks all over the house in places that were not leaking before. I’ve had constant problems with the roof since that time.
if the initial bid stated in writing how long it was good for, then you should file a complaint. however, if market conditions change and they have opportunities to do other work and must pick and choose which jobs they can take, then that’s the market.
sorry, i misread that you were talking about Ivan…too late now do to anything.
Did they think no one would notice?
Yep, heard a report of $10,000 for a flight to NY; didn’t here if it was for multiple passangers.
Was it a private jet? If not, there’s no normal pricing plan that’d charge anything close to that. As stated, that’s a clear case of price gouging.
Well this was for 3 passengers flying to NYC. Regardless $10K for 3 tickets is outrageous and definitely falls under the heading of price gouging.
Well. Yes. And No.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/ct-flight-cost-cap-hurricane-irma-20170907-story.html
http://www.businessinsider.com/hurricane-irma-american-airlines-discounts-florida-flights-at-90-dollars-2017-9
I read an article a day ago (don’t know where) with background stating that the algorthyms that airline ticketing agencies use provide for automatic bumpups in price when the # of seats available shrinks. That makes sense to me, but what do I do.
Of course, in this situation, the dramatic reduction in # of seats available would kick such a computer-driven pricing system into overdrive.
The article stated that there was a time lapse as humans stepped in to over-ride that system.
The same dynamic has often happened in the stock markets and is not completely unknown in these times.
There are cynical memes/reactions that should be over-ridden by some thinking and reading.
Some/most? airlines, since yesterday, have been operating with $99 prices.
what do I do = what do I know
A friend of mine had a ticket to visit friends next week (flying Wednesday IIRC) to Ft. Lauderdale and checked with the airline about cancellation/rescheduling the ticket. They told her the best they could do is delay it a week. I’m guessing they’ll be changing their tune on that.
The Today show posted a video of her raising hell on their show too, and showed a picture of Chevron @ 7.20 a gallon.
LikeLiked by 10 people
{jaw drop!}
Chevron lawyers should be reviewing franchise contracts for potential breaches and drafting new language for future contracts to prevent this during a state of emergency. Also Chevron corp should offer to reimburse for inflated price difference for anyone later sending in their gas receipt. When the gas is sold under the Chevron name, there is much they can do to correct the wrongdoing by making use of the contract process and what should be their moral compass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These are looters, pure and simple. And we all know what happens to looters!!
Well, ya can’t gouge if there isn’t any.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen Howie. There’s almost no gas making it to “south florida” because it’s needed along the northern part of the interstates to keep vehicles running north.
FUBAR.
Unprecedented.
But, not unexpected.
Nothing left here to gouge. Like a swam of locusts haz come upon a small rural town.
They have evac everyone from where Irma is not going to go. They have sent them all to where Irma will go. Now the people where she is going can’t get gas to go where she is not going. Now they are ordering evac wher the people who came from where Irma is not going have bought all the supplies and gas so the people where Irma is going can not evac and now they are ordering them to evac.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This may be your last option.
http://www.wikihow.com/Build-a-Foxhole
If we can ever get Congress to stop wasting money on pork, a revamped modernized infrastructure would allow more effective transport options for future natural disasters.
LikeLike
Exactly! And Congress is spending too much money on themselves too.
If we could get Congress to realize we don’t need millions of immigrants (both legal and illegal) there wouldn’t be as many people to evacuate in these disasters.Saw a picture from Houston of a 17 lane highway, bumper to bumper. When is enough, enough?
Howie, Your last sentence gave me a headache. I tried to followed your “directions” and found myself out at sea. Are you the real Dr. Seuss?
I evacuated 5 times when I lived on Hilton Head and 4 times when I lived in FL. SC would open the southbound lanes for northbound traffic in order to get people the hell out of there. FL did not do that. But if they don’t shut the Southbound lanes and open them up for Northbound traffic soon half a million Floridians will ride out this storm on the interstates.
A relative from Ocala FL (located right next to I-75) called me earlier saying their stations were completed out of gas after the last one had absurd lines to drain the last supply. Live traffic maps *were* also red w/ bumper-to-bumper traffic.
That’s moderated since, so now FL traffic maps are mostly green again, w/ red segments at metro junction merge areas etc. (and the previous evacuee jams have transferred northward into GA/SC) If all southbound lanes were converted to double the northbound traffic, resupply trucks would have fewer options to reach outposts.
I find that interesting too Suzanne….that was the big problem in Galveston/Houston area for Rita’s evacuation.
Amen!
If you get prosecuted for gouging, what make an extra effort to bring gas in.
I’m outside of Chattanooga and gas is very hard to find right now… none at any of the BPs… some of the Mapcos have gas, others do not.
Wow she is based AF! Bravo!
She may be our next AG
Be safe my Florida treepers, you know who you are.
LikeLiked by 11 people
chevron’s gouging doesn’t do the station owners any good either- we used to call that a “double whammy”
Sundance, I know you’re right in the middle of this and I hope you make it through this storm unharmed, but I have to disagree with you on this.
What people are calling “price gouging” is a signal from the market, which is the aggregated supply and demand in a particular area, that more of something is needed, and higher prices are the only way those shortages are met!
“We economists point out, as I did here, that the higher prices during emergencies attract resources–water, plywood, etc.–from other parts of the country. Think about who those people are who are supplying the resources. The obvious point is that they probably wouldn’t do it if they were not allowed to charge higher-than-normal prices. The more-subtle point is that they don’t have to worry about lost good will from future customers because many of them are engaged in one-time transactions. The guy who thinks to buy a lot of cases of water in advance and then sell them to others may not even be in the water business. He’s simply trying to make a buck by doing something that buyers show by their actions is very valuable.
As I pointed out in my interview, by allowing price gouging, we get, to some extent, the best of both worlds. We get the traditional merchants like Wal-Mart, who worry about reputation, stocking certain supplies in advance and not raising prices. We also get the fringe, one-time suppliers, bringing in more supplies in response to the higher prices they can charge.”
http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/09/thaler_on_price.html
it’s counter-intuitive, just like the idea that free trade and lower prices will, in the long run, make everyone better off – but there is a good, detailed explanation here:
http://tomwoods.com/ep-987-price-gouging-is-urgently-necessary/
a look at what happened in Houston here:
Thanks to Markets, Houston’s Disaster Isn’t as Bad as it Might Have Been | Mises Wire http://bit.ly/2xjkYmA
and even a TLDR liberty memes version:
So you support the “class system”?
LikeLiked by 5 people
No, but cost is a way to prevent hoarding and distribute scarce resources as rationally as possible in an emergency. (This is different than gouging.)
I live in state where it’s illegal to raise gas prices in an emergency, which happened recently. There was no gas for us to buy at any price for about 48 hours because keeping prices low meant everyone totally filled up even they didn’t need it. Without a limit per customer, the “price” was being organized in time and we weren’t. We made it through but I would have happily taken $10-$15 fuel for a short time.
Yeah, it’s heartless, but so is the refusal to look at the hoarding side in an emergency as well. Or needing to have reasonable prices when this is an emergency. Where is everyone’s thoughts? Even if it was gouging, I thought the fool was always the one to take the money. What will you do with it, rather than the supply?
And yes gouging is a different thing, but if supplies run very low immediate market prices might be very high and look like gouging.
Or you can just fill up some jugs from the tap for 25 cents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For people whose regular daily intake consists of Pepsi, they may not be familiar with this alternate-lifestyle technology you’re referring to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂
Das411, charging what the market will bear is one thing and price gouging is another.
Chevron and 7-11 are not “fringe one time suppliers”
And believe me Chevron and 7-11 will indeed reap the “good will” from their un-neighborly actions.
Raising prices slightly because of the difficulty of bringing the product into the area is understandable.
But gouging is a whole different thing.
I tend to agree with das411. IMO, the practical solution would be for the state to compete with the would-be price gougers but providing goods at the “lower” prices and same availability to out-compete them.
I agree to some extent…there is a reason that “preppers” are preppers…i understand storing large amounts of gasoline isn’t feasible, but that’s not the only commodity people are bitching about being “gouged” on…if I lived in SoFl I would keep plywood, water, non perishable food and other needed stuff on hand all the time and replenish it after each storm if necessary.
Libertarianism is not an excuse for soullessness. Does anyone believe our Founding Fathers would conduct themselves in this way?
The free market and capitalism are great things. Worshipping them is pure idiocy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but so is worrying excessively about money when your life is a stake. The flip side of gouging is hoarding, which people have been known to do. If you have the money and something you really need costs a lot, then you buy it. You aren’t taking the money with you.
Bingo! Spot on das411.
It’s amusing to see Sundance and a whole lot of y’all supporting what is essentially a desire for THE GOVERNMENT to impose price fixing and price controls.
LikeLike
Crap. I’m torn here.
If you are gouging simply for greed and trying to make a quick buck, frankly you deserve every bit of scorn (and 10,000x more) that we can heap on you.
At the same time, if the prices do NOT change at all, then hoarders grab every bit they can get their hands on. And probably at least 55% of them (likely 95+%) are the POST-event price gougers. Worse yet, then you run out and the people who need it can’t get it. Either that, or the government/business/etc. has to start implementing rationing schemes. Which have their own problems as well.
So I’m quite torn here.
You wouldn’t be torn if you were making $10/hr and they were charging $50 for a sandwich.
Then, you’d understand.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I think what we are missing here is morality and ethics- but who’s morality and ethics?
Raw “capitalism” (actually a Marxist term) is dog eat dog, may the best man win blood sport. This in NOT what sound business is built on. The Golden Rule, good will, human kindness and empathy are Bible-based precepts. Ignoring them gets us to the 7-Eleven, Homelite, et al conclusion.
Ignoring them also opens the door wide for the State to come in and impose their morals and ethics on us- and we all know how that ends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey cashier, here’s $5, call the cops. I’m out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As respectfully as possible – this is basically how socialists think about the world. I’m poor so it’s okay for me take what I want. Property ownership and laws of economics are not suspended in an emergency.
In an emergency, there are two types of greed: gouging and hording. High prices prevent the later, while gouging is more difficult to control. People who needed 3 cases of water or a 1/2 tank of gas will fill up to full tanks or buy 10 cases because they’re normal prices. Then there’s nothing for the next person unless the retailer also imposes per customer limits.
Probably the most human solution is price limits and per person supply limits but they have to couple together or otherwise people don’t get they need.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve experienced exactly what you said. My state didn’t allow gas prices to rise when the pipeline broke. Instead of letting gas prices rise, creating a rational system of rationing, people ran out and filled up. Then there was no gas to be had for *any price* for about 48 hours or so.
I would have paid $10 or $15 a gallon during that period. It’s just money and emergencies don’t last forever.
Yes, let’s talk about gouging – but sometimes this can come off as “I’m in the middle of life or death emergency but I don’t want too spend too much money.” LIke this a normal time or Walmart type shopping.
Let me guess – the majority of the 7-11s gouging the public are owned and operated by muslims?
Many convenience store chains as well as the lower end motels are owned by either Pakistanis or Indians thanks to low interest loans from our tax dollars
Sd, please be as safe as possible. If needed, post request for funding when necessary. Please do not hesitate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you know why booger? In the current immigration law, the one that needs to be picked through, line by line…….we give 7 years of preferential tax treatment to any immigrant from that side of the world, to open their own business. (Go read the Law, damned you Teddy Kennedy!)
Also, at least around here, a lot of “those stores” will at some point “now be owned by some uncle, or other family member.”
Shoot, you could keep that gig going for generations!!
JF…you win the internet for the day…That is entirely true. Go to ANY 7-11 in any place in FL and you will more than likely find a raghead!@###$. I do not like anything about the muslims since I have been actively involved with them from 1972, 1993-1994, 2001 and 2003.
What’s to like?
(I agree with you)
Good question.
If they are, we’ll never know, because it will never be reported. We’ll find out who shot JFK before we find out that islamics owned price-gouging 7-11s.
If it’s a member of an ‘unprotected class’, names and home addresses will be on the evening news.
We have 2 local stores owned by the Muslims. Gotta say they are stepping up to the plate for us.
Price gouging during a State of Emergency called by the Governor is unlawful in the State of Florida.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And if Pam Bondi is going to prosecute the airlines for price gouging, why would they reallocate aircraft for extra flights that have to fly into Florida with no passengers and no revenue so that they can help evacuate people from the danger zone. Definitely do not want the airlines to have a financial incentive to incur the extra expenses to fly planes in with full tanks so that they can fly out without having to refuel and deplete the limited local supplies. Better for the airlines to just cancel all their flights into and out of Florida to ensure that they don’t get any of their $100+ million aircraft stranded in the hurricane zone.
Airlines are exempt from “price gouging” laws.
The same logic applies to gasoline. There is not a lot of extra capacity in the normal distribution network, usually pipelines. Tanker ships and tank car trains can be redirected, but they are more expensive transport cost per gallon . Tanker trucks are far more expensive. Redirecting the ships and trains and trucks to the hurricane zone puts expensive assets at risk. It is in the best interest of evacuees to make it profitable for people to provide what the desperate ly need.
I can’t believe how stupid people are. This is a prime marketing and PR opportunity. I would buy a truckload of water, park it at each store and then just give water away. Geez, how stupid can people be?
LikeLiked by 4 people
^^ i.e. Like a truckload of non bottled water or the cheapest bottled water.
Praying for you SD and your family. Praying for all of Florida. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“There’s a considerable amount of simmering chaos in South Florida south of Lake O.”
_________________
Does anyone have a link so those of us who don’t live in that region can find out what Sundance is talking about, since he doesn’t want to talk about it directly here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Locate larger towns in that area on a map, and do internet search to find links newspaper outlets or TV stations.
If you haven’t traveled there in a long time you will not recognize it as part of the USA anymore is my experience.
Lake O = Lake Okeechobee visible near the center of any map of Florida.
The National Guard will be in to simmah it down.
An ex-SWAT now w/ the Reserves assured me they’re well prepared for martial law, and keep regularly trained for such emergencies.
When prices rise, it’s price gouging.
When prices fall, it’s being anti-competitive.
When your prices are the same as everyone else’s, it’s collusion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lots of. Floridians coming into Alabama. Governor Ivey declared an emergency two days ago so not any price gouging.
All this will not matter on Monday Night. Floriduh may be a total Disaster Area. Gouge that Bondi. Btw send me a Cheeseburger and 200 lb of ICE.
We got the gouging where I’m at here in rural central Georgia from Harvey. News reports were saying there would be a 25 cent mark up, but we got .50 to .75. Don’t blame the individual gas stations. From what I understand, they get told from above what to charge. It’s the CoC types again using any tragedy they can to profiteer and consolidate power.
And here, there is no gas to mark up.
Yep, in the midwest here — we got similar price increases here after Harvey, too. Not holding my breath that they will come down as quickly — if ever.
Gas Prices will go down when the refineries are operating again.
Five big refineries are still inop after Harvey.
When they up and running again, prices should start going down to what they were.
Pres Trump authorized New Refineries to be built, earlier this year.
I think the number was ‘eleven’ new ones.
When those are built, our gas prices will get even better.
I’m forever getting Pam Bondi and Betsy McCaughey mixed up.
Here you can see why http://www.betsymccaughey.com – I guess I see some intelligent resemblances.
Plus they are both righteous, outspoken warriors for truth.
Stay safe y’all and smile when you can…be good to yourself and those around you.
Didn’t Pam Bondi throw George Zimmerman under the bus? I used to like her, but I thought she caved and enabled some shenanigans with the legalities in that case.
Angela Corey Boss.
Thanks, Howie, I remember that name now, too. I just thought Bondi allowed the whole circus to start. I would be glad to be misremembering; I did like her before that.
Here is one company doing the right thing.
Due to Hurricane Irma, most stores in the Tampa Bay area are out of water. For this reason, we want to offer our filtered water to anyone worried about finding clean, safe water for the coming days. Just bring a refillable bottle, container, etc. to our restaurant and we will gladly fill it for you. Stay safe, Tampa Bay, and know that we are here for you at Chick-fil-A Oldsmar.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Chick-fil-A is a wonderful company.
They have a history of helping out in a disaster…here in OK they have done a lot for people, after tornadoes have hit.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Glad that I scrolled through the posts, was just getting ready to post this same link!
Chick-fil-A – the anti-price-gougers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless them. Good marketing as well as humanitarian.
The price of a loaf of bread is now Five Dollah….Sorry, we ain’t got none.
{shock}
I think looting may be a big problem in Miami in the aftermath. Unlike Houston, where you may get shot…S Florida is like Scam Capital of the nation…Sure, people will be helping people like Texas. Then there is the other side of the coin.
“Looting” is already taking place.
There are people who wait for the hotels to sandbag and lock down, then after the hotel staff evacuates etc. voila’ !! There’s all the supplies you need in one location. Take the sandbags, and take the storm shutters off…. easy peasy. See how that works?
LikeLike
Wow. Really? I am so naive.
Oh, my goodness. Having never lived in Hurricane territories, that would not have occurred to us. Terrible, when people are only trying to protection property and themselves. And I did look up “South Fl” city as someone upthread suggested. I then Wikip it and looked at Demography-pretty shocking. Looks like FL having same problems as CA here.
We’ve only been to FL once, 10 years, mostly a road trip around the coastline, and drove thru Miami from Key West, and accidentally went thru a very unfavorable town/city somewhere north of Miami. Boy, we got out of there fast as it scared us badly.
We’re praying for all of you Treepers in Florida and elsewhere affected by Bad Irma.
This is why I think FEMA would be more useful by placing fuel trucks along the evacuation routes. I’d also like to have seen FEMA distributions of plywood as well. Anything which helps to assist people with evacuation is probably better spent ahead of time rather than cleaning up the dead bodies after.
Gas price now $2.49 where I live.
While this may not be gouging, its annoying that gas stations aren’t consistent with their price changes vs. price change on the futures market. There is a correlation, right? For example, the day that spot gas futures spiked ahead of Harvey (August 31, closing at 1.780), within hours, the price at my local Shell jumped from 2.459 to 2.629. The price has peaked at 2.799 and has stayed there all this week. However, futures have dropped every day this month to 1.661, almost 7%, yet no price relief. They knee-jerk the price up at the slightest rise, but take their sweet time when prices drop just as fast – bastards.
When I say “While this may not be gouging”, I’m speaking of general price changes, not the situation in Florida, which is obvious.
I would remind everyone that in the aftermath of Katrina, President George W Bush eliminated the opportunity for the airlines to indulge in price gouging by chartering a fleet of airliners to fly evacuees out of New Orleans. The Coast Guard and military helicopters that were rescuing people took people to the airport where they almost immediately boarded planes to get them out of the disaster zone.
Lets talk about price gouging. So a case of water is normally $3 or $4…for 24 bottles…right? But yet its ok that Disney sells individual bottles for $3.50…making a case price of $84. But that ok with Bondi.
