September 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #228

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
When Selena Zito writes a piece about our President and his support, Democrats, Globalist, CoC, Rhinos and the MSM run for the hills because reality is slapping them right across their faces. Our President is picking up support in ways that are difficult to comprehend for his enemies. The MONSTER is growing and there is absolutely nothing and I mean nothing they can do about it!
Rep Lou Barletta with our Lion’s support will beat Incumbent Democrat, Bob Casey in PA next year. I don’t have a doubt in the world. Neither will you when you read this incredible article!
http://nypost.com/2017/09/02/in-this-part-of-the-us-people-are-rooting-for-trump-more-than-ever/amp/
From the article linked above:
A few feet away lies a stack of signs blaring “President Donald Trump” and a pile of bumper stickers bearing the legend “CNN Sucks.” Almost a year after America sent The Donald to the White House, Moyer is still selling pro-Trump signage. Homes and businesses all over this county, which is mostly registered Democrat, continue to declare their allegiance to the Republican outsider.
“Last year, when people were asking me to make [signs] for them, I was fairly surprised. Republican political signs really aren’t a big thing for me, and, well, this is a big Democrat area. The signs were everywhere, and everyone wanted one.”
How many people ordered signs for Hillary?
“One. That would be one person. Which kind of surprised me given how Democratic this area is,” he said. Moyer said he had requests for oversized Trump signs, small ones, individualized ones: “You name it, people were asking for them.”
“They still ask for them,” he added. “Not much has changed in the sentiments here for Trump.”
That includes his own. Moyer, too, is a registered Democrat who voted for Trump — and yes, he is still optimistic about his presidency.
A new poll from NBC News/Marist showed that Trump’s job-approval rating here in Pennsylvania, as well as in Michigan and Wisconsin, the three key states that helped propel him to the White House, is below 40 percentage points.
But not approving of everything the president does doesn’t mean his voters have stopped supporting him. (THIS IS WHY THE APPROVAL POLLS ARE WRONG! THEY SHOULD ASK A FOLLOW UP QUESTION LIKE WOULD YOU VOTE FOR HIM IF THE ELECTION WERE TODAY. THEY WOULD 💩 THEIR PANTS AFTER SEEING THE % THAT WOULD)
Overall, the Republican Party has gained 100,000 new registered voters in Pennsylvania, knocking the Democrats’ lead of 913,017 down to 808,974. That number includes 31,000 new registered Republicans in Philadelphia. Yes, Philadelphia.
In the past few months, a CNN producer and a “Scandal” star have called people who voted for Trump “stupid.” Their contempt has registered with voters in this part of the country, and it has only served to escalate their commitment to the president.
The same is true of 2017. Trump voters aren’t just changing their party allegiance, they’re crystallizing a new identity: as common-sense Americans bound together against seemingly hostile liberals who appear to disdain their way of life.
And the Democrats have done nothing to win over these voters, nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When the media whores of the Big Club are reduced to harping on Melania’s choice of footwear for the brief stroll to Marine One, or the President’s supposed insufficient display of the faux empathy of his predecessor during natural disasters, it tells me they and the Big Club are getting weaker by the day. Only unconditional surrender will be an acceptable offer from these scum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow! Mad Dog Mattis was not joking about what would happen to North Korea if we have to unleash our military. It will be total destruction in a matter of weeks if not days.
Watch this short 18 second clip first.
Than watch this video and you will realize why Mad Dog said what he did on Deface the Nation and earlier today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
With all this “China” stuff going on, look what
ChinaTwitter put back into my “promoted” tweets (where they hit you with propaganda)…..
This is SO Twitter. The difference is, they are getting FAST in trying to confront narratives. They did this in hours. It used to take a LONG time (days, weeks) for them to extract meaning out of my tweets and curate a selection of counter-narrative promotable tweets. Now, it’s fast and can work from one or two tweets, as in this case.
There IS some possibility that they used THIS site to help read my stuff and then construct the counter-narrative, since almost ALL my posting about China was HERE. THAT is a very interesting possibility.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would twitter actually go to that effort with people or robots? Very strange. I get really wierd ad placement but not every time without the social media accounts.
I have convinced my husband to cut the cable(cost will be $260 next month). I cant see fit to support the 95% of channels and their social/anti Trump b.s., but ROKU reception is poor. What do I need to get to significantly boost connection?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a former software developer who worked on smart stuff for smart people, and knowing people who worked on smarter stuff, and knowing even more about what can and can’t be done with language and math (which is considerably more than most people realize), I have no doubt that they’re deploying this as automated processes.
The POWER is derived by keeping people in the dark, so it all seems like magic.
It is not magic. It is the work of smart people enslaved by bad people.
Definitely encouraging you to cut the cable. I should have done it years ago.
Take some of the money from the cable and get a NEW cable company with cheaper internet, but JUST get the internet – no TV or phone. The less package, the better. If you increase the speed of your internet connection, you’ll get better performance with the ROKU. My wife gets ALL her media through the internet now. Works like a charm. Everything we want, nothing we don’t.
LikeLike
Jessie Lee Peterson takes aim at Lucifer himself:
http://www.wnd.com/2017/09/chilling-peek-inside-john-mccains-wicked-heart/
LikeLiked by 2 people
People against him are getting to know President Trump the way we know him!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4846706/Trumps-fly-Texas-meet-Hurricane-Harvey-victims.html#
The comments at this UK rag were 300% for Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary Clinton is actually creating a social media product! H/T Cernovich for spotting it. I think she’s doing it to create a personal “walled garden” in the internet. Looks like a lot of money, too. Ironic – I’m thinking it’s the money they got by getting rid of OUR monetization on YouTube, etc. Watch for donations from those firms to send the money back to investment in this product. If that doesn’t burn you up, I don’t know what will.
LikeLike
My favorite Texan football player. JJ Watt
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is Too.Cool. Ten semis of donated supplies. Not one cent of the 8 million he raised has been spent yet.
They’re gonna need a LOT of money towards rebuilding.
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/DookieJabba/status/904514661411840000
LikeLike
A picture of rino ryan!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I don’t know whether to put this comment here or in the open thread (which always opens with the Lord’s Prayer), but since it’s related to the President I’ll put it here.
On the west coast there’s just over two hours left in the National Day of Prayer for Texas and Louisiana. I am so encouraged by the fact that our President has moved himself– and by extension the country– in an explicitly Christian direction. A National Day of Prayer is a beginning, not an end. Let’s resolve to make prayer for our country and its people, leaders, and institutions part of our daily lives.
The choice is clear: sin, destruction, and death… or redemption, salvation, and eternal life.
There is no third way, there is no other choice.
The Old Testament is full of stories of what happens when people reject God. That’s bad enough. In contrast, History shows what happens when people reject redemption. In other words, when we turn our back on Jesus Christ, we specifically choose to lose. Rejecting Jesus Christ is the worst thing imaginable. And yet that’s what all of our institutions have been consistently doing throughout my lifetime.
Until now.
Thanks and praise be to God for our President, who is striving through words and actions to set things right. If you are so inclined, please join me in daily prayers for our President.
LikeLike
Feel free to retweet and share. The goofy dark violent movie is a cheap shot at Trump and racism to plug Georgie’s directorial and presidential aspirations. It uses the white racism narrative in only a small part of the movie and is being called a creepfest more suitable to describe George and Amal’s facade of niceness! Matt Damon’s A star listing is reduced to a sex scene debauchery witnessed by a young boy. Ew……….BOYCOTT!
The last time I saw George Clooney at a film festival was in Cannes in May 2016, when I watched him creamily predict from the press room stage that Donald Trump would never become President of the United States. His latest black comedy, which screened in competition here in Venice this morning, feels like the rotten, fly-infested fruit of a rude awakening.
Suburbicon is Clooney’s sixth directorial project, and the first in which he remains behind the camera at all times, perhaps for his own good. It’s a hectic, sour and muddled film – a flailing counterfeit of satire that keeps slipping on its own banana skin supply…
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/films/2017/09/02/suburbicon-venice-film-festival-reviewgeorge-clooneys-sixth/
LikeLike
Guess this happened in Texas a few days ago. It’s a peaceful demonstration with both Trump supporters and Anti – Trump MSM brainwashed peeps. No Antifa, thank goodness.
LikeLike
Beautiful
LikeLike
LikeLike