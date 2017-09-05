President Trump Releases Statement on DACA…

WHITE HOUSE – As President, my highest duty is to defend the American people and the Constitution of the United States of America. At the same time, I do not favor punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents. But we must also recognize that we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws.
The legislative branch, not the executive branch, writes these laws – this is the bedrock of our Constitutional system, which I took a solemn oath to preserve, protect, and defend.
In June of 2012, President Obama bypassed Congress to give work permits, social security numbers, and federal benefits to approximately 800,000 illegal immigrants currently between the ages of 15 and 36. The typical recipients of this executive amnesty, known as DACA, are in their twenties. Legislation offering these same benefits had been introduced in Congress on numerous occasions and rejected each time.
In referencing the idea of creating new immigration rules unilaterally, President Obama admitted that “I can’t just do these things by myself” – and yet that is exactly what he did, making an end-run around Congress and violating the core tenets that sustain our Republic.
Officials from 10 States are suing over the program, requiring my Administration to make a decision regarding its legality. The Attorney General of the United States, the Attorneys General of many states, and virtually all other top legal experts have advised that the program is unlawful and unconstitutional and cannot be successfully defended in court.
There can be no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will.
The temporary implementation of DACA by the Obama Administration, after Congress repeatedly rejected this amnesty-first approach, also helped spur a humanitarian crisis – the massive surge of unaccompanied minors from Central America including, in some cases, young people who would become members of violent gangs throughout our country, such as MS-13.
Only by the reliable enforcement of immigration law can we produce safe communities, a robust middle class, and economic fairness for all Americans.
Therefore, in the best interests of our country, and in keeping with the obligations of my office, the Department of Homeland Security will begin an orderly transition and wind-down of DACA, one that provides minimum disruption.
While new applications for work permits will not be accepted, all existing work permits will be honored until their date of expiration up to two full years from today. Furthermore, applications already in the pipeline will be processed, as will renewal applications for those facing near-term expiration. This is a gradual process, not a sudden phase out. Permits will not begin to expire for another six months, and will remain active for up to 24 months. Thus, in effect, I am not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act.
Our enforcement priorities remain unchanged. We are focused on criminals, security threats, recent border-crossers, visa overstays, and repeat violators. I have advised the Department of Homeland Security that DACA recipients are not enforcement priorities unless they are criminals, are involved in criminal activity, or are members of a gang.
The decades-long failure of Washington, D.C. to enforce federal immigration law has had both predictable and tragic consequences: lower wages and higher unemployment for American workers, substantial burdens on local schools and hospitals, the illicit entry of dangerous drugs and criminal cartels, and many billions of dollars a year in costs paid for by U.S. taxpayers. Yet few in Washington expressed any compassion for the millions of Americans victimized by this unfair system. Before we ask what is fair to illegal immigrants, we must also ask what is fair to American families, students, taxpayers, and job seekers.
Congress now has the opportunity to advance responsible immigration reform that puts American jobs and American security first. We are facing the symptom of a larger problem, illegal immigration, along with the many other chronic immigration problems Washington has left unsolved.
We must reform our green card system, which now favors low-skilled immigration and puts immense strain on U.S. taxpayers. We must base future immigration on merit – we want those coming into the country to be able to support themselves financially, to contribute to our economy, and to love our country and the values it stands for. Under a merit-based system, citizens will enjoy higher employment, rising wages, and a stronger middle class. Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue have introduced the RAISE Act, which would establish this merit-based system and produce lasting gains for the American People.
I look forward to working with Republicans and Democrats in Congress to finally address all of these issues in a manner that puts the hardworking citizens of our country first.
As I’ve said before, we will resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion – but through the lawful Democratic process – while at the same time ensuring that any immigration reform we adopt provides enduring benefits for the American citizens we were elected to serve. We must also have heart and compassion for unemployed, struggling, and forgotten Americans.
Above all else, we must remember that young Americans have dreams too. Being in government means setting priorities. Our first and highest priority in advancing immigration reform must be to improve jobs, wages and security for American workers and their families.
It is now time for Congress to act!
This is so great! President Trump threw it right back at Congress. They are too scared to do anything because November 6, 2018, is right around the corner. How about all of us Deplorables try to force the congress critters to repeal the The Hart-Cellar Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. Remember, Ted Kennedy, “the Lion of the Senate” /s, said that this will never change the face of your community. What would Mary Jo think?
Mary Jo Kopechne was unavailable for comment.
Absolutely!!! And fat Ted stated at the time that It Would NOT lead to an influx of low/no skilled third world migrants dependent on government freebies………………
Teddy ‘The Killer’ Kennedy was a no skilled third grader dependent on government freebies.
Brown Pride, really? Can someone please knock that sombrero off that kid’s head.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’d settle for someone pushing those fingers down. I’d like them to visit Mexico awhile. It might help them understand the world.
If they’re so proud of their Mexican flag, what are they doing in my country?
Oh that’s right, buraq “the most famous illegal alien of them all” brought them in.
And take the Mexican flag with him when he leaves. Go hate Mexico. We’re sick and tired of your hate.
These are children who have been coached to behave badly. Kits do not behave on their own disrespectful. Respect is learned and taught in the home.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes, they are showing you exactly what goes on at home….learned behavior and absorbed values (lack of) displayed for all to see.
If those are the ‘kids’, send them BACK ! NOW!!!
Just look at those Dreamers ( looks like a nightmare to me)
LikeLiked by 5 people
^Boom!^
So glad George Bush Sr is still alive to see this dismantling of his globalist empire.
Paul Ryan and others in Congress now understand that they have been fully exposed. The trap is set just like it is for China and NK. Congress now has no place to hide and everyone knows it is up to them now.
Paul Ryan seemed rather resolute in his response – understanding he is now trapped on this issue with many other higher priority things to accomplish quickly. He has to probably forget this for now and move on.
This adds much more pressure on Congress to actually start doing their jobs. Tackle the hard issues. They have many things that must be done soon and not even started on them yet. And now this.
The Big Ugly has officially started right on schedule – September. How long it lasts is up to Congress. But I suspect it will be Ugly all the way through the end of this year. Especially if they only try to do a CR budget instead of a real full year budget because they want to avoid discussing wall funds seriously.
Bottom line:
Congress is afraid to do the hard jobs, Trump is not. Can Congress finally start doing their jobs and tackle some of the hard jobs? Guess???
The problem for all those Rhinos 🦏 is that they are on record dating back many years to their pro Amnesty stance. Here is an article that shows how disgusting these creatures are!
Notice three of those Rhinos 🦏 are gone (Kelly Ayotte NH, Mark Kirk IL and Jeff Chiesa NJ). Regrettably they were all replaced by Democrats.
The great news is that Jeff Flake AZ, Dean Heller NV and Bob Corker TN will all be primared this year! I don’t think Corker (hasn’t announced yet) or Flake (will drop out in a few months) will actually run. Guess what Kelli Ward from AZ, Danny Tarkanian from NV and Joe Carr from TN will be running on…..
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2014/07/24/gang-of-eight-republicans-promise-we-re-not-trying-to-sneak-our-bill-through/
From the article linked above:
Senate “Gang of Eight” Republicans are vowing not to try anything sneaky, as Congress considers legislation to address the border crisis.
In a statement that underscores the remarkable distance the immigration debate has traveled since their bill passed the Senate with 68 votes last year, the four Republican authors say they do not support bringing up such a bill this year.
“Last year, we helped lead the effort to pass immigration reform legislation that received 68 votes in the United States Senate,” Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John McCain (R-AZ) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said in a joint statement.
Other Republicans who voted for the Gang of Eight bill did not sign this statement–at least not yet.
Those other 10 Republicans are: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Kelly Ayotte (R-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Bob Corker (R-TN), Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Dean Heller (R-NV), John Hoeven (R-ND), Mark Kirk (R-IL) and Jeff Chiesa (R-NJ).
Remember the 9.5 quake CANTOR’s loss caused in 2014? Actually sunk the 68 Senate vote Gang of Eight bill….Imagine our opportunities when the MASSACRE of 2018 takes place? Wow !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pass the popcorn!
Hatch, Utah Senator, is a pro amnesty Rino too
LikeLike
“Congress is afraid to do the hard jobs”
Correction, Congress is afraid to do the jobs that benefit Americans rather than their donors
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly the truth.
Remember the meme re illegal aliens, “Doing the jobs Americans won’t do”?
Well, Congress is NOT doing the job regular Americans WOULD do.
they are so much more than “donors”……..I call them their masters or owners would work as well
Their wives’ sperm donors 😉
Correction. They are actively, purposefully working against us.
Maybe we need to import some foreigners to do the job that congress won’t do /sarc
Thank You Mr President
Finally a President that care’s about his people first, and does not care about whats politically correct or what the mainstream media wants, even though this was politically awesome!! this will put another big Major Legislation under your belt. I am so proud to call you my President.
Really if you think about how President Trump is simultaneously squeezing congress on Healthcare, Tax Reform, and now DACA… and how he’s simultaneously squeezing China through North Korea, the U.N., Japan, and South Korea….
It’s kind of fun seeing which one will pop first.
I think Tax Reform gets done first.
Put the ball back into Congress’s court AS IT SHOULD BE.
Love Constitutional governance!
And Trump’s phase out is a brilliant move!
WINNING!
The “protest” in downtown San Francisco today, Montgomery St & Market. I counted 11 people.
Their speaker with her megaphone was lackluster, carrying on about someone laughing in the Senate for a bit, then she kind or ran out of stuff to talk about and rambled. No mention of DACA.
They seemed embarrassed to be there. A large poster read “#Revolt” but it was laid out on the ground. One guy had some imagination and wrote a sign, “MAGA – maggots are governing America”. But he kept hiding out in the background where you couldn’t see him.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The protest pictures you’re seeing other places are also either not from today, or vastly over exaggerated . The one outside Trump Hotel in DC they said was about 45 people.
What is likely going on is, these are the people who are actually protesting, and none of the paid protesters showed up (or were paid to show up).
Someone forgot to put out the call on Craigslist for the $15 an hour protesters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I don’t know of any other country that doesn’t operate exactly the way our President outlined the process in his statement except I would say President Trump has much more compassion in carrying out his decision.”
Frankly, these so-called dreamer thugs that Obama brought in do not deserve compassion. They should have to leave immediately, chaos or no chaos. To me it’s like someone breaking into your home and giving them enough time to steal your stuff before calling the police so that they won’t get caught. Call me a racist, but I am up to my eyeballs with seeing and hearing these third worlders. Maybe America can under go another countryside beautification project after we get their trash out of the country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We don’t punish kids if their parents rob a bank, but they don’t get to keep the money either.
LikeLiked by 8 people
How is it punishing anyone to send them back to their country of citizenship when they are here illegally?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bravo! You win internet today!
“We don’t punish kids….”
YOU FELL FOR IT!!!
These ARE NOT KIDS!
The average DACA member is 26. It’s not a “youth program.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do hope Pres Trump will emphasize the “We are a nation of laws” part of his statement” as opposed to his “We do not favor punishing children for the actions of their parents ” comment.
Life is full of situations where children must live with their parents choices.
If parents do not make the house payment or the rent payment they are evicted.
The children too.
It is a sad heartbreaking situation.
But rarely do we refer to it as the children being”punished” by their parents.
The only people being punished by the DACA situation are the legal US citizens.
Over and over and over again.
Yeah, clickbait images, by the way, show the same picture over and over. One or two pics do not reveal the hundreds of thousands of victims of OUR NATION’S POLICIES.
Most of this “trash” are decent human beings. They are gone, they should be gone. But they did not put a gun to our POTUS ’44’s head to write this memo; nor did a lot of these decent victims hold a gun to all the Congressional Leader’s heads to tacitly go along with this INVITATION for ILLEGALS to come in ILLEGALLY and obtain ILLEGAL bennies.
The real “trash” are not the hundreds of thousands of regular, dopey common folk –(Heck,,that’s what Hillary called the gals Bill raped, remember? She called them “TRASH”; that’s what the Left calls Trump supporters, remember? “TRASH” ) — yeah, regular, dopey, common folk that RSVP’d the invite to “come on over and get freegies !” No, the REAL TRASH are our LEADERS who harmed US by creating OPEN Borders, and harmed these folks by exploiting them them as human chattel, and a wedge between the American worker.
RAISE Act on s good for Americans and the USA.
The Swamp wants no enforcement and thus cheap labor for firms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our President dropped the gauntlet! You want Dreamers to benefit, you better pass the RAISE Act. He will not allow the Dreamers to stand alone. It is a package deal or no deal at all!
This tweet from Mr. Shaw tells me that our President is absolutely on the right side of this issue!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I knew he wouldn’t disappoint Mr. Shaw
^^^ Blacks, Latinos – all of us should wake up and realize the Democrats don’t represent our interests. Nor, does the Republican leadership. But, President Trump does!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is NOW, “the Republican Leadership” — We do not support the GOPe Uniparty caucus. But we do support TRUMP MAGA Republicans.
Yes,sir!
Just like you and others were going to leave the country if Donald Trump was elected?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thought she had moved to Canada after the election.
How are the Dreamers supposed to know if they can trust her
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Tweeting is one thing….I want to see them in her home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They probably already are (mowing her lawn)…
What an idiot! At least ICE will know exactly where to go. These celebs are missing the ‘common sense’ gene.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cher
you already have them in your home – cleaning the toilets, doing the dishes, gardening… you want more! Get off your scrawny butt and downsize, how much space does one human need. Clean your own toilet! Here’s some gloves. When you finish with that, take some time and visit seniors in nursing homes, vets in hospitals, children in burn units. Dreamers? Get real, America was built with sweat… hard work.No hand-outs. DACA is a nightmare for hardworking Americans.
Maybe what you really want is more votes (illegal ones, of course) for people like Hillary.
Why not join your local precinct and check out the corruption at the State level. Maybe you’ll wake up.
Want justice? Get out of the way, let those of us who actually know the Constitution and respect the law get on with dispensing it.
Trump Rocks! Deal with it!
Why in the world do Cher and the rest want to help Illegals when good decent people have been on a waiting list for years waiting their turn to come to the USA?
Why do those who follow the rules never get any attention or sympathy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Celebrities spout their nonsense because they were led to think that they are taking the “moral high ground,” when, in actuality, they are defending the human trafficking of slave laborers and exploitation of children to maximize corporate profits. Yes they are THAT stupid. La la la la land
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her master bedroom in Malibu is 3500 SQ FT. That’s a lot of DREAMers she can fit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if she will vet them first, you know, to make sure she doesn’t get beat or raped. Or does she plan to let just any illegal in her home? Doubtful.
I’m sure she doesn’t want any of them running off with her expensive or pretty things she’s worked so hard for. Sorry, can’t help but chuckle while typing this. Such idiocy is astounding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Someone who Tweets ask Cher what she is looking for as assets in her two new slaves.
Cher…..oh, how rich. Let’s see how many of these Hollywood liberals step up and join her to do this……
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Excellent Mr. President !
I would add “Charity begins at home.”
“But if any prouide not for his owne, & specially for those of his owne house, hee hath denied the faith, and is worse then an infidel.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are in California! Lets see what l.a., sanra ana, san diego do tonight.
I am sooo Stealing that! LOL
Deport…they broke the law…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just read the NYPD is not even finger printing them
DOJ needs to step in, if that is the case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DREAMERS = BULLIES
Like all other bullies, you stand up to them.
KICK THESE SCUM OUT OF THE COUNTRY NOW
If you don’t like us THEN LEAVE [NOW].
Goodbye BULLIES
Buh-bye to those 16.
Oh, chucky the clown would never allow his police force to book them. Violence is always encouraged by cultural Marxists to keep real American citizens in our place.
Bluto, it looks like it’s working. They are protesting and getting arrested…now they are criminal.
From President Trump’s statement posted above:
In June of 2012, President Obama bypassed Congress to give work permits, social security numbers, and federal benefits to approximately 800,000 illegal immigrants currently between the ages of 15 and 36. The typical recipients of this executive amnesty, known as DACA, are in their twenties.
Okay, the one thing that is not mentioned in this statement is the likelihood that these DACA recipients [aka illegal immigrants] have gone on to producing an entire generation of anchor babies, and it’s not unrealistic to suspect that some of these anchor babies are old enough to have given birth to the next generation of anchor babies, in effect, making some of the DACA recipients the root of producing two generations of illegals, three illegal generations if you include the recipients themselves.
My point is, the 800,000 number is likely far, far greater than what is being reported. And what then becomes of these anchor babies?
A HUGE MESS IS WHAT DACA AMOUNTS TO……..AND SO UNFAIR TO WE, THE PEOPLE aka AMERICAN CITIZENS!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
They breed like rabbits, taking advantage of taxpayers on every level. I have no compassion for these people at all. I endure murderous stares and spanish jabber every time I go to the grocery store. I thought this was my country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess it is all relative, que no? If YOU have had ANY children, there are those on the Left that think of YOU as a “rabbit”. Ironic, ay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are so right Honest Abbey it is very UNFAIR.
There are no words to describe how unfair DACA is to all of us.
One way to even things out would be to not allow any legal immigration from south of the border countries for many decades to come.
The illegals coming here have left us with the unsolvable problem of ” anchor babies”.
Since most of the anchor babies are from third world, south of the border countries they are very much over represented in our migration numbers.
Now it is time to give educated immigrants from other countries a chance.
“DACA recipient Greisa Martinez fired back at the Trump administration’s decision to end the immigrant program, saying, “People all across the country are concerned about what’s happening to our democracy… and we are ready to fight like hell to protect it.”
Umm, you are not a citizen so no democracy for you… The DACA program itself is illegal and is being shutdown. Then she said something wonderful…
“Martinez added, “We know this is a symbol of what we saw in Charlottesville … We will not be thrown back into the shadows. We will not go back in silence.”
Hey, you were an illegal alien until Obama signed DACA against the will of the people and Congress. You are still an illegal alien but you have a work permit. You have no citizenship rights. Pack your bags honey, cause it’s a long ride back to the border on that bumpy bus. Oh and thank you for signing up for DACA making you a well documented illegal alien with a clearly defined expiration date.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Not just that but the USA is a Republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why are they still “Dreamers” and haven’t gotten off their asses to be citizen’s by now?
The “humble” ones do not make public statements. The “humble” ones are by and large, decent folks. They get bad PRESS from big-mouths like this gal. You can be sure, THESE un-“humble” responses will be repeated over and over to really gin up that resentment among citizens.
We should show all ILLEGAL MIGRANTS the exit door. I agree. But I agree with our President. We don’t have to taunt them with a kick in the A^^ on their way out. And I mean the “humble” ones of course. The loud-mouths and rock-throwers, don’t worry, ICE has got their number.
Slight woops there, the US is a constitutional republic not a democracy. Seems like she missed American history and civics. After going back home and getting to the back of the line, she should have plenty of time to study those subjects.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know that Pres Trump means well but when he says things like ” we don’t favor punishing children for the actions of their parents” he makes the DACAs sound like sweet, gentle, kind souls.
Then we are reminded who we are really dealing with when they come screaming ( out of the shadows!) and demanding their fair share.
I do hope we will see hordes of these freeloaders demonstrating and raising heck because they are unhappy with Pres Trump’s decision.
These are the kind of “Kids” Congress will be voting on giving a special kind of ( I don’t care what people say it is amnesty) situation so they can stay in the US.
Some will say the US lacks the resources to deport illegal aliens who have no documentation and never signed up for DACA. Well that’s hogwash. First thing you do is make it a serious crime to hire an illegal alien in any capacity. Then you setup an SSN hotline on stolen Social Security Numbers. You make it easy for employers to check SSN’s for citizenship. You raid a few big employers with TV news crews and arrest the managers and executives and frog march them to jail. Right quick, these illegal aliens will be laid off. Next you cut benefits. No soup for you buddy you aren’t supposed to be here. These simple steps alone will cause most illegals to realize they can’t get work and many will just leave on their own.
Makes me want to drive up to a Home Depot with a navy blue box truck with ICE in big white letters on the side. See how many scatter and run away.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
See, now I think your attitude represents the majority of decent AMERICANS — you know, like the type we are all proud of in Texas/Harvey. Although, personally, I support NO PATH to citizenship for ANCHOR babies, I DO support your thoughtfulness and American common sense over this HUMAN CRISIS.
“We either have a country or we don’t.” Today’s score:
have a country 800,000
don’t 326 million
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“while at the same time ensuring that any immigration reform we adopt provides enduring benefits for the American citizens we were elected to serve.” BOOM! President of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Donald J. Trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
You know, I thought we already had immigration laws that benefited American citizens just fine.
I do not understand how allowing any of these illegals to benefit form breaking our laws will provide and enduring benefit for the American citizens Pres Trump was elected to serve.
I really don’t.
They all need to go back.
I agree, They are crushing Colorado.
This statement was brilliant!
Let’s be very clear about DACA.
These 800,000 people are in the shaking predicament they are in BECAUSE the choice THEIR PARENTS make many years ago.
Their situation was aggravated BECAUSE of the INCONSTITUTIONAL and FAKE HOPE given to them by the previous administration A.K.A DEMOCRATIC EXECUTIVE ORDERS and ACCTIONS.
President Trump HAD nothing to do with it.
It is the President duty to enforce the laws and to NO ENFORCE the NON-LAWS.
Parents UNLAWFUL choices
Previous administration UNLAWFUL and FAKE HOPE
President Trump LAWFUL choices
Are we good?
I think many of this illegals that sign up for DACA came here by themselves. They were told that if they did they could get food, house, school and work from the gringos.
There is a story I watched of how Hillary and Obama caused chaos in Guatemala. Then told this young people to come here. They organized farmers to light on fire the sugar and coffee plantations. It was horror!
This is the story
Somehow I think/fear human trafficking is involved in this somehow, especially considering unaccompanied minors (or, more likely, adults). Trains and other transportation were organized for many of these people.
The spectre of the Klintoons and Pedosta casts an evil shadow over this whole thing. Look at what was going on with Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Who’s to say that’s not going on with Mexico, and Central and South America? The globablists have no ethics, no morals, no shame, and no god other than themselves…
This is exactly what they did in the Middle East, as McStain and gang were looting and pillaging these countries.
“Why can’t our children that are in the country…why can’t they be the dreamers?
Nobody ever talks about them.” ~ Donald Trump
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSFaUGY8mWUHUa2FCQqVnjir4x9SMjJADI9wy12OSfwfi7KXXBN-Q
while laudable Trump does not wish to “punish” children for the actions of their parents in the same vein it is not so to REWARD them for their parents’ unlawful acts…..I’ll bet if the Trump organization had an employee embezzle funds from them and pass them to a child they would take that “benefit” away from the child along with prosecuting the ex-employee……any talk of “punishing (deporting)” the original offenders at the least?….in this case the term punish to refer to enforcement of existing law reminds me of Bammy talking about one of his “girls” being “punished” with a pregnancy if abortion wasn’t readily available
Exactly. And, we “punish” children all the time whose mom or dad break the law when we send the parent to jail, all of whom are American citizens.The criminal doesn’t get to keep the spoils of the crime if it is at all possible.
Trump45 is taking it to ’em! God love him 🙂
Great Statement by our President Trump. He is doing such a great job. Just checked with the Immigration web site about DACA. Already saying it’s changed and will not be accepting anymore requests. MAGA.
https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/consideration-deferred-action-childhood-arrivals-daca
President Trump is absolutely correct! Wish he could me President forever!
America First!
Americans First!
Thank you!
Perfectly said! It’s almost like he is a smart guy and knows how to win 🙂
