CBS Previews Steve Bannon Interview…

CBS’s Charlie Rose is sharing snippets of an interview with President Trump’s former political strategist, Steve Bannon. Two video segments below:
Regardless of agreement or disagreement with the positions espoused therein; after watching these segments I’m left asking myself: what exactly is the value here? Who or what is the beneficiary of these interviews? What exactly is the purpose?
SD… Good questions. I was thinking same. Why Bannon? Who does this serve? Why not go on the View next.
I asked the same questions when I saw Bannon was meeting with the “Freedom Caucas’.
It serves breitbart.com
The site is horrible now. It’s a Bannon vanity site, much as The Blaze is a Beck vanity site.
There are currently multiple articles up at Breitbart extolling Bannon or Bannon’s influence.
Loser and self-interested agent.
He’s supposed to be helping Trump, yet Breitbart’s current top headline is an attack on Dina Powell. Trump’s Deputy National Security Advisor.
Bannon is a charlatan.
Uh, Bannons nationalistic America First agenda is what Trump voters voted for. You might want to remember that before bashing the guy that epitomizes the Trump agenda.
Charlie Rose is a complete idiot.
The interviewer is very biased. There is no place for this type of bias masquerading as fact finding. I’m glad we can see segments on CTH because my health and my families sanity wouldn’t stand up to watching the entire interview. What a pompous fool. Trump should reflexively condemn without knowing the facts because we fought the Nazis…
family’s…
This may be the answer….
https://www.vevo.com/watch/toby-keith/i-wanna-talk-about-me/USDWV
IMHO the whole Bannon thing has been very weird. He brought some serious firepower to aid Pres Trump in getting elected but then what? It seems that after the recent shakeup a few major things have changed (in order of importance):
1. Serious leaks have stopped
2. Self defeating attacks have stopped
3. A more clear and professional focus has been displayed within the WH and communications
I don’t know Bannon and I don’t know his main focus or efforts. What I do know is Breitbart and Drudge immediately dropped their masks the second the President was elected and I no longer have any use for them. As for any interviews with MSM, including the Sunday shows, they have no value, purpose or benefit. All they do is further provide credence to a failing MSM and allow them to lob attacks and gotchas. Whether inside the WH or outside if a person truly supports MAGA and the president there is no benefit to taking on the MSM.
IMO, if Sundance does not know, I sure as hell don’t understand.
One thing that got ignored during the infamous “Mooch” episode was his claim that Bannon was more interested in his own brand building than Trump’s agenda if I remember correctly.
He looks like he’s been drinking
First clip: Bannon’s justifying his leaking and the media war Breitbart has with the Trump Administration and it’s surrogates. That means the High School back and forth at BB will continue.
Clip 2: Long overdue public conversation regarding the Catholic Church in america.
It serves Bannon and no one else.
Breitbart has been running unprofessional articles attacking selected members of the administration based on rumor and innuendo for months. All the while they have been running puff pieces on Bannon. I’ve suspected for months that a lot of the leaks and dissension coming from within the WH were the work of Bannon. We kept hearing about what a brilliant guy he is, how he is the one pushing all this economic nationalism et al, but before August 2016 I never heard of the guy. In fact he was a Ted Cruz supporter. Trump’s positions on key issues were formulated YEARS before Bannon finally got on board. Bottom line, based on what I’ve seen, I don’t trust the guy.
Simple. It is fer Cruz in 2020. The RINOS will also have some goofball like Karate Kasich or Little Marco.
I may be in the minority, but I thought Steve Bannon came off well in those clips, and he certainly makes it clear he is sticking with the President.
