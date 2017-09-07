Massive Data Breach At Equifax – 143 Million Consumers Impacted…

Equifax said exposed data includes: names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card numbers.

(Via CNBC) Equifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States.

The population of the U.S. was about 324 million as of Jan. 1, 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which means the Equifax incident affects a huge portion of the United States.  Equifax said it discovered the breach on July 29. “Criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files,” the company said.

Shares of Equifax fell more than 5 percent during after-hours trading.

Equifax said exposed data includes names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and some driver’s license numbers, all of which the company aims to protect for its customers.

The company added that 209,000 U.S. credit card numbers were obtained, in addition to “certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers.”

Equifax CEO and Chairman Richard Smith said apologized to consumers and customers and noted that he’s aware the breach affects what Equifax is supposed to protect.

Equifax said it is now alerting customers whose information was included in the breach via mail, and is working with state and federal authorities. Its private investigation into the breach is complete. (LINK)

 

9 Responses to Massive Data Breach At Equifax – 143 Million Consumers Impacted…

  1. elleb77 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Well this isn’t good.

  3. progpoker says:
    September 7, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    All your data are belong to us!

  4. Toby Flenderson says:
    September 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Who is watching the Watchers?

  5. Squidly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Validating why so-called “credit bureaus” cannot be trusted.

  7. Harry Lime says:
    September 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Anyone from the Awan family work for Equifax?

  8. NYGuy54 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    A data company has one overarching responsibility and they failed bigly.

  9. progpoker says:
    September 7, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Hahahaha!!

